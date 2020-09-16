“Queen Maxima looked amused in an overly ruffled saffron gown” links
  • September 16, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Queen Maxima wore a truly terrible yellow gown to the social-distanced opening of the Dutch Parliament. [Just Jared]
More from Britney Spears’ neverending conservatorship drama. [Dlisted]
Logan Lerman’s salt & pepper looks great! [LaineyGossip]
This Tadashi Shoji collection is really pretty. [Go Fug Yourself]
Do you have a QAnoner in your life? I’m sorry. [Buzzfeed]
Is Pieces of a Woman any good? It stars Shia LaBeouf & Vanessa Kirby. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump is still retweeting manipulated media. [Towleroad]
The US ambassador to Mexico harassed a college student online. [Jezebel]
South Park did a pandemic special (which no one asked for). [Seriously OMG]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to ““Queen Maxima looked amused in an overly ruffled saffron gown” links”

  1. Eliza says:
    September 16, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Max is always there if you need some interesting fashion choices to look at.

    Reply
  2. L84Tea says:
    September 16, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    On anyone else this dress would be atrocious, but she pulls it off. Anything ruffly, chunky jewelry, obsenely large hats…Maxima wears it all with flair. I adore her.

    Reply
    • Sid says:
      September 16, 2020 at 1:13 pm

      So very true. For me it is that she is always committed to whatever she is wearing, so no matter how “out there” the dress/ hat/ whatever is, I always end up liking how she looks.

      Reply
  3. Mariane says:
    September 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    I actually like it. Bright colours are her thing and the style complements her figure

    Reply
  4. Julaine says:
    September 16, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    Normally, I hate that color but she pulls it off. She is very good with symbolism in regards to her clothing and accessories and this is another example. The royal family is the House of Orange and she wears clothes that echo that color or complement it often. she is also aware of her surroundings for official functions. The order sash she is wear is orange and royal blue and it complements her gown. The gown also complements the throne she is sitting on for the ceremony. In all is designed to set a coordinated image.

    Reply
  5. Nadeni says:
    September 16, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Ok, just here to say Logan Lerman is beautiful.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    September 16, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Logan Lerman legit went from Baby Boy to Daddy. I can’t believe I just said that.

    Reply
  7. MaryContrary says:
    September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    I love her-she’s usually so exuberant and warm. She seems smart and engaged with everything she does. Her clothing choices reflect her personality for sure-never boring.

    Reply
  8. L4frimaire says:
    September 16, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    Ok, I don’t like this look on Maxima at all. I think that color looks awful on her and it’s way too fussy, like a party dress. She looks like oil- rubbed bronze. Don’t like the fit of the neckline. At least the dress distracts from the accessories. Those gloves and bag don’t go with her outfit. She does have a nice figure though.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment