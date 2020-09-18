Another woman – the 26th – has accused Donald Trump of sexual assault

Embed from Getty Images

The last time anyone counted, 25 women had gone on the record to speak about how Donald Trump had sexually assaulted them, harassed them or raped them. Because “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.” And when those women have come forward to say yes, he actually grabbed them, yes, he actually forced himself on them, that’s when Trump usually says that the women he assaulted aren’t attractive enough to be assaulted. There will be a reckoning. The reckoning will happen beyond the ballot too. Anyway, now there are 26 women. A 26th woman has come forward to tell her story of being assaulted by Trump at the 1997 US Open.

A former model has come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the US Open tennis tournament more than two decades ago, in an alleged incident that left her feeling “sick” and “violated”. In an exclusive interview with the Guardian, Amy Dorris alleged that Trump accosted her outside the bathroom in his VIP box at the tournament in New York on 5 September 1997. Dorris, who was 24 at the time, accuses Trump of forcing his tongue down her throat, assaulting her all over her body and holding her in a grip she was unable to escape from. “He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything. I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it,” she said, adding: “I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.” Via his lawyers, Trump denied in the strongest possible terms having ever harassed, abused or behaved improperly toward Dorris.



The Guardian piece isn’t paywalled, you can read the full interview. The paper spoke to the people Dorris told at the time, including her therapist. She considered coming forward in 2016, but she worried speaking out would do harm to her family, which is a reasonable fear – all Trump would have to do is tweet her name and dozens of Deplorables would have harassed her day and night. She says she’s come forward now because she wants to be a role model for her daughters and she wants to show them how to stand up for themselves if something like this ever happens to them.

In the full Guardian piece, she describes how Trump got her alone – he waited until she left the private suite at the US Open – she went to the bathroom to fix her contacts, and he was waiting for her when she exited. That’s when he forced himself on her. Her story is very similar to People Magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff’s story. And several other stories, actually. That was one of his M.O.s.

Here are some photos of Trump at the US Open over the years. True story: Trump has always been a big tennis fan and he used to be a regular every year at the US Open. The last time Trump attended the US Open was in 2015, during the quarterfinal match between Serena Williams and Venus Williams (he’s a bigly Serena fan). When he made it to the big screen, the crowd booed him. He didn’t come back that year, or ever.

