‘Senior royals’ worry that the Sussexes’ Netflix deal will ‘distract’ from their work

Today is Prince Harry’s 36th birthday. To celebrate, Entertainment Tonight published this very shady piece on Monday, all about how the Windors are still salty about the Sussexes’ move and their Netflix deal, of course. An unnamed source even accidentally reveals the truth: the senior royals worry that Harry and Meghan will eclipse the royal family now that they’re living in California. That’s what it always was! That’s what “senior royals” worried about when the Sussexes lived in the UK too, only then the senior royals were constantly backstabbing and selling out the Sussexes to the tabloid media.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be moving forward with their post-royal life, but it seems the royal family isn’t necessarily pleased with how the couple has chosen to further their careers. ET has learned that the royal family is not happy about the couple’s recently announced Netflix deal. They will be producing films and series for the streaming service, which will include scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming.
The royal family is not pleased with this new development in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s professional life because everyone agreed to a one-year review period for the couple’s exit from their royal duties. ET has learned that there is some concern about how the deal may play out.
Additionally, ET has learned there have been some raised eyebrows about how the attention on this new deal could distract from the work of other senior members of the family. Harry’s brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, have been hard at work amid the coronavirus pandemic with their charities and trying to lend their support to people around the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, as has Harry and William’s father, Prince Charles, and their stepmother, Camilla.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke to ET about why some royal family members might be bothered by Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal. “There are some members of the institution who are concerned that the couple are going to cash in on their royal connections,” she explained. “They might be under pressure from Netflix to stray into upper territory but sources close to the couple tell me that they are very adamant that anything and everything that they do is very much going to be in a respectful tone to the Queen, the monarchy, and very much on their missions.”
Nicholl added of the couple’s possible TV projects, “It’s not going to be in style of The Crown or a royal documentary series. I’m sure that really isn’t on the table so if there are concerns in the palace, Harry and Meghan are making it really clear there is no need for concern.”
Name-checking William and Kate immediately after “this new deal could distract from the work of other senior members of the family” was done purposefully. Will and Kate are very, very worried. They did all of that hard work to exile Harry and Meghan and have the British media all to themselves, but even now, the British media is still more interested in writing about Harry & Meg’s comings and goings. As for all of the “selling out the royal family” – like, the Windsors are terrified that the Sussexes will actually tell the truth about what happened to them. The Windsors are also terrified that the Sussexes won’t have to “tell all” to still be successful and respected. Maybe William needs his own sucky baby bunker to ride out the Netflix deal.
“The royal family is not pleased with this new development in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s professional life because everyone agreed to a one-year review period for the couple’s exit from their royal duties.”
Yeah, and you also left them with no other option than to support themselves since you made it clear they were being hung out to dry. What did these people expect them to go and do? Starve?
Exactly. But I’m guessing the BRF wanted them to use Charles’ money up until the 1 year review (to try and deter them from making their own money) and then try and use that as an excuse to bring them back: “See you needed daddy’s money to stay afloat! You accomplished nothing in a years time and have no financial independence”
Yes, this is a common trick. Family control and cohesion are maintained by keeping the younger generations dependent. This must be left over from a time before the Windsors became dysfunctional.
Interestingly, the kids who rebel tend to do so by achieving.
@Jane: and this is why they need to start teaching the spares to get a job. But they do not for the reason you have said: “Family control and cohesion are maintained by keeping the younger generations dependent.”
@Sofia
Well the RF should have reigned in the vultures making an issue about paying for Harry and Meghan’s security. That is a very serious issue that should have never been questioned from a family that supposedly cares about you.
That was enough incentive alone I believe for Meghan and Harry to look for the most lucrative deal the could find.
This exactly. It’s all about control. “Pay us back and stop freeloading, but don’t get a job that allows you to do the thing I’m complaining about!” It’s utter nonsense, and I’m so glad Harry and Meghan realize that.
@Jane’s Wasted Talent
The Windsors have been dysfunctional for more than 200 years.
The Cambridges are pathetic. How can we tell them in a way that they’ll understand: Harry & Meghan are hot, and you’re not, whatever you feel, it’s their time to shine. Get over it.
LOL the salty royal tears. I love it.
It seems there is nothing Harry and Meghan can do that WONT eclipse the senior royals. When they stay quiet (like last summer, or in November/December in Canada), the papers still write about them nonstop. It’s almost like – hear me out – the other royals are boring and no one especially cares about their work. Do people wait breathlessly for reports of what Charles is doing each day? (I know his visits and work mean a lot to the people involved, but that’s not the same thing as getting national attention.)
Also – I don’t get the comment about the one year review. Were they just supposed to sit on their butts and do nothing for a year so they had to beg the royals to take them back? (that was probably the plan for the royal family.)
Anyway, Katie Nicholl must have gotten a panicked call from Kate lol.
Exactly. The Royals and BM don’t want to admit that Meghan and Harry were the reason the got the surge in popularity these last few years. Meghan only did a virtual summit for the UN and the BM interrupted their own broadcasts and just this past week, had her smart works zoom meeting as breaking news 😂 They know what they’ve lost and that’s why they’ve been trying to get replacements and when they realized Harry/Meghan are financially secure and thriving, it threw them all for a loop.
They probably thought with the pandemic any plans of theirs would be ruined. They underestimated them both, again. Going by how the RRs freaked about the house and Netflix deal, they were not expected to get on with it this quickly.
Yep. Harry and Meghan buying that home, Netflix/Harry Walker and especially paying back Frogmore was the icing on the cake because it showed that he was done with the games and the RR’s knew the jig was up and that they’re back to boring, bland royals who have no excitement. These last two months was harder for them because they still had hope they would return to England.
@s808, they left before the pandemic so I doubt that was the reason they agreed . I believe they tot H&M will be like fergie, the duke and duchess of Windsor etc who couldn’t make it outside royal life. They tot Meghan would be like kate who will kill to still be in that family, they tot pple liked them because they were royals and wouldnt care for them after they left, they also tot the goodwill and popularity the sussexes brought them will remain even after they left .it all boils down to how foolish, outdated and myopic those pple are there. If they were wise they would have agreed to the half in half out deal , then they could have a little control and still use them to boost their image . They should come out of their bubble into the real world and will be surprised at how the world moves now
M&H could fart and it would outwork W&K.
They are “worried” that the Netflix deal will give Harry and Meghan the financial independence and security they need to be free of the control and interference of the monarchy and the British press, and it’s too late because their fears are already coming true
Harry and Meghan wanted to continue to work on behalf of the Queen but they turned them down, therefore they don’t get to have an opinion on what work the couple should focus on or get “distracted” by
Good luck to that “one year review”
Exactly. Harry and Meghan wanted to still work for the crown, but not have to deal with the cesspool rota. The family said that wasn’t an option , so here we are.
Dimming someone else’s light won’t make you shine! You shouldn’t need to exile your brother to another continent to figure that out.
Lmao “work”
Losers Tossers As Carmela Soprano would say to Tony, “Oh poor you.” The BRF and company will never be able to and has never been able to rise above American enterprise. The difference? We earn it.
I said this when the Netflix deal was first announced so forgive me if you’ve heard this from me before:
Well they wouldn’t have this problem if they had just accepted the part time deal. That way they could still keep and eye on the Sussexes and tell them what they could and couldn’t do. And the media shouldn’t have been so hard on Meghan. If they were “fair” (as fair as the media can be towards royal women I guess), then she would probably be in Frogmore right now, being on the Sovereign Grant and doing engagements with the rota that pushed her out.
Then they shouldn’t have rejected Harry and Meghan’s plan to be part time royals and if two individuals living in another country is taking away from a different time zone royals, that’s should let you know that they aren’t the problem. Maybe they should stop the BM from covering them but they can’t because the media controls them and they need the money because the Sussexes were their money makers. I’ve never seen a public fumbling of the bag as bad as the BM/RF. Both of those entities are not smart.
They really did fumble the bag and it’s glorious to see their immense regret in realising they coulda had not one but two Bad Royal Bitches but overplayed their hand and drove them out
They underestimated Harry and Meghan’s global appeal and really thought they would sink without Charles’ money and the royal rota, only for them to gain even more supporters and financial independence in only 6 months
It must suck for the bitter royals, press and haters to know that all the bile they threw at this couple to try to take Meghan down ended up helping them ink a multimillion deal, the panic is delicious!
The irony here is that stay or leave, Harry and Meghan would still outshine and eclipse all of them combined together. Hell, even Archie could, just by cooing. Not even a well-sponsored and structured smear campaign has worked. Harry and Meghan are in a different stratosphere by being who they are. They have charisma. In the end, William lost a brother for nothing.
You cannot have it both ways. Either do something worthwhile that will be covered in the press or accept all attention goes to your brother and SIL while no one notices you basically vacation for 11 months/year.
Not “distract” but shine a big fat honking spotlight on their LACK of work. The fact that they are NOT value for money. During a period where their country is suffering financially, the public will start wondering what the point of them is and why are they giving them millions annually.
They will see Harry and Meghan working and making their own money and wonder why the rest of the royals aren’t doing the same.
This was never about tarnishing the Royal Family name, it’s about exposing how pointless it all is.
I agree, the public (hi!) has never been questioning the purpose of the BRF more than in the last few months. Personally it’s been building since the truth of their involvement with attacking Meghan/exiling Harry & Meghan became clear but since lockdown? Wow, you people do pretty much nothing other than occasional photo ops.
I think this is press just saying they will continue to obsess over the Sussexes if it gets clicks although I don’t doubt from that Shipman article the Firm are worried over overshadowing in the US.
Some people here speculated the one year review (which apparently Harry didn’t want) was to help them find their feet in terms of funding, security etc, get Harry used to life away from royal duty and give option to return back if things didn’t work out. If that’s true wasn’t part of that working towards financial independence& finding new opportunities? Not sure what would be point of this period if they weren’t actually working on future plans away from royal life.
As for control or overshadowing- that can’t be helped as the Firm rejected half in half out so cannot control them and their work schedule. so maybe the other royals should step up their game. And stop smearing Sussexes in the press so the press focuses on their work more. They kind of created this monster with the smear campaign.
The British media know where their bread is buttered but what’s funny is that they don’t want to admit that the others are boring and bring nothing to the table. That’s why their still salty about the Sussexes rejecting them and with the Home purchase and deals, they’re like “damn, they’re really gone aren’t they?”
They absolutely created this monster and are now responsible for maintaining its diet. I don’t feel bad for a single one of them. No one thought long term
Then maybe they should do better work.
The one year review was a farce. We all know Harry didn’t even want the review; he just wanted a clean break. So H&M we’re supposed to sit on their asses all day for a year? And what work are the royals doing that is being overshadowed? Kate’s been MIA, the queen is in Windsor, Will has finally appeared this week. They are ridiculous. Do they really believe the only thing H&M can possibly create is a reality show about the damn royals? Like there isn’t any other story that can possibly be told? The BRF is so damn insular in their believe that they are the center of the universe. They created their own problem. If they were worried before, they should be scared now because there is nothing holding them back.
Kate launched a photo competition that has gotten a lot of attention over the last few days. It is the best project I’ve ever seen her do and very ‘Meghan-esque’ because it involves interacting with people in a tangible way.
Why did it take her 8 years do do this? Why hasn’t this ALREADY been an annual thing? This is her wheelhouse, the one place where she has actually shown sone personal interest. The reason I can’t really praise it, as good as it is, is why is this only happening now? With the Sussexes gone, I imagine this is the last we’ll see of Kate–especially if she gets pregnant again.
