When will Donald Trump nominate an inevitable QAnon rapist for RGB’s seat?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday, after years of battling multiple health issues. RBG was not the first “liberal lion” of the Supreme Court, and my sincere hope is that she will not be the last. CB eulogized RBG here – I’m honestly so upset, I can barely focus on anything other than my rage and despair, but it’s completely worth it to remember all of the amazing things RBG did in her life.
Obviously, the conversation turned immediately to whether or not Donald Trump will nominate someone to fill the SCOTUS seat. If this happened two seconds before the election, the feeling would be more clear-cut on both sides – a definitive NO and “whoever wins the election gets to nominate RBG’s successor.” But we’re six weeks from the election. And even if the Biden-Harris ticket wins (not necessarily a sure thing), that still leaves two months and some change with Trump as the lamest of lame ducks. Does anyone really think that Trump and Mitch McConnell will NOT try to jam someone through? They’ll probably do it BEFORE the election. That sounds like Moscow Mitch’s plan:
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell vowed that the Senate will vote on a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at her home on Friday due to complications of metastatic cancer, just hours after the news was publicly announced.
“In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term,” said McConnell, 78, in a statement on the passing of the 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice. “We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year.”
“By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary,” the statement continued. “Once again, we will keep our promise. President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”
That’s how Mitch McConnell defends not voting on Merrick Garland (Obama’s pick for Scalia’s seat) for ten months in 2016, and why he’s twisting himself in knots to defend pushing through a nominee six weeks before an election during Trump’s reign of terror. Joe Biden has other ideas:
“Let me be clear: the voters should pick the President and the President should pick the Justice for the Senate to consider,” Biden said. “This was the position the Republican Senate took in 2016, when there were almost ten months to go before the election. That’s the position the United States Senate must take today.”
Which is all fine and good, but… you know, Moscow Mitch and Moscow Bigly are still going to push someone through. Barack Obama echoed Biden’s thoughts and backed up the Ginsburg family’s wishes and RBG’s wishes, that her replacement be nominated by whoever won the election. Obama also said: “A basic principle of the law — and of everyday fairness — is that we apply rules with consistency, and not based on what’s convenient or advantageous in the moment. The rule of law, the legitimacy of our courts, the fundamental workings of our democracy all depend on that basic principle.” Except Moscow Mitch doesn’t care about that and neither does Donald Trump or any other Republican.
So, yeah, I thought… of course Trump’s nominee will be some QAnon rapist anti-masker. But now he’s vowing to nominate a woman. He told a crowd in Fayetteville yesterday that he nominate “a very talented, very brave woman” in the “next week.” My guess is that he’ll nominate a completely terrible woman and even the Republicans will reject her (within a matter of days) and then he’ll get to nominate whatever rapist conspiracist dude he actually wants.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I have seen two headlines this AM in regards to filling the void left by TH Ruth: one is to leave open until the election is over and two, is that he will appoint a female. I agree with the first one but know he will NEVER let that happen or should I say his ego will never allow that and as for the nominating a female – I hope he knows Ivanka cannot be nominated.
Dems needs to stop asking and instead tell the Republicans. If Trump and Mitch pushes through another justice, the Dems will increase the court to 13. No ifs and buts anyone.
This is war and Dems have to fight hard.
Except we have to get the Presidency and control of the Senate first.
And what better way for Trump to stop that by voter intimidation (“I’ll send law enforcement to the polls!”), contesting the election, and having his newly cemented 6-3 SCOTUS hand him the win.
The Dems have no power to stop this. In part because a bunch of crybabies who didn’t get Sanders as the candidate in 2016 helped put Trump in the presidency out of spite. Also because more people than we are willing to admit (and not just on the right) are perfectly fine with racism and sexism.
It’s past time for these blanket “The Dems better fight” statements to die. It’s the people who need to get off their complacent asses for once and start fighting. A fight that needs to take place in the streets. A fight that will never come as I watch people handwringing over the incivility of protests, peaceful and non-peaceful.
You’re right Lanie. That’s what Trump is planning, throwing the election to his hand picked, lunatic courts.
But man plans and God laughs, and Trump is but a man.
It’s not over yet.
Thank you. The Dems as usual always know how to be right, but never how to *win*. The republicans will clearly jam someone through, so it should be a case of how to address their inconsistencies and outright cheating. Either increase the court to 13, or the (hopefully) Democratic led Senate votes to remove either their latest nominee or the initially stolen seat. They can’t both stay.
