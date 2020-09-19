Supreme Court Justice and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away at 87

Supreme Court Justice and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away in her home in Washington yesterday from complications from pancreatic cancer. Her death at 87 leaves a seat vacant just six weeks before the presidential election. Noted hypocrite Mitch McConnell, who blocked President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland in March, 2016, has already vowed to push through a nomination because of course he has. (Please donate to his opponent in the upcoming Senate election, Amy McGrath. Also support Jamie Harrison in South Carolina, who is running against Lindsey Graham.)
Ginsburg, who was appointed in 1993 by President Clinton, leaves an incalculable legacy for women’s rights and human rights. I’m going to quote some of Nina Totenberg’s obituary to Ginsburg as Totenberg was a personal friend of Ginsburg’s. She said on the NPR Politics Podcast that Ginsburg was a mentor and then a dear friend to her, especially as Totenberg’s husband was dying of cancer. Ginsburg’s legacy is of a justice who cared deeply and worked tirelessly for decades. In no way can I do justice to this extraordinary woman or even to Totenberg’s writeup of RBG’s life. I’m just quoting the part about her later work.
Over the years, as Ginsburg’s place on the court grew in seniority, so did her role. In 2006, as the court veered right after the retirement of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Ginsburg dissented more often and more assertively, her most passionate dissents coming in women’s rights cases.
Dissenting in Ledbetter v. Goodyear in 2007, she called on Congress to pass legislation that would override a court decision that drastically limited back pay available for victims of employment discrimination. The resulting legislation was the first bill passed in 2009 after Obama took office.
In 2014, she dissented fiercely in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, a decision that allowed some for-profit companies to refuse, on religious grounds, to comply with a federal mandate to cover birth control in health care plans. Such an exemption, she said, would “deny legions of women who do not hold their employers’ beliefs, access to contraceptive coverage.”
Where, she asked, “is the stopping point?” Suppose it offends an employer’s religious belief “to pay the minimum wage” or “to accord women equal pay?…
Ginsburg always kept a backbreaking schedule of public appearances both at home and abroad, even after five bouts with cancer: colon cancer in 1999, pancreatic cancer 10 years later, lung cancer in 2018, and then pancreatic cancer again in 2019 and liver lesions in 2020. During that time, she endured chemotherapy, radiation, and in the last years of her life, terrible pain from shingles that never went away completely. All who knew her admired her grit. In 2009, three weeks after major cancer surgery, she surprised everyone when she showed up for the State of the Union address.
Shortly after that, she was back on the bench; it was her husband, Marty, who told her she could do it, even when she thought she could not, she told NPR.
A year later her psychological toughness was on full display when her beloved husband of 56 years was mortally ill. As she packed up his things at the hospital before taking him home to die, she found a note he had written to her. “My Dearest Ruth,” it began, “You are the only person I have ever loved,” setting aside children and family. “I have admired and loved you almost since the day we first met at Cornell. … The time has come for me to … take leave of life because the loss of quality simply overwhelms. I hope you will support where I come out, but I understand you may not. I will not love you a jot less.”
Shortly after that, Marty Ginsburg died at home. The next day, his wife, the justice, was on the bench, reading an important opinion she had authored for the court. She was there, she said, because “Marty would have wanted it.”
Years later, she would read the letter aloud in an NPR interview, and at the end, choke down the tears.
In the years after Marty’s death, she would persevere without him, maintaining a jam-packed schedule when she was not on the bench or working on opinions.
Some liberals criticized her for not retiring while Obama was president, but she was at the top of her game, enjoyed her work enormously and feared that Republicans might not confirm a successor. She was an avid consumer of opera, literature and modern art. But in the end, it was her work, she said, that sustained her.
“I do think that I was born under a very bright star,” she said in an NPR interview. “Because if you think about my life, I get out of law school. I have top grades. No law firm in the city of New York will hire me. I end up teaching; it gave me time to devote to the movement for evening out the rights of women and men.”
And it was that legal crusade for women’s rights that ultimately led to her appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.
To the end of her tenure, she remained a special kind of feminist, both decorous and dogged.
RBG dictated these words to her granddaughter just a few days ago, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” We know how little honor the republicans have and how dirty they play. I hope with all my heart that her wish comes true.
Thank you for all you’ve done for us, RBG. We will remember you and your work will live on in history forever.
Please give money to democrats challenging incumbent republicans in the senate. Work hard to support your local democrats and causes. This is a tough time for our country, for democracy and for women’s rights and human rights. We can honor RBG and her legacy by continuing her fight. ‘
BREAKING: Americans shattered Democrat fundraising site ActBlue’s all-time record for donations in an hour the hour after RBG passed away.
Then, an hour later, they broke that record too.
Donations reached over $100,000 per minute.
Proud of us all, turning sorrow into action.
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) September 19, 2020
A Jewish teaching says those who die just before the Jewish new year are the ones God has held back until the last moment bc they were needed most & were the most righteous. And so it was that #RBG died as the sun was setting last night marking the beginning of RoshHashanah
— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) September 19, 2020
Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was that her seat would not be filled until a new president is installed! Senate Democrats, do not back down. You have a tough fight ahead but our future is on the line! No SCOTUS appointment before the election!!!
— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 19, 2020
This NYT obituary of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Linda Greenhouse is magnificent.
It includes details of the note her husband Martin wrote as he lay dying from cancer:https://t.co/NvMG7DkQHN pic.twitter.com/xFTNmpyXaQ
— Joe Pike (@joepike) September 19, 2020
Friend in DC shared this photo from the steps of SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/KRI8nC2NlS
— Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray) September 19, 2020
Thousands here at the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/9foS4brA39
— Alexis Goldstein (@alexisgoldstein) September 19, 2020
Women and men! All people. RBG understood gender equality couldn’t exist just favoring and fighting for women. She was a true feminist fighting for equal rights.
Mitch McConnell has already vowed-as of Friday night!-that the Senate will push through a nominee by the election. My mind and heart cannot fathom the disrespect to RBG and to our democracy of that promise.
Be enraged – donate to flip the Senate.
This is beautiful, CB. I haven’t cried this hard since my DH died. I know some of that is attributable to the cumulative effect of 2020 being a Hellscape, but what RBG did to protect and ensure equal rights for women is epic and I feel we’re going to see reversals of those hard-fought gains in the coming months and years until the SCOTUS is balanced again. My god, how I loathe McConnell, Graham, Collins, Cruz, et al., right now. 😩
This has broken my heart. She was never afraid and we shouldn’t be either. Fight. Vote out corruption. All in her honor. May she Rest In Peace. RBG, you will always be an inspiration. Thank you for the magnificent gift of your selfless service. My sympathy to your family at this time of personal grief. May it be made softer knowing a grateful nation mourns w/you
I was in an online Rosh Hashanah service when the notice popped up – it broke me, the fact that mere hours after her death Mitch McConnell was announcing “of course we’re going to rush through a replacement” was beyond infuriation but, let’s be honest, if this had occurred during a lame duck session after they lost, they’d still rush through an appointment.
It angers me so much that she had to spend the final days of her life wishing that she would not be replaced until a new president is installed – only to have it trampled by those out of touch old men who aren’t even fit to be saying her name.
It angers me that she even had to worry about this as she was sick and dying. And that it only took less than half a day from the news of her passing for her glorious life and achievements to be reduced to creepy chinless old men flexing their hideous excuse for souls.
And for Ted Cruz to be mentioned on the same breath as her name as a possible replacement. Ted F-ing Cruz?!!
My heart is broken. She was an amazing lady who will be greatly missed and did so much for us in her life. I cannot believe the comments from people after she died. Whether you liked her or not, no need to be happy over her death. Maybe this brings the democrats to realize they MUST VOTE…say what you will about republicans, but they know the power of the SC. Most democrats do not even give it a thought. Maybe this will be her final legacy, bringing awareness to the importance of this to bring out the vote!
Through all my anger and despair, I couldn’t help thinking: how did we get into such a state that the continued existence of basic rights for so many groups of people hung on the shoulders of one 87 year old woman with pancreatic cancer? What a weight for her to bear. What a service she has done for the country. I just…. can’t.
Finally, as a side note, I am *so* getting a T-shirt or wall art or something that says “When there are nine”.
May her memory be a blessing. Rest in power, RBG.
I’ll just leave this here: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/obama-mcconnell-ruth-bader-ginsburg-scalia-supreme-court-b491539.html
I hope this rallies people to vote even more. My best friend is a lawyer and her cat is named RBG. This is a loss for our entire country but she kicked ass all the way up to the end and we owe her a debt of gratitude for it. A life well lived.
As a female attorney, RBG was my hero. I’m livid that I can’t mourn the loss of this incomparable woman properly because my sadness is so mixed with fear and anger at Moscow Mitch and his Republithug cronies who are already dancing on her grave. I feel so defeated, but we can’t give up. Donate! Call your reps! Fight! Honor her memory. We have to try…..
This is the kind of person always made me look at your country with respect and admiration. RIP.
She fought like a champion, until the very end, and we must too. No despair, we must FIGHT.
I just donated to Amy McGrath’s and Jamie Harrison’s campaigns. A few weeks ago I donated to Biden. Prior to this election I’ve never donated to a political campaign before. Enough is enough.
I have been sobbing for hours. She gave so much of herself for so long for all of us. We have juries of our peers because of her. We have constitutional rights under the 14th Amendment because of her. We can leave survivor benefits through our Social Security, veteran’s benefits, or pensions because of her.
And McConnell couldn’t give us an hour with our grief before announcing his plot to take it all away. I have left angry messages on every phone line at his local offices