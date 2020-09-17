Kamala Harris has been rocking Timberlands and Converse on the campaign trail


As we gear up for Election Day November 3rd many of the candidates are getting out as much as possible to reach their constituents. Yesterday, Joe Biden played Despacito on his phone for his remarks on Hispanic Heritage Month in Kissimmee, Florida. But the nominee who is being noted for her fresh urban style on the campaign trail is Kamala Harris.

Kamala has been spotted rocking tan Timberlands and black high-top Converse All Stars while campaigning. She keeps it professional on the top, but her shoes say “party” down below. Timberlands and Converse have been staples in urban fashion for decades and Kamala wearing them just makes them and her that much cooler.

On another note, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is bringing Birkenstocks back. Alexandria was spotted shopping in an all-black outfit that included a black bomber jacket, t-shirt and skinny jeans coupled with cream colored Birkenstock thong sandals. I have begrudgingly put a pair of Birkenstocks in my Amazon cart because I have been told by podiatrists they are great shoes for people with fallen arches like me. But why can’t comfort and ergonomics be cute or sexy? Why do they have to be so fugly? I guess if you are into the hippie Berkeley style aesthetic they are the shoes for you. I, on the other hand may order them but won’t be seen in public with them on. Then again, 2020 is proving to be an interesting year. I may become a card carrying Birkenstock wearer by the end of the year.

Democratic National Convention - Day 3

US Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing: "Police Use of Force and Community Relations"

photos credit: Avalon.red, Getty and via Twitter

38 Responses to “Kamala Harris has been rocking Timberlands and Converse on the campaign trail”

  1. McMom says:
    September 17, 2020 at 7:53 am

    Converse are too floppy for me. I wear these instead, which has a similar look but more arch support.

    https://cariuma.com/collections/the-oca-low-womens

    No way on the Birkenstocks. I wear Clark’s instead, which have great arch support and don’t make me walk like a duck (like Birkenstock do).

    Reply
    • Scollins says:
      September 17, 2020 at 8:14 am

      Those ARE great looking. I’m sure they’d become friends with my Converse which I will never ever give up.

      Reply
    • Kealeen says:
      September 17, 2020 at 8:16 am

      OMG, I have the Pantone Blue Cariumas on my “treat yo’self” list when I’m done with my cancer treatment! They’re pricey, but seem like they’re worth it. Plus, I love the environmentalism platform of the company.

      Reply
    • Rachel Phelps says:
      September 17, 2020 at 8:44 am

      I’ve have a bionic foot, so to speak, and Vionics do it for me.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      September 17, 2020 at 9:06 am

      Thanks! I like the look of Converse, but after finally buying myself a pair years ago, realized I need way more arch support. I’ll have to take a look at these.

      Reply
  2. E.D. says:
    September 17, 2020 at 7:56 am

    I have the same Birkenstock’s as A.O.C but mine are black.
    I think they are minimalist-chic.

    Those tan Timberlands on Kamala look badass. That woman has such a great energy about her.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    September 17, 2020 at 7:57 am

    Kamala looks too natural in the converse and timberlands for it to be pandering.

    I basically only wear birkenstocks in the summer and around the house. My feet are so bad, they are the only things that are comfortable. I have a pair of shiny silver ones that I think look semi-cute with shorts? And then a pair of dull brown ones that I just kind of wear around. I see lots of women wearing cute little flat sandals and I am so jealous, because my feet cant tolerate those.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 17, 2020 at 8:00 am

      I’ve seen the silver ones, they are super cute!

      Reply
    • Darla says:
      September 17, 2020 at 8:10 am

      I have a pair in black and also the silver, and I wear nothing else all summer long. I used to wear dressy sandals, lots of heels, but since I work from home now, I freed myself from all that. I don’t think they’re ugly.

      Reply
  4. Esmom says:
    September 17, 2020 at 7:59 am

    She always looks amazing. Her confident, upbeat way for carrying herself is her best asset for sure. But as a Chuck Taylor wearer for almost 40 (yikes) years, I’m always tickled to see her rocking them. I know people think they are not supportive but the newest version is so comfortable for walking. I did a 75 minute walk yesterday with zero pain during and none today. And I have bad feet.

    As for Birks, I still have a pair that I wore in the 90s and have tried to put them back in my rotation a couple times but I guess I am over them. They are comfortable and good for bad feet, but as I said my Chucks are fine and I think their style is more timeless.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:03 am

    I grew up in the town where Converse started. Most of the kids in my elementary school had parents who worked in the factory. We wouldn’t dare wear another sneaker from a competitor. They’re thrilled to see her rocking the Chucks.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 17, 2020 at 8:24 am

      That’s so cool. I grew up in the 70s and we all wore Converse to play basketball on our school team. Literally they were the only basketball shoe and they were affordable. I can still remember so clearly when one day someone came to practice one day with these brand new high tops from a company we never heard of, Nike. We all pronounced it like “Mike,” lol.

      Reply
  6. alexandraJane says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:07 am

    I like the lets get shit done energy in these cute and practical choices. No tottering, lets get to work.

    Reply
  7. Nev says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:07 am

    Love it. Happening.

    Reply
  8. emmy says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Birkenstocks made a huge comeback here in Germany in recent years. I own the ones AOC is wearing in black patent leather. There are some really cute styles and colors out there.

    Kamala has great style.

    Reply
    • Aang says:
      September 17, 2020 at 8:56 am

      I’ve been wearing Birkenstocks every day since the 90’s. I have a pair of their shoes for the winter. My German in-laws laughed at me and questioned why Americans were so crazy for them. I’m glad to hear they are popular in Germany again.

      Reply
  9. Kealeen says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Do yourself a favor and google “Joe Biden Return of the Mack.” This presidential ticket knows how to exit transportation vehicles with BOSS energy.

    Reply
  10. OriginalLala says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:11 am

    I do the blazer, skinnies and Converse all the time at work! so much comfier than heels (and pretty cute) I only change into dressier shoes if I absolutely have to

    Reply
  11. Darla says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:13 am

    I feel like Hillary Clinton is the last woman who had to do everything backwards and in high heels. I cannot tell you how much I LOVE this! I’m done with all that, let’s kick some ass.

    Reply
  12. Ritata says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:15 am

    She looks fab in those shoes. Love a woman in practical shoes – let’s get to work!

    Reply
  13. Zaya says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:19 am

    Birkenstock’s actually came back in six years ago.

    Reply
  14. Enis says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:20 am

    Good!

    I am tired if the double standard that men can wear supportive and comfortable shoes, while women have to wear pretty shoes that may not be the best for their joints.

    Reply
  15. Edna says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:31 am

    I love Kamala’s style. I’ve been rocking Timberlands for over 20 years and love them.

    Reply
  16. manda says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:31 am

    I had a pair of timberlands and they were so cute, but I could not get them to break in at the back of the heel, or like the achilles tendon area? They just hurt me. I tried a variety of sock thicknesses. I gave them to my sister in law. Now that I think about it, I tried to get those converse that had the heart smiley face guy (I think it was a thing with comme des garcons? I can’t remember) and they ALSO hurt my heel. I guess I have tender back-of-feet!

    I have the thong birkenstocks, have had for a few years. I feel like they are clunky but maybe I should rethink. I will say, I regret getting the thong vs the one with the two straps across or the clog, because those I could wear around the house with socks all the time. I try not to go barefoot that much, it’s just better for my feet if I wear socks

    Reply
  17. Astrid says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:39 am

    I’m all in for women getting to wear comfortable shoes, especially on the campaign trail.

    Reply
  18. Caroline says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:50 am

    LOVE IT

    but IMO Birks have been back among the Millennial / GenZ set for years, and I too took a long time to come around on them as an elder GenX. Reminded me too much of hippies in the 70s, but then at some point a few years ago I thought well if you can’t beat em, join em! Have a few pairs in rotation including those thongs!

    As for Chucks, they still seem retro even tho they have been popular for the past 50 years. FYI now owned by Nike. And Timbo’s are owned by the same co as Vans (another teen fav that seems retro), VFC. They also own North Face.

    Reply
  19. Jordana says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:56 am

    I’ve never owned a pair of timberlands but when I saw photos of Kamala Harris wearing them, I went online browsing! I cant decide, the flat ones or with a small heel?

    Reply
  20. Skyblue says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:57 am

    Birkenstock, converse and timberlands are the antithesis of the entire Trump/Fox news standard of women’s fashion. So I say rock on in comfort!

    Reply
  21. Aang says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:59 am

    I got a pair of Birkenstock’s in the 90’s and never looked back. They are so comfortable. Fashion doesn’t dictate my shoe choice, comfort and practicality do.

    Reply
  22. NΞΞNΔ ZΞΞ says:
    September 17, 2020 at 9:01 am

    I was a Never-Birker for years… until I got plantar fasciitis and my podiatrist told me to stop walking barefoot and get a pair of Birks to wear around the house like slippers. One thing led to another and now I’ve got at least 3 pairs in rotation. If you have any kind of foot problem, they are a lifesaver.

    I used to be all about the fashion, happily taking the pain and the blisters so I could look stylish… but the practicality of age put an end to that. And now I’m thinking about selling all my Manolos, Louboutins and Jimmy Choos online!

    Reply
  23. Erni says:
    September 17, 2020 at 9:04 am

    Kamala’s is my work style too. All formal except for the shoes.

    I gained weight quite a lot in last 10 years that I need to give up all my pumps. Now I find that these shoes so comfortable it gives me the beat to may walk and I’m always in bettee mood because of them.

    Reply
  24. Imogene says:
    September 17, 2020 at 9:06 am

    You can pry my Birkenstocks off my cold, dead, feet. I don’t even think they look that bad but my partner does disagree.

    Reply
  25. BlueSky says:
    September 17, 2020 at 9:07 am

    I developed plantar fasciitis last year. I ordered Oofos shoes and flip flops which are super comfortable.
    I don’t own Timbs but I have two pairs of Converse low top sneakers and recently ordered some Vans

    Reply

