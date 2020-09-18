Vogue: Duchess Kate defined herself in 2020 by hiring the Sussexes’ social media guy

American Vogue is running a very curious feature called “Kate Middleton’s Quiet Power: How the Queen-to-Be Defined Herself in 2020.” First of all, I hate it when we’re like “let’s assess someone’s year!” and it’s only mid-September. Even in a normal, non-pandemic year, Kate would only *barely* begin thinking about being keen about various annual projects at this point in the year, just ahead of a “flurry” of pre-Christmas events. So, clearly, I came into this article thinking that it would just be another vague embiggening fluff piece. And it is… but it’s also kind of shady too? Vogue summarizes Kate’s Hold Still photography project (while subtly pointing out that Kate didn’t even really do a “launch” for it), they embiggen Kate’s Zoom calls, but then these sections happen:
That’s not to say nothing went wrong, publicity-wise, for the duchess during this period. In late March, Tatler published a story about the duchess, claiming, among many things, that she was “furious” about her larger workload after Harry and Meghan’s departure. [editor's note: the Tatler piece was actually released in May.] Palace shot back at the publication: “This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication,” said a spokesperson—and it sought legal action. (In a statement, Tatler stood by its reporting.)
*****
It’s pertinent to mention that another under-the-radar, yet significant thing happened in April: The Cambridges hired Harry and Meghan’s old social media manager after the Sussexes left royal life. While other royal accounts were filled with routine stock images, @sussexroyal had been, well, interesting. There were candid iPhone pictures of Harry and Meghan holding hands, black and white shots, quote cards with aesthetically pleasing typefaces. One day they even posted an artsy picture of Archie’s foot next to some flowers. For a time, the Sussexes account was the fastest-growing on Instagram.
Sure enough, similar social media techniques cropped up on the Cambridge’s account, @kensingtonroyal. There’s William and Kate with their backs to the camera, Kate’s hand tenderly on William’s back. An iPhone picture of a pint of beer and some curry, to plug William’s appearance on That Peter Crouch Podcast. A screenshot of an email sent by the duchess, informally signed “C.” Then there was the viral post that juxtaposed two pictures of Prince Louis: one, of him peacefully finger painting; the other, smearing said paint all over his face. They captioned it with an internet catchphrase: “Instagram vs. reality.” The couple gained more than 8,400 followers on Twitter that day. Slowly but surely, the couple, and transitively, Kate, have been compounding an incredibly valuable currency: invested followers, the 2020 version of loyal subjects.
*****
Yet with polished reserve, Kate Middleton has trudged on in L.K. Bennett heels. “Kate understands what she is expected to do,” says royal historian Sally Bedell Smith. “She grasps that hers is a lifetime commitment.”
Bedell also points out that the duchess has figured out how to make the near-impossible possible: “She also has a natural ability to blend accessibility and dignity with a royal mystique that shields her privacy—a tough line to navigate,” Smith says.
The royal mystique thing is interesting – I’m reminded again of how little Kate actually has to do, and how her constant disappearing act and her blankness lends itself to magazines, tabloids and royal commentators projecting all of these queenly aspects to her character. She’s basically lazy and quiet, and by embiggening her so much, the world is telling little girls that should be their aim in life too: marry rich, be lazy and quiet and everyone will think you’re God’s gift. But yeah, Vogue was having a little bit of fun with it. They’re not wrong either – the Cambridges’ social media game has gotten a lot better since they hired the Sussexes’ social media director. And yes, the Cambridges were copying the Sussexes. And the Tatler debacle was one of the biggest Cambridge stories of the year. Let’s see what happens in the last three months of the year though.
Poor guy. With the Sussexes it was all ‘look at the material’ With the Cambridges it is ‘where is the material?’ There is only so much propping up one can do. Recent example of the east end bakery fiasco being the case in point. With them lazy is as lazy does. And while we are at it, once her face settles, she needs to self care. It’s obvious that she’s been looking ill and gaunt for ages. For her mental health and that of her children, whatever is wrong needs to be righted.
I agree. I still find their social media boring because THEY are boring and they really don’t care about their work.
Reading this headline, the only thing I could think of was the Catherine the Great article lol.
People on here have raised the point of her being a blank canvas and how that’s part of her appeal – that others can project what they want onto her. And I think it’s a good point. We see it here like Kaiser pointed out – Kate isn’t lazy, she has “royal mystique.”
Seriously though, has any woman in recent history been praised so much for doing nothing?
Why is *American* Vogue part of the annual keening? Quiet power over what? Her racist stans?
That article was mostly shade. Kate is 38 and just not an ingenue anymore. She’s a failure to launch. And Anna Wintour would probably prefer Meghan on the cover.
The Cambridges have clearly decided that they want a piece of the American media market – they want to compete with the Sussex’s in the US now that they have left they UK. The Cambridges are too lazy to court the US media in the way they should – they will find that the US media are not as ‘manageable’ as they have come to expect from the UK media.
Am not sure Wintour would even put Kate on the cover of American Vogue even thou Top CEO would kill for her to.
Yeah, its been clear for a while now that this is part of their game. They want to steal the US market from the Sussexes. It wont work, but they can try. The Cambridges are boring. they just are. Even if they worked a ton, they would still be boring. And that’s okay in itself, but its not going to get you widespread coverage in the US.
We’ve been saying for a while now that its weird that Katie Nicholl is pushing herself in US media like she has been, but I think many here assumed that was HER doing it – wonder if she got some advice from the Cambridges that they wanted more US coverage?
And no, the US press will not cooperate with the Cambridges the way the UK press does. Hell Us weekly (or people? or both?) put the affair story on their cover.
It’s so much easier to fight with someone else than build your own thing.thing. Lol, maybe Kate will bring her (landmark) 5 question survey to the US.
Kate is a squib. She’s not going to be able to compete with Meghan here.
“Kate understands what she is expected to do” – Yes she does: be quiet, show up, don’t look like a fashion plate and do the bare minimum. It’s like Ma Middleton took the opposite of what Diane did and told her daughter THIS is what they expect you to do. I don’t think the courtiers would give her that advice. And let’s’ be honest, no matter who they hire to up their game and look good it won’t work because even the best chef will fail in his/her culinary skills when dealing with mediocre quality ingredients. And that is what we have have in Wills and Kate: Mediocrity.
Kate doesn’t even show up.
Kate shows up where she wants to or when she has to. Like for example, the tennis matches. But when she does she up it’s almost like she wasn’t even there.
these two are the definition of white mediocrity. we’ll see how long this act lasts. with the pandemic, costly brexit, commonwealth breaking apart one by one, andy’s pedo ways, and the queen dying soon, mediocrity can only go so far.
LOOOOL. I really can’t wait until the sussex launch their new instagram.
Yeah they hired their sm guy and I’m sure a stipulation of leaving was not being allowed to use Sussex Royal cause they definitely could’ve upgraded with a new sm guy and do *even better*. I think a lot of those ideas came from Meghan anyway. Side note but I wonder if the Cambridges will start buying bots again once Archewell launches.
There seems to be some astroturfing happening on Twitter! I hope Caity Weaver picks up on that!
Dullest WAG in the world.
Meghan’s pre-Royal social media game was on point so she no doubt was a big reason behind the success of Sussex Royal. The Keens squandered their opportunity to capture the public’s fancy by being so lazy and uninspiring.
It’s hilarious to look at Kensingtonroyal social media account before and after Sussexroyal. The theft of ideas was real.