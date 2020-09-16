Richard Kay: Prince Harry is ‘woefully out of touch to the problems faced by Britons’

One of our top stories yesterday was about Prince Harry’s 36th birthday and the messages various royal households sent to Harry on social media. Clarence House, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace all chose photos of Harry without Meghan, and some of the photos were even from years ago, before Harry even met Meghan. I thought it was worthy of comment, for sure, but I thought all of the photos chosen by various social media directors were quite nice, actually. But for Richard Kay at the Daily Mail, dissecting the photos chosen was worthy of a lengthy screed about how Harry is obviously quite miserable and he needs to come back to Britain, etc. You can read the piece here if you want, but I thought these were some of the stupidest points:
Why wasn’t Meghan included in any of the photos? However compelling the narrative of brothers at war may be, insiders dismiss suggestions that Meghan was purposely not included in the Cambridges’ photo. According to aides there is a protocol surrounding royal birthdays, just as there is for any other Palace-sponsored event. Spouses are never included.
Where were Camilla and Philip? All the same it is intriguing that the other two official pictures released to celebrate Harry’s birthday, from Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, show the Duke of Sussex with Prince Charles and the Queen alone. In the first there is no Prince Philip and in the other no Duchess of Cornwall. It is tempting, therefore, to wonder if this picture, with Kate running alongside the two brothers, was designed to tell us something about the status of the relationship between William and Harry and the wider one between their wives.
Harry never smiles anymore? And consider also the photos chosen by his father and grandmother. In both there is a smile on Prince Harry’s face. How extraordinary to learn that they too are not recent photographs but several years old. The one of Harry and the Queen was also taken in 2017, while the endearing picture of a father brimming with pride at his son is six years old – not only predating Meghan but also the growth of Harry’s beard. It does seem astonishing that three separate households of the Royal Family should each, independently, have to hunt through their archives to find a picture of a happy Harry.
“The dependable brother” in the KP photo: Behind the smiles it was also a moment which offered such a reassuring glimpse of the future of the monarchy. Here were the heir in line to the throne, the wife who will one day be queen and the dependable brother. He was no longer the ‘spare’, but Harry still occupied a uniquely important role as his brother’s sounding board and the one figure above all others who understood the enormity of the destiny and daunting responsibility he faced. It was taken on a February day in 2017 and it radiates the goodwill and competitive affection that existed between the three.
Harry is out of touch?? Fast-forward to 2020 and Harry has exiled himself from that future, turning his back on his family, his friends and his country. As for the brothers, once so close, they now barely speak. Meanwhile, his homilies delivered from his luxury home, set amid an enclave of California celebrity, seem often woefully out of touch to the problems faced by modern Britons. This, of course, allows for one other possibility thrown up by the photographs chosen for yesterday’s anniversary. There simply are no recent pictures of Harry with a smile on his face…
Harry smiles all the time. The idea that “Harry never smiles now that he’s with Meghan” is so absurd and really just… false. Once again, we have royal commentators acting like Harry dumped them personally – “He’s not happy with her, he’ll come back to us!” Don’t get me wrong, I do think it’s noteworthy that all of the palaces chose photos without Meghan, and that they all went through the photo archives to choose pre-Sussex, pre-marriage photos of Harry. Of course it was done on purpose. Of course the palaces are full of some of the pettiest, dumbest people around. But no, Harry is the one who is out of touch, right??
Wow. The hate is deep. Harry hasn’t smiled since 2017? Marriage, first child, etc? Is this really the message William wanted to send to his brother?
Honestly, it’s frighteningly delusional. It’s purely cold racism and it’s frightening how strongly the message is being pushed out there. Reality simply doesn’t matter.
Harry himself has said that even though he was smiling and playing around while doing events he was struggling and at a near breakdown. This was pre Meghan. The press miss that. It’s sick.
lol this is just noise from the BM to cover up the fact that Barbados decided to officially remove the Queen as their head of state next year 😂 soon other commonwealth nations will follow (has been simmering for awhile now) making this small island more irrelevant, especially after brexit, while Harry is living his luxurious lifestyle in California 😍
Deleted
it’s their new narrative because they’ve run out of things to say. It’s how he’s miserable and Meghan keeps him as a prisoner, chained up in their cellar… this is from the comments, but it goes to show how people will say anything to fit this narrative.
