Regina King picked up her fourth Emmy in six years, this time for ‘Watchmen’

I watched Watchmen one weekend, about a month after it finished airing. I was blown away. This entire lockdown, I’ve been saving the re-watch because I know I’ll find it completely absorbing, and I want to really devote some time to it. Regina King’s entire deal is AMAZING. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s performance was OUTSTANDING. Jean Smart deserved an Emmy for her performance too, if we’re being honest, but I’m not greedy (sob) so I’m happy with Yahya and Regina’s Emmy wins last night, and all of the Emmys for the show entirely, including best limited series. Well-deserved – the series is an incredible piece of art, one of the best I’ve seen in a very long time.

One of the things that I love most about Regina winning an Emmy for Watchmen is that… like, I remember seeing Regina in stuff all of my life. She was a successful child actor and she became a successful character actor and lead actress in adulthood. And this is the most successful she’s ever been in her life, in her 40s. In her 40s, she’s won four Emmys (in six years) AND an Oscar, and she’s an in-demand producer and director and just an all-around badass.

As you can see the in Instagram above, she was going to wear a bright blue Schiaparelli dress to the Emmys if they had gone ahead. Instead, she sat at home in a smart Schiaparelli suit and a Breonna Taylor t-shirt and accepted her Emmy that way.

And here’s Yahya! He was really surprised. He’s soooo beautiful.

