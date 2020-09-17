“Did Gigi Hadid already quietly give birth? Many people think so!” links

Has Gigi Hadid already given birth? The evidence is mounting! [JustJared]

I laughed so hard at these photos of dogs absolutely terrified of cats. [OMG Blog]

Poppy Delevingne wore Fendi to a Bvlgari event. [RCFA]

The Trump administration wanted to use a dangerous heat ray against peaceful protesters in Washington. [Towleroad]

Yeah, what if QAnon believers are all pedophiles. [Pajiba]

Yeah, the anti-abortion people also want to ban the Pill. [Jezebel]

Netflix made a huge deal for Zendaya’s new movie. [LaineyGossip]

Wow, Janelle Monae looks stunning here. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Dlisted’s Hot Sluts of August are lesbian penguins. [Dlisted]

Elizabeth Taylor’s (many) wedding photos are some of my favorites. [GFY]