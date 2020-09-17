Prince William is reportedly ‘livid’ that the Sussexes made a deal with Netflix specifically

Throughout the three years of Sussex drama, I feel like Prince William has been exposed as a rage-monster. His default position consistently in all reporting is always to be “incandescent with rage” at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s actions. William is just an angry f–king guy, right? So it is with Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal. Netflix notably produces The Crown, the epic, high-quality, somewhat-fictionalized account of the Windsors throughout the 20th century. As we’ve seen in the promos for the new season, William and Harry’s mother, then-Lady Diana Spencer, is introduced. No one knows what The Crown is going to do with Diana as a “character,” but I suspect they’ll show how the Windsors absolutely threw a young woman to the proverbial wolves. So, obviously, William is full of rage that Harry and Meghan would make a deal with the company producing The Crown.

It is feared the Netflix deal signed by Harry and Meghan could cause another tear in the relationship with the Royal Family. Netflix’s The Crown is expected to release its most explosive series yet in its upcoming series – focusing on Diana’s battle with the eating disorder in the Eighties. In episodes dealing with Diana’s crumbling marriage to Prince Charles, actress Emma Corrin, 24, will be seen gorging on food before vomiting into a toilet. A TV insider said: “William and other senior royals are incredibly uncomfortable about this drama and livid Harry is now in partnership with the company that’s airing it. It’s the latest in a long line of flashpoints between the brothers, but there are few more sensitive subjects than the plight of their mother.”

[From The Sun]

Diana’s bulimia wasn’t a secret? She literally gave speeches about her disordered eating and how she overcame it. She was widely praised for her honesty and for her bravery at publicly discussing a subject which had, at that point, been largely a secret battle. I mean… of course The Crown will probably cover it. I doubt they’ll do anything massively graphic or exploitative with the subject. But let’s be real – “The Crown covering a subject Diana herself spoke about” is only the most recent excuse for why Willileaks and the rest of colonizer fam are incandescent with rage about the Netflix deal.