They need to find their balls, somehow. Its sooooooo frustrating to watch and I’m not even American.
I am with you, I am not American and I am getting frustrated as well.
Kavanaugh can be removed because he lied under oath. This new justice who they now say is a woman, will have to be removed as well.
@ Laine
We were wrong! There ARE things the Democrats can do to delay the nomination. Please people watch this and see a few ideas from The Young Turks.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MaTJ4nBZIec
Personally, I like the impeachment option.
Amy Coney Barrett, I’m guessing. Probably one of the last people RBG would want to replace her.
Call your senators, folks.
Will the people of Ketucky please do the nation a favor and PLEASE vote McConnell out. PLEASE? He is the most vile, evil, disgusting thing on this planet. Stop voting for him. Just……STOP!
Kaiser same. This has led me to so much despair and very little hope 😔
I can’t help but think that a lot of republicans who were winter undecided or were voting for Biden will now switch to Frump based on this. So worried for us.
Yup. First thought when I heard she’d died was this.
Second thought is that it wouldn’t surprise me if they gave her something to hurry things along. After all, America is being led by the Russian master poisoner with a huge stable of very experienced, regularly used assassins.
But even most republicans don’t want Roe overturned, it’s the loud ones that do. I’m *hoping* that the scariness of it finally being in reach for the anti-choice conservatives, will inspire those Republicans who support Roe but didn’t want to vote for Biden to suck it up and vote for him.
If it makes you feel any better (it probably won’t), I suspect many of those claims of Trump voters switching to Biden were fictional. We heard the same thing back in 2016, about how they weren’t going to vote Trump.
They did. They were just waiting around for a bullshit reason to do so (But her emails).
Same with undecided voters, aka, The Stunt Queens of Presidential Election Season. They know who they are voting for (often Republican). They are just being attention seekers and love camera time during town halls.
The President of the United States is busy tweeting #fartingsounds right now. Later today and tomorrow, Nagini will finish making calls and will tell Daddy what freedom hating zealot he has chosen and they will announce on Tuesday. McConnell will put it up for a floor vote, no hearings, no chance for Kamala Harris to interrogate the monster, and the GOP scum will fall in line. Collins will be allowed to vote NO in a last ditch effort to save her seat. Others will be committing political suicide because all that matters is having justices willing to condone lawlessness while controlling women. MoscowMitch knows this is his last chance unless they throw the election. He knows Trump doesn’t have the votes.
Really? I didn’t know trump did this kind of thing himself. Would he know any female judges other than his sister? I thought Mitch is picking the person right off the bat. And she must be a pro lifer . Maybe not as old as the other judges since she’s a woman and they don’t like old women.
They have a list compiled by an extreme conservative group and he will pick off the list. Whoever it is will be young because they want to control the Court and our lives for decades.
When the Dems get to pick, they should have an age limit of 45, get some of the older judges to retire and replace them with fresher, younger judges. The war is very real indeed.
“And she must be a pro lifer”
They are anti-choice. Conservatives are not, by any definition of life, pro-life.
They are pro-birth. And then they work to starve the kid and deny it housing, education, and healthcare
I haven’t commented on RBG on Cele. I’ve spent the last two days crying and screaming because of our loss. Day by day to see how this will playout. Trump continues to worsen in his speeches becoming less and less coherent. Last nights rally was one more example. I’ll keep hoping his paranoia and drug abuse will escalate to a point he’s hospitalized.
You have a very kind and gentle heart. I can’t describe exactly the things I want to happen to him for fear of getting banned.
One of the best things to come out of all of this is the energized focus to flip the senate blue. There are roughly 12 -13 close races where we absolutely can make a difference. Democrats raised more than $70Million since RBGs death from more than 150,000 of us. If you can afford even a small contribution it will help flip the senate like we have done in the house. Let RBGs death become the tipping point for something great.
https://secure.actblue.com/donate/getmitch
My sympathies are with American people, I feel so sorry for you guys and I’m so glad to be living in a country where my rights are protected. I took few classes of American history back in university years ago and if my memories are right the SCOTUS cannot make laws right ? even if they ban abortion if will up to the states right ?
Remember a week or so ago when Trump released that list of SCOTUS nominees? I think he had been told how bad RBG was and so released that list – which is just awful behavior. I also think that she knew about it and that was why she told her niece that she didn’t want this president replacing her.
I agree and caught the same announcement. I don’t believe Trump makes the choice. He uses drugs continually and can be and is easily manipulated. He’s not only Putin’s puppet but McConnell’s puppet.