Prince Andrew will be ‘edited out’ of his father’s 100th birthday celebrations

Prince Andrew is still free to roam around the UK. He still rides horses with the Queen regularly, and he still lives in the massive Royal Lodge on the Windsor Castle complex. He still has his royal titles, his dukedom, and all of his military awards. Prince Andrew raped teenagers trafficked to him by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. And now he doesn’t even have to pretend to “work.” He’s just on some kind of royal sabbatical. The only silver lining is that Andrew is desperately afraid to leave the country, lest the FBI swarm in on him and rendition him to America. I guess this might be a silver lining too: the Windsors have finally figured out that they can’t do business as usual with Andrew these days. Andrew is being “carefully edited out” of the next big celebration, his father’s 100th birthday.

Prince Andrew is set to be carefully edited out of Prince Philip’s 100th birthday celebrations. He is reportedly not being invited to major events for the birthday next June and the organisers of a celebratory royal photo exhibition have allegedly been told to exclude pictures of him. The shamed Duke of York, one of Prince Philip’s four children, will also not be allowed to write an introduction to the exhibition programme, according to a source. He has been somewhat shunned by the royal family after coming under fire for his links to disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested for her role in allegedly procuring young girls for the financier. A source told The Sun: ‘There is a warning from up high to play down Andrew. He will be included as little as possible. ‘It’s not whitewashing history because you can’t leave him out entirely. But it will not make a big deal of his relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh over the years.’ The photography exhibition, run by the Royal Collection Trust, will display pictures of the royals throughout the years.

[From The Daily Mail]

I do think it’s slightly funny that the Windsors are going to try to pretend that Andrew is not his father’s son? I mean, what are they going to do, just pretend that Philip only fathered Charles and Anne? And maybe not even that. Anyway, let’s not claim that the Windsors are doing this because THEY are appalled by Andrew. No, they’re doing this because they don’t want to be criticized, because they believe the peasants are the ones with the problem. What’s a little human trafficking and rape amongst royalty?