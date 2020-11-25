Clarence House’s social media accounts are being trolled by fans of ‘The Crown’

The thing about the popularity of The Crown’s Season 4 is that many of the stories are based on widely known, widely reported stories and quotes at the time. Many of us of a certain age with even a passing interest in royalty knew all about how Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles cheated on their spouses and tried to destroy Princess Diana. But a new generation – Gen Z, I guess – is finding out, through The Crown, just how bad it was and they are PISSED. It’s pretty funny. The youths are basically “cancelling” Charles and Camilla and trolling the Clarence House social media accounts. I’m sure there are probably already TikTokers planning Justice 4 Diana campaigns too. It’s gotten so bad that Clarence House is now shutting down the comments on their social media posts:
Prince Charles and Camilla have turned off comments on their latest Twitter post about the Duchess’ charity work after she faced a tirade of abuse from viewers of The Crown. The Clarence House Twitter account, which posts updates, pictures and videos about the Prince of Wales, 71, and Duchess of Cornwall, 72, shared snaps yesterday as Camilla spoke with a homelessness charity in Brighton. However, unlike previous tweets posted by the account, the comments on the thread had been switched off on the post.
It comes as the Duchess faced a tirade of hate comments from social media trolls after The Crown falsely suggested she had an affair with Prince Charles throughout his marriage to Diana.
The post shared by Clarence House read: ‘The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron of @EmmausUK, recently joined a video call with staff and formerly homeless residents of @EmmausBrighton, known as companions, to discuss the challenges faced by the charity as a result of the coronavirus crisis.’
While social media users were able to respond to Prince Charles’ and Camilla’s update by resharing and liking the post, comments had been switched off. A second follow up post sharing details of the charity and Camilla’s long standing history with the organisation also had the comment function turned off.
Well well. It looks like royal social media accounts *can* disable the comments when they want. They never did that when hate campaigns against the Duchess of Sussex were taking place in the comments for years, but now, suddenly, the palaces are doing something when the youths are like “Camilla f–king sucks.”
Also: It’s hilarious that Clarence House specifically tried to f–k with Netflix. The Crown’s producer was on Instagram Stories, spilling all the tea.
The royal family thought it was clever to threaten Netflix over Charles and Camilla's affair
— Out of the royal plantation (@Adios_yuckTeeth) November 24, 2020
The power of Netflix and “The Crown”…
The official Instagram account of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall posted a photo of the Duchess and the comments are filled with love and praise for the late Diana, Princess of Wales.
This would not have happened 3 weeks ago.
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 23, 2020
So wonderful of them to have discovered the “turn off comments” button when 2 people are being called adulterers but nothing for when a biracial woman was receiving death threats and racist comments (and still is)
/sarcasm
Exactly, and the more damage control they try to do, the more damage they have done comes to light.
Peter Morgan and the team of writers got it so right. There is an explosive scene between Charles and Diana in S4 where Charles makes it clear that Camilla is his first priority and the recent actions is shutting off the comments would seem to support that.
I cannot remember the last time CH or KP shut off comments, even at the height of Meghan’s pregnancy.
What I am getting from all of this is that Charles feels that Camilla is blameless whilst Meghan’s treatment represented the views of the people. This family will never learn and as a result will continue to find themselves on the wrong side of history. They’re cruel and cold.
The main thing I got from S4 of The Crown (and the thing I’ve thought for years since C&C married) was that Charles should have been allowed to marry Camilla from the beginning and they could have had their horse faced, buck teeth heir and spare and been in happily wedded bliss without damaging a young woman in the process.
@Yup, Me- 3 young women. Because if you don’t think the exact same mistake was made with William’s choice and she’s now facing the less than Rosey effects. And that the dispatching of Diana out of the family didn’t inspire the Palace to think they could try the same thing on Meghan. Well…
Wow, I didn’t realize they refused to do this for Meghan. This is really stunning. They are so awful! Lucky for me I was way ahead of the pack, I’m petty and I never forget, and I am only about 7 years younger than Di, so yeah, I remember! I never liked these two schmucks
I can’t speak about Clarence House because I don’t really look at that account, but I do know that at one point KP was deleting comments about Rose but had not done the same with respect to negative comments about Meghan.
I finished the crown last night and if even 10% of it is true, they made their bed and can now lay in it. The truth will out, regardless of multi-decade PR campaigns.
I had forgotten how horrible they were to Diana. They haven’t changed a bit in 20+ years. They are still the same terrible people.
We can only hope that with all these current (and past) examples, more people will finally open their eyes and see what the Royal Family is really like and not have this blinded loyalty to them anymore,
I was on youtube and got sucked in with interviews of the cast. Then I watched the producer or director, can’t recall which. He stated that he did not deviate from the broader issues that were there, those are all true and can be proven. As we said, the details may be off but the broader nets cast are all true. I am sure Netflix knew to have not only facts ready and they have done EXTENSIVE research to prove their story lines, but they also have attorney ready if needed. Remember, this is the family that brings the demise of their own. And I am sure that fact did not go unnoticed by Netflix.
Personally, I find this all hilarious – how much this makes the BRF uncomfortable and Karma has a great memory.
Netflix did their research and have an army of lawyers on hand to make sure that no laws were broken. Plus some of us lived it and can tell you that the truth is far, far worse. Netflix is not a news paper or news channel they can bribe or threaten and thankfully the RF’s mouthpieces bleating about inaccuracies only led to more publicity for The Crown. God bless GenZ’s and their righteous indignation.
@ Elizabeth Regina, Correct. And what is wonderful is that they are all upset that the truth is yet again being brought to light. The truth of how awful and toxic they are – all on the heels of what they did to Meghan and Harry.
BTW, love your last sentence. I laughed out loud.
ONE of the reason why I am into gossip is my mum. She’s a HUGE Dianalooney, I swear I have read all of the magazines my mum bought, at the time, we watched THE interview, an it was way worst.
I was talking to my mom about it last night – she’s 57, and she said it was MUCH worse than the Crown can ever depict. She lived it. I was 7 when Diana passed and my mom was devastated, in her words – as a mom and as a woman who was wronged.
@Eleonor – forreal. My mom speaks of Diana as though they were personal friends. I also realized my mom and her were the exact same age, both married the same year so all this stings for people who saw it happen and I am glad the new generation is seeing it too. Lord knows I’ll be bitter about the way Meghan was treated and if they had not left and something terrible had happened to her, my future/potential kid would know about it too.
I lived it and I can tell you that the headlines never stopped, they were humiliating for Charles and Diana and the scandal dragged on for years. When I heard that Diana had died, one of my first reactions was that Charles’s reputation would never, ever recover from this. Any royal reporter who was alive then who now stands up and blasts The Crown for being false is an absolute liar because they know that the truth is even worse.
@Imogene – I know exactly what you mean. My grandmother and great-aunt always talked about Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, “Liz & Dick”, as if they new personally and saw them for dinner at least once a month. LOL! LOL!
@ Harper, yes I too thought Charles and Cams would never recover the bad image once Diana passed. That’s why I am a bit bitter they can think they can manipulate the facts as they see fit. Isn’t it enough for them to be together and continue to live their entitled life? It’s like there were no consequences for their actions. But people do not forget and if this show brings the past back to light, well so be it. It’s what they did.
And yeah, I was in my 20s when Diana passed, it was nasty and bitter. The Crown is doing the BRF a favor by watering it down.
And I relish in the fact that Diana haunts them still…..due to how she was treated. Their own actions and no one elses.
There was an article in the New York Times yesterday about how African women, especially from Commonwealth countries or former colonies, identify strongly with Diana and the new season is bringing all their old resentment at the Windsors to the surface.
@Imogene, my mum does too and we’re not even British or from a Commonwealth country
I think a whole generation of women identify with her from many countries all over.
You are right. If anyone, let along the Firm, thought Netflix’s Clearances and legal departments weren’t armed to the tooth with facts and the law (and enough of the truth to pass muster) on their side, I’ve got a bridge to sell you. And it’s got a troll underneath it. And he’s moving into your comments section.
Omigod, “bridge…troll…comments section” — brilliant, love it!
Can attest to trolling on tik tok! Gen Z and Millennials have been DRAGGING for days now.
Interesting what social media protocols they can enforce when motivated…..they didn’t protect Meghan because they didn’t want to.
The disabling comments is SO maddening because it shows the royals can and will disable the comments when they want to protect one of their own. It just drives home that Meghan was never one of “their own.”
I cant believe the DM wrote “falsely suggested” about the affair with a straight face. CHARLES ADMITTED IT.
+1 to both of your statements. This is so ridiculous. It has been a known fact for 25+ years now. Denying it makes them look even worse, which is no small feat.
I KNOW. THE BALLS.
Wasn’t Charles reported as telling Cams he wanted to be her nickers or something to that effect???? I would love that to be woven into season 5.
The BRF needs to watch themselves, the more they scream, the more truth may be shed on them in the coming season.
Yes but that I don’t think that was until 1992ish? Josh O’Connor (who played Charles) said that he negotiated that that wasn’t part of the Crown, but considering it would happen in the next season anyway, wonder if they may still include it. I’m sure they’ll at least include the plot line of the tapped phone calls, just maybe not that particular part.
from your lips to Morgan’s ears. Please pretty please put tampongate in Season 5.
SERAPHINA
If I remember correctly he said he wanted to be her tampon.
They should all just shut the F up, Netflix was pretty gentle with the lot of them, I think they’re a lot worse.
Personally I think the Queen is painted as more caring and intelligent than she really is.
If they had any sense they would actually keep quiet and ride it out.
It was MUCH worse than The Crown represents. In 1981, I was 13 years old. I followed everything they did and stayed up for the wedding.
When Kensington Palace announced that she was a virgin and that a doctor confirmed it, I remember thinking that I learned in sex Ed that girls may not be able to prove virginity even if they were virgins. Later, Diana didn’t seem happy. When the affairs exploded, the palace tried to blame Diana for everything. All of the stuff preteen young girls in the 1980s discussed about growing into a woman and negotiating relationships was violated: that you don’t keep ex’s around as friends unless it’s ok with your partner, that fidelity to a partner and in a marriage mattered, etc.,… all the taboos we young women and Diana were policed about were broken by Charles and Camilla, and they didn’t seem ashamed, and he was protected. And the press stalked Diana and acted like she belonged to them, like they were entitled to destroy her. All of the wiretapping that the Mail got away with pre-iPhone meant that there were BIG headlines of very personal things about Diana, Charles, and Camilla.
Marriages fail all the time, so the failure because of an affair isn’t the problem. The problem was that Diana was used and gaslighted openly, and the public was also gaslighted because we knew all of these awful details, but KP was blaming the victim. The problem is that Diana was incorporated into the family to breed, which people understood, but the Royal’s jealousy of her popularity made the palace want to drop her down a few pegs, and they did it by repeating things that made her seem like a farm animal to be expunged from the family even though Camilla had been there all along while Charles wanted to be her tampon.
All anyone has to do is go to the headlines and articles and news reports at the time. The palace knows it’s all documented. How stupid.
Yes to all these comments. If they have half of a brain cell they would just keep quiet, the details would be way too damaging and they are lucky it is “broader strokes”. After all, as the saying goes, the devil is in the details. Idiots, the whole lot of them.
Also, I can see why so many women turned Wills at the chance of joining this crazy circus.
Yeah. The bare-faced cheek to say it was false that they had an affair. I can’t believe they actually tried to go there. I just feel so satisfied that Diana is being vindicated publicly like this. And Charles and Camilla being seen for what they are. It used to upset me so much to hear people defending Camilla and saying how jolly and sensible and what fun she is, wouldnt it be good to have drinks and giggles with her? Ugh.
same, I’ve tried to feel sympathy for her, and I just cannot find it in me. she was abjectly cruel for years. she’s not a friend to laugh with, she’d stab you in the back.
“Many of us of a certain age with even a passing interest in royalty knew all about how Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles cheated on their spouses”
Question: Did Camilla really cheat on her husband?
If you have an “open marriage”, as I believe Camilla & Andrew had, are you really cheating?
That’s a good point. If you’re in an open marriage, it’s not cheating. However, I did know a couple who were not in an open marriage and both cheated on each other. They used to argue about it all the time. One time, I overheard the wife say “well, you did ten times, I did it once”. She did it more than once btw, and he probably more than ten times.
It is true that Camilla “cheating” on Andrew was a non-issue. It’s what she did to Diana that matters.
@Murphy – I agree with you 100% that what Camilla did to Diana is the real issue. The point I was trying to make was that Camilla “carrying-on” with not Charles was not an issue for a great amount of time. The “carrying-on” only became an issue for the Parker-Bowles when everything involving Charles, Camilla & Andrew got very public.
Even if it was an open marriage it looks like their children paid the price. Tom Parker Bowles went through a rough transition to adolescence and adult hood around the time the affair became an ‘open secret’ and then when it was revealed publicly. Especially when you consider Charles is his god father. That must have been terribly confusing for him no matter how much Camilla tried to ‘normalise’ it.
From what I have read, I truly believe Camilla harmed her children.
100000% messed up her kids. I think she and Andrew had an open marriage but it wasn’t really her choice – he was a known player. Begrudgingly she allowed it and then continued on with Charles. I bet if Andrew needed her as much as Charles did, she would have pushed Charles away because she’s never seemed as obsessive as he was. I’m still traumatized from a fight my parents had when I was 15, I can’t imagine growing up with your mom being known as the future Kings mistress.
” I bet if Andrew needed her as much as Charles did, she would have pushed Charles away, she would have pushed Charles away”
I would place money on this bet too. If Andrew needed her as much as Charles did, she would have pushed Charles away physically and the affair would have only been emotional, or “Confidant” as the British say, if the affair continued at all.
Right but she KNEW Diana wasn’t in an open marriage and decided that bullying her into “accepting” things and her role as ‘mare’ is disgusting and why she should be taunted to an endless degree.
@BayTampaBay … I came here to ask the same thing. Camilla and her husband had an open marriage. They talked amiably and openly about their affairs and wished each other, and their other partners, well. Evidently, this is a very upper crust British thing (ask William and Rose) and very much considered ‘well played’ as long as discretion is maintained. Mr. and Mrs. Parker-Bowles only divorced after the ‘open secret’ about Charles and Camilla became public.
And I have to be honest, here. I was 37-years-old in 1992 when the Prince and Princess of Wales separated. What I don’t understand is why all the focus was, and still is, on Charles and Camilla when Diana had several affairs of her own before, and after, the separation in 1992. I remember thinking how strange it was that Diana openly agonized about her husband’s betrayal with Camilla, and smugly gloated over the hatred directed at her husband and his mistress, while having affairs of her own. And Diana, never a subtle flirt, was bold in her pursuit of other men, not caring if they were married or not. But no one ever talks about that.
After Diana’s Bashir interview, the Queen sent a letter to the Prince and Princess of Wales expressing her wish that they divorce. Diana was devastated. She then began a campaign to have William replace Charles in the line of succession because the Prince of Wales was ‘unfit’ to serve as King.
Charles’s big mistake was in marrying Diana when he was already deeply, helplessly, and hopelessly in love with another woman … and that’s on Prince Philip for insisting he do so. He would have done better marrying Diana’s older sister Sarah, who knew how the game was played. But at that time a Crown Prince of England was still expected to marry a virgin.
I think a big difference is that Diana started out wanting the marriage to work and loved Charles. She only cheated later on and there were no side pieces lurking about at the wedding.
She also didn’t have the full weight of the palace backing her up.
If you do watch the Crown, Yvette, you see the difference between both their affairs and the way they were treated. Its depicted pretty clearly, minus the fact the Camilla was not Charles only lover, to emphasise theirs is a great love that cannot be denied, which is part of how it was spun. Diana was faithful and tried her best for her marriage despite everything, for YEARS. And had Camilla rubbed in her face over and over. What that must have done emotionally. I think Diana finally taking lovers herself was part of her journey to acceptance of her situation, and acceptance that she too deserved to be loved. I don’t agree that she should have affairs with married men though. I just personally think vows between two people need to be respected. I’m not sure about exactly how much of the rumoured affairs with married men is true. I was living in the desert then, with no communications, so missed that part in real time.
Charles was allowed to cheat, Diana was not. Double standards.
Glad they found out how to turn off the comments. Just goes to show that their refusal to turn off comments on posts on Meghan was a deliberate policy and part of the Royal Family’s smear campaign against her.
I am all here for this. Under normal circumstances I wish they would rather direct the majority of their anger and (hilarious) trolling at the one person who was actually married and made promises to Diana. But in this case they both deserve it… so fire away LOL
I will always be Team Diana. I know she had her issues, but I remember that naive 19 year old at the kindergarten place skirt translucent while holding children’s hands. She thought Charles would be faithful, he wasn’t going to be, and I think that devastated her (or so the Morton book implied).
So, I’m here for reminding Camilla AND Charles their roles in the affair. Gen Z, bring it on!
It’s odd, because depending on the platform most of the trolling is aimed at Charles.
Interestingly, I feel this is a rare example where the woman i.e. Camilla is just as culpable as the man bc they both manipulated and gas-lighted Diana and called her all sorts of names which as we saw really messed with her head . Also in those days Charles was still very powerful within the press and wielded this power against Diana to attempt to silence her completely.
Camilla did famously write to Diana three days after the engagement and she did invite her to a restaurant called menage-a-trios. She also did aid Charles in ‘procuring’ Diana so that she could comfortably