Every picture I have seen of Harry and Meghan together had Harry smiling and laughing with Meghan. It’s one of the many things I like about them as a couple. They look at each other with love. The few times I’ve seen him look pissed, the other brother was around.
Do these people hear themselves?? He’s actually saying that Harry hasn’t smiled since he met Meghan? Do they not remember how giddy he was when he announced Archie’s birth? The man is the happiest now he’s ever been.
And “out of touch” with the problems of modern Britons – I mean, that’s just laughable. How is he out of touch compared to Ms “which diamond brooch should I wear today” Petty Betty, Ms “I need more botox and jewels and dresses before I’ll do any more work” Kate, Mr “I’m not going to work more and you cant make me” William……I mean……come on now.
They went all the way back to 2017. There was PLENTY of photos of Harry looking elated at Archie’s birth announcement. That tells me not only are they not happy with Meghan, they’re not happy with Archie’s existence either but we already knew that.
S808.. ok then. They are trying to simply wipe away their existence.
I think the point really is that there aren’t (happy) pictures of him with any of his family members.
I think it’s something a lot of people go through when you go to post a pic for a family member’s birthday and realize that you don’t have a good pic with them that isn’t a few years old. That’s why so many wedding pics get used – people are together and happy!
I think it’s just generally telling of the situation behind the scenes – they don’t see each other enough to have good pictures taken that they can share. It’s just a symptom.
The gag is, he was with Meghan in 2017…
Yes, he’s out of touch, absolutely, as much as the rest. To suggest the other RF members aren’t OOT is ridiculous, but to suggest Harry Windsor has anything beyond academic understanding of middle or working-class life is a massive reach.
The “he hasn’t smiled in a year” thing is ,,,, wow. Those reporters are made of lies.
They’re really scraping the bottom of the barrel here and are now embarrassing themselves. The BM are now a joke and have lost all credibility.
I mean, Harry is obviously privileged and out of touch, but when you compare him to the rest of the family, its a ludicrous charge to make. I don’t see Richard Kay ranting about how out of touch the queen is.
Richard Kay is another lying, delusional version of Dickie Arbiter. Harry left the royal family. The “problems of Britons” are not his first priority, his family is, his REAL family. Go home, Richard.
poor little Richard. No more Prince Harry documentarys for you! Why are people always so angry when you give them exactly what they asked for? They told Harry if he didn’t like the royal family, then to leave. So he left. And they’re still angry. Petulant toddlers, all of them.
Can we replay the video of Harry announcing Archie’s birth and the horse neighing in the background? I could use that today.
I was just coming to say this. Out of touch? The Queen is literally the Queen of the out-of-touch’s!!
This is hilarious. As opposed to Normal Bill and Kate who consider two zoom calls a week buckling down and taking on a bigger work load?
The RRs are embarrassing themselves by sounding like bitter exes. Have they no dignity?
William is such a crybaby. “Harry! You’re the only person who could have supported me!” Nah, you’ve got Kate, Carole, and Boris Johnson. Be happy with them and stop clinging to your brother.
Ted Talk speech is coming. William could easily have handed out Earthshot prizes via zoom. Let’s see how much of an empty suit he will be for his speech.
Even crazier The London Times, – The Times!! – did a front page write-up on this.🥴🥴
It’s one thing when the likes of NY Post/Daily News turn a twitter exchange into a story, but imagine the NY Times, or Wash Post, doing the same.😶
The London Times is royalist trash. They lost all credibility with the tiara story that made no sense. Every Cambridge stan who tries to criticize the Sussexes minimizes the race but the Times’ editorials have been particularly awful.
I disagree. The New York Times would never report on something so dumb. Theyre actual journalists #Petty
NYT did a 2 page op-ed of those who supported Trump and ran a story about your Mighty Fine Nazi next door. Don’t give too much credit to this paper which helped to normalize Trump and White Supremacy.
@Jess, I think that’s what Jegede is saying.
Wow. I wish I knew what stuff he’s on because those are IMPRESSIVE projections based on those pictures. Even for the British media. Daym.
They are not just a little mad. They are big mad. Whew.
I have to laugh that the media keeps whining how Harry and Meghan live in a mansion but skates over that the RF live in multiple palaces across the country.
This is why they’re ignored. You can’t bash rich people but then kiss the asses of an outdated institution that has no place in the modern world.
Yeah, that gets me too. I have a tendency to take things at face value, so I often think that people are reading too much into things and seeing imagined slights. But those digs about their “luxury” house are too blatant even for me to miss. And I have trouble figuring how they think they’re making some kind of point about excess when the alternative is actual palaces.
I was going to say the same thing! “His luxury home”? The RF lives in literal castles. CASTLES! Plural!! Google Royal Lodge and THEN we can talk about luxury homes.
Let’s not forget that gold piano, priceless artwork and invaluable jewels!
He’s basically repeating all the comments on the Insta posts sadly — that’s what you read over and over again. He’s so unhappy, doesn’t smile anymore, etc etc. Utter nonsense
“Harry is out of touch with common people.”
The other royals live in palaces, Richard.
Right? Wait until you hear about the queen’s piano.
Becks1 I just posted the same thing!
This line in the piece stuck out to me: “And it is certainly striking that of all the pictures they could have chosen of Harry, they settled on a selection from an era when he was at his uncomplicated best.”
The fact that Harry has shown any kind of growth at all is the biggest offense to any royalist apparently. They wanted him in a box forever. But he didn’t want to play second fiddle for his whole life and let’s be honest, he has the same amount of worldwide fame as the future king – mostly thanks to being the sons of Diana. Why squander it when he can do so much more?
I don’t even think it’s true that Harry was ever “uncomplicated.” That’s just the box the British media put him in for their own purposes.
He is a Prince who was born into extreme privellege,so ofcourse he is out of touch. However he is certainly more clued up and interested in exploring and helping people who are not in his bubble.
Exactly. I’d say of anyone in that family, he is the last member who is “woefully out of touch.” Too many examples to show just how engaged, understanding, and willing to learn he is, unlike his family.
100% this. All the royals are deeply out of touch in a bubble of their own privilege. However, Harry has more empathy, seen more through his military service, and married someone who has exposed him to learning about things outside his bubble(racism).
This is such a wildly trash take that I am sort of impressed. Like the royal family and reporters are so petty and sad and you think the bar cannot be lowered but nope they continue to reach for new lows. Well at least they are good at something.
I see they’re still deluding themselves. Harry smiles all the time. He seems to really come alive with Meghan. I still say she gave him a sense of confidence he didn’t have before. He said during their engagement interview that they’re a brilliant team and they ARE. He’s not gonna trade that for people who don’t have a care for him except being a human shield. RRs and BRF I’m looking at you. And to say Harry is out of touch while capping for William and Kate and the BRF in general…….I have to laugh.
Dear RK, Harry lives in America, hopefully soon to be an American citizen. Briton is not his problem. Sincerely, Humanity. Anyone catch the news blurb this morning on Barbados? Removing the queen as head of state and selecting one of their own.
Wow! Had not yet heard this! Thanks!
Harry may not be smiling as much because he sees the spite coming from the BRF towards his wife and family. Instead of applauding a man who is taking his family’s happiness into consideration and choosing a life that will bring them all happiness – the BRF and the courtiers decide to play the cards they play. Maybe, just maybe, his blinders are off and he is a mature young man who has changed from the happy go lucky party boy third wheel of PW and KC (Kate Consort). And yeah, when one finally sees how toxic one’s family really is – it tends to wipe the smile off your face. Maybe he realizes just how much those rumors behind his mother’s unhappiness were actually true – all at the hands of the BRF.
This is getting quite evil now.
I have little doubt that if they could “persuade” Meghan to leave they completely would. By any means possible. It’s so sinister.
Also, the happiest he’s ever looked was the deliriously joyful press thing after Archie was born, with the horses in the background. Archie and Meghan ARE his happiness in so many ways.
Very sinister indeed.
It doesn’t matter what the Brit tabs say–they’re talking into a vacuum, because H & M have left the building. Dick Kay is a hack and will never write a word worth remembering. Kate can buy all the faces she wants, but they will all wear the same petulant expression.
“Kate can buy all the faces she wants, but they will all wear the same petulant expression.”
That is such BURN!🔥 I love this comment!
Yeah I’m thinking there won’t be any recent photos of Will and Harry together smiling or even his dad and Harry laughing. LOL. He’s done with you fools.
