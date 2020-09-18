The Windsors are ‘pissed off’ at the Sussexes’ ‘hypocrisy & double standards’

In the immediate wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix deal, there was a flurry of salty commentary and high-pitched wailing from the British Isles. Everybody had an opinion and all of those opinions were hysterically unhinged. This week has felt different. It’s more like a lowkey rage about to boil over. We’ve heard that the “senior royals” worry that the Sussexes will pull focus from their important work. We’ve heard from Richard Kay that Prince Harry is “woefully out of touch” now, because he does NOT live in a palace or castle. And of course, we’ve heard that rage-monster Prince William is forever butthurt, always incandescent with rage, and reportedly “livid” about the Netflix deal… for REASONS! Reasons like The Crown! Well, those same sources must have chatted with Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast because we’ve got another story about the Windsors being absolutely furious at the Sussexes.
Conversations with well-informed British sources appeared to confirm that there is still a deep reservoir of anger and resentment on both sides, which has only been made worse by the Sussexes’ decision to collaborate with Netflix, described by one source with excellent contacts among the royal households as being “in bed with the enemy.”
The source, who is friendly with senior courtiers, told The Daily Beast that it was indeed accurate to say that William and Kate remain deeply upset not just by the initial parting of ways, but by the way that the couple continue to unilaterally make decisions which are construed as detrimental to the greater good of the royal family. The most egregious example of this for the royals, is, of course, the extraordinary deal with Netflix which the couple signed earlier this month (although Meghan’s increasingly political activism hasn’t escaped notice either).
The deal has however, still managed to reportedly rile the rest of the family, not least because the Queen was not consulted about the deal—and Netflix is best known behind palace walls for its series The Crown. As our source says: “They [the royal family] are furious. They are in bed with the enemy. Netflix uses the royal family to promote entertainment that has no foundation in fact. They also had no knowledge of the deal beforehand, and they are just very annoyed by the way Harry and Meghan are not abiding by the agreement that they made just a few months ago not to do anything that would embarrass the family. Once again, it was presented as a fait accompli so there is nothing further anyone can do. There is a feeling that their word cannot be trusted at the palace.
“People are mightily pissed off. Harry and Meghan seem to say, ‘Oh yes, we will agree to do things that way,’ then they completely ignore it and do as they please. It’s what they have done all along. They are extremely hypocritical. They are ace practitioners of the double standard.”
Another source with close links to the royals told The Daily Beast they were “nervously” awaiting series four of The Crown, which will start airing on Nov. 15, and will reportedly have a considerable focus on Princess Diana’s mental health and bulimia.
“I think there is a feeling that the portrayal of Prince Philip in particular has been very harsh,” said the source. “Harry really adores his grandfather so it does make you wonder why they would do this. It is fiction but there are a lot of people who think it is fact, and now Netflix have signed up Harry and Meghan it looks even more like fact to those people. It’s all very well for Harry and Meghan to say they have nothing to do with The Crown, but think about it from Netflix’s perspective; they must be rubbing their hands with glee.”
“I don’t think there is any hope of a rapprochement now,” the source said of the prospect of the brothers and their wives smoothing things over. “But I think it’s very clearly understood that this is Meghan’s deal. It is Meghan who has the contacts in that business to have made this happen. And if the marriage dissolved, my sense is that Harry would be welcomed back into the royal family with open arms.”
Was it wrong to laugh at this entire piece? I giggled like a schoolgirl. The Sussexes gave up their HRHs, their “Sussex Royal” style and social media, the military titles and honors and they paid back the stupid renovation costs for that decrepit little cottage, all so they could go away and live in peace and make these kinds of deals. If the Windsors still wanted to exert any kind of control over H&M, maybe the Windsors should have taken them up on their offer to be half-in, half-out? But no, William wanted his popular brother and sister-in-law exiled, so that’s what happened. You reap what you sow. And again with blaming Meghan for everything, and talking wistfully about the “dream” of Harry abandoning his wife and child to come running back to his abusers in the press and royal family. These a–holes are so bitter and pathetic.
Oh pleaseeee let Netflix continue with The Crown to modern day, i truly dont understand why they shouldnt. They have great material and better sources in the 21st century ,just from the Cambridges courtship and Finding Freedom alone.
“In bed with the enemy?” WTF. The rest of the RF has ZERO problem taking advantage of their celebrity connections whenever it suits them. Nah, the real message of this article lies in the last line of that excerpt: ditch the Black woman and we’ll let you come home.
The Queen is head of the Church of England and her people are advocating for the end of a marriage. Nice values even by their own racist standards.
The desperation, the anger, the frustration 😂 They’re not coming back y’all. Let the great Kate and Will focus on the monarchy and leave the Sussexes alone. The Windsors and media are morons because they refuse to let go. Attacking Meghan constantly is not going to bring him back. The Queen and monarchy has to worry about the commonwealth countries leaving and not a couple in Santa Barbara. Lord these people are idiots, lol. This honestly like sounds like a media contocted dream.
“But I think it’s very clearly understood that this is Meghan’s deal. It is Meghan who has the contacts in that business to have made this happen. And if the marriage dissolved, my sense is that Harry would be welcomed back into the royal family with open arms.”
Do these people just envision that Harry is this giant baby who has no thoughts and ideas of his own? That he had no say in any of this? Come on. He’s an adult! They just big mad they can’t tell him (nor Meghan) what to do anymore and that they *have* to do it like they’re in school and have to raise their hands to go to the bathroom.
They could open a dog rescue and the BM will write how they don’t have corgis in it so they hate the queen.
What staggering to me is how willing they are to announce to the world how much they hate Meghan.
The whole diplomacy angle – even faking it to maintain peace – is jettisoned now.😶😶😶
Every other royalty write up here – in both tabloids & the broadsheets – concludes on how Harry would be welcome back. Alone.
Yet both William and Charles (along with Harry) came out in support of Sir David Attenborough’s screening of “Our Planet.” Which was….wait for it….for Netflix. The Windors/Cambridges certainly left their pearls at home that day for there was no clutching going on, just preening for the cameras.
And the superhaters on Twitter are blaming Harry and Meghan for promoting child pornography because Netflix also has “Cuties” on its platform (which isn’t child porn but don’t try to argue with them).
Everything is Harry and Meghan’s fault, especially Meghan’s.
“Netflix uses the royal family to promote entertainment that has no foundation in fact.” From a source speaking to the media about members of the royal family for the purpose of entertainment.
Lol!
Lol. Wasn’t William supposed to do something with Netflix? Or was trying to do something with Netflix? Guess that didn’t happen. Oh well harry and meghan are on their own and succeeding. The royal family could have used them, but they decided not to.
Another stupid article of made up crap. Everything in this piece sounds like high school s**t
I refuse to believe they’re mad about Netflix cause of the royal works there. That just seems so far fetched. They’d all jumped at the chance of a Netflix deal. They’re just furious H&M got it and got it within a year of leaving. “This is Meghan’s deal” like Harry’s name isn’t on the dotted line right next to her and doesn’t have projects in works 🤣🤣🤣 they BOTH have solo projects if it was just Meghan’s deal he wouldn’t have signed up. At what point are they going to stop acting like Meghan is driving the boat? At some point they have to realize that Harry wanted to leave, probably MORE than Meghan did. I feel like Tom is smarter than this, come on now lol. He doesn’t seem to care about staying in the good graces of the RF so I don’t get why he’s parroting this bullshit narrative.
I see they’re still setting the stage for Harry to be absolved and forgiven once he ditches the mother of his son. Aristocrats really do live in a bubble. They seem completely out of touch. The idea of relationships that are rooted in actual love rather than transactional is a foreign concept.
I love Megan but she was a B-list actress; why are they acting like an heir to the British Monarchy would have haplessly floundered without her connections?!? The US fame industry would have tripped over themselves offering Harry deals if that’s what he wanted.
Because of her conniving witchery that has Harry permanently under her spell. Any influence he had in these deals was at her command.
Translation: They were supposed to run all of their moves by us first so we could approve or disapprove and kill any deals if necessary!
This tantrum is all about their loss of control of an asset. The loss of which was ENTIRELY their fault.
And they are either in complete denial that Harry is just as much behind all of these decisions or they just want to blame Meghan for everything and try to get Harry back. Their constant need to infantilize this GROW MAN is one of the major reasons Harry dipped in the first place.
They’re trying to infantilize Harry liken they do with Kate. Unfortunately for them, Harry actually has substance and ambition.
Kate has agency, Kate has ambition. She has exerted nearly all her ambition for years to stalk and marry the future Prince of Wales. Then she directed that ambition towards trying to stay married to him with her pro-Kate leaks in the press whenever he was off with other women. Her ambition has recently been directed towards embiggening herself by attacking Meghan in the press, and continuing the ‘Mummy Kate vs. Wandering Willy’ PR to try to keep William from divorcing her.
I can’t with these people.
First Meghan was a D list actress who nobody had heard of& now suddenly she does have connections which have driven this Netflix deal. They really go hard on this temptress who has led Harry astray and really want to absolve Harry of everything so they can welcome him back.
