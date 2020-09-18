The Windsors are ‘pissed off’ at the Sussexes’ ‘hypocrisy & double standards’

In the immediate wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix deal, there was a flurry of salty commentary and high-pitched wailing from the British Isles. Everybody had an opinion and all of those opinions were hysterically unhinged. This week has felt different. It’s more like a lowkey rage about to boil over. We’ve heard that the “senior royals” worry that the Sussexes will pull focus from their important work. We’ve heard from Richard Kay that Prince Harry is “woefully out of touch” now, because he does NOT live in a palace or castle. And of course, we’ve heard that rage-monster Prince William is forever butthurt, always incandescent with rage, and reportedly “livid” about the Netflix deal… for REASONS! Reasons like The Crown! Well, those same sources must have chatted with Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast because we’ve got another story about the Windsors being absolutely furious at the Sussexes.

Conversations with well-informed British sources appeared to confirm that there is still a deep reservoir of anger and resentment on both sides, which has only been made worse by the Sussexes’ decision to collaborate with Netflix, described by one source with excellent contacts among the royal households as being “in bed with the enemy.”

The source, who is friendly with senior courtiers, told The Daily Beast that it was indeed accurate to say that William and Kate remain deeply upset not just by the initial parting of ways, but by the way that the couple continue to unilaterally make decisions which are construed as detrimental to the greater good of the royal family. The most egregious example of this for the royals, is, of course, the extraordinary deal with Netflix which the couple signed earlier this month (although Meghan’s increasingly political activism hasn’t escaped notice either).

The deal has however, still managed to reportedly rile the rest of the family, not least because the Queen was not consulted about the deal—and Netflix is best known behind palace walls for its series The Crown. As our source says: “They [the royal family] are furious. They are in bed with the enemy. Netflix uses the royal family to promote entertainment that has no foundation in fact. They also had no knowledge of the deal beforehand, and they are just very annoyed by the way Harry and Meghan are not abiding by the agreement that they made just a few months ago not to do anything that would embarrass the family. Once again, it was presented as a fait accompli so there is nothing further anyone can do. There is a feeling that their word cannot be trusted at the palace.

“People are mightily pissed off. Harry and Meghan seem to say, ‘Oh yes, we will agree to do things that way,’ then they completely ignore it and do as they please. It’s what they have done all along. They are extremely hypocritical. They are ace practitioners of the double standard.”

Another source with close links to the royals told The Daily Beast they were “nervously” awaiting series four of The Crown, which will start airing on Nov. 15, and will reportedly have a considerable focus on Princess Diana’s mental health and bulimia.

“I think there is a feeling that the portrayal of Prince Philip in particular has been very harsh,” said the source. “Harry really adores his grandfather so it does make you wonder why they would do this. It is fiction but there are a lot of people who think it is fact, and now Netflix have signed up Harry and Meghan it looks even more like fact to those people. It’s all very well for Harry and Meghan to say they have nothing to do with The Crown, but think about it from Netflix’s perspective; they must be rubbing their hands with glee.”

“I don’t think there is any hope of a rapprochement now,” the source said of the prospect of the brothers and their wives smoothing things over. “But I think it’s very clearly understood that this is Meghan’s deal. It is Meghan who has the contacts in that business to have made this happen. And if the marriage dissolved, my sense is that Harry would be welcomed back into the royal family with open arms.”