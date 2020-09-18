The loss of Prince Andrew’s HRH title is ‘likely merely a matter of time now’

Last weekend, there was a flurry of gossip about… Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. We heard that the widely-known and detailed reports of his serial infidelity were completely untrue (lol) and that the Queen and the palace were basically forcing Philip to spend time with his wife, which he does not want to do, in no uncertain terms. We also heard some curious reporting around the plans for the Duke’s 100th birthday, and that the celebrations around that milestone b-day will probably whitewash Prince Andrew out of the narrative of the royal family. Andrew stepped down from “royal duties” last year shortly after his utterly disgraceful BBC interview. While he doesn’t have the “income” of a full-time royal anymore, he does have everything else: his HRH style, his ducal title, his military awards and honors, his giant home (the Royal Lodge), and the Queen is still paying for his upkeep out of the Duchy of Lancaster funds. At least one royal commentator believes that Andrew could be losing his HRH style at some point soon though:
Andrew tried to tackle the [Jeffrey Epstein] criticism head-on in an interview with BBC Newsnight last November, but it was immediately dubbed a “car-crash”. Consequently, he was forced to step down from his public duties “for the foreseeable future” and stripped of his £250,000 salary in public funds. While he has retreated from the spotlight and was not even spotted in his daughter Princess Beatrice’s wedding photographs, he is thought to still have access to the Queen’s private funds, the Duchy of Lancaster.
The official website for the Royal Family also still refers to him as “His Royal Highness The Duke of York”, showing he has maintained use of his HRH despite no longer being a working member of the Firm. This has raised eyebrows within royal spheres.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were no longer allowed to use their HRH status once they decided to step down as working royals earlier this year — although they technically still have access to the regal titles. Princess Diana was stripped of her HRH following her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996, too.
However, Nigel Cawthorne, author of ‘Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace’, predicted that Andrew may lose access to his HRH soon. The commentator said Prince Philip’s difficult decision to reduce Andrew’s role in his 100th birthday celebrations next year suggests further obstacles may lie ahead of the Duke of York.
Mr Cawthorne said Philip is “extremely fond and very proud of his son”, but “knows that Andrew’s name is poison currently”. He continued: “The survival of the monarchy requires that Buckingham Palace backs away from his son.”
The commentator then added: “It is a poignant moment and the loss of Prince Andrew’s HRH title is highly likely merely a matter of time now.”
Indeed, many royal fans noticed Andrew’s HRH title was omitted from birthday messages on social media, sent by the Royal Family’s official account.
The time for Andrew to lose his HRH was when he stepped down from royal work last year. I mean, that’s what should have happened – the Queen should have been clear that this was punitive action, and he was being fired for cause, and that he wouldn’t be able to keep his HRH or his military honors. That was literally what they took from Prince Harry when Harry… you know, married a biracial American woman. So will Andrew eventually be stripped of his HRH? Maybe. But I feel like the Queen is going to keep her head in the sand about it until it becomes a larger conversation. Like, people inside and outside of the palaces were really hellbent on punishing Harry and Meghan. Does that same energy exist for punishing Andrew?
Nah I don’t see it happening as if anything they don’t want to draw attention to Andrew especially with Ghislaine’s trial coming up .
Many in the public started pointing out contradiction with the Firm’s treatment of the Sussexes & the author is just tapping into that talking point whilst trying to promote his book.
I think the Firm are just going to lay low with Andrew & hope nobody notices he still has various privileges.
Exactly this. That would draw attention to the issue and how would they express the reason without admitting those unsavoury things?
Stepping down (Harry) is a different story. Easy to explain and can be seen as something positive
Over Betty’s dead body.
Keep him in a bunker in Switzerland. If he isn’t prosecuted, exile is the next best option.
I know I keep saying it, but that book is worth reading. (ignoring the horrible copy-editing, because seriously, at one point they call Dickie Arbiter “Dickie Arbiteron.”) And the book gets SUPER snarky about Andrew’s finances and how much the queen gives him and there’s lots of “how can he afford this on this 250k a year salary from the sovereign grant and his military pension? oh Fergie is in Saudi Arabia again….gee….”
question about the Duchy of Lancaster – so is that not monitored by any public accounting? It’s just the queen’s private income?
Anyway, the thing with HRH for H&M, for me, has always been that HRH is not tied to being a working royal. Beatrice and Eugenie are HRH, and while they may not use those titles in their job, they are certainly called that by the press and by the royal family’s social media accounts, but H&M are not.
Like everything else, they could have established a good precedent with Sussexit – “from here on out, the practice will be that while non-working royals may have HRH under the letters patent, they will not be referred to as HRH in any capacity, including social media posts. This will include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of York, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.” They could have just wrapped it all up in one.
Too late too small.
I mean, they could just say Andrew won’t use his HRH like they told Harry and Meghan but legally removing it is a whole ‘nother ballpark (involving parliament as I was saying a few days ago) and HM won’t allow it to happen to her favourite son.
Not to mention, I don’t think the peerage (that make up 1 branch of government) want to set a precedent of removing titles and styles no matter what (other than treason)
Andrew did commit treason. He’s known to have given away government secrets. Parliament didn’t just force him out of the trade ambassador role back in 2011 because of Epstein. Andrew was the useful idiot of several dictators, arms dealers and other shady people.
Yet if they thought he committed enough treason, they would have removed his titles a while ago. The fact that they haven’t means a) they don’t care enough b) they didn’t consider it treason “enough” c) all of the above.
So Phillip is”proud” of his pedo, immature, conceited, waste-of-skin son. How nice.
Yep, caught that, too, and the whole thing is “poignant” rather than something that should have happened ages ago. Not to mention the soft-peddling of the accusations against him vs the vitriol aimed at H&M for daring to move to CA and do charity work. Crazysauce!
Her stripping his HRH would be admitting that she failed him,and that is her CHILD. With Harry she has room for less blame because whatever he has ‘done wrong’ fingers can be firmly pointed towards Charles.
Yeah I don’t see this happening. They would take the dukedom first, the HRH he was BORN with.
Take the dukedom and give it to Beatrice in her own right.
This is the main reason why I think the palace seems to have shut down the conversation around removing Harry and Meg’s titles. Because who started trending on Twitter? Prince Andrew. And there’s no way The Queen wants to remove anything from him.
Andrew is the queen’s favorite, why are they trying to act like Philip is the one he’s closest to? I’ve never seen so many articles speaking about Andrew and Phillip’s relationship until now.
Shielding the Queen. Philip is the one who made a surprise to Balmoral last year and drove Fergie out of there.
This talking point sounds like it came from Charles. JMO
Even if they take Andrew’s HRH the Sussexes are a non starter because Harry and Meghan have not consisted with a convicted pedophile.
I highly doubt this will happen especially after Barbados move for a republic. It’ll ignite a public debate about the use of the monarchy and why Beatrice, Eugenie and others are keeping their titles whilst harry lost his+is able to work instead of relying on taxpayers