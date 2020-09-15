The Windsors wish Prince Harry a happy birthday with some interesting photos

I could very easily write a thousand-word essay on the photo selections on royal social media accounts to mark someone’s birthday. There are some really fascinating choices today, for Virgo King Prince Harry’s birthday. Incidentally, I only recently understood how Peak Virgo it was for Harry to pick up and move to America. I’ve always known that Harry is a Virgo King, of course, but to pick up and tell his family “f–k you, I don’t need you, and I will carry this grudge to my grave” is a very Virgo thing. We hold grudges. We seethe quietly and plot our escape from sh-tty situations and toxic relationships, and then once we escape, we never look back. Anyway, happy birthday to Harry. First up, we have this photo selection from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge:
Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/Y8BDRzixGs
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2020
First of all, it’s legitimately a cute photo. It shows the brothers competing (and Harry winning), which is a little “on the nose.” It’s also an older photo, from before Harry met Meghan. It feels like: happy birthday, remember all the fun times we had before SHE arrived?
Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace chose a photo from 2017, so it was after Harry met Meghan, although she’s not in the photo. Harry is smiling down at his grandmother and it’s just a really nice pic of him. I’m surprised that BP chose this one, where you can’t see the Queen’s face.
🎂 🎈 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!
.
📸 The Queen and The Duke during a Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017. pic.twitter.com/M992gwGfjE
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2020
And then Clarence House – the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall – selected two lovely photos of Harry – just a nice, smiling headshot from 2018, and an older photo of Charles and Harry laughing with one another. These are my favorites.
Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/a3PZGhX41H
— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) September 15, 2020
Chris Jackson at Getty posted this video/slideshow of some of the great photos he’s taken of Harry over the years (Jackson is one of the royals’ go-to photographers).
Happy Birthday to Prince Harry…Always great to photograph….A few of my fav photos over the years 📸 🎂 pic.twitter.com/srBKDFYGxW
— Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 15, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Happy Birthday Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. May you be blessed with many more and may your lovely family continue to thrive.
And predictably and as intended, the comments are all “things were so much better before SHE came along”.
I hope Harry is having his happiest birthday yet with his family.
Happy birthday Prince Harry! Thank you for standing up for your wife and son. Wishing you the best in love, health and life.
He’s easy to photograph because he’s genuine.
I also like the Clarence House photos best but i think the Kensington palace is both a good photo and great fodder for jokes. It looks like Harry is running away from his brother and sister in law and ultimatelnmade it all the way to the California
HAHAHA!! I didn’t see it at first and now I can’t unsee it.
That’s so funny… because it’s true.
it kind of rubs me the wrong way that all the pictures they chose were pre meghan…you wont convince me that wasn’t on purpose
happy birthday H! hope M breaks your back tonight <33333
Very nice pics, lovley to see
The slideshow is nice.
I am legitimately shocked that is the photo Kensington chose, considering how weird William looks in it.
That photo of him with Archie all bundled up in Vancouver is such a stunner. The light and both their faces are SO lovely. Happy Birthday Harry!
WOW. The Chris Jackson photos show just what the Windsors are losing. They are so short sighted.
For real! Harry was a GIFT to that family–more charisma in his pinky finger than the rest of them put together,
Happy Birthday to Harry. As a fellow Virgo, he will always be the King Virgo – I bow down to the Ginger. Many Happy Returns….
Love the slideshow.
Happy Birthday Harry! As for the photos, I like Clarence House’s the best too but the others aren’t too bad.
A very happy birthday to Prince Henry.
Now, that first pic is EVERYTHING! After I almost choked on my coffee laughing – all I could think was: Nooooooo, no they did not post that pic. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. And in this case maybe a great deal more.
I liked Chris’s slide show. The rest wish Meghan really wasn’t around, which is sad.
It’s interesting that M isn’t in any of them, even in the background. Is it typical for the BRF social media accounts to post pictures of the birthday boy/girl that don’t include their partner? I would venture a guess to say that Kate and Camilla have a good chance of popping up in photos wishing William and PC happy birthday, but maybe I’m wrong.
happy birthday to my ginger prince! chris jackson’s photos were the best.
I love the BP and Clarence House pictures – I actually think they were good choices, they show Harry smiling and happy with the Queen and with Prince Charles – its definitely sending a message of support in their own royal way. And I liked that CH picked a picture from the first Invictus.