Harry hasn’t smiled? His engagement announcement? His wedding? The tours? Archie’s birth? I can probably find 10 pictures from google of Harry smiling after 2017
The photo of him smiling as he got off the plane in Canada after finally telling that family to shove it probably wasn’t high on Kay’s consideration pile.
My favorite the picture of him holding Archie in Canada that used a lot. That was pure joy on Harry’s face. But we shouldn’t even be giving notice to this nonsense. All sensible people knows that Harry is happier being outside of that system, especially the rota than he was in it.
This is peak desperation everyone. You had some journalist writing that Harry should come back because they need him to help with Scotland. Barbados is leaving the commonwealth, so that means others will follow and the RR’s are losing money because the don’t have access to the Sussexes and the rest of the royals are boring. They’re traumatized, lost and deluded and blaming/ignoring Meghan is not helping the situation because again, they’re showing themselves to be racist and nasty to anyone with common sense. Let them keep doing it. I knew the public begging would come eventually but these fools are continuing to disrespect his wife and son. They’ll clearly never learn.
Why do they need him? Make use of William and Charles.
William and Charles have no charisma and are boring. Yes, that shouldn’t matter to monarchs but if Harry wasn’t so important and irrelevant like the media said he was, why do you have people practically begging for him to return. The firm knows Harry was vital especially to the commonwealth. You already have Barbados leaving. Harry is more Statesman than his father and brother.
Now that one horse has escaped from the barn, look to see what other countries start deciding the Commonwealth is a bunch of baloney.
This whole thing is fascinating. I feel like each Royal reporter is at different stages of grief:
denial
anger
bargaining
depression
acceptance
It’s just SO strange how PERSONALLY they are taking this. How DEPENDENT they all are on Harry. The media and the family. But at the same time so determined to treat him like sh_t and try to convince him he’s not worthy.
I think they are slowly realizing that Harry was literally the linchpin that kept that whole royal ecosystem afloat. They are slowly realizing what they have lost and with each move that Harry and Meghan are making, they are realizing that are not going to get Harry back. At least not in the way they want him – which is towing the party line.
They are watching everything they built unravel. The “magic” of the royal family is fading and people are starting to see they are not the “value for money” they claim to be.
Harry literally has a textbook abusive relationship with The Firm and the media. Quite frankly it’s a miracle that Harry has pulled himself out of it and still be such a good man. Because they did their damndest to destroy him.
Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry was still in therapy as a psychological abuse survivor.
I am SO thankful he’s on the other side of the world and has the pandemic as an excuse to not go back to the U.K. for the foreseeable future. I’m picturing him just detoxing and healing on his beautiful estate.
I would be surprised if the media hasn’t been threatening the Royal family, particularly William to help get Harry back. They want Meghan and Archie too but they won’t ever admit that. They know Harry and Meghan are solid and strong team and wherever one of them goes, one will follow no matter what. That picture screamed desperation and telegraphed, “We need help and our scapegoat back”. It backfired of course.
Harry absolutely has needed therapy for the emotional abuse from his family. They blatantly used him while telling him they were rescuing him from his own incompetence so they could keep his self-esteem low. Meghan probably helped enormously with supporting him because she has her own abusive family members.
Harry had the courage to talk about seeing a therapist and one of the darkest things I’ve seen through all this are all the Royal Watcher Karens using that as a stick to beat Harry with by gaslighting him about his own decisions. Commenting that Harry is too stupid and crazy to make his decisions and pretending to be very concerned. I bet many of them think they’re liberal but I wonder if they realize how much they have in common with people on Fox News like Tucker Carlson.
Remember, though Wills knows everything about mental health. eyeroll
Harry had to tag along with his brother and his wife, with Kate flirty with Harry. Harry looked uncomfortable and also bored. Did they want him to be the third wheel forever?
Yes. Yes they did.
Hahahahahha! Hey Richard he’s not the heir!!!
Also HRH PRINCE ANDREW. WRITE ABOUT THAT, I DARE YOU.
THere are bots who say this same thing over and over that Harry does not look happy. I thought William said that he’d like to meet the woman who put the smile on Harry’s face (meaning Meghan) so the spin is contradictory.
