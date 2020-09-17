Kamala Harris has been rocking Timberlands and Converse on the campaign trail

Kamala Harris arrives in Milwaukee for meetings this afternoon in her black hightop Chuck Taylor Converse LIKE A BOSS. pic.twitter.com/auSGfTYkso
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 7, 2020
As we gear up for Election Day November 3rd many of the candidates are getting out as much as possible to reach their constituents. Yesterday, Joe Biden played Despacito on his phone for his remarks on Hispanic Heritage Month in Kissimmee, Florida. But the nominee who is being noted for her fresh urban style on the campaign trail is Kamala Harris.
Kamala has been spotted rocking tan Timberlands and black high-top Converse All Stars while campaigning. She keeps it professional on the top, but her shoes say “party” down below. Timberlands and Converse have been staples in urban fashion for decades and Kamala wearing them just makes them and her that much cooler.
New GIF Alert 🚨
Kamala Harris rockin the Timberlands: pic.twitter.com/V8RlyhbNWv
— Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) September 15, 2020
On another note, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is bringing Birkenstocks back. Alexandria was spotted shopping in an all-black outfit that included a black bomber jacket, t-shirt and skinny jeans coupled with cream colored Birkenstock thong sandals. I have begrudgingly put a pair of Birkenstocks in my Amazon cart because I have been told by podiatrists they are great shoes for people with fallen arches like me. But why can’t comfort and ergonomics be cute or sexy? Why do they have to be so fugly? I guess if you are into the hippie Berkeley style aesthetic they are the shoes for you. I, on the other hand may order them but won’t be seen in public with them on. Then again, 2020 is proving to be an interesting year. I may become a card carrying Birkenstock wearer by the end of the year.
I just realized that people think Kamala Harris was pandering by wearing Timbs & I just…they've been popular for 40 years. I don't know anyone who doesn't own them…
— ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) September 17, 2020
View this post on Instagram
The destruction and devastation we’re seeing isn’t just in California, it’s happening up and down the West Coast as wildfires decimate communities and send families fleeing. It’s in the Gulf, where hurricanes batter our coasts at increasing levels. It’s a derecho that bowls through the Midwest, destroying farmland and worse. There is no denying that the impacts of climate change are everywhere. We must treat these wildfires and the greater climate crisis we face with the urgency it demands, and with action grounded in science. That's what @JoeBiden and I will do when we're in the White House.
Converse are too floppy for me. I wear these instead, which has a similar look but more arch support.
https://cariuma.com/collections/the-oca-low-womens
No way on the Birkenstocks. I wear Clark’s instead, which have great arch support and don’t make me walk like a duck (like Birkenstock do).
Those ARE great looking. I’m sure they’d become friends with my Converse which I will never ever give up.
OMG, I have the Pantone Blue Cariumas on my “treat yo’self” list when I’m done with my cancer treatment! They’re pricey, but seem like they’re worth it. Plus, I love the environmentalism platform of the company.
I’ve have a bionic foot, so to speak, and Vionics do it for me.
Thanks! I like the look of Converse, but after finally buying myself a pair years ago, realized I need way more arch support. I’ll have to take a look at these.
I have the same Birkenstock’s as A.O.C but mine are black.
I think they are minimalist-chic.
Those tan Timberlands on Kamala look badass. That woman has such a great energy about her.
Kamala looks too natural in the converse and timberlands for it to be pandering.
I basically only wear birkenstocks in the summer and around the house. My feet are so bad, they are the only things that are comfortable. I have a pair of shiny silver ones that I think look semi-cute with shorts? And then a pair of dull brown ones that I just kind of wear around. I see lots of women wearing cute little flat sandals and I am so jealous, because my feet cant tolerate those.
I’ve seen the silver ones, they are super cute!
I have a pair in black and also the silver, and I wear nothing else all summer long. I used to wear dressy sandals, lots of heels, but since I work from home now, I freed myself from all that. I don’t think they’re ugly.
She always looks amazing. Her confident, upbeat way for carrying herself is her best asset for sure. But as a Chuck Taylor wearer for almost 40 (yikes) years, I’m always tickled to see her rocking them. I know people think they are not supportive but the newest version is so comfortable for walking. I did a 75 minute walk yesterday with zero pain during and none today. And I have bad feet.
As for Birks, I still have a pair that I wore in the 90s and have tried to put them back in my rotation a couple times but I guess I am over them. They are comfortable and good for bad feet, but as I said my Chucks are fine and I think their style is more timeless.
Yes, Kamala’s style is amazing! I love her confidence, it’s a woman’s best accessory.
I started wearing Converse in high school and I’m now 35 and still wearing them, even at work!
