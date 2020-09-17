“Did Gigi Hadid already quietly give birth? Many people think so!” links
  • September 17, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links
View this post on Instagram

growin an angel :)

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Has Gigi Hadid already given birth? The evidence is mounting! [JustJared]
I laughed so hard at these photos of dogs absolutely terrified of cats. [OMG Blog]
Poppy Delevingne wore Fendi to a Bvlgari event. [RCFA]
The Trump administration wanted to use a dangerous heat ray against peaceful protesters in Washington. [Towleroad]
Yeah, what if QAnon believers are all pedophiles. [Pajiba]
Yeah, the anti-abortion people also want to ban the Pill. [Jezebel]
Netflix made a huge deal for Zendaya’s new movie. [LaineyGossip]
Wow, Janelle Monae looks stunning here. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Dlisted’s Hot Sluts of August are lesbian penguins. [Dlisted]
Elizabeth Taylor’s (many) wedding photos are some of my favorites. [GFY]

View this post on Instagram

33 weeks ♡

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to ““Did Gigi Hadid already quietly give birth? Many people think so!” links”

  1. Case says:
    September 17, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    I do think Gigi had her baby. Her sister posted something the other day reminiscing about her sister being pregnant back in June.

    I’m so excited for Zendaya’s new film. Cool to think they found ways to safely shoot it during the pandemic. I love the innovation coming out of this period of time.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment