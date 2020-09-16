“Queen Maxima looked amused in an overly ruffled saffron gown” links

Queen Maxima wore a truly terrible yellow gown to the social-distanced opening of the Dutch Parliament. [Just Jared]
Max is always there if you need some interesting fashion choices to look at.
Honestly, I don’t hate this. It takes some personality to pull this off, and she has it !
I thought the same ! I don’t hate this. I wouldnt wear it, but somehow she does it well.
Yes she is and I love her for it. And she always carries it off.
On anyone else this dress would be atrocious, but she pulls it off. Anything ruffly, chunky jewelry, obsenely large hats…Maxima wears it all with flair. I adore her.
So very true. For me it is that she is always committed to whatever she is wearing, so no matter how “out there” the dress/ hat/ whatever is, I always end up liking how she looks.
I actually like it. Bright colours are her thing and the style complements her figure
Normally, I hate that color but she pulls it off. She is very good with symbolism in regards to her clothing and accessories and this is another example. The royal family is the House of Orange and she wears clothes that echo that color or complement it often. she is also aware of her surroundings for official functions. The order sash she is wear is orange and royal blue and it complements her gown. The gown also complements the throne she is sitting on for the ceremony. In all is designed to set a coordinated image.
Ok, just here to say Logan Lerman is beautiful.
Logan Lerman legit went from Baby Boy to Daddy. I can’t believe I just said that.
I love her-she’s usually so exuberant and warm. She seems smart and engaged with everything she does. Her clothing choices reflect her personality for sure-never boring.
Ok, I don’t like this look on Maxima at all. I think that color looks awful on her and it’s way too fussy, like a party dress. She looks like oil- rubbed bronze. Don’t like the fit of the neckline. At least the dress distracts from the accessories. Those gloves and bag don’t go with her outfit. She does have a nice figure though.