Second the Firm rejected half in and half out& insisted on hard exit. Made them drop Sussex royal& not use HRH so it’s clear they weren’t representing the monarchy anymore because Sussexes were looking to do commercial deals & apparently there was no committee to oversee such deals. Now suddenly any deals require heads up to the Queen& approval etc. Strange. Why wasn’t this deal approval requirement reported until the Netflix news. Is that the same for Zara and Philip etc? Somehow I doubt it. If the Firm underestimated the Sussexes or didn’t negotiate certain terms they can’t get angry after the fact.
Third the Firm have been briefing against Meghan especially & prohibiting her from defending herself. There was apparently a plan to send them to Africa. So how are they the ones to be so angry? Sure it’s sucks for them the plan didn’t work out with Harry leaving with Meghan and then moving to US. But maybe they should have listened to Harry about protecting his family. And also maybe they should have made plain consequences to Harry for marrying Meghan rather than pretending to go along with it and sparing a lot of pain.
Finally how on Earth is Netflix the enemy? I think the point a poster made yesterday was right- the Crown has given them so much positive PR especially in earlier seasons. Whereas tabloids like the Sun, Mail etc have hacked phones, set up stings, leaked private conversations, mocked& dragged each royal. They were the ones who propelled the anger to the Queen after Diana died& basically ensured Harry& William were brought of private mourning. Yet the Firm doesn’t keep a professional distance from them and works closely with them. In fact they thanked the press during the pandemic & gave warmer birthday wishes to Arthur Edwards who took the see through skirt pictures of Diana and was on the scene of her accident, than to either Harry or Meghan.
I think posters from yesterday were right. The Firm is concerned about this season’s portrayal of Diana& maybe public picking up on parallels with Meghan’s treatment etc. But no doubt it will be the press who will be drawing certain parallels where Kate is concerned with Rose digs etc
“If the Firm underestimated the Sussexes or didn’t negotiate certain terms they can’t get angry after the fact.”
I think both happened. In their eyes, forcing a hard exit and stripping them of their HRH on the way out should’ve torpedoed any success they’d have outside the monarchy. I think because of that assumption they didn’t negotiate a reviewing process for projects and deals H&M made during this “time out” period. Short term thinking again.
Agreed
They don’t know or want to know who Harry really is or what he is capable of. It’s as if they spent so long gaslighting the man they just ended up gaslighting themselves and believed the narrative they were spinning of fragile, unstable Harry who needed everyone’s guidance.
They sure as hell underestimated Meghan. Probably convinced themselves that she was a gold digger after a luxurious life and titles like Kate was. Again, believing the BS they spun.
The Firm clearly miscalculated their level of power and influence outside of the U.K. Thinking it’s their titles and perceived superiority as royals that is their main selling point and not the actual people. People loved Diana not because she was a Princess, but because of who she was. Being a Princess only put her name and face out there, but it is what she did with her position that made her so beloved. It’s the same for Harry and Meghan. Yes, being royals gave them an elevated profile but the rest is ALL THEM. Because if it was just about the titles, the world would be gaga over the rest of the family and giving them deals but they are clearly not.
Wow! Meghan and Harry could single-handedly discover the cure for Covid and distribute it free around the world and the Brits would still find something to complain about. It’s so pathetic. I hope Harry and Meghan go on to make documentary after documentary about all the causes they support and care about.
Stay mad royals. Stay mad, hypocritical and dumb.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
#DownWithBetty
Sorry…Netflix might be the enemy to the BRF (now) but the British tabloids were the enemy of Harry and Meghan and the BRF insisted that the relationship between them should continue. Further, the family and courtiers persisted in leaking horrible stories about Harry and Meghan to them.
They took everything that they felt was important to Harry and Meghan and they still left and I am sure that while Harry and Meghan were hopeful they were willing to live with whatever the future might hold just to get away.
The BRF on the other hand were hoping for failure and for Harry to return, alone because I am sure that they would have made that a condition.
Harry and Meghan gave it all up and are now free to live their lives as they see fit.
Continue to thrive and be happy Harry and Meghan.
First of all, the Windsors shouldn’t complain about hypocrisy and double standards at all. Secondly, William attended the premiere of David Attenborough’s doc with Netflix. BBC commissioned a doc called “Reinventing the Royals” which was NOT sugary towards Charles AT ALL yet he still worked with them for his “Charles at 70″ doc and so have the other royals. Lastly, as I’ve said yesterday, The Crown is not going to be cruel towards the royals to level they’re expecting. Even with the Philip characterisation they’ve mentioned, yes they’ve probably toned up his whining (although it’s probably not too far off reality) but they’ve also heavily toned down his “off the cuff” comments. The only time he really got flack for it on the show was in the middle of season 3 and he was out of touch. Not racist.
