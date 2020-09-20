Christina & Ant Anstead are divorcing after less than two years of marriage?!

As many of you know, I enjoy HGTV. I consider most HGTV hosts to be actual celebrities, like Chip and Joanna Gaines, the “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott (I hate them) and, of course, Flip or Flop’s Tarek and Christina El Moussa. Tarek and Christina were married for years, they were partners in their house-flipping business and they had two kids together. In late 2016, their marriage imploded dramatically. I thought it would be incredibly messy for years, but they ended up being pretty mature about it – by the next season of their show, they had figured out a way to easily share custody of their kids, they’re still in business together, and they still care about each other (Tarek cares more than Christina). Christina moved on quickly, with Ant Anstead. Ant was her first serious relationship after Tarek, and they got married in late 2018. She gave birth to their son Hudson one year ago. And now…the marriage is over. YIKES.
Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead have split. After nearly two years of marriage, the Christina on the Coast star, 37, and Wheeler Dealers host, 41, are going their separate ways. In a statement posted to her Instagram account on Friday, Christina — who welcomed son Hudson London Anstead with Ant in September 2019 — announced the news of their breakup.
“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Christina wrote. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”
The pair began dating in October 2017 and tied the knot more than a year later in a secret “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018.
Christina shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa. (El Moussa got engaged to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young in July.) Ant is dad to daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Louise Herbert.
Four years ago, I would have said that Tarek is the one with issues. But now I think Christina is? I’ve watched her solo show, Christina on the Coast, and she was showing a lot of her life with Ant on the show. They seemed…badly matched. But I thought they would make it longer than two years (not even). Honestly, I kind of think she needs someone to challenge her, which Tarek did. It’s weird, right? I feel like there’s probably a lot of stuff going on which hasn’t come out yet. But I also think Tarek would take her back in a heartbeat, fiancee or no. I think he’s still in love with Christina.
Also: after two marriages where you change your name legally and culturally to your husband’s name, maybe women should just go back to their maiden and never change it again?
Wow. All I can think of is how Tarek literally copied and pasted Christina and got Heather. What a way to “move on”.
Wishing her well, can’t be easy with a young baby.
Ant looks like Tarek and Heather looks like Christina.. ( if you told me they were sisters, I would believe you) wonder what Heather thinks of Christina’s marriage imploding?
You are correct, but is it maybe a case of “most people trying to be famous in LA look like these people”? I would bet that most of the folks in their social circle look like this.
I really like thier show flip & flop.
My first guess when a marriage breaks up so quickly is betrayal/cheating. I cannot think of another reason (except violence) to end a new marriage with a little baby after just beeing together for 3 years. I don’t know, i think marriage is work and they maybe should have talk to a Therapist.
I do not think that Tarek is still in love with Christina, its a typical ego issue of guys when a woman quits or moves on quickly. Sometimes it becomes a competition between expartners, who gets someone new first. especially when you are still very connected, kids and in this case even work. I heard he treated her badly when he became sick. And yes, woman should really stop changing their names. I did too, but if we ever divorce, i would take my maiden name back and never change it again.
I’ve been married twice and changed it both times. My 2nd last names goes well w my first, better than my maiden name, so I don’t see myself going back to my maiden name. It’s such a pain every time you change your name.
I have changed my name for my husband, but if we were to split, I would retake my maiden and never look back and not do it again.
And, yes, @Joanna is right–it is a huge pain when you change your name that no one really talks about. When I got married and changed my name, I had to have a copy of my marriage certificate in my purse just in case for like a year. Not cool
I like Tarek despite what happened between him and Christina. He always seemed so stressed out by money issues on the show compared to her carefree attitude. I used to think it was an act because I’ve yet to see a show where they did t make money off the flip, but he does seem to suffer from anxiety. She seems kind of high maintenance with her perfect hair and nails. She’d probably be better off on her own for a while. I hope she’s not the type who always needs to have a man around.
@FHMOM
She is
I was actually surprised by this. She seemed way more relaxed after leaving Tarek. Ant seemed like a carefree guy. Maybe the novelty wore off?? I remember seeing a pic of Ant’s ex wife and she and Christina look alike. I think some men have a type. I could tell during the early post divorce Flip or Flop, Tarek really was still in love with her but it was coming out in passive aggressive ways like purposely disagreeing with her just to get a rise out of her.
Christina seems like the type that can’t be by herself. She and Ant bought that big house and spent a lot of money renovating it. I do believe she’s high maintenance but so was Tarek, which made them match so well. I agree Kaiser, I think she needs someone who challenges her.