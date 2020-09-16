Prince Andrew will be ‘edited out’ of his father’s 100th birthday celebrations

Prince Andrew is still free to roam around the UK. He still rides horses with the Queen regularly, and he still lives in the massive Royal Lodge on the Windsor Castle complex. He still has his royal titles, his dukedom, and all of his military awards. Prince Andrew raped teenagers trafficked to him by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. And now he doesn’t even have to pretend to “work.” He’s just on some kind of royal sabbatical. The only silver lining is that Andrew is desperately afraid to leave the country, lest the FBI swarm in on him and rendition him to America. I guess this might be a silver lining too: the Windsors have finally figured out that they can’t do business as usual with Andrew these days. Andrew is being “carefully edited out” of the next big celebration, his father’s 100th birthday.
Prince Andrew is set to be carefully edited out of Prince Philip’s 100th birthday celebrations. He is reportedly not being invited to major events for the birthday next June and the organisers of a celebratory royal photo exhibition have allegedly been told to exclude pictures of him.
The shamed Duke of York, one of Prince Philip’s four children, will also not be allowed to write an introduction to the exhibition programme, according to a source. He has been somewhat shunned by the royal family after coming under fire for his links to disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested for her role in allegedly procuring young girls for the financier.
A source told The Sun: ‘There is a warning from up high to play down Andrew. He will be included as little as possible.
‘It’s not whitewashing history because you can’t leave him out entirely. But it will not make a big deal of his relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh over the years.’
The photography exhibition, run by the Royal Collection Trust, will display pictures of the royals throughout the years.
I do think it’s slightly funny that the Windsors are going to try to pretend that Andrew is not his father’s son? I mean, what are they going to do, just pretend that Philip only fathered Charles and Anne? And maybe not even that. Anyway, let’s not claim that the Windsors are doing this because THEY are appalled by Andrew. No, they’re doing this because they don’t want to be criticized, because they believe the peasants are the ones with the problem. What’s a little human trafficking and rape amongst royalty?
Oh, for corn’s sake! These people are crazy!
Typical of toxic organisations to erase, hide and distract from the problem rather than holding someone accountable for bad behaviour and illegal actions.
Aw. He’ll miss his father’s speech, “I don’t know half of you half as well as I should like; and I like less than half of you half as well as you deserve.”
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏.
Somewhat shunned by his family?!?! Yeah I totally believe that. They are taking a break from “shunning” H&M to also give Andrew his due diligence. Right.
I cant wait for maxwell’s trial to take place in 2021 im sick of this dirtbag carrying on with his life like everythings alright.
He should be “edited” out of the BRF and delivered to the FBI. Imagine supporting and hiding a rapist and trafficker, that tells you all you need to know about these people, our supposed “social betters” *Barf*
Yeah, this is about the public reaction to Andrew, not about the royal family’s reaction to Andrew (although Charles probably doesn’t mind.)
I finished Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace last night and….yikes. The editing was atrocious, fwiw, but the book really didn’t hold back. Like, it basically debunked all of Andrew’s NewsNight lies one by one (“Andrew didn’t like to party,” well except for the time he was in St. Tropez or LA or NYC or London at night clubs or hosting parties…..) and was pretty blatant in describing Andrew’s privilege, how spoiled and pampered he is, how boorish he is, etc. Like I said the editing was AWFUL, but the actual content was pretty interesting, just in terms of how willing he was to put it all out there.
I mean… good I guess? We don’t have to see his face but I’d rather we get confirmation he’s off the sovereign grant and is told to not use his HRH.
“His relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh over the years”? I guess they are taking their cues from Trump. “ I barely knew him, I think he used to go get coffee sometimes.” I doubt if they stick to this plan, I’m sure the queen will step in to protect her baby from being “excluded”.
Right? “…one of Prince Philip’s four children” “his relationship with the Duke”. They are really trying to seperate him from the Queen and also make it seem like Philip is casual acquaintances with him.
Nice try, we all just saw him playing with the horses with the Queen this week, while he sponges off royal money and sports his HRH/military titles.
But Porchie’s 100th birthday isn’t until 2024….
(sorry, I’m an asshole)
IDK. Andrew has Philip’s nose. I want to believe Liz had a love child but this is Philip’s boy.
I have no idea, obviously. Porchie also had a nose that resembles Andrew’s quite a bit, in my opinion. But mostly I was being silly because this family is absurd.
Did something happen with Edward? Why would Phillip only acknowledge Charles and Anne?
You forgot poor invisible Edward, lol
Hahaha! After the Commonwealth ceremony earlier this year, when Edward was so excited to talk to Meghan and Harry and everyone, he gained a soft spot with me, even though he’s just as royal/useless as the rest of them.
Hahaha I noticed too. I kept thinkind “Wait, but in the Crown she had 4 kids, what did I miss?”
Why don’t they give the money they are going to spend on this celebration to some of their failing patronages. It’s great that Phillip will be 100 but Let’s Just let the man enjoy his time with Penny without all the fanfare and stop pretending that he and Betty are together.
Yes. Even a gift of a 100 “something the charity could use or auction off” would be a great way to celebrate. 100 art kits to a children’s charity. 100 trees for an environmental one. A donation of cash would be great, too.
I know this family does longevity well but next June is quite a ways away…I think the odds of this celebration happening at ALL are not high. So oh woe is Andrew, might get excluded from a party that’s probably not even happening.
Bet he wishes he could swap places with Edward and then everyone would forget about him.
The queen also paid 5 million, iirc, for his Swiss chalet but took money from Harry for repairs to her property.
I WANT to believe that this is because Philip is ashamed of Andrew and is effectively disowning him, which would be totally justified. I WANT to believe that, but I know it’s not the case. Of course this is just a PR thing.