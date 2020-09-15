The Windsors wish Prince Harry a happy birthday with some interesting photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement

I could very easily write a thousand-word essay on the photo selections on royal social media accounts to mark someone’s birthday. There are some really fascinating choices today, for Virgo King Prince Harry’s birthday. Incidentally, I only recently understood how Peak Virgo it was for Harry to pick up and move to America. I’ve always known that Harry is a Virgo King, of course, but to pick up and tell his family “f–k you, I don’t need you, and I will carry this grudge to my grave” is a very Virgo thing. We hold grudges. We seethe quietly and plot our escape from sh-tty situations and toxic relationships, and then once we escape, we never look back. Anyway, happy birthday to Harry. First up, we have this photo selection from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge:

First of all, it’s legitimately a cute photo. It shows the brothers competing (and Harry winning), which is a little “on the nose.” It’s also an older photo, from before Harry met Meghan. It feels like: happy birthday, remember all the fun times we had before SHE arrived?

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace chose a photo from 2017, so it was after Harry met Meghan, although she’s not in the photo. Harry is smiling down at his grandmother and it’s just a really nice pic of him. I’m surprised that BP chose this one, where you can’t see the Queen’s face.

And then Clarence House – the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall – selected two lovely photos of Harry – just a nice, smiling headshot from 2018, and an older photo of Charles and Harry laughing with one another. These are my favorites.

Chris Jackson at Getty posted this video/slideshow of some of the great photos he’s taken of Harry over the years (Jackson is one of the royals’ go-to photographers).

archie harry2

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “The Windsors wish Prince Harry a happy birthday with some interesting photos”

  1. Edna says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:32 am

    Happy Birthday Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. May you be blessed with many more and may your lovely family continue to thrive.

    Reply
  2. Belli says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:32 am

    And predictably and as intended, the comments are all “things were so much better before SHE came along”.

    I hope Harry is having his happiest birthday yet with his family.

    Reply
  3. Alexandria says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:33 am

    Happy birthday Prince Harry! Thank you for standing up for your wife and son. Wishing you the best in love, health and life.

    He’s easy to photograph because he’s genuine.

    Reply
  4. Boy says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:33 am

    I also like the Clarence House photos best but i think the Kensington palace is both a good photo and great fodder for jokes. It looks like Harry is running away from his brother and sister in law and ultimatelnmade it all the way to the California

    Reply
  5. zayragiselle says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:36 am

    it kind of rubs me the wrong way that all the pictures they chose were pre meghan…you wont convince me that wasn’t on purpose

    happy birthday H! hope M breaks your back tonight <33333

    Reply
  6. Anna says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:37 am

    Very nice pics, lovley to see

    Reply
  7. Lucy2 says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:40 am

    The slideshow is nice.
    I am legitimately shocked that is the photo Kensington chose, considering how weird William looks in it.

    Reply
  8. Emmlo says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:42 am

    That photo of him with Archie all bundled up in Vancouver is such a stunner. The light and both their faces are SO lovely. Happy Birthday Harry!

    Reply
  9. Carol says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:44 am

    WOW. The Chris Jackson photos show just what the Windsors are losing. They are so short sighted.

    Reply
  10. Chrissy says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:44 am

    Happy Birthday to Harry. As a fellow Virgo, he will always be the King Virgo – I bow down to the Ginger. Many Happy Returns….

    Reply
  11. Roberta says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:46 am

    Love the slideshow.

    Reply
  12. Sofia says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:48 am

    Happy Birthday Harry! As for the photos, I like Clarence House’s the best too but the others aren’t too bad.

    Reply
  13. Seraphina says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:49 am

    A very happy birthday to Prince Henry.

    Now, that first pic is EVERYTHING! After I almost choked on my coffee laughing – all I could think was: Nooooooo, no they did not post that pic. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. And in this case maybe a great deal more.

    Reply
  14. Faye says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:52 am

    I liked Chris’s slide show. The rest wish Meghan really wasn’t around, which is sad.

    Reply
  15. Liz says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:52 am

    It’s interesting that M isn’t in any of them, even in the background. Is it typical for the BRF social media accounts to post pictures of the birthday boy/girl that don’t include their partner? I would venture a guess to say that Kate and Camilla have a good chance of popping up in photos wishing William and PC happy birthday, but maybe I’m wrong.

    Reply
  16. RoyalBlue says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:57 am

    happy birthday to my ginger prince! chris jackson’s photos were the best.

    Reply
  17. Becks1 says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:57 am

    I love the BP and Clarence House pictures – I actually think they were good choices, they show Harry smiling and happy with the Queen and with Prince Charles – its definitely sending a message of support in their own royal way. And I liked that CH picked a picture from the first Invictus.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment