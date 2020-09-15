Duchess Kate’s ‘Hold Still’ photography exhibition turned out really great, actually

In May, the Duchess of Cambridge got to announce a new thing with one of her favorite patronages, the National Portrait Gallery. Kate announced Hold Still, an open-entry photography competition for images related to the pandemic. Kate and a team of judges would select the 100 best photos and they would be included in a virtual gallery on the National Portrait Gallery’s site. Kate, an amateur photographer, was legitimately keen about it, and she even proudly showed off an email sent to the other judges, where she signed off with “C.”
Well, the top 100 images have been culled and selected from more than 30,000 submissions. The virtual gallery is up – go here to see. The images really are beautiful, some of my favorites are: family members looking at each other through windows (a popular theme); a pastor preaching to pews which are empty except for photos of his parishioners; a Tesco worker looking devastated; a little girl drawing a rainbow on the window; all of the portraits of nurses and doctors; a man in a suit, attending a virtual funeral. The Queen was quite taken with Kate’s project, and Her Maj released this statement:
“It was with great pleasure that I had the opportunity to look through a number of the portraits that made the final 100 images for the Hold Still photography project. The Duchess of Cambridge and I were inspired to see how the photographs have captured the resilience of the British people at such a challenging time, whether that is through celebrating frontline workers, recognising community spirit or showing the efforts of individuals supporting those in need. The Duchess of Cambridge and I send our best wishes and congratulations to all those who submitted a portrait to the project.”
I saw some tweets and conversation about how the Queen was embiggening Kate’s project, but I don’t know, I don’t really think it’s anything super-complicated. Kate worked on a project which turned out to be really cool and pretty moving, and the Queen acknowledged it.
Well done, great project. this pics are amazing, and so very touching
See, this is good stuff. This is exactly in the realm of projects she SHOULD be working on. It baffles me why Kate does not choose charities related to her interests more. She could so easily do sports related initiatives involving getting kids to exercise. If photography is her thing, great, do more royal charity work around that since you actually like it!
I partly agree with this line of thinking, partly don’t. I think at the start, this was what they should have done with Kate – have her involved in specific charities/organizations that are directly related to her interests and strengths, as a way to introduce her to royal work. At this point though, almost 10 years in, she should be experienced and mature enough to know that not every aspect of her work is going to be directly related to her interests, and she’s going to have to do some things that she might not have that much interest in. But it would be okay because she would have had a few years under her belt learning the royal ropes with projects she DID find interesting, you know?
All very true!
“I think at the start, this was what they should have done with Kate – have her involved in specific charities/organizations that are directly related to her interests and strengths, as a way to introduce her to royal work.”
+1. I think that would have been much better and better equipped her than having her do basically nothing for a few years. They should have had her doing the “bread and butter” engagements so that she could figure out not only what she’s interested in and develop interest in other things but also what her strengths and weaknesses are. That way, maybe someone/Kate herself would have realised that these long term projects aren’t in her wheelhouse – and that’s perfectly okay. Or maybe she wouldn’t be so bad with the long term projects had she worked from the very beginning.
Kate was MIA at her own launch, so Queen made an unprecedented statement effectively launching it on Kate’s behalf.
Where is Waity? Why is the Queen acting as a warm up act?
You know when you over-praise a stubborn naughty child for FINALLY agreeing to brush their teeth, to create the impetus for them to do it again? This is what Lizzie’s doing loooool.
“WELL DONE Catherine! Good girl! See you worked SO HARD. You get a sticker.”
Kate’s there giggling and twisting her fingers in her dress and playing with her hair.
This was exactly how I interpreted it. Yes, the queen probably did enjoy the pictures and thinks the competition was a good idea. But she’s also definitely making a very strong point in terms of the praise here in a “work more Kate” kind of way.
She’s been MIA a lot lately.
I do think its weird that Kate has been MIA this week, when the final 100 was announced – she posted that one zoom video last week or the week before, and that’s been it.
The pictures ARE really good, so it seems overall that the project is a success. And there’s a part of me that’s like – look, Kate, you CAN work* on a project and see it through to the end! you can do it!!! Keep it up!
*We have no clue how much work she actually did on the project, even if she DID send an email, but generally speaking I think that’s okay, even if she did the bare minimum, she’s using her name and role as patron to publicize the competition, which is what she should be doing.
I did think it was funny that KP sent out canned language for all the nominees to use on social media lol.
This is one of her better projects (as well as the pictures she took of the holocaust survivors). I think she’s much better suited to these type of things. Advertising projects that have already been in the works. That’s what she should do as patron – advertise and promote the patronage’s efforts/schemes/projects. There’s no need for her to create new initiatives such as “5 question survey” and “Broken Britain”. There’s plenty of good work already being done, just advertise and lend your support and platform to those.