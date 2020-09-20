Kim Kardashian is ‘at the end of her rope again’ because Kanye is ‘off his meds’

If you were looking to me for answers about what’s been going on with Kanye West over the past week, I hate to break it to you, but I have been actively NOT paying attention. I’m aware that he’s been complaining a lot about his music contracts, which I tend to believe is a rather sly misdirect because he’s currently incapable of meeting contractual deadlines. But the rest of it? Peeing on Grammys and tweeting about his masters and suggesting that people are trying to kill him and even invoking Taylor Swift’s name? Yeah. He’s in another manic episode. Hopefully, he’s got people around him in the dome in Wyoming. Because we know his wife is at her wits end, and he probably won’t even agree to see her at the moment. Which is why Kim (let’s be real) went to People Magazine to talk as an unnamed source:

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are at odds again, a source tells PEOPLE. Earlier, this summer, the rapper and reality star appeared to be on the brink of divorce before reconnecting and spending private time together with their children. But things took a turn this week as West, 42, fired off a number of troubling tweets. On Wednesday, Twitter took the unusual step of banning the artist for a period of time after he violated the platform’s rules by sharing a screenshot of a phone number he said belonged to an editor at Forbes. In another tweet, he posted a video in which he appeared to urinate on one of his Grammys. Now, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 39, is “at the end of her rope — again.” “He’s off his meds,” the source claims. “He promised he’d stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he’d get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken, less than a month later.” According to the source, Kardashian — who shares daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 16 months, with West— is feeling “like she can only take so much.” “It’s the same thing over and over and over again,” the source says. “He’s on very thin ice with her right now, and she’s truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her. Kim had zero clue that he was going to tweet anything. None whatsoever. And she saw the tweets and was like, ‘Seriously? Again?’ She wants to be a supportive partner, she’s doing everything she can do to support him. But he has to support himself. He has to take care of his own health. She can’t force feed him medication. She can’t make him do anything he doesn’t want to do.” And as for West’s political aspirations? The source tells PEOPLE that it’s not top of mind for Kardashian, who vocally supported Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election but has worked with the Trump family on prison reform. “She doesn’t care one bit about the presidential run,” the source says. “She wants the kids to be happy and to have a stable father. That’s all she wants. And she’ll do whatever she can do to have that happen. But she is not going to cater to his whims. For such a powerful woman, she feels very powerless, and she hates it. She loves Kanye very much, and he just doesn’t realize how much pain he’s causing her.”

[From People]

This is the most important part: “But he has to support himself. He has to take care of his own health. She can’t force feed him medication. She can’t make him do anything he doesn’t want to do.” This is what upsets her the most and that’s the same issue that every single person has when they love someone with a profound mental illness, regardless of race, class, privilege, wealth. Kim can’t sit in Wyoming every day, force him to take his meds, listen to his endless rants and spend 24-7 trying to protect him from himself. He fundamentally has to WANT to get better and be an engaged husband and father. And I’ll say this: I think this is the worst Kanye has ever been, actually. This year has been worse than 2016 (the Snake Drama) and worse than the ranting-in-the-White-House two years ago.