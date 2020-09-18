“Is the LGBTQ-horror film ‘Spiral’ the new ‘Get Out’? Eh.” links

Spiral wants to be the LGBTQ version of Get Out. Is it? [Pajiba]

Will you try the Mountain Dew margarita at Red Lobster? [Dlisted]

James Charles is involved with even more drama, surprise. [Just Jared]

Is Taylor Swift hoping that folklore is Grammy-bait? [LaineyGossip]

Reem Acra’s new collection is handsy. [Go Fug Yourself]

Donald Trump is really fighting a war against mail-in ballots. He’s losing. [Buzzfeed]

Jerry Falwell Jr. drunkenly fell down the stairs… or something! [Towleroad]

Another academic was lying about their Afro-Cuban racial identity. [Jezebel]

Brandi Glanville is still spilling tea about her affair with Denise Richards. [OMGBlog]

Wow, Judge Reinhold has some thoughts about Brad Pitt. [Seriously OMG]