Duchess Kate wears Beulah for a series of events in London: cute or meh?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a series of events in London on Tuesday, visiting the London Bridge JobCentre, the London Muslim Center and a bagel shop called Brick Lane. The events were conducted to the pandemic – like, Will and Kate talked about employment and whether anyone was hiring during the pandemic, and the bagels… I don’t know, maybe they were just supporting a local business?
I’ve felt for some time now that Kate spent the bulk of her lockdown shopping online, and we kept getting glimpses of all of her newly purchased dresses in all of her Zoom calls. That’s where we first saw this dress, from a Zoom call in May. This is from Beulah London and it retails for £550. She also wore a light floral mask (which I believe she’s already worn before as well, to the Baby Bank event), plus Ralph Lauren heels and a new pair of Missoma earrings. Beulah London must have been having some good sales, she’s worn a few of their high-neck, white-collar prairie-style dresses this year.
While they were at the job center, they spoke to Lloyd Graham, the community engagement manager for construction company Keltbray, who spoke about hiring people for demolition work. William chimed in: “The children, especially Louis would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it.” Then Kate said: “Don’t forget Charlotte! She’d love it too.” It honestly just occurred to me that William’s sole reference to “how normal people live” is through fatherhood. He doesn’t know what to say to a guy who does demolition work so William just mentions his own manly little boys. And Kate piped up with the fact that Charlotte likes some destruction and explosions too.
Also: there were many comments about Kate’s absence from public view for the past six weeks and maybe she was pregnant again. I hope this video clearsthat up – she’s lost weight in lockdown. Also: I find it gross that they put hand sanitizer on before they worked the dough. They should have WASHED THEIR HANDS. And Kate kept her rings on too! Throw out that dough.
Meh.. Shapeless grandma ma wear. Why does she stay so thin yet never wear more fitted and modern professional clothes is a mystery?
William is so basic with his comments.
And Kate’s HAIR- yuk. I mean, she has fabulous hair but I bet some of it ended up in that dough. Tie it up like the plebs do, woman!!
I dont think she has naturally good hair. Remember her sister and mother had bad hair. Kate hair is good because of expensive makeover per week . And all her event her hairdresser cost her 300 pounds. When you send taxpayer free money on your hair for every event which last for an hour. I’m sure your hair looks great too.
Their first event together in weeks and it’s on Harry’s bday? Massive eyeroll.
As if anyone cares what W&K do. It doesn’t matter if its Harrys birthday or not. And the world doesn’t stop because a Prince has a birthday. Its not like its his 40 or 50 etc. People are taking birthdays waaay to serious. We are adults! Not children!
I think you’re missing my point.
Couldn’t be bothered to show up for the Hold Still launch ( now we know what happened, Kate doesn’t like working two days in a row) but trotted right out for Harry’s birthday. She also did an engagement on Meghan’s birthday, right?
That’s what stood out to me more than it being Harry’s bday – she couldn’t do an in person event for the hold still final 100 announcement, or even do a live zoom call about it, but she did these events? It makes the queen’s announcement re: the hold still competition that much weirder.
Yep yep yep
About the hand sanitezer: it’s everywhere, at least here in France, I even got my own in the purse, yes washing your hands it’s better, but it’s one of those gestures which is constantly promoted, I have nothing to nitpick about it.
We’re using hand sanitizer here in the USA too but not before we touch food. That dough got tossed out. It shows the lack of thought in these engagements. Will and Kate are like children being entertained.
I’m sort of assuming the food made in appearances like this usually does get thrown out – no hair net, her hair isn’t even pulled back, no gloves, no handwashing (hand sanitizer is a substitute but I would think for food services, hand washing would be a must), etc.
Not pregnant because when she is pregnant for first three months she wont dye her hair that’s why her stans made a big deal about it during pakistan tour because she didnt. I dont think she will get pregnant because they will face huge backlash . Everyone bojo and his racist party pulling worst stunt and Brexit uk will be recession . Adding another mouth to feed is bad idea and the press will eat her alive. Because Sussex went and they want content if she is pregnant she wont work for another two years which is bad for already failing uk press. She went to expensive vacation with potential face lift with botox and new hair dye.
The shop’s called Beigel Bake, and Brick Lane is the street it’s on. The visit could be a nod to the East End’s Jewish population, given that Rosh Hashanah is coming up soon.
I love that shop, been there many times
1. Throw that dough away.
2. The dress would be much cuter without the tightened sleeves at the end. Its still really busy though. With that collar she eaily could have worn her hair up. Its still such a dated look but that’s her style I suppose. Like I’m not expecting anything different.
3. Can Kate take her ring off in public? We’ve seen her do everything in it, rowing, soccer, baking etc. I dont think she can take it off. Because that’s some big ish to go missing.
4. I dont think she lost weight. Actually she looks a little fuller in the bust region but that might just be the dress?
I have always found Kate to be gorgeous but mostly I hate her clothes.
THis time it looks like Maria von Trapp took down the kitchen curtains to sew Kate`s dress.
I know, I just don’t get her style! It’s horrendous. And it’s too bad, because a lot of more stylish looks would look great on her.
KLO, she’s messing with her face too much. It seems as though that 3 week absence was to smooth out those wrinkles and update those fillers (month vs month photos can confirm). She literally pulled a Melania and the press said nothing.