And they also ended up making Philip fairly sympathetic, in my mind. Yes, he’s portrayed as a cheating spoiled a-hole who is bothered by the fact that his wife outranks him, but they also provide context for that – how his naval career was cut off so abruptly, how his family was (the episode “pater familias” was really heartbreaking, IMO), how he felt like he had no purpose which was hard for him. I actually thought overall their portrayal of Philip was more sympathetic than their portrayal of the queen by the end of season 3.
I agree. The show has spent a lot of time on Philip’s story (even to the point where I don’t think it’s needed and takes away a potential plot from someone else) and trying to make him sympathetic and explain his actions. Even with the cheating, it’s never confirmed he did. It’s left up to the audience to decide. Now that could be due to potential fear of BRF pushback but considering the overall direction of Philip, I would say it’s not.
And even with the other royals they’ve been pretty soft. The Duke of Windsor’s nazi connections were explored 1 season and a half in and he gets turned into a sad tragic romantic hero of sorts throughout the show. They’ve overly romanticised Charles and Camilla’s relationship. They made up the whole “Queen splits Margaret and Peter” when in reality, her and Eden came up with a plan that would allow Margaret to marry him, so Margaret gets some sympathy there.
Yeah, that whole idea that the Crown treats Philip harshly is ridiculous. It treats him very, very kindly. I mean, it shows he has rough edges, but those edges are smoothed down and their cause was never anything but a tragedy.
Overall, the Crown is very sympathetic to the Royals, and there aren’t any real villains. It wouldn’t be so popular if it was just bashing the Royals non-stop.
“And if the marriage dissolved, my sense is that Harry would be welcomed back into the royal family with open arms.
Do these people even listen to themselves? They are actually advocating for the break-up of a marriage and family. I notice how they never even mention Archie. It’s like he doesn’t exist. They all want Harry and Meghan to break up because they know they are unstoppable together. If William and Kate are the future of the monarchy, why do they care what the “spare” is up to? Why not focus on those who will actually be on the throne?
And it’s hilarious how they all now claim to hate The Crown when there was an article recently talking about how even the Queen loves the show. These people are truly disgusting.
Their ability to ignore Archie’s existence speaks volumes about the likelihood of other offspring out there who’ve never been acknowledged. Archie is forever part of the official family tree, but he can live in exile in L.A., out of sight and mind, while Harry and his English 2nd wife raise their two blonde children.
The royals sure are burning their bridges.
The BRF is the result of people not being told no often enough in their lives. It’s like they’re stuck on anger and can’t progress past it. Just play nice with Harry and Meghan instead of trying to squash and control them. The BRF would get more attention for their projects without the tension.
Alll they had to do was play nice. They could’ve been eating off H&M’s popularity until the next generation became of age and the Cambridge kids took over as the main characters. H&M would’ve (maybe, probably) faded out as they got pushed further down the line.
Actors from “The Crown”, I think Josh O’Connor was the latest, have commented that when they’ve come across royals, it’s clear they watch the show.
ITV has been doing “Spitting Image” for years and that’s a lot harsher than “The Crown”, and it doesn’t stop the Royals for doing projects with ITV.
That’s called projection.
Don’t they even slightly realise how fucking unhinged, bitter and out of touch they are at this point?
They didn’t let up on the racist treatment of Meghan, tried to rip them to shreds as a couple of modern royals and when they throw their hands up and leave the country to have a decent life on their own terms they STILL go after them like a pack of snarling dogs.
Nobody stood up for a pregnant woman newly married into the family receiving all that hideous treatment. She was figuratively run out of the country. And now they keep on going as if the royals are the victims in all of this, using the most ridiculous of reasons.
Down with the bloody monarchy indeed. The feeling of most (NORMAL!) English people is good on Meghan and Harry, go and be happy. I don’t know anyone who thinks remotely like the royal reporters and the DM commenters. Don’t those stupid old fossils realise that the more hysterical they are about them, the more support they are likely to get from the public? As people realise the poisonous spite they had to deal with within the royal family, and how it has increased since they left.
So the RF wanted H&M to sit quietly for an entire year so they could spin it as “Harry and Meghan are failures”. The review was to determine if they would come back to the monarchy. I haven’t heard anything where it states that they couldn’t make any deals. What do they think financial independence means? The BM and RF are acting like Harry has to be convinced to take $100 million dollars. Lol. They have the Netflix deal now what? What more can they take from Harry? His title? I think H&M are already planning to drop it. In the Time 100 special they are referred to as Harry and Meghan. Those idiot royals are to dumb to see that H&M are the brand; they don’t need a title.
