Prince William is reportedly ‘livid’ that the Sussexes made a deal with Netflix specifically

Throughout the three years of Sussex drama, I feel like Prince William has been exposed as a rage-monster. His default position consistently in all reporting is always to be “incandescent with rage” at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s actions. William is just an angry f–king guy, right? So it is with Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal. Netflix notably produces The Crown, the epic, high-quality, somewhat-fictionalized account of the Windsors throughout the 20th century. As we’ve seen in the promos for the new season, William and Harry’s mother, then-Lady Diana Spencer, is introduced. No one knows what The Crown is going to do with Diana as a “character,” but I suspect they’ll show how the Windsors absolutely threw a young woman to the proverbial wolves. So, obviously, William is full of rage that Harry and Meghan would make a deal with the company producing The Crown.
It is feared the Netflix deal signed by Harry and Meghan could cause another tear in the relationship with the Royal Family. Netflix’s The Crown is expected to release its most explosive series yet in its upcoming series – focusing on Diana’s battle with the eating disorder in the Eighties. In episodes dealing with Diana’s crumbling marriage to Prince Charles, actress Emma Corrin, 24, will be seen gorging on food before vomiting into a toilet.
A TV insider said: “William and other senior royals are incredibly uncomfortable about this drama and livid Harry is now in partnership with the company that’s airing it. It’s the latest in a long line of flashpoints between the brothers, but there are few more sensitive subjects than the plight of their mother.”
Diana’s bulimia wasn’t a secret? She literally gave speeches about her disordered eating and how she overcame it. She was widely praised for her honesty and for her bravery at publicly discussing a subject which had, at that point, been largely a secret battle. I mean… of course The Crown will probably cover it. I doubt they’ll do anything massively graphic or exploitative with the subject. But let’s be real – “The Crown covering a subject Diana herself spoke about” is only the most recent excuse for why Willileaks and the rest of colonizer fam are incandescent with rage about the Netflix deal.
More royal fan fiction. I’m sure it’s just sour grapes from Normal Bill pitching a documentary which didn’t get signed. And his brother living a more fulfilling life and getting out from under his shadow.
Netflix are also showing that tacky Diana musical, I’d say both brothers would object to that more than The Crown (which apparently they have watched).
Didn’t he have a project with Netflix?? I remember it coming out around the time the news of Oprah and Harry’s Apple TV series dropped? The Crown isn’t the only work on Netflix about the British royals so being mad at it specifically is weird but okay. I guess.
I think he tried but Netflix didn’t want him, right? If so, that’s what this is really about. Harry being embraced by the entity that rejected W.
but snark aside – I do wonder if there’s a fear that focusing on Diana’s eating disorders will bring attention to Kate. It’s been obvious for a while, as we have discussed here, that something is going on, and I don’t think the palace wants people to focus on that.
Ding ding ding!!!! Right here. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the royal life has been damaging to the women married into it. Small wonder Harry had his knickers in a knot to get Meghan outta there.
TV insider is the new source for senior royal inner thoughts? Sounds like cheap PR for the series.
Oh please. This is more grasping at straws to have any valid excuse possible to dump on H&M for this deal–in fact, William literally looks like he’s trying to take a dump on them in that picture. The hilarious part is that we all know it’s just jealousy through and through. Nobody in the RF is interesting enough to have Netflix clamoring for their participation except H&M and they all know it. Stay mad.
I don’t even know why the family is worried. Charles was shown pretty sympathetically as was Camilla. They’ll probably focus more on “Charles was kept away from his true love” rather than “Charles was jealous of a woman 10 years younger than him.”
Dude. It could go in any direction! I am dying to see how they depict it. I remember just devouring every word and every picture of “Diana: Her True Story”. I was completely obsessed. This season is going to be AMAZING.
So it’s fine to work with the RR that ripped his brother to shreds but not to work with Netflix because of the thousandth portrayal of Diana? Make it make sene.
No, he’s incandescent with rage that his little millionaire brother isn’t going to be penniless, jobless, and forced to come back home like the good little third wheel he wants him to be.
Also, those pictures of Kate in the red prairie dress make me INCANDESCENT WITH RAGE! It’s not a good look girl. Eat a burger and go shopping at Jcrew for some nice Sheath Dresses, Cardigans, Skinny Ankle pants in solid jewel tones. Maybe a little brooch? Oh fine, I’ll let you keep those god awful hatbands if you do everything else.
If we can’t tell women to go on a diet, you can’t tell a woman to “eat a burger”. Body shaming is body shaming no matter what the size is.
I actually don’t think this is coming from William
All the Murdoch newspapers Sun, Times, NY Post have been crapping on Harry & Meghan for this Netflix deal.
Every other day there is some new BS ‘outrage’(!!!) about any Netflix output, then used as an attack line against the Sussexes form these same rags.🙄🙄
I think these hacks are doing the bidding of their paymaster Murdoch, cause the Sussexes are going to be working for a rival broadcaster, than the Windsors caring.
I wonder what makes William happy,I mean what makes him brim with joy or passion. He half asses everything and never seems genuine. I gurantee if he found an actual purpose he wouldnt age prematurely and be so miserable.
Probably not,cheating is no picnic. All the lying,deceat,manouvering it takes its toll. I am starting to think was never even passionate about being a pilot.
On a side note, my god Kate has nearly gone into Real Housewives territory with the botox and fillers. Taking a close look at the pictures from their recent engagement, she’s definitely had a fair bit of work done since she was last out in public. There’s one in particular where she is smiling and her cheeks are so puffy, almost like a chipmunk.
Until Kate starts fainting on royal tours and embarrassing William and the firm, no one will get up in arms over Kate’s extreme thinness.
I’m just wondering where exactly Wills is located every time good news about H&M reaches him? I hope it’s far away from the little ones. His incandescent with rage persona is funny for us to laugh at, but I hope the Cambridge kids aren’t exposed to it on a regular basis.
Can they come up with another term other that “incandescent with rage?” I mean, EVERY. TIME. 🙄
First of all, Will can suck it. He’s just mad Harry got a sweet deal. That said, it doesn’t matter whether or not Harry signed a deal with Netflix, I’m sure the Royal family have been dreading the Diana years being depicted for some time. It’s just going to dredge up long buried feelings all around.
It’s fascinating timing though. And I’m sure the BM will lean into the comparisons and just stoke the fires. Maybe the public will see the similarities to how Diana was treated to how Meghan was treated and The Firm doesn’t want the public making those comparisons. But, TOUGH!! They are 100% the architect behind their own destruction. They didn’t learn from the Diana years and have made the same mistakes all over again. Only this time they drove off a blood Prince on top of everything else.
I’m sorry but Kate’s latest round of plastic surgery is so bad. What did she do to her cheeks? Her face looks like it’s melting.
Charles, William and Harry all turned up to support Richard Attenborough’s documentary on Netflix so that excuse is out.
William needs to stop throwing tantrums, figure out his Ted talk speech (Go away plebes so that my family can go on safari and throw racist birthday parties using “Africa” as a theme!) and explain what he’s doing with Earthshot.
