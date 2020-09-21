Regina King picked up her fourth Emmy in six years, this time for ‘Watchmen’

I watched Watchmen one weekend, about a month after it finished airing. I was blown away. This entire lockdown, I’ve been saving the re-watch because I know I’ll find it completely absorbing, and I want to really devote some time to it. Regina King’s entire deal is AMAZING. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s performance was OUTSTANDING. Jean Smart deserved an Emmy for her performance too, if we’re being honest, but I’m not greedy (sob) so I’m happy with Yahya and Regina’s Emmy wins last night, and all of the Emmys for the show entirely, including best limited series. Well-deserved – the series is an incredible piece of art, one of the best I’ve seen in a very long time.
One of the things that I love most about Regina winning an Emmy for Watchmen is that… like, I remember seeing Regina in stuff all of my life. She was a successful child actor and she became a successful character actor and lead actress in adulthood. And this is the most successful she’s ever been in her life, in her 40s. In her 40s, she’s won four Emmys (in six years) AND an Oscar, and she’s an in-demand producer and director and just an all-around badass.
As you can see the in Instagram above, she was going to wear a bright blue Schiaparelli dress to the Emmys if they had gone ahead. Instead, she sat at home in a smart Schiaparelli suit and a Breonna Taylor t-shirt and accepted her Emmy that way.
And here’s Yahya! He was really surprised. He’s soooo beautiful.
Congrats to Regina but I was really rooting for Kerry Washington to win in this category! She was so raw and visceral in Little Fires
Regina King is one of those actors who I already like as an actor, but she makes me like her more everytime I see her in an interview as herself.
me too
I mostly knew her from The Big Bang Theory, and then started seeing her everywhere. She’s amazing and gorgeous, and this is so well deserved. What a performance.
She was amazing in Miss Congeniality 2.
I loved Watchman. She is such a versatile actor, equally good in drama and comedy.
Watchmen was genius and I want a second season! Regina is so good. I’m surprised Jean Smart wasn’t nominated. She was amazing.
Yes. Jean Smart was equally good in her role. I would love a second season, but I thought Lindelof said no
Yup. Lindelof said it was always meant to be a limited series and that he said what he wanted to say with it. I personally think it’s best not to mess with perfection. Look what happened to Big Little Lies when they came back for a second season after what was supposed to be a limited series.
Also yesterday her filmed(One Night In Miami) placed in the top 3 for People’s Choice at this year’s Toronto film festival. I know that TIFF was much scaled back this year due to Covid but placing in the audience prize competition at TIFF is usually a predictor to more awards(Oscar) success.
Good for her! She is amazing and is rocking all her opportunities.