As I understand it, Tom Sykes is a little more trustworthy bc he’s not usually on the royal beat, but he’s know to have great sources? If so, this is utterly embarrassing for the RF. I can’t imagine a neutral/indifferent party reading this and not coming away with the idea that the RF is pathetically trying to wield power that they no longer have, and that on top of being extremely envious, they’re petty as hell. They need to get over it like they said they had months ago (when they could claim that H&M were miserable and unemployed).
And as for Frogmore. Making them pay back £2 million quid for that shitty house (I think the writing was on the wall when that was the house they were allocated, an old admin block in the grounds of Windsor of all places, as if they couldn’t find them an apartment in any of the London royal palaces. Ridiculous).
And I’m sure the fat old Duke of York has had more than £2 million worth of renovations in Royal Lodge. But that’s clearly acceptable.
They were offered the Gloucester’s Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace. It would not be ready before their son was born AND it was in London right next to W&K. They chose Frogmore Cottage, because it could be ready in time and (potentially) because they didn’t want to live anywhere near W&K.
The information about Andrew and Edward’s leases of Crown Estate property are public record. You can see how much the CE paid vs. Andrew and Edward and what they paid for their pre-paid leases that are decades long.
The Frogmore Cottage situation? We never got information about an official, legal lease. It was all done very strangely. The York and Wessex descendants legally inherit the leases for Royal Lodge and Bagshot. We have no info on whether or not any Sussex offspring will inherit a lease on Frogmore Cottage.
It’s not a good idea for the royals to start slandering The Crown, there are still 3 more seasons to come, so I wouldn’t go trashing them now or they might just have to do a re-write for next season. Not the mention the first 2 seasons weren’t the royals raving about how they’ve watched it and how good it is.
Seriously Willie is so ‘incandescent with rage’ that he got rejected by Netflix and his younger brother who was suppose to play the supporting role of ‘screw up, party Prince who couldn’t find love”, has been handed hundreds of millions of dollars. Ouch.
Also I see Tom Sykes has either been forgiven (unlikely), or KP demanded he trash harry and Meghan or else.
First, I think many people don’t think of the Crown when they think of Netflix. I know its one of their more successful shows, but it certainly appeals to a certain group. Netflix has so much content that I don’t think it can be defined by one show.
Second – this person sounds unhinged. “We want control over Harry and Meghan! We’ll take Harry back but only without Meghan! How dare they earn their own money!”
As time goes one, the criticisms against them start to just fall apart – make your own money (okay, they are), pay back Frogmore (okay, they did), stop taking Charles’s money (okay, they aren’t), buy your own house and stop living in Millionaire Tyler Perry’s Mansion (okay, they did and they aren’t.)
Going along with what we were saying in the Vogue post about Kate – these criticisms may still reach some people in the UK and I do know some older people here in the US (hardcore Diana fans) for whom they carry weight, but the vast majority of Americans I know just don’t care about that stuff – one of the reasons H&M’s events get so much coverage here in the US is because to the extent people think about them, they like them. And it makes the BM look that much more unhinged as time goes on. See: David Simon and his twitter war with Piers Morgan. He even said that he didn’t really care about Meghan and didn’t know her, but she had a right to tell people to vote and Piers Morgan could jump off a cliff. And I think that’s how a lot of people here feel.
So the more the Cambridges try to push themselves into the US media, the more its going to be “but what are you actually doing?”
And its rich to talk about embarrassing the monarchy when Andrew is right there in Windsor.
Next the demands will be 1) give up the Sussex title completely 2) give up Harry’s prince title 3) give up any claim on HRHs 4) remove yourself and your line from the succession.
The first three? Harry and Meghan are choosing not to use any of them. The haters want them legally stripped of those titles and HRH for all eternity.
William: I own you Harry. I will make your life a living hell by helping the media torture and smear your pregnant wife. I will add to her humiliation with stunts like taking a highly staged budget flight. I will leak every detail of your existence and sabotage you at every turn. And there is nothing you can do about it! I will be King one day!
Courtiers: We also own you Harry! We don’t like your choice of wife so we will do everything we can to break her and drive her away! And there is nothing you can do about it! Bwahahahahaha!
PoW and the Queen: We also own you Harry! Literally. And there is nothing you can do about it. Bow. Kneel. Scrape. We. Own. You.
Harry: Nope. This is my life and I’m going to live it.
William, courtiers, the media: How dare you! We own you! And you need to be a team player! Sputter. Sputter. Sputter.
I thought they still have their HRH status but choose not to use HRH titles, not that they gave them up.
Eye roll. The hypocrisy of the BRF and the press are on full display here.
