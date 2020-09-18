Gwyneth Paltrow is now the (highly-paid) face of an injectables brand, Xeomin

Is Gwyneth Paltrow’s “brand” all about being “natural”? I don’t think it is. Gwyneth’s brand, as a celebrity, is more like “I’ll try anything once and if it works out, I’ll act like I invented it.” I bring this up because I’m sure Gwyneth is about to be accused of hypocrisy for promoting natural, organic stuff all while getting injectables full of chemicals. But historically, Gwyneth has never been opposed to people (like herself) getting little tweaks here and there. I’ve always believed that after Moses, she got some modest implants. She’s also admitted to getting Botox before and she’s often been seen with a strangely “smooth” face. So… this feels more like an inevitability rather than hypocrisy. Gwyneth is the new frozen face of an injectable line.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s getting into injectables. While the Goop founder, 47, favors a clean, organic lifestyle, she’s previously said she’d be willing to “try anything” when it comes to anti-wrinkle treatments. When she discovered Xeomin — a cosmetic injectable that smoothes fine lines using a uniquely purified formula that removes unnecessary proteins — Paltrow knew it was a match made in heaven. “Finding highly purified and proven products is so important. That’s one of the many reasons I started using Xeomin a few years ago,” Paltrow, who is partnering with Xeomin on her first-ever medical aesthetics campaign, said. “For me, beauty is about deepening happiness versus trying to chase youth,” the beauty and wellness guru added. “And it’s no secret that I’m an open book when it comes to trying new beauty regimens, but I want to know what’s in a product before putting anything into my body. Paltrow’s campaign will emphasize the notion that women shouldn’t be ashamed of taking time for self-care and allowing themselves to do treatments that make them feel great. “Like Gwyneth, more and more of my patients tell me they don’t want to look different – they just want the outside to reflect how they feel on the inside. Xeomin, which is backed by science, helps give their frown lines a smoother appearance,” said Dr. Julius Few, founder of The Few Institute for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in a release.

[From People]

It’s fine. I’m not mad about it. I get mad when celebrity women WAY overdo it. I get mad when celebrity women have obviously had a ton of work done then lie about it. Gwyneth is doing none of that – even in the selfies and videos she posts on social media, you can tell that her face is not frozen and she’s mostly ageing like a normal 40-something woman of means. It used to be that actresses of all ages were all competing for lucrative beauty contracts. I wonder if this is the brave new world of sponsorship though – celebrities endorsing particular lines of injectables.

I will also say this: Gwyneth doing an endorsement deal with an injectables line while simultaneously running a “wellness” label does underline the point that “wellness” is merely the new catch-all for “bored rich women obsessively working on their interior and exterior.” It’s not about actually living clean or being legitimately healthy. (I also wonder if no skincare brand wanted a piece of Gwyneth.)