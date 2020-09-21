Regina King picked up her fourth Emmy in six years, this time for ‘Watchmen’
View this post on Instagram

Lady In The Blue Dress

A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

I watched Watchmen one weekend, about a month after it finished airing. I was blown away. This entire lockdown, I’ve been saving the re-watch because I know I’ll find it completely absorbing, and I want to really devote some time to it. Regina King’s entire deal is AMAZING. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s performance was OUTSTANDING. Jean Smart deserved an Emmy for her performance too, if we’re being honest, but I’m not greedy (sob) so I’m happy with Yahya and Regina’s Emmy wins last night, and all of the Emmys for the show entirely, including best limited series. Well-deserved – the series is an incredible piece of art, one of the best I’ve seen in a very long time.

One of the things that I love most about Regina winning an Emmy for Watchmen is that… like, I remember seeing Regina in stuff all of my life. She was a successful child actor and she became a successful character actor and lead actress in adulthood. And this is the most successful she’s ever been in her life, in her 40s. In her 40s, she’s won four Emmys (in six years) AND an Oscar, and she’s an in-demand producer and director and just an all-around badass.

As you can see the in Instagram above, she was going to wear a bright blue Schiaparelli dress to the Emmys if they had gone ahead. Instead, she sat at home in a smart Schiaparelli suit and a Breonna Taylor t-shirt and accepted her Emmy that way.

And here’s Yahya! He was really surprised. He’s soooo beautiful.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Regina King picked up her fourth Emmy in six years, this time for ‘Watchmen’”

  1. Argus says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:20 am

    Congrats to Regina but I was really rooting for Kerry Washington to win in this category! She was so raw and visceral in Little Fires

    Reply
  2. sa says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:26 am

    Regina King is one of those actors who I already like as an actor, but she makes me like her more everytime I see her in an interview as herself.

    Reply
  3. Darla says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:48 am

    I mostly knew her from The Big Bang Theory, and then started seeing her everywhere. She’s amazing and gorgeous, and this is so well deserved. What a performance.

    Reply
  4. FHMom says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:56 am

    I loved Watchman. She is such a versatile actor, equally good in drama and comedy.

    Reply
  5. ChillyWilly says:
    September 21, 2020 at 8:17 am

    Watchmen was genius and I want a second season! Regina is so good. I’m surprised Jean Smart wasn’t nominated. She was amazing.

    Reply
    • FHMom says:
      September 21, 2020 at 8:27 am

      Yes. Jean Smart was equally good in her role. I would love a second season, but I thought Lindelof said no

      Reply
      • Valiantly Varnished says:
        September 21, 2020 at 8:47 am

        Yup. Lindelof said it was always meant to be a limited series and that he said what he wanted to say with it. I personally think it’s best not to mess with perfection. Look what happened to Big Little Lies when they came back for a second season after what was supposed to be a limited series.

  6. sunny says:
    September 21, 2020 at 8:28 am

    Also yesterday her filmed(One Night In Miami) placed in the top 3 for People’s Choice at this year’s Toronto film festival. I know that TIFF was much scaled back this year due to Covid but placing in the audience prize competition at TIFF is usually a predictor to more awards(Oscar) success.

    Good for her! She is amazing and is rocking all her opportunities.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment