Olivia Culpo tries ‘different things every month’ to treat endometriosis



Olivia Culpo has been making the rounds as the new Crest Whitening Strips spokesperson. She recently did a video with beauty influencer and Youtuber Patrick Starr teaching him how to get her bronzed dewy look that she is so popular for.

Olivia was recently diagnosed with endometriosis which can cause extremely painful menstruation. Endometriosis can also cause infertility if it goes undiagnosed or treated. Olivia took to Instagram last month to discuss her diagnosis. Now she says she is trying a holistic approach to combat the disorder. People has more on the story:

“It was something that I was nervous to share because I really didn’t know if people would be familiar with the condition, and it turns out a lot of women are,” the Sports Illustrated model, 28, told PEOPLE. “I was shocked to see how many women have also suffered from endometriosis, and how many questions women have about painful periods. They’re not normal, and they could get in the way of your fertility.” “A lot of women may have painful periods, they may not be properly diagnosed. They may never be diagnosed. They may not be getting proper treatment, or surgery in some cases,” she says. “And then, they’re 50, 40 years old, and they had never been able to have children, and then you realize, ‘Oh, maybe I had had endometriosis that I was never properly diagnosed.’ That’s a common problem that I want to be able to use my platform to help.” The Rhode Island native says she doesn’t plan to consider laparoscopic surgery, which can treat endometriosis, just yet, since, “I’m trying to do the holistic route as of now.” “I want to try to see if I can figure some things out for myself, but we’ll see. It’s a journey,” Culpo adds. “Every month is different because I try different things every month. But I’ll definitely keep everybody posted on what works for me, and eventually having to get the surgery because it really depends. Everyone’s different.”

I have always had painful menstruation and in 1997 I had a laparoscopy done that proved negative for endometriosis. What I have discovered over the years is the cleaner my diet is and the more active I am, the less painful my periods are. For me my painful periods were linked to my diet.

However, I know many people who suffer from endometriosis and it is not a fun disorder to deal with. I admire Olivia from bringing awareness about endometriosisand encouraging discussion. Medical studies are mainly focused on the male body and diseases. Anyways, I hope that her being vulnerable about her struggle with endometriosis and her holistic approach will at least open the conversation around it. A lot of women are suffering from infertility and pain in silence without answers.