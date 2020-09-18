Teddi Mellencamp defends less than 1,000 cal diet program after clients complain



Teddi Mellencamp is John Cougar Mellencamp’s daughter and a current castmember on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I’ve only seen one episode this season after we decided to watch it for our weekly Zooms. It was a lot of drama and I could not keep all the older white blonde women straight. (I really couldn’t even though that describes me.) Teddi is the youngest person on it, she just had a baby in February and she’s 39, although I would have guessed she was younger because she’s not all botox’d and filled like the other castmembers. Teddi is a wellness and fitness coach and she charges quite a bit for her services. You can see the prices right on her website, which I appreciate because so many of these coaches charge based on what they think someone will pay. It’s $599 for the first two weeks and then $399 a month after that! If you want to stay on her program after losing weight it’s either $165 a month or $99 a month depending on what level you are in your weight loss journey or something. So this is for people who want to spend a lot to be held accountable.

However Teddi’s diet doesn’t sound sensible, healthy or easy to maintain. Several of Teddi’s former clients have come forward to say that they’re only allotted 500 to 1,000 calories a DAY. One woman said she wasn’t even allowed to have carrots. These anonymous comments were shared by an influencer named Emily Gellis, who is now getting doxxed for speaking out against Teddi’s program. Teddi defended herself with a video saying she’s proud, her program has helped her, her plan doesn’t count calories and people know what they’re getting into.

Mellencamp’s accountability program came under fire earlier this week, after social media fashion influencer Emily Gellis Lande shared anonymous messages from former All In by Teddi clients alleging the program allows for up to 1,000 calories a day. (For the average sedentary adult, 1,600 calories is the lowest calorie level at which it may still be possible to meet most of your nutrient needs through food, according to the dietary guidelines outlined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.) Many also claimed that Mellencamp’s accountability coaches demand 60 minutes of cardio daily. “One day I added carrots to one of my Meals and was told that in the future it needed to be a green vegetable because carrots have too much sugar,” one person alleged, sharing an anonymous account with Lande on Instagram. Lande, 34, said several women told her they were only allowed a cup of soup for dinner. Lande, who recently made headlines for sharing allegations against Tanya Zuckerbrot’s F-Factor diet, believes Mellencamp’s plan promotes disordered eating. “Teddi’s diet is starvation with cardio,” Gellis Lande told TODAY. “I want to prevent other people from falling for this scam.” The reality star has replied to Instagram comments stressing that her staff are “accountability coaches that hold clients accountable to their personal goals and coaches are not trainers and nutritionists.” Mellencamp also wrote that she is an AFPA-certified nutrition and wellness consultant and personal trainer. On Tuesday, Mellencamp, the daughter of musician John Mellencamp, took to Instagram to address the drama surrounding All In by Teddi: “I am so incredibly proud of the over 15,000 lives we have helped change,” she began. “I 100% feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up, exactly what the program entails. If it’s something that you want to do … we are there to do that for you. If it’s not something you want to sign up for, you don’t.” In a comment shared with TODAY, Mellencamp addressed these claims and shared additional details about the All In by Teddi meal plan. “Our meal plan has evolved and our focus has always been clean whole foods. There are a variety of nutritional food options on our menu. Nowhere in our suggested meal plan does it mention a specific calorie count,” Mellencamp explained. And regarding the soup comments, Mellencamp noted that “… We have found soup to be easy to digest in the evenings, which is why a lighter meal such as soup, salads or veggie-prominent dinners are encouraged while on the program.”

I watched Teddi’s video defending her service and she’s super defensive and comes across poorly, in my opinion. Also, if 15,000 people have taken this program as she claims that’s almost 900,000 just for the first two weeks! She’s surely made a million dollars just off selling this. As I mention often I’m a calorie counter. I lost and maintain weight using the free app MyFitnessPal. If you log less than 1,200 calories a day the app will tell you that’s unhealthy and you should eat more. If I’m working out I need to eat at least 1,500 calories a day or I will be so hungry. I have no idea how she’s promoting an hour of cardio and less than 1,000 calories a day! It doesn’t matter if her diet doesn’t technically count calories, if it has less calories/food than you need to survive that’s disordered and is teaching disordered habits. This is a lesser concern, but it’s also counterproductive for weight loss because when you restrict too much you can end up bingeing.