For goodness sake…there are few pics of him smiling in public over the last 6 months because he‘s doing the socially responsible thing and wearing a mask whilst out and about!
And the last time he was in England he seemed to be pretty damn happy under that umbrella in the rain with his fabulous wife…
And I think we all remember the look of unbridled anger on his face at the giant public snubbing by his brother and his boring, petty wife. THAT is how his relatives make him feel.
The happiest I’ve ever seen Harry look was on his wedding day when Meghan was walking down the aisle and the day archie was born when he did that brief interview.
Richard kay AKA willies fix-it mouthpiece, literally can’t even let harry have a f*cking birthday. And the fact that Kay wrote this article to about the photos that were chosen, only prove that Willie and Co pick their photos deliberately just so this could be written, and once again Willie is labelled as a ‘dutiful future king’. Disgusting 🤮
I hope more about the Rose situation is leaked. William probably will get his own karma
I think they’ve been threatening William with the secret to help get Harry, also therefore Meghan and Archie back. That home purchase, Netflix money got all of them shook. They weren’t supposed to pay for anything and thrive this quickly. They know the possibility of them returning is not happening. This is public desperation and a poor attempt at emotional blackmail, that is very easy to see.
but what incentive do they have? What power does the RF have to “force” the Sussexes back? They already took the use of HRH–they don’t have the authority to take the titles, and if they try that, they will open a larger can of worms that could affect the existence of the peerage itself. Cutting off the Sussexes means they have no authority over them, and no means, other than kidnapping, of bringing them home. The Sussexes can tell them to back off, or else they’ll tell the world how things really went down for them. H and M have really shown how classy they are by simply walking away. They haven’t gone the Princess Diana scorched earth way–has the RF realized what a disnct possibility that is if they push the Sussexes into a corner? If I were the Sussexes, I’d be recording all of my conversations with family. Hopefully they’ll never need to go that route, but purely for insurance.
TBH they are all out of touch. If Harry is woefully out of touch, then Willyleaks is probably out of scale
I cannot believe the Times did an article on the birthday posts (talk about pathetic for a broadsheet as well as thirsty) and KP’s spokesperson actually commented on it because they were getting some blue ticks comments on SM. Whilst saying nothing about the racist abuse in the posts. Again so much for never complain never explain when it comes to anyone except Meghan who was meant to keep quiet when it was suggested her project is funding terrorism etc.
The likes of Kay are awful. They know people in the Firm and their smears etc have caused a schism& why Harry might not be as sparkling when the press is around and they are blaming Meghan for it. This couple have been under non stop attacks since getting married& even before and they’ve done well that it’s rarely shown when they were doing royal duties.
It’s really horrible that the Firm seemingly endorses this message that they prefer time before Meghan & Archie by not pushing back. I hope this is remembered during the next cycle of ‘family misses Archie’ stories.
Yes Harry is a Prince with lots of privilege& cannot relate to us 9-5 folks in the struggle. But he spoke more sense than most in the royal family about covid during that rugby call when he acknowledged his privilege and fact he has lots of space but recognised others don’t and effect lack of space etc has on mental health during lockdown.
Harry and Meghan may not be popular with “royalists” but everyday working people, including the Brits probably do not care especially about this institution. Richard Kay is a drama Queen and him talking about out of touch nonsense is funny coming from a man who is a cheerleader for an institution that is so insular and outdated. It’s frankly embarassing.
I can only imagine the one year review for next year and the foolishness that will come from the media.
He looks pretty happy whenever he’s hanging out with his hot, awesome wife…. But of course it couldn’t possibly be the awful royal family that makes him look miserable!
It seems like Harry was the one keeping not only the RF together, but the entire BM together as well. Both entities are seeming to fall apart since he’s left. Why do they put so much pressure on Harry, the spare, and not William or even Charles? It seems like everyone believes Harry is the answer to all of the problems in the U.K.
Also didnt think much of the Bday photos but it’s hogwash that spouses aren’t included as a rule. For Camilla’s bday KP posted picture of the Cambridges and Cornwalls together and think they had group photo with Edward for Sophie’s birthday too. Fact these papers are making a thing of it makes me wonder if there was coordination to make this a story..
