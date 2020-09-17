“Did Gigi Hadid already quietly give birth? Many people think so!” links

Has Gigi Hadid already given birth? The evidence is mounting! [JustJared]
I laughed so hard at these photos of dogs absolutely terrified of cats. [OMG Blog]
Poppy Delevingne wore Fendi to a Bvlgari event. [RCFA]
The Trump administration wanted to use a dangerous heat ray against peaceful protesters in Washington. [Towleroad]
Yeah, what if QAnon believers are all pedophiles. [Pajiba]
Yeah, the anti-abortion people also want to ban the Pill. [Jezebel]
Netflix made a huge deal for Zendaya’s new movie. [LaineyGossip]
Wow, Janelle Monae looks stunning here. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Dlisted’s Hot Sluts of August are lesbian penguins. [Dlisted]
Elizabeth Taylor’s (many) wedding photos are some of my favorites. [GFY]
I do think Gigi had her baby. Her sister posted something the other day reminiscing about her sister being pregnant back in June.
I’m so excited for Zendaya’s new film. Cool to think they found ways to safely shoot it during the pandemic. I love the innovation coming out of this period of time.