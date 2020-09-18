Teddi Mellencamp defends less than 1,000 cal diet program after clients complain

Teddi Mellencamp is John Cougar Mellencamp’s daughter and a current castmember on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I’ve only seen one episode this season after we decided to watch it for our weekly Zooms. It was a lot of drama and I could not keep all the older white blonde women straight. (I really couldn’t even though that describes me.) Teddi is the youngest person on it, she just had a baby in February and she’s 39, although I would have guessed she was younger because she’s not all botox’d and filled like the other castmembers. Teddi is a wellness and fitness coach and she charges quite a bit for her services. You can see the prices right on her website, which I appreciate because so many of these coaches charge based on what they think someone will pay. It’s $599 for the first two weeks and then $399 a month after that! If you want to stay on her program after losing weight it’s either $165 a month or $99 a month depending on what level you are in your weight loss journey or something. So this is for people who want to spend a lot to be held accountable.
However Teddi’s diet doesn’t sound sensible, healthy or easy to maintain. Several of Teddi’s former clients have come forward to say that they’re only allotted 500 to 1,000 calories a DAY. One woman said she wasn’t even allowed to have carrots. These anonymous comments were shared by an influencer named Emily Gellis, who is now getting doxxed for speaking out against Teddi’s program. Teddi defended herself with a video saying she’s proud, her program has helped her, her plan doesn’t count calories and people know what they’re getting into.
Mellencamp’s accountability program came under fire earlier this week, after social media fashion influencer Emily Gellis Lande shared anonymous messages from former All In by Teddi clients alleging the program allows for up to 1,000 calories a day. (For the average sedentary adult, 1,600 calories is the lowest calorie level at which it may still be possible to meet most of your nutrient needs through food, according to the dietary guidelines outlined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.)
Many also claimed that Mellencamp’s accountability coaches demand 60 minutes of cardio daily.
“One day I added carrots to one of my Meals and was told that in the future it needed to be a green vegetable because carrots have too much sugar,” one person alleged, sharing an anonymous account with Lande on Instagram.
Lande, 34, said several women told her they were only allowed a cup of soup for dinner.
Lande, who recently made headlines for sharing allegations against Tanya Zuckerbrot’s F-Factor diet, believes Mellencamp’s plan promotes disordered eating.
“Teddi’s diet is starvation with cardio,” Gellis Lande told TODAY. “I want to prevent other people from falling for this scam.”
The reality star has replied to Instagram comments stressing that her staff are “accountability coaches that hold clients accountable to their personal goals and coaches are not trainers and nutritionists.” Mellencamp also wrote that she is an AFPA-certified nutrition and wellness consultant and personal trainer. On Tuesday, Mellencamp, the daughter of musician John Mellencamp, took to Instagram to address the drama surrounding All In by Teddi:
“I am so incredibly proud of the over 15,000 lives we have helped change,” she began. “I 100% feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up, exactly what the program entails. If it’s something that you want to do … we are there to do that for you. If it’s not something you want to sign up for, you don’t.”
In a comment shared with TODAY, Mellencamp addressed these claims and shared additional details about the All In by Teddi meal plan.
“Our meal plan has evolved and our focus has always been clean whole foods. There are a variety of nutritional food options on our menu. Nowhere in our suggested meal plan does it mention a specific calorie count,” Mellencamp explained.
And regarding the soup comments, Mellencamp noted that “… We have found soup to be easy to digest in the evenings, which is why a lighter meal such as soup, salads or veggie-prominent dinners are encouraged while on the program.”
I watched Teddi’s video defending her service and she’s super defensive and comes across poorly, in my opinion. Also, if 15,000 people have taken this program as she claims that’s almost 900,000 just for the first two weeks! She’s surely made a million dollars just off selling this. As I mention often I’m a calorie counter. I lost and maintain weight using the free app MyFitnessPal. If you log less than 1,200 calories a day the app will tell you that’s unhealthy and you should eat more. If I’m working out I need to eat at least 1,500 calories a day or I will be so hungry. I have no idea how she’s promoting an hour of cardio and less than 1,000 calories a day! It doesn’t matter if her diet doesn’t technically count calories, if it has less calories/food than you need to survive that’s disordered and is teaching disordered habits. This is a lesser concern, but it’s also counterproductive for weight loss because when you restrict too much you can end up bingeing.
This is a crash diet and exercise. You can do it for free.
I , too, use MFP and love that the tool is free and keeps me focused on my eating plan.
I can not fathom eating less than 1,000 calories a day!
Same, and I don’t exercise. I can’t imagine that limit if I did. Totally not maintainable.
Yeah, this makes no sense at all, never mind how unhealthy it is. How are people not fainting from hunger? I count calories as well, and I know if I’m on the low end for a few days in a row (say less than 1400 or whatever target I happen to have set) I get a bit dizzy, tired, etc. Less than 1000 and I’d be chewing on my sofa cushions.
It’s hard to explain, but when you are extremely hungry due to disordered eating, it can create a high that you chase, similar to a drug. There’s a reason eating disorders are treated similarly to substance abuse issues. It’s a type of addiction.
I will add that in addition to the “high”, you also just get used to eating so much less a day that you don’t feel hungry. Once you get past the initial stages, the hunger pains may not be there, which makes it that much easier to keep going with it.
Stop listening to celebrities for health and nutrition advice! Have a few session with a registered dietitian, they are the actual nutrition experts.
This! There is a big difference between someone who did an online “certification” to claim a nutritionist credential vs a registered dietician, who holds a degree, did an internship, and passed a licensing exam with ongoing education requirements. And most trainers are not RD’s or qualified to give nutrition advice.
Yeah, that’s starving yourself for a short-term result. The 1,200 goal on MyFitnessPal is hard enough, although I’ve found that it does make me second guess reaching for the chips and snacking on something healthier instead. More importantly, I use it to track how much sodium I have in my diet.
AFPA is a fitness organization that offers certifications. Like take an online course, study, take an exam, now you are AFPA certified in nutrition. This program was likely hundreds of dollars and took 20 to 40 hours to complete. Her credentials are better than nothing, but if that’s all she has i wouldn’t trust her advice. Especially if she’s the expert.
This is nothing like the credentials of an actual nutritionist. Who has to have a qualifying 4 year degree and then work an extra year after graduating on a very rigorous program. Then you become a nutrionist or dietician and are regulated by professional guidelines and ethics.
Exactly!! Unless they’re a professional nutritionist or an actual doctor who’s also a nutritionist, I would not be taking her advice!
I would drop dead if I did an hour of cardio and ate less than 1,000 calories per day. Granted, I’m a 6’3″ male but this isn’t healthy for ANYONE. Also, I’m a Real Housewives enthusiast and Teddi is about as entertaining as watching paint dry.
The smoke is so bad where I live that I’ve been too nauseous to eat very much, but I’ve had to force more calories on myself (as someone who is in the process of losing weight, that is a very weird sentence to write) because I wasn’t getting enough to keep my body running and it was physically painful. I don’t think I broke 1000 calories until yesterday and it was miserable. I can’t imagine doing that while trying to exercise 60 minutes a day and actually function. Any Instagram diet plan that tells me to restrict my calories to around 1000 is fully getting ignored.
She’s basically getting paid a lot to give people eating disorders. I did the 500-1000 calorie a day thing (plus at least an hour of exercise) for years. And guess what? I was extremely sick with an eating disorder. This is horrible. Glad she’s getting called out.
She’s made a ton of money telling people to starve themselves and over-exercise. Oh to be famous for nothing and cash in on it…
I’m currently trying Noom, but it doesn’t seem to be anything more than a glorified calorie counter. There’s no need to pay for that when I already can do MyFitnessPal for free.
This reminds me of the time I was working hard to stick to 1200 a day and I was losing weight but my BP was high. My MD who was EXTREMELY thin suggested I try 800 calories for a while. I didn’t go to her after that. She also said stress has nothing to do with BP and I just really needed to try harder.
So, at first I was a little annoyed that people were coming for this woman, when there actually is good research that fasting and extreme (short-term) diets are medically sound ways to lose weight. Dr. Jason Fung is a proponent of this, but a lot of dude-bro docs and nutritionists are really into this right now. It seemed a little sexist that a woman advocating this method is called-out when these dude bros are treated as though they are on to the next best thing.
But her site makes it clear neither she nor her “accountability coaches” have any credentials, or are following or implementing science-based methods, and this clearly isn’t medically-supervised. It’s also disturbing that many of these women post before and after photos where their “before” is already pretty darn thin. It’s a personal choice if they feel they need to be thinner, but I don’t know that it’s sending the best message about health.
ETA: And this extreme, science-based calorie limitation is usually compared favorably to interventions like gastric bypass, or interventions that might already harm your health. So probably not appropriate for someone who is already quite thin.
I’m short and when I was young, I could totally live on 800 a day. Some days less some days more. I lived on homemade frijoles a la charra, soups, veggie sammis, etc. An hour of walk-jog-walk lol and an hour of rollerblading (don’t laugh). Lost a ton of weight, felt the best I’ve ever felt, looked the best I’ve ever looked BUT, I’d never recommend calorie numbers to anyone much less earn a living from that advice.
The MFP app gave me great results. 60 pounds in 4 months. It also gave me an eating disorder. I was doing 1000-1200 a day and exercising. Calorie counting is a dangerous trap for some people.
Just want to put it out there: Emily got all the viral clout for dragging Teddi, but Tracie Egan Morrissey originally posted the first screenshot about one of the meal suggestions (the orange lettuce “tacos”). Emily reshared the Instastory and didn’t credit to Tracie. It was all on Tracie’s IG, not sure if it’s still there. There was also a lie on Reddit that Tracie was the one who doxxed Emily, but that’s also untrue.
I do Noom and get 1500 calories a day as my basic budget with added calories when I exercise.