I wouldn’t be surprised. The family is overshadowed by Harry and Meghan because the interest is through the roof and them being the idiots that they were, thought exiling them would put the media spotlight back on them. The media might be pressuring, more like threatening them to get Harry, therefore Meghan and Archie back to the UK because they need money or the family really can’t read the room and thought publicly blackmailing and buying into that media talking point that Harry was happy before Meghan would somehow work. Whatever it is, it’s downright desperate and pathetic.
Just more gaslighting. When will it stop from these people?
The video of Harry’s stills from the Getty photographer (can’t remember name) shuts down this narrative and the bs drivel this idiot is trying to push out. Those photos of Harry show a human being, touching people, hugging people, smiling, having fun, one might even say, thriving. In the days of Meghan. The article is pathetic and, imo, quite scary because of the fixation. If William and this pos are figuratively in bed together, then Williams walking, talking pwt goes perfectly with Richard talking out of his ass. Embarrassing but also obsessively frightening.
If Richard Kay is William’s mouthpiece then I will take this as a direct insight into what William is thinking.
And he clearly blames Meghan for everything. Convinced that Harry was happier pre-Meghan. When in reality, the family, The Firm and the media chose to ignore just how miserable Harry was as long as he played along and did “his duty”. Curse Meghan for making Harry see there is more to life than just surviving and carrying on with a stiff upper lip!!
Meghan laid it out in that interview in Africa “It’s not enough just to survive. You’ve got to thrive.”
THE QUEEN HAS A GOLD PIANO. A literal gold piano. And an entire basement full of precious gems, most of which were probably stolen from the people England colonized. AND HARRY IS OUT OF TOUCH??????
I screamed when I read this comment. The accuracy!
Is it Richard Kay that is William’s mouthpiece or the other Richard? At any rate, this “out of touch” prince inspired hundreds of people to part with their hard earned cash to help a bunch of strangers. Not too shabby I’d say!
They had to go that far back for pictures of him happy *with* the BRF. They tell on themselves again without knowing. It’s almost like he’s not happy around the BRF since he found out they who they were.
I really don’t understand the point of these articles, they want Harry to divorce his wife and leaving his child behind him and then harry come back to the racist island and be the third wheel for W&K again and the funny uncle for their children! LoL this will never happen! NEVER EVER. even if Harry divorce Meghan (god forbid )he will never be the third wheel for his brother again
Lawd. Stop it, Richard Kay. Harry is happy with his family. He’s happy with Meghan & Archie. Periodt! He wasn’t fulfilled being the third wheel and scapegoat to his dear brother, William. He wanted more for his life and he’s gotten it. Y’all gonna have to deal with this fact. He’s never coming back.
The willful delusion with which they say these things. No sense of self awareness at all. The mind literally boggles.
I don’t even think that the likes of Richard actually believe what they write most of the time. The reality of the Harry and Meghan’s situation is in stark contrast with the vitriol they spill every week. Harry and Meghan seem to be in a really good place, are surrounded by people who are invested in their growth and are building something that fully aligns with their values whereas 9 months later the RR’s, trolls and racists alike keep regurgitating the same vitriol over and over again because that is a more comfortable place to be than facing the fact that Harry and Meghan were able to succeed beyond the confines of the Royal Family. What Richard is selling here is a fallacy encased in racism because he understands that there are people who are truly invested in Harry and Meghan’s failure and will read anything that reinforces that reality.
I am sorry……do they want him to come back? This kind of article is why he left. Do they actually feel that writing this article which dismisses the happiness that Harry has found with his wife and family, the success with the Netflix deal and his ability to purchase his own home will make him miss his pre-Meghan life.
Really, they really are so rattled by Harry moving on and showing that he doesn’t plan on coming back that they don’t know what to do.
“Keep doing what made Harry leave to encourage him to return”…smh
These RRs have rocks in their heads for brains if they think these type of articles will entice Harry to ever come back. This is not the honey you attract bees with.
I mean, of course he’s out of touch, but so is everybody else in that tax bracket. Why would you ever believe that’s a point of superiority for the rest of the royal family lol.
It’s interesting that they were obviously watching how the photo selections landed, and are reacting so defensively.
As others mentioned above, it is bittersweet to see these photos of supposedly “happy Harry” when Harry has spoken so openly about how his smiles covered his inner mental health struggles.
Also, absolutely NOBODY in the BRF, but especially not those who make tasteless jokes to frontline workers about Covid, gets to call Harry out of touch.
Chris Jackson. He has taken beautiful photos of the entire RF. When Chris would post photos of Meghan on his IG Account, he would have to turn off the comments.
Chris having to turn off comments when posting pics of Meghan just speaks volumes. That they think Harry and Meghan want to run back to this type of vitriol. Oh sorry, I mean Harry as they don’t want Meghan or Archie back. I repeat…the delusion is real.
I think, in the past, the allure of the royal family was utilized by politicians to charm other countries and governments into staying a part of the Commonwealth.
Got a country itching to leave? Send a Royal over to make them feel special and show them what they will be missing if they part ways.
But, the bloom is off the rose now! The heir and his wife are not only epically lazy, they completely lack any charm. But, they had Harry! He’s got Diana’s touch! Send him over! And it worked! Harry was a wonderful ambassador. The people loved him! Every where he went he was treated like a rock star. Then Meghan came and the people loved her too! Finally someone the black and brown people of the Commonwealth could relate to.
But they became too popular. Will and Kate got jealous. Harry and Meghan was making them look bad. So they tried to put them in their place within The Firm and via the press. But they overplayed their hand and lost everything.
Now they are left to deal with their own messes and realize they are not up to the task. They realize they need Harry and Meghan but they still have too much pride to admit they were wrong so they are trying to guilt trip and gaslight them. But that’s hard to do when they are on the other side of the world in their luxurious estate overlooking the sea and signing mega bucks deals. Finally living life on their own terms.
Says an old white man in defence of an institution run by an even older white woman. Thank God we gave the 70+ crowd facebook accounts, how else would we keep our finger on the pulse?
“According to aides there is a protocol surrounding royal birthdays, just as there is for any other Palace-sponsored event. Spouses are never included.”
This is a great example of how aides invent “protocol” on the spot to cover for their own bad behavior. How can there possibly be a set, prescribed method for posting birthday pics on instagram, which was invented ten years ago? And why the hell would William’s spouse be included on Harry’s birthday, but not Harry’s spouse?
I am convinced that Richard Kay has an anti-Meghan burner account and that he regularly interacts with that while mugxit cesspool . He is now officially mugxit level crazy, in par with that Angela Levin weirdo, a supposed journalist whose Twitter timeline has devolved to the point that it is almost identical to Murky Meg’s. This article is simply insane. The sheer hatred that these reporters have for Meghan, and yes baby Archie as well, is frightening. And yes, I do think disengagement them harmed and ultimately dead. If you feel the need to completely deny their existence as a family and the source of joy in Harry’s lifd, then the only thing that could ever please these people is for Meghan and Archie to no longer exist. So no, I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to believe they want to see them dead.
I can’t imagine a company that would allow a person to act on their personal vendetta on the job. For that Angela shrew, for Pers Morgan, for Kay, for all of these reporters, their hatred of Meghan is absurdly personal. It strikes me as so incredibly unprofessional that these people can openly pursue their personal vendettas as work, and it makes me side-eye the whole of the British media for it. Legit seeming newspapers and TV stations enable this drivel. They really are no different from garden variety abusive spouses and stalkers. Are they at the “if we can’t have Harry, nobody will” stage yet? Because they are getting awfully close. Two dead ex royals in a generation would be impossible to overcome. Dead Diana wasn’t the end of the monarchy, but dead Diana plus (I don’t even want to type it) would be a scandal beyond any the RF faced before. Charles should be paying for secret bodyguards to watch over the Sussexes. If anything happens to them, I’m not sure he’ll have a throne to sit on.
Harry is never coming back he happy with his wife and his child he finally has everything he ever wanted . The Cambridge’s wanted Harry back because they need Him to keep the Firm going they don’t care about his happiness The Cambridge’s and the Royal reporters are refusing to let Harry go that why we have this asinine article about how unhappy he is even though his married to someone who values him and he has a adorable baby and a brand new house and him and Meghan just got a brand new deal with Netflix but we’re all supposed to believe that Harry is unhappy and miss being the third wheel with Kate and Willam and being thrown under the bus to make others look good . If anyone is out of touch it’s the Cambridge’s and the royal reporters who refused to see that Harry truly loves his wife and son .