“Queen Maxima looked amused in an overly ruffled saffron gown” links

Embed from Getty Images

Queen Maxima wore a truly terrible yellow gown to the social-distanced opening of the Dutch Parliament. [Just Jared]

More from Britney Spears’ neverending conservatorship drama. [Dlisted]

Logan Lerman’s salt & pepper looks great! [LaineyGossip]

This Tadashi Shoji collection is really pretty. [Go Fug Yourself]

Do you have a QAnoner in your life? I’m sorry. [Buzzfeed]

Is Pieces of a Woman any good? It stars Shia LaBeouf & Vanessa Kirby. [Pajiba]

Donald Trump is still retweeting manipulated media. [Towleroad]

The US ambassador to Mexico harassed a college student online. [Jezebel]

South Park did a pandemic special (which no one asked for). [Seriously OMG]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images