She hasn’t done this before because it was never her idea in the first place! This is a project that clearly was conceived and put together by the museum staff – Kate is the patron so she simply puts her name on it to attract attention.
Kate isn’t a dynamic thinker or a pro-active person. We’ve had ample evidence of that for more than a decade. She’s never ever going to come up with projects on her own – but she will put her name on projects that other people have developed in her patronages.
Well that was gonna happen, Netflix deal or not. I have to laugh. They were scared H&M would leave and move to California but still pushed them till they proceeded to do just that. They were scared they’d eclipse the whole family if they didn’t get them under control and then proceeded to rejected the half in half out offer and now H&M are going to do just that. They have no control over H&M but they do have control over W&K. Shape them into something that can maybe compete if they’re so worried. Otherwise stick to the RRs and small pond of royal fans you’re used to.
Better headline “the Netflix deal shows how little work the royals actually do”
Oh…imagine H&M cashing in on their royal connections, as @mich said before and they produce a docuseries called ‘how little work the BM royals do’. one can dream right? 😂
“concerned that the couple are going to cash in on their royal connections”
I keep seeing this sentiment and it is so incredibly offensive. Harry doesn’t have “royal connections” he is a freaking royal. The way the media and his own family try to write him out of his own story and life is just gross.
They’ve never seemed bother by Fergie’s cashing in or the Queen’s grandson doing it, or even the Middleton’s hustling to cash in on their royal connection. They are only worried because Harry and Meghan are more famous than any of them.
This Nexflix deal does make me wonder what kind of edit Harry and Meghan will get in their upcoming seasons on The Crown? I feel like this may be the only thing the Windsors should be worrying about.
The Crown is ending after six seasons and won’t cover Meghan. Peter Morgan says there isn’t enough distance yet, in his opinion there should be at least 20 years distance before it’s covered, so no worries there.
To bad because there’s material for so much drama there.
How can the Cambridges (in particular) possibly be overshadowed by Harry and Meghan’s (actual) work if the Sussexes are as irrelevant as the RRs keep screaming? And tabloid “journalists” like Piers Morgan refuses to cover them?
Oh wait. Meghan could sneeze outside a Starbucks and they’ll cover it more than William’s upcoming TED talk.
Kate’s latest project is a good one (and she should have been doing ones like these all along over the last decade) but if a charity had released a Zoom call with Meghan and/or Harry, it would have been overshadowed. In her own country.
As others have said, they coulda had a bad bitch but….
So the senior royals are afraid because Meghan and Harry… *checks notes* bought a house and got a job.
Well, Normal Cathy and Normal Bill were so eager to be seen by the masses as “just like everyone else,” maybe they should follow suit. Or else just shut up.
If the “working” royals had good sense they would embrace the opportunity to get attention for their causes by kissing up to Harry and Meghan for documentaries covering their charities. Charles has been involved in documentaries with other producers, why not with Harry?
My mother and I have just signed up to Netflix.
Sorry, Wiglet: but at least you’ll have your button collection.
Oh, boo hoo. Hey, BRF, why are you hitting yourself?
“There are some members of the institution who are concerned that the couple are going to cash in on their royal connections,” FFS-that is what every single one of them do! Their entire existence is paid for, the luxurious vacations, the huge homes, servants, multiple vacation, best healthcare, security, schooling-every single fricking pound is from being royal or royal adjacent. If I was a British citizen I would be furious that my tax dollars were going to support these people-it’s antiquated and ridiculous.
that’s the crux of the matter – it was always about being outshined by Harry and Meghan. they still can’t handle it or bear it. what would it take? total obscurity for ever or something even more sinister? Harry truly is his mother’s son, in every way all thanks to the BRF. It’s rather bitter to think about it.
I think it’s hilarious that the British press and the royals apparently think that the one year review is still happening. What do H&M need the review for? Things are going swimmingly for them and they don’t need a single thing from Charles or Petty Betty. I predict that the little gray men will ring them for the one year review, and Harry will be all like, “Nah, we’re good.”