Sunshine that’s what I think too. I think she had face lift. I remember watching one of the podcast where the biology professor explain the differences between being hot and beautiful. The supermodels are marketed in the way of hotness and buy their product and men and woman growing up watching those thinking hotness as beauty. Instead of real beauty in hollywood actress and supermodels are considered beauty when they do major changes to their face. But on the other hand beautiful woman age gracefully and they dont always do crazy shit to their face. I think Kate is trying to be hot and look younger for William , so he wont run to rose. I can tell you that men like William run away from good looking wife is not beacuse they are aging it’s because they dont share same interest. Rose is not beauty but I think he is interesting same as jecca. That’s why William runs to them and Kate majorly lack in that department because she think looking hot will men stay but this works initially but those hotness and beauty will worn off quickly if they lack substances. Same as diana and Charles, diana is beauty according to uk standard but why Charles runs to camilla because diana cant have intellectual conversion . Same reason philip run away from lizzy beacuse lizzy is dumb as brick.
He fashion game is becoming ever more tragic. Her fashion game has always been “meh” but she had a few good looks early in her marriage but in the last few years her fashion game has just plummeted.
I appreciate the boho look and I think this dress is pretty in theory. I think the problem is that she takes these boho dresses and tries to make them into professional wear with conservative accessories, so it ends up looking like a throwback to the 80s. I am going to look up beulah to see how they style these dresses on their website.
I don’t like this one, but I’ve said before that a big part of the issue with these dresses is how she styles them. They’re not meant to be styled like you are a secretary in the 80s, and as soon as she started wearing this style she’s missed the mark with how to style them. I remember the first dress like this she wore, Drew Barrymore wore the same dress and on her it looked fresh and fun (she had the sleeves rolled up, funky earrings, etc). On Kate it looked matronly and boring and overly fussy.
I feel like all these Sister Wife dresses are just begging for me to make a cheap Rose Chumley joke.
those pre-packaged comments mentioning the children are little bones thrown to the public. they are so transparent.
Kate (probably) wears Beaulah a lot because her friend (Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs) founded it. A quick google tells me that the company declared itself insolvent back in April and owes money so Kate might just be trying to buy up the stock before it shuts for good. As for the dress, I like the colour but that’s it. It’s not as ugly as some of the other dresses she’s worn however.
As for the ring, I honestly don’t think she wears the real thing out in public except for major events and state dinners. For ordinary engagements, I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that she wears a fake. The ring is extremely valuable and I don’t see Kate wanting to treat it too roughly.
Actually I just watched the video and I decided I’m more annoyed at the guy who has his nose out of the mask. WEAR THE MASK OVER THE NOSE.
So lots of gossip on Beulah, apparently they’ve gone bust during lockdown?
That dress is plain ugly
Her look is too stepford wife for my liking…. points for consistency though.
People that work with dough with rings on, or garden with rings on–I just don’t understand that!
I’m so tired of her style but she just keeps on. I wish I could starve myself some weightloss. It seems to me that she probably has a wide array of delicious foods that she could get at a moment’s notice, so I really give her props for the willpower. I’m going to sound like my grandmother, but she’d probably look better with a few pounds for some curves
The pic of him with clenched fists is probably how he reacts to every positive news story about Harry and Meghan!
Kaiser said on twitter that it was his “trying to go to the bathroom” face and now I cant unsee that lol.
And she should put her hair up if she’s working with food!!!
No kidding. Throw away that dough please. Between the hand sanitizer and her hair …. Just ridiculous.
Meh. Too trade wife.
Awful dress. If it was short, short-sleeved, a-line with a Peter Pan collar and worn by a 4 year old, I would like it. But it’s awful on an adult.
Ya nailed it, lol.
Ahhhhh what a breath of fresh air and relievement to have this post commenting on Kate and Will and not about Kate&Will VS Meg&Harry. It’s been forever since we just had a post about how kate dresses – remember we had that all the time before laughing avout buttons and stuff – and since a few YEARS all that negativity, I forgot how heavy it was to carry anger towards the words written about MH and all the unfairness towards them.
looks like someone convinced her to say a permanent goodbye to her flouncy dresses that blow with the wind.
The dress is awful. On its own, maybe I wouldn’t hate it so much, but considering that’s ALL we’ve seen her wear over the past few months – those kinds of sister wives dresses – its awful. Kate really looks better in more simple styles, with clean lines, well-tailored – this is not that. I wonder if she’s going for these fussier styles to try to hide how thin she is? Something that fits better and is more well-tailored would show that more.
I had to roll my eyes at these visits so hard though. They visited a Muslim center that has been cooking and preparing meals to deliver throughout the community. Like….could they be any more obvious?
Also, she has worn that mask before, and its still too small. And she DEFINITELY got work done, which I guess explains her absence for the past few weeks.
Yes, another Sister Wife dress. Awful.
Kate definitely had some work done.
I don’t love the dress but it’s a million times better than the mint green monstrosity Nagini wore yesterday
that’s for sure!
That dress is awful and her mask is too small.
Also, I really hope they threw that dough out.
Wow, she sure loaded up on the fillers. Guess that’s why she’s been hiding away for the past month. Those shoes look uncomfortably tight in a couple of photos too.
Her face in that bottom pic looks tight. Also, nasty, not wearing a hair net around food like that.
Kate pulled a khloe Kardashian and got a new face 😃😃😃