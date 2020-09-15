The Windsors wish Prince Harry a happy birthday with some interesting photos

I could very easily write a thousand-word essay on the photo selections on royal social media accounts to mark someone’s birthday. There are some really fascinating choices today, for Virgo King Prince Harry’s birthday. Incidentally, I only recently understood how Peak Virgo it was for Harry to pick up and move to America. I’ve always known that Harry is a Virgo King, of course, but to pick up and tell his family “f–k you, I don’t need you, and I will carry this grudge to my grave” is a very Virgo thing. We hold grudges. We seethe quietly and plot our escape from sh-tty situations and toxic relationships, and then once we escape, we never look back. Anyway, happy birthday to Harry. First up, we have this photo selection from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge:

Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/Y8BDRzixGs — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2020

First of all, it’s legitimately a cute photo. It shows the brothers competing (and Harry winning), which is a little “on the nose.” It’s also an older photo, from before Harry met Meghan. It feels like: happy birthday, remember all the fun times we had before SHE arrived?

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace chose a photo from 2017, so it was after Harry met Meghan, although she’s not in the photo. Harry is smiling down at his grandmother and it’s just a really nice pic of him. I’m surprised that BP chose this one, where you can’t see the Queen’s face.

🎂 🎈 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!

📸 The Queen and The Duke during a Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017. pic.twitter.com/M992gwGfjE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2020

And then Clarence House – the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall – selected two lovely photos of Harry – just a nice, smiling headshot from 2018, and an older photo of Charles and Harry laughing with one another. These are my favorites.

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/a3PZGhX41H — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) September 15, 2020

Chris Jackson at Getty posted this video/slideshow of some of the great photos he’s taken of Harry over the years (Jackson is one of the royals’ go-to photographers).

Happy Birthday to Prince Harry…Always great to photograph….A few of my fav photos over the years 📸 🎂 pic.twitter.com/srBKDFYGxW — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 15, 2020