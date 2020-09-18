Charlize Theron: ‘I haven’t dated anybody for over five years’ (since Sean Penn)

Charlize Theron is generally pretty blunt about how she doesn’t need a man at this point in her life. She’s been in long-term, marriage-like relationships (Stuart Townsend) and she’s been in Hollywood mega-star relationships (Sean Penn), so it’s not like she’s always been alone. She has been without a boyfriend/partner since Penn though. That ham-face really did some damage, and she’s never really been clear on what exactly happened. When you realize that the Ham was her last serious relationship and that was five years ago… yeah, it does make me a little bit sad for her. Charlize was a guest (via Zoom) on Drew Barrymore’s new talk show. They bonded over their single-parenthood and how they don’t need men in their lives at the moment:
Self-love central! Charlize Theron has been holding down her single status in the spotlight — and doesn’t plan on changing it anytime soon.
“It is strange for people to, kind of, wrap their heads around it,” the Monster actress, 45, explained of her love life on Thursday, September 17, during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’ve been on a few dates but I haven’t dated anybody for over five years.”
“I mean, I’m open when friends of mine are like, ‘You should go on a date’ [or] ‘You should meet this guy.’ But I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you’ve gotta come with a lot of game. … The kind of game that’s like, my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better. Because I just won’t accept anything less.”
Though she hasn’t settled down in the traditional sense, Theron expanded her family in her own way by adopting two children: Jackson in March 2012 and August in July 2015. Over the years, her “adopted family” has become her central focus.
“I don’t long for that much,” the Bombshell star told host Drew Barrymore. “I can honestly say this on my life: I don’t feel lonely. Once I had my children, it’s not that it replaces something or makes you less interested in [romance] … It’s a lot of work to be a parent and part of that is at the end of the day, I get in bed and I go, ‘Oh, my God, I wouldn’t want this day to be anything different.’”
I think both things can be true: motherhood completely adjusted her priorities AND Sean Penn did a number on her. But I also think… yeah, I get her energy completely. She’s happy as can be, she’s doing good work, she has two healthy and happy kids and she’s got her mom with her full-time. Why would she – at this point in her life – need to placate some dude’s ego?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She has everything, so good for her!
We have no idea if whatever Sean Penn did effected her to any great extent. She may have moved past it a long time ago.
It’s nice to read a celebrity be honest about their personal life in a way that ordinary people can relate to, rather than coming out with the same old platitudes about romance and soul mates. Of course she doesn’t ‘need’ a man, she makes her own money and can earn more or less whenever she wants to, she’s got her children, her life works the way she wants it to work. Her situation is preferable to being in a bad relationship out of necessity (I still love that she basically ghosted Sean Penn after he did something horrendous), and once you get to a certain point in your life it becomes increasingly clear that embarking on a new relationship is often more trouble than it’s worth unless the person in question is really something special, which it’s extremely unlikely they are.
Sean Penn did a number on her because she is content with life and open to romance but hasn’t met anyone she feels is worth investing in yet? Seriously?
I agree with you and Bryn below. I think that’s giving him way too much power and influence over her, and implies he damaged her self esteem or something. I think whatever happen, she decided they were done, and hasn’t looked back once. She knows what she wants and isn’t willing to compromise for less.
I don’t know. I’m sure he didn’t damage her self-esteem, but that was a fast exit? I think that was actually the first time I found out what “ghosting” is. I suspect something went down, and it wasn’t good.
I highly doubt Sean Penn did a “number” on her, she seems like the type of lady who can hold her own. Shes a single mother and full time actress. Maybe she just isnt interested in dating or doesnt have the time. If i wasnt married I wouldnt be dating either lol
“The kind of game that’s like, my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better. Because I just won’t accept anything less.” I love this. And I love her for saying it out loud and publicly.
Too many people stay with someone who makes their life worse because they believe it’s better than being alone.
Maybe in the sense that when you have a horrible experience in a relationship and subsequent break up, it changes you in a way that’s good. Like Charlize will never put herself through that again unless it keeps her or elevated her state of happiness. I know that’s how I felt after my divorce. I’m remarried now and happier than ever but my husband is NOTHING like my first husband. I completely changed what I found acceptable and how direct and clear I communicated my boundaries. So both things can be true and correlate.
She probably has sexual partners, society really isn’t ready to hear about a woman not settling, but still being active sexually on her own terms. Society will never ready for that IMO. PS, I will never know what she saw in Penn, that is just mind-boggling.
She is very wealthy. That makes everything easier in life. Also at 45 and raising kids, a lot of single parents are so disillusioned by life/past we simply adjust to not being romantically involved. Your life is busy, stable, and with money, friends, family you realize you just do not want all the (sometimes) drama of starting a new relationship.
I loved how she and Drew talked about how a guy would need to be additive at this point in their lives. He would have to bring something seriously amazing otherwise it’s probably not worth the effort. He certainly couldn’t subtract. Maybe because I’m in the same boat, but I really loved how honest they were about it.