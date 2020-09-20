2020 Emmy Awards Open Post: Hosted by John Leguizamo’s boycott

The (Covid) Emmy Awards are tonight, and here is your (Covid) Open Post. This year’s Emmys are mostly going to be a series of live link-ups from various nominees’ homes or offices. Emmy producers told the nominees that they can appear wherever they want in their own homes, and they can dress however they want too. I imagine some people will dress up for their live link-ups, but maybe some people will be in pajamas. Anyway, I’m expecting this year’s Emmys to be a total trainwreck, so we’ll see. CB and I will be tweeting this evening – you can follow me at KaiseratCB and follow CB at Celebitchy.
There will be one person missing from the live Emmy link-ups: John Leguizamo. Everyone who has ever worked with John always says that he’s one of the smartest and most talented people they’ve ever met. But John is constantly underestimated and blanked by the Hollywood establishment. John is justifiably mad about how this year’s Emmy Awards completely ignored Latin actors and shows about Latin people. So he’s boycotting the Emmys:
“I’m boycotting,” he tells Yahoo Entertainment. “If you don’t have Latin people, there’s no reason for me to see it. What’s the point? It’s unbelievable that our stories aren’t being told and there’s one reason for that. Executives don’t see us, don’t get us — don’t care about us.”
There are zero nominations for Latinx shows or actors in any of the major categories. “We’re less than one percent of the stories being told by Hollywood streamers and networks, that’s cultural apartheid,” he says.
While he’s been in the industry for more than three decades and has received four Emmy nominations, including a win in 1999 for his variety special Freak, Leguizamo agrees there is more to be done to improve diversity in Hollywood.
“It’s just not OK to ignore us, exclude us,” he explains. “We’re the largest minority group in the country. We’re the biggest voting block. We’re going to decide who the president is this year.”
One thing: the Latin vote isn’t the biggest voting bloc, it’s the biggest non-white voting bloc. But I see his point. As for everything else… I agree with him. I find that most TV shows don’t want to explicitly do a show the Latin experience, but they’re more willing to make a Hispanic actor “the sidekick” or supporting character than an Asian or Black actor. There are a lot of Latin actors getting work on streaming, cable and network television, they just aren’t the stars of their shows and the shows aren’t about their experiences. Also: While I agree with John 100%, I tend to believe that a lot of people are going to be “boycotting” this year’s Emmys anyway.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It’s not even just the stars though. I didn’t have tv until I grew up, because my mom thinks it inhibits the artistic mind, and as much as I enjoy tv now the racism is really weird if you’re not used to it.
I’ve tried watching episodes of these iconic shows that everyone talks about like Friends or Seinfeld, and it looks like it’s set in a parallel universe where the Nazis won. Only 1 in 3 New Yorkers is a non-hispanic white person. 1 in 3. I scan a bar or a cafe on these shows and it’s like, where are the Cubans the Guatemalans the Haitians the Filipinos the Samoans the Senegalese the Koreans? It’s surreal, like, why are they setting all these shows in NYC but they don’t want any of the people? Wtf is that?
I get what you’re saying and wholeheartedly agree, but did you really need to use Seinfeld as your example with your comment that “It’s like the Nazis won”? That show was very Jewish, at least with the actors (btw Jerry Seinfeld is both Syrian Mizrahi and Ashkenazi – his Syrian identity is often erased) and Jews are people who exist in NYC. Bringing that up in with a comment about Nazis is gross.
Just had to shoehorn a performative anti-racist rant into an Emmys thread didn’t you? Could you be anymore tedious?
My sister and I would get together for all the award shows, esp. for the Red Carpet shows before. I actually forgot this was on today. I turned on E! and after a minute, I’m bored lol. Doubt I will watch the actual awards; half the fun is watching reactions in the crowds. How will they do it? A Zoom screen in a few people’s homes to “catch” them?
Yes. Blanked. Who. Cares.
Do these award shows mean anything anymore, are they still relevant now?
He’s not wrong.
Jennifer Anniston looks frazzled and fried.
Have to say, the beginning of the opening, I was going “WTF”???? about people being IN the Staples Center, shoulder to shoulder, maskless. Then it hit me, of COURSE that was from last year. Showing Kimmel in the audience confirmed it. That wasn’t bad. The Anniston part was painful (but funny that the fire wouldn’t go out! lol).