I grew up in the town where Converse started. Most of the kids in my elementary school had parents who worked in the factory. We wouldn’t dare wear another sneaker from a competitor. They’re thrilled to see her rocking the Chucks.
That’s so cool. I grew up in the 70s and we all wore Converse to play basketball on our school team. Literally they were the only basketball shoe and they were affordable. I can still remember so clearly when one day someone came to practice one day with these brand new high tops from a company we never heard of, Nike. We all pronounced it like “Mike,” lol.
I like the lets get shit done energy in these cute and practical choices. No tottering, lets get to work.
Exactly. Plus she projects an energy that we never see from Trump or Pence.
It’s definitely a youthful, let’s get to work energy, and I am HERE FOR IT.
Love it. Happening.
Birkenstocks made a huge comeback here in Germany in recent years. I own the ones AOC is wearing in black patent leather. There are some really cute styles and colors out there.
Kamala has great style.
I’ve been wearing Birkenstocks every day since the 90’s. I have a pair of their shoes for the winter. My German in-laws laughed at me and questioned why Americans were so crazy for them. I’m glad to hear they are popular in Germany again.
Do yourself a favor and google “Joe Biden Return of the Mack.” This presidential ticket knows how to exit transportation vehicles with BOSS energy.
I do the blazer, skinnies and Converse all the time at work! so much comfier than heels (and pretty cute) I only change into dressier shoes if I absolutely have to
I feel like Hillary Clinton is the last woman who had to do everything backwards and in high heels. I cannot tell you how much I LOVE this! I’m done with all that, let’s kick some ass.
Nancy Pelosi still rocks the heels. Maybe someone should gift her some Birks or Converse, lol.
She looks fab in those shoes. Love a woman in practical shoes – let’s get to work!
Birkenstock’s actually came back in six years ago.
Good!
I am tired if the double standard that men can wear supportive and comfortable shoes, while women have to wear pretty shoes that may not be the best for their joints.
I love Kamala’s style. I’ve been rocking Timberlands for over 20 years and love them.
I had a pair of timberlands and they were so cute, but I could not get them to break in at the back of the heel, or like the achilles tendon area? They just hurt me. I tried a variety of sock thicknesses. I gave them to my sister in law. Now that I think about it, I tried to get those converse that had the heart smiley face guy (I think it was a thing with comme des garcons? I can’t remember) and they ALSO hurt my heel. I guess I have tender back-of-feet!
I have the thong birkenstocks, have had for a few years. I feel like they are clunky but maybe I should rethink. I will say, I regret getting the thong vs the one with the two straps across or the clog, because those I could wear around the house with socks all the time. I try not to go barefoot that much, it’s just better for my feet if I wear socks
I’m all in for women getting to wear comfortable shoes, especially on the campaign trail.
LOVE IT
but IMO Birks have been back among the Millennial / GenZ set for years, and I too took a long time to come around on them as an elder GenX. Reminded me too much of hippies in the 70s, but then at some point a few years ago I thought well if you can’t beat em, join em! Have a few pairs in rotation including those thongs!
As for Chucks, they still seem retro even tho they have been popular for the past 50 years. FYI now owned by Nike. And Timbo’s are owned by the same co as Vans (another teen fav that seems retro), VFC. They also own North Face.
I’ve never owned a pair of timberlands but when I saw photos of Kamala Harris wearing them, I went online browsing! I cant decide, the flat ones or with a small heel?
Birkenstock, converse and timberlands are the antithesis of the entire Trump/Fox news standard of women’s fashion. So I say rock on in comfort!
I got a pair of Birkenstock’s in the 90’s and never looked back. They are so comfortable. Fashion doesn’t dictate my shoe choice, comfort and practicality do.
I was a Never-Birker for years… until I got plantar fasciitis and my podiatrist told me to stop walking barefoot and get a pair of Birks to wear around the house like slippers. One thing led to another and now I’ve got at least 3 pairs in rotation. If you have any kind of foot problem, they are a lifesaver.
I used to be all about the fashion, happily taking the pain and the blisters so I could look stylish… but the practicality of age put an end to that. And now I’m thinking about selling all my Manolos, Louboutins and Jimmy Choos online!
Kamala’s is my work style too. All formal except for the shoes.
I gained weight quite a lot in last 10 years that I need to give up all my pumps. Now I find that these shoes so comfortable it gives me the beat to may walk and I’m always in bettee mood because of them.
You can pry my Birkenstocks off my cold, dead, feet. I don’t even think they look that bad but my partner does disagree.
I developed plantar fasciitis last year. I ordered Oofos shoes and flip flops which are super comfortable.
I don’t own Timbs but I have two pairs of Converse low top sneakers and recently ordered some Vans