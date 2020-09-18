Gwyneth Paltrow is now the (highly-paid) face of an injectables brand, Xeomin

Is Gwyneth Paltrow’s “brand” all about being “natural”? I don’t think it is. Gwyneth’s brand, as a celebrity, is more like “I’ll try anything once and if it works out, I’ll act like I invented it.” I bring this up because I’m sure Gwyneth is about to be accused of hypocrisy for promoting natural, organic stuff all while getting injectables full of chemicals. But historically, Gwyneth has never been opposed to people (like herself) getting little tweaks here and there. I’ve always believed that after Moses, she got some modest implants. She’s also admitted to getting Botox before and she’s often been seen with a strangely “smooth” face. So… this feels more like an inevitability rather than hypocrisy. Gwyneth is the new frozen face of an injectable line.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s getting into injectables. While the Goop founder, 47, favors a clean, organic lifestyle, she’s previously said she’d be willing to “try anything” when it comes to anti-wrinkle treatments. When she discovered Xeomin — a cosmetic injectable that smoothes fine lines using a uniquely purified formula that removes unnecessary proteins — Paltrow knew it was a match made in heaven.
“Finding highly purified and proven products is so important. That’s one of the many reasons I started using Xeomin a few years ago,” Paltrow, who is partnering with Xeomin on her first-ever medical aesthetics campaign, said.
“For me, beauty is about deepening happiness versus trying to chase youth,” the beauty and wellness guru added. “And it’s no secret that I’m an open book when it comes to trying new beauty regimens, but I want to know what’s in a product before putting anything into my body.
Paltrow’s campaign will emphasize the notion that women shouldn’t be ashamed of taking time for self-care and allowing themselves to do treatments that make them feel great.
“Like Gwyneth, more and more of my patients tell me they don’t want to look different – they just want the outside to reflect how they feel on the inside. Xeomin, which is backed by science, helps give their frown lines a smoother appearance,” said Dr. Julius Few, founder of The Few Institute for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in a release.
It’s fine. I’m not mad about it. I get mad when celebrity women WAY overdo it. I get mad when celebrity women have obviously had a ton of work done then lie about it. Gwyneth is doing none of that – even in the selfies and videos she posts on social media, you can tell that her face is not frozen and she’s mostly ageing like a normal 40-something woman of means. It used to be that actresses of all ages were all competing for lucrative beauty contracts. I wonder if this is the brave new world of sponsorship though – celebrities endorsing particular lines of injectables.
I will also say this: Gwyneth doing an endorsement deal with an injectables line while simultaneously running a “wellness” label does underline the point that “wellness” is merely the new catch-all for “bored rich women obsessively working on their interior and exterior.” It’s not about actually living clean or being legitimately healthy. (I also wonder if no skincare brand wanted a piece of Gwyneth.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
If I had the money, I’d do injectables in a heartbeat.
I get juvederm and botox, and I would not switch because of Paltrow, to me she is an anti-endorsement. I have a very skilled doctor and I don’t do anything unless she recommends it anyway. I personally am a huge fan of subtle injectables. Hollywood gave them a bad name because so many of them way over do it. Out here in real life, it’s not like that. In fact, most reputable clinics wouldn’t overinject even if you begged them. It’s their reps on the line, not yours.
I have a really good dermatologist whose goal is to make you look good for your age, rather than trying to knock you 20 years into the past.
I do too; she’s awesome and while she offers the full suite of injectables, etc. she’s never pushed them. Sunscreen on the other hand….lol!
I’ve been debating injectables – I’m mid30s and have no wrinkles yet but I am seeing some slight jowl formation. But I see celebs with their frozen chipmunk faces and get scared! it helps to hear about regular women’s experiences
@OriginalLala Botox along the jaw line will fix that. You are young so once a year will probably be enough.
When her kids were younger, she said haughtily that she wouldn’t get Botox etc because she wanted her kids to be able to recognize her.
And this: “For me, beauty is about deepening happiness versus trying to chase youth“ is nonsense when accompanying a filler ad.
I never thought I’d get Botox until a cavernous wrinkle appeared on my forehead.
@mac – same. I get Xeomin because I’m not ready for the fine lines that were showing up on one side of my forehead. And nobody can tell.
Me too and I have found that my forehead isn’t so tense now because apparently my muscles were constantly pulling on it!
“I also wonder if no skincare brand wanted a piece of Gwyneth” I’m not saying that skincare brands would be lining up at Gwyneth’s door but she already markets skincare products under the Goop brand so it wouldn’t be a great business plan to endorse another brand. I believe that she’s done something with Juice Beauty previously but I can’t remember if it was before there were Goop brand skincare products.
Somehow that makes it even weirder? She pushes skincare products on her brand that I assume want to claim amazing stupendous results (!!!!)…..but well actually you will then need fillers too. Hmmmm. So why pay a gazillion dollars for the skin care creams you’re pushing? I’ll just buy a decent drug store brand and save my money for fillers. Weird.
She confuses me. I get she’s not an in demand actress but she’s not poor (hell even if she was the new husband’s not). This is all so….tacky.
I have the same thought whenever I see the infomercials for Cindy Crawford’s Meaningful Beauty line. She’s beautiful but clearly had work done, it is not just from using the products with the secret grape or whatever ingredient it is her French dermatologist discovered.
I think she should be working on her hair, not her face. The center part and long thin dried out strands is what I see when I look at her.
Yes! the milkmaid look hasn’t worked on her for years.
I’m almost 32 and recently had hyaluronic acid injections under my eyes to help with the appearance of my dark circles. I tried loads of caffeine, anti-aging, retinol, etc., creams but nothing worked – my dermatologist told me that unfortunately they were hereditary and no cream was going to really solve the problem.
Honestly, best decision I ever made cosmetic-wise – I no longer longer look tired, I feel totally comfortable going out without makeup. I did take me some time however before I finally decided to go for it because of the whole shame attached to plastic / cosmetic surgery. I have not told any of my friends but my BF was very supportive (our usual approach to each other’s body is “you do you”)
PS: sorry for any typo, English is not my first language
Just FYI , our clinic used Xeomin for a couple of years and recently went back to botox. Complaints from clients that it didn’t work as well nor last as long.
I figure if you’re gonna drop a lot of money on a treatment you’re going to want the best results!
“For me, beauty is about deepening happiness versus trying to chase youth,”
“And it’s no secret that I’m an open book” (this one cracks me up)
“Like Gwyneth, more and more of my patients tell me they don’t want to look different – they just want the outside to reflect how they feel on the inside”
It’s fascinating to analyse the cognitive dissonance in language used to: 1) talk about a procedure from years ago but that she reveals only now 2) to justify that you think old(er) people look like crap but don’t want to say it
To each their own, for sure. I am 43 and people say that I look younger than my age – here go the disclaimers – but this all seems like such a waste of money and time to me in an age when our planet is going to shit, most people on the planet cannot afford or even have time to think about a line appearing on their forehead.
Plus, I find that lines draw you features and, particularly the eyes, look much sexier when you smile with wrinkles than without. And before you all come at me with exceptions of lines that are positively HORRIBLE, let me just say that it’s all a question of perspective and interrogating our own motivations to SEE what we see on others and our mirrors.
I am being honest and trying to explain what I feel when people tell me they use Botox or any other corrective or filler. I simply don’t notice the deep difference (when you’re old(er) you-re old(er) or if I do, it’s already too much.
She has her own skincare line, so I don’t think it would make sense for her or her brand to court other brands for endorsement.