Duchess Kate’s informal email sign-off is ‘C’ and sure, this is big news

In May, the Duchess of Cambridge announced a photography competition which anyone (in the UK) could join: portraits in lockdown, photos of how the pandemic was affecting everyday lives. The competition is called “Hold Still” and it is being done in conjunction with one of Kate’s patronages, the National Portrait Gallery. I think that the competition, like most things involving Kate, was just something that she got to put her name on and was largely organized by other people. Still, it was a good project and well done.
Apparently, they got thousands of submissions and now they’ve narrowed it down to the 100 final selections. To announce the final 100, Kate sent out an email and Kensington Palace posted this:
An email was sent yesterday…👀#HoldStill2020 pic.twitter.com/0FmSQwVj3A
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 28, 2020
Everyone’s talking about Kate’s informal email signoff – just “C” for Catherine. I really wish they would stop trying to make “Catherine” a thing! No one is buying it and the only people who refer to her as Catherine are William and the Cambridges’ staff. But I’m just nitpicking, the truth is that I have nothing to say but… okay, Kate emails and she signs her emails with “C.” I’m shocked she doesn’t have an auto email-signature? HRH Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.
Anyway, the final 100 photos will be featured in a digital gallery for the National Portrait Gallery, and anyone can see them. I just looked on the NPG’s site and I guess they’re not up yet though. Hm.
Oh, and Kensington Palace did post this to their IG as well – a look at some of the Hold Still submissions and a date for when they’ll be online.
View this post on Instagram
31,598 submissions! 📸 • There were 31,598 portraits submitted to #HoldStill2020 as you shared your stories and experiences of lockdown. Ahead of showcasing the final 100 images in a digital exhibition from Monday 14th September, The Duchess of Cambridge has selected some images as a sneak peek of those that have made the final selection. The photography project was focussed on three core themes – Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts of Kindness. A selection of the final 100 images will be shown in towns and cities across the UK later in the year.
PS… Yes, I totally went through the photo archives to find photos of Kate at the NPG over the years. My favorite was the time in 2013 when she flipped the bird to photographers!! My second favorite is the time in 2012, during the Olympics, when she stepped out wearing that necklace which looked like got a silver medal in waitying. Looking back at Kate-through-the-years has convinced me that she absolutely has a room dedicated to her wiglet storage.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
If she likes C. more than K. let it be. Overall it’s her name, isn’t it?
I love those three images on the Instagram! Especially the first two, beautiful!
I look forward to seeing the final 100; I love projects like this.
Although, KP/Kate-C are getting heat on Twitter for that pic of the mom in the back garden with the little naked toddler peeing in the bushes. And I don’t disagree. The KP Insta has 12M followers, and in a family rife with pedophiles/pedophile adjacents, it’s not a good look.
Meanwhile Kate stans are calling for the social media manager’s head, because they know 1) he wrote this not Kate and 2) he is being too informal about their precious.
@Kaiser, the 2013 NPG pics always amuse. Kate claiming she was too sick to work, but wasn’t too sick to show up with the Middleton clan to celebrate herself at a public event. A week later, they all went to Mustique for two weeks. So exhausting, that one hour of work a month.
I know, stans will rush in here claiming HG. To which I respond – if you are in the midst of HG, you do not take a 10 hour flight to a remote island with no hospital. Her silence every year on HG Awareness Day speaks volumes, if you bother to listen. Staff overreacted, retracted later, but Kate ran with a new excuse to be lazy.
Kate stans were going after Omid this week because he quoted Kate when she said she had bad morning sickness.
Notasugar…
Ugh I remember those hg days…
KP put out the statement and never, ever was there another piece of evidence to it.
She was seen eating out throughout her pregnancy and gained weight steadily.
That was a spectacle to shame William home while he was sleeping around.
Great point about her never acknowledging HG Awareness Day. And don’t tell me that that would be “untoward” — they were able to share that fact about her to the world, so the ideal thing to do, with her platform, would be to bring awareness to it and at the very least lend some solidarity to other expecting moms around the world.
I find it strange that her name is Catherine with a C but she’s also Kate with a K. I’d think she’d be Cate. Just a matter of preference, I guess.
I’m confused how, as a ‘Catherine’, she went by ‘Katé, I mean why wasn’t it ‘Cate’?
I have a great aunt who was called Caítlin, but always went by Kitty. We never really thought about it making sense 😂
Cate isn’t a very common name in the UK. I think there are probably quite a few Catherines who go as Kate just so they don’t have to spend their entire lives saying “Cate with a C”.
Meghan & Harry call each other “H” & “M”
and signed off this way on their Sussexroyal Insta. Are we seeing Single White Kate in action?
I think is a thing among royals and celebrities alike…
Harry always goes by ‘H’, that’s what he’s asked people to call him for years. People from his charities, IG, WWTW all say so.
The W&K stans are upset because W&K hired Harry and Meghan’s former social media manager. They have to criticize his work simply because he worked for Harry and Meghan first.
In the first picture she was pregnant with louis I guess. Can you dye your hair when you are heavy pregnant?? I never dyed my hair , so I dont know. Because I follow one blogger who stopped dying her hair when she found out she is pregnant and the baby is 8 months, she didnt dye till now. We know this is not Kate original hair colour. Hers is dirty blonde or darker shades of blonde. This chestnut is obvious dye. So again is it safe to dye your hair when your heavy pregnant??
I think the dark hair she has while wearing the green lace dress is her best look, but that’s just my preference. I don’t recall her ever being blonde either.
Disclaimer: every pregnant lady should do her own research and ask her doctor/midwife. However, when I did my own, given the likelihood of any substances from dyes affecting the embryo/fetus, the most common recommendation is waiting after the first trimester and, if possible, favoring highlights instead of full dye. So hair dye seems to no longer be the no-no it used to be. With all the more natural ingredient options available, it may also give the future mom greater peace of mind.
Kate’s original hair shade is dull brown now with lots of gray, nowhere near blond. If you look for images of Kate Middleton gray hair, the ones with the half up pony tail? You can see her original hair under the dyed reddish hue she had at the time.
When she was younger the photo in jordon her hair is blonde somewhat. But again is it safe to dye your hair ??
Kate was blonder as a child in some sunlight pics and she did get some blonder highlights for a brief bit several years ago before changing them back quickly.
It’s not a huge deal if the dye is right and when.
Who the f*ck promotes that they ‘sent an email’, and then posts a screen grab of it? That seems so weird, but then again any tiny bit of work kate allegedly does she has to tell everyone. Just like how KP issues a press release after every ‘secret meeting’ she attends. I’m sure her stans are praising her to the heavens for sending an email lol, my guess is they are calling her so ‘humble’, although she couldn’t quite manage to finish the rest of her name, she probably got so exhausted with all the typing.
@microsoft, Kate’s hair has never been blonde or dirty blonde
“[...] so please find them attached.” What is this, a bloody treasure hunt?
It’s says on the nph site that the final 100 will feature in a digital exhibition launching on September 14 with a selection of photos on display in cities across the UK. I searched Hold Still on the site and I think it was the second link that came up.
Kate is a waste of space.
Did you see her house decor? Oh my, it’s hideous.