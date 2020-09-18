Ana de Armas ‘sometimes picks dumb and immature fights’ with Ben Affleck



We haven’t seen any photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas out together practically since the Washington Post ran that cute article calling them “pandemic’s first tabloid celebrities.” They seem to have rejected that title, or someone on their PR teams told them to dial it down because they really did. We do get periodic updates about them in the celebrity-friendly press though, like US Weekly, which is running this article saying they’re practically living together in Ireland. They’re there while Ben is working on a film with Matt Damon. I guess that explains why we haven’t seen them in so long. It’s been a month since our main photo agency has had pictures of them. Oh and US says they do have problems, but they’re Ana’s fault because she picks petty fights. Nice.

“Ben and Ana basically live together and Ben is very into Ana and so sweet to her,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They are like any couple and sometimes she picks dumb and immature fights with him, but he doesn’t get flustered and they’re never about big issues [or] dealbreakers for either of them.” Affleck, 48, and the Knives Out actress, 32, have been spending time in Ireland while he works on a new movie that he wrote with pal Matt Damon, The Last Duel, the source says. The couple’s getaway comes six months after Us confirmed that they were “happy together and officially dating” after sparking relationship rumors on a romantic trip to Cuba in March.

[From US Magazine]

On one hand this story sounds like PR from Ana’s side – they’re practically living together! – but on the other it’s kind of rude to her by saying she’s immature. Is this Ana being self deprecating and does that partially explain why she’s so dickmatized? “Oh I know I’m so immature but he loves me anyway and puts up with me.” Girl I know he is rich and good in bed but you can do better! The part about Ben being so stoic sounds like it comes straight from him though. No matter how neutral and normal his side tries to sound he’s always showing his hand. Remember when we heard that Ana was helping Ben maintain his sobriety because she “came into his life and has given him everything he wants and needs in a partner?”

I have to give a shout out to my friend Rhiannon, who is almost over her crush on Ben thanks to Ben and Ana’s ridiculousness. Rhiannon has spoken about her love for Ben in our Zooms and you can hear her talk about Ben on podcasts number 54 and 59!

Anna is starring in a new ad for Only Natural diamonds. Outlets are saying this guy in the commercial is a Ben Affleck lookalike, which seems to be true. Also they’re only showing glimpses of him so our minds can fill in the blanks. If this was really Ben her diamonds would be a lot bigger though. Once they’re together a couple of years he’ll start giving her giant pieces when he needs forgiveness.

Ana is also doing ads for La Mer, which makes zero sense to me. The women who can afford that stuff are old like me. I can’t afford it, but the women L’oreal hires are more likely to convince me to buy creams, like Viola Davis, Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell.