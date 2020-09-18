Olivia Troye, Mike Pence’s former aide, endorses Joe Biden & slams Trump

Olivia Troye was a counterterrorism and homeland security specialist who worked in Vice President Mike Pence’s office. She helped coordinate the coronavirus taskforce which Pence was (sort of) in charge of. She’s described as a “major participant” in the task force’s work, and she’s said to have worked closely with Mother’s Husband for years. She also describes herself as a lifelong Republican, a Bush Republican who didn’t vote for Donald Trump but still hoped he would turn into a good president. But now she’s left her job and she’s publicly endorsing Joe Biden. Here’s the commercial she filmed for Republican Voters Against Trump:
Trump calls his own supporters and Nazi-ralliers “disgusting” huh? Who would have thought. And who would have thought that behind the scenes, everything was amateur hour as all of these professionals were forced to bow and scrape to an unhinged nutjob who only cared about re-election. Troye also spoke to media outlets yesterday:
President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic showed a “flat-out disregard for human life” because his “main concern was the economy and his reelection,” according to a senior adviser on the White House coronavirus task force who left the White House in August.
Olivia Troye, who worked as homeland security, counterterrorism and coronavirus adviser to Vice President Pence for two years, said that the administration’s response cost lives and that she will vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this fall because of her experience in the Trump White House.
“The president’s rhetoric and his own attacks against people in his administration trying to do the work, as well as the promulgation of false narratives and incorrect information of the virus have made this ongoing response a failure,” she said in an interview.
Troye is the first Trump administration official who worked extensively on the coronavirus response to forcefully speak out against Trump and his handling of the pandemic. She joins a growing number of former officials, including former national security adviser John Bolton and former defense secretary Jim Mattis, who have detailed their worries about what happened during their time in the administration while declaring that Trump is unfit to be president.
The White House dismissed Troye as a disgruntled former employee, minimized her role on the task force and disputed her characterization that the pandemic response has not gone well.
“Ms. Troye is a former detailee and a career Department of Homeland Security staff member, who is disgruntled that her detail was cut short because she was no longer capable of keeping up with her day-to-day duties,” retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Pence’s national security adviser, said in a statement. “Ms. Troye directly reported to me, and never once during her detail did she ever express any concern regarding the Administration’s response to the Coronavirus to anyone in her chain of command. By not expressing her concerns, she demonstrated an incredible lack of moral courage.”
Troye had an inside view of the White House’s pandemic response, which polls show is hurting the president with voters, and her review of the effort is scathing. She said in an interview that she would be skeptical of any vaccine produced ahead of the election because of worries that its release was due to political pressure. “I would not tell anyone I care about to take a vaccine that launches prior to the election,” she said. “I would listen to the experts and the unity in pharma. And I would wait to make sure that this vaccine is safe and not a prop tied to an election.”
I can smell the bullsh-t from here: “…never once during her detail did she ever express any concern regarding the Administration’s response to the Coronavirus to anyone in her chain of command. By not expressing her concerns, she demonstrated an incredible lack of moral courage…” Would they say the same about Jim Mattis or all of those military men who sucked it up and did whatever nutburger fascist sh-t Trump told them to do? Don’t get me wrong, NO ONE in the Trump administration is a profile in courage. All of them are the absolute worst, and all of them 100% knew what they were signing up for. All of them lack moral courage. But at least someone like Olivia Troye is f–king trying. At least she’s trying to buy back her soul.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Kellogg attacks her but doesn’t say she’s lying, doesn’t say she’s wrong. Just says she didn’t tell him. Kellogg lacks the moral courage to do the right thing.
And if she did report her concerns, demonstrating moral courage, she would be dismissed for insubordination or, let’s get real, arrested by Barr for sedition.
LOL. Let’s be real here. She’s only looking to make a paycheck. She sold her soul to the devil a long time ago. And she’ll sell it again to the highest bidder.
Yep. What is sadistically funny here is how an invisible enemy who won’t be stopped by their lies (covid) is why these people are flipping faster than pancakes. That and they smell the Orange Nazi Leader will soon be out of a job. They have to scramble and start denying they knew of illegal hysterectomies, concentration camps, and the subornation of the CDC medical guidelines.
I don’t think any of these “converts” should be getting a cookie and a book deal. I’m glad they’re speaking out now but they drank the cool aid and benefited from years of grift, thinking they could get away with being a sycophant.
Grateful for another defector
What else would they say about her? Sure, she was bad at her job and is mad she was let go. That’s their line for everyone who has spoken out about this cesspool of an administration.
Better late than never.
If she had audio of him calling his followers “disgusting”, would it matter? I have hoped for a Face in the Crowd-style unmasking (like the scene where the main character is caught on hot mic crudely disparaging the listeners who made his success). Now, I think the gaslighting is so routine that it would be dismissed as fake or just a joke.
You’re right, none of it matters to his supporters. He could spit in their faces and they would view it as an honor. It’s insane.
I do hope groups like this and the Lincoln Project are helping some Never Trump Republicans choose to vote FOR Biden instead of just not voting at all.
When we hear from her again, she’ll be a national security adviser for the Tom Cotton presidential campaign in 2024. These people aren’t the Dems’ long term friends. This is transactional for them. She worked for PENCE, for heaven’s sakes.
I don’t think anyone is expecting people like her to become Democrats or suddenly change their worldview. But right now I’ll take any vote and any voice against Trump, because his incompetence and narcissism is killing the country. We get him out by any means, and then everyone goes back to their sides to argue about politics again.
I agree. They still hold all the same horrible beliefs, they are just trying to escape this particular situation so they don’t get blamed for all that has happened.
I’m happy, I suppose, to hear more people coming out to speak the truth. What I REALLY want to hear all of them say is that they’re not just voting for Biden; they will also be voting against each and every R on the down ballot. Otherwise it really doesn’t seem to make a difference. Orange sh@$bag couldn’t have gotten away with all of this if he didn’t have a whole ton of enablers.