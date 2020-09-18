“Is the LGBTQ-horror film ‘Spiral’ the new ‘Get Out’? Eh.” links
  • September 18, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Spiral wants to be the LGBTQ version of Get Out. Is it? [Pajiba]
Will you try the Mountain Dew margarita at Red Lobster? [Dlisted]
James Charles is involved with even more drama, surprise. [Just Jared]
Is Taylor Swift hoping that folklore is Grammy-bait? [LaineyGossip]
Reem Acra’s new collection is handsy. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump is really fighting a war against mail-in ballots. He’s losing. [Buzzfeed]
Jerry Falwell Jr. drunkenly fell down the stairs… or something! [Towleroad]
Another academic was lying about their Afro-Cuban racial identity. [Jezebel]
Brandi Glanville is still spilling tea about her affair with Denise Richards. [OMGBlog]
Wow, Judge Reinhold has some thoughts about Brad Pitt. [Seriously OMG]

Kate Moss supports boyfriend Nikolai Von Bismark on his new book with Dior

  1. Case says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Spiral doesn’t look like Get Out to me. Seems more like a Rosemary’s Baby with a twist. IDK.

    Re: Folklore — I do think it will get a lot of Grammy nominations (rightfully so) and Taylor makes zero attempt to mask how eager she is for Grammys. She literally changed her entire career trajectory because RED didn’t win Album of the Year. She’s admitted to this, which, even as a fan of hers, I find wildly distasteful — awards are great, but you should make the music you love because you want to, not for accolades.

