Sheryl Crow urges women not to skip breast cancer screening



Singer songwriter Sheryl Crow has kept herself quite busy over quarantine. She has been helping her sons navigate their online classes and she has been performing live shows via streaming on her website for less than $35 a ticket for her Songs from the Big Green Barn series.

Fourteen years ago Sheryl was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo a lumpectomy and seven weeks of chemotherapy. Her cancer was discovered when she was 44 during a routine annual mammogram. Sheryl has written an essay discussing breast cancer screening during the pandemic. She says that the National Cancer Institute predicts an additional 10,000 cancer related deaths due to people’s inability to get timely screenings due to Covid. Here are a few excerpts:

Through my advocacy work, I was devastated to learn the National Cancer Institute anticipates there could be more than 10,000 additional deaths in our country as a result of delays in breast and colorectal cancer screenings due to COVID-19. In fact, a recent survey, conducted by Hologic, found that 27% of compliant women reported plans to either skip or delay their mammogram in 2020. That’s a problem, because it greatly increases the interval between screenings for those women, which may result in cancer being found later, when it’s harder to treat. For the majority of women, breast cancer is treatable if caught early. My story is a testament that you can go on to live a long, healthy life after diagnosis. As a breast cancer survivor who credits early detection with saving my life, I have made it part of my life’s mission to help educate women about the importance of scheduling their annual mammograms. Over a decade ago, during a particularly busy time in my life, I found myself tempted to delay the very mammogram that altered the course of my life and led to my breast cancer diagnosis. I kept my appointment, and since then, there have been countless advancements in breast cancer screening, including the Genius 3D mammography exam, which has been shown to detect more invasive cancers, reduce false positives and is clinically proven superior to 2D mammography for all women, including those with dense breasts. Shortly after I was diagnosed, I wrote “Make it Go Away.” The song not only speaks to this challenging moment in my life, but it also resonates with how many, including myself, are feeling about this pandemic. Unfortunately, the reality is that we must continue to live with COVID-19 and adjust our lives to limit the spread of this devastating virus. However, there are some things that must continue to take priority during this time, and our long-term health is one of them. If you are due or overdue for a mammogram, I am making a personal request that you reach out to your local healthcare facility today. Ask about the COVID-19 safety precautions they have put in place, then schedule your screening appointment.

[From People]

I’ve been a Sheryl Crow stan since her song, “If It Makes You Happy.” The woman has some serious pipes. I am sad that I did not know that she is a breast cancer survivor as the disease hit close to home for me. My mom’s twin sister was diagnosed with Stage 3 several ago and she survived. It was a scary time in our family as we had lost three people to cancer in the last 8 years leading up to my aunt’s diagnosis.

I will be going next week for a biannual mammogram because I have lumpy breasts and they want to keep an eye on them. I love the fact that Sheryl took the time to write this essay because I think many women especially have delayed their annual check up. As someone who used to work at a cancer hospital as a surgical technologist, I know how fast cancer can spread.

Again, here is another celebrity using their platform to promote women’s health as self care. I love it as I am a big advocate of women taking care of themselves. If you haven’t had your annual breast cancer screening this year, please do so. If you want more information about breast cancer screenings, click here. Other than that, I enjoy how she discuss making mindfulness meditation a part of her daily self care routine. I think we must find things that sparks joy to cope with the anxiety and depression of the times. Hopefully, her essay will get women to their doctors for their routine check ups.

