Maren Morris had postpartum depression: ‘you just feel like you suck at every level’

Singer Maren Morris gave birth to son Hayes at the end of March. Maren’s entire postpartum has been spent in quarantine, which could be a good thing for new parents, having no pressure to do anything but bond with the baby. Unfortunately, if a new mother is experiencing postpartum depression, being confined to the home with no one to talk to would compound things. And that’s exactly what Maren said happened to her. Fortunately, she feels she’s on the other side of those horrible feelings of inadequacy. She’s speaking out to let other moms with PPD know they should reach out because there are people who can help, even during lockdown.

Maren Morris is opening up about some mental health hurdles she has overcome in the wake of her son Hayes Andrew’s arrival. The country megastar, 30, recently chatted with CBS This Morning from her home in Nashville, Tennessee, about her battle with postpartum depression and how she is faring now as her son is about to turn 6 months old. “I’m kind of coming through the tunnel now. I feel back to normal,” she told co-host Anthony Mason on Monday’s episode. “Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the pandemic. … And [I have] people that love me around me that are like, ‘Hey, if you’re drowning right now, there’s help.’” “You’re trying to become a new mother and good parent and do everything right,” Morris added of the drowning feeling, “and you just feel like you suck at every level.”

“And then the one thing I’ve always felt like I have a handle on is my music,” she continued. “And to not be able to tour and have to furlough my band and crew, it was just a lot.”

[From People]

I know a lot of people who are reticent about phone in therapy during lockdown and I wish more people would advocate for it. It’s so important. I have one family member who is afraid the others in the house will hear them and I have no idea how to eliminate that worry. I suggested the rest of the family take a drive during the sessions, but they insist on waiting until they can go into an office. However, I don’t know if I would have thought to find call in help for PPD during quarantine if I were a new mom. I’m glad Maren is discussing it.

As for her PPD, I know it sounds silly but some of us, me included, honestly believed we’d be handed our kid for the first time and some ancient hand with goddess wisdom would press against our forehead, letting us know all the answers. I truly believed dealing with a baby would be second nature. What’s that phrase, “I was an excellent parent… until I had kids.” I know exactly what Maren is talking about trying to be a good parent (and a good spouse and daughter and friend) and feeling like, “you just feel like you suck at every level.” Even the stuff you were doing well you’re messing up. And I could see how not being able to visit other moms, casually chat with someone or even have a friend over would be so isolating.

Again, I am grateful that Maren brought this up and very happy to know she’s feeling better. I hope that has helped her process her recovery following her unintended C Section as well. If anyone is feeling the effects of PPD or any baby blues, you can contact the SAMHAS helpline to find qualified help. I also found these websites that might help your search. Or, if you are lucky enough to have health insurance, if you call in to your provider, they are generally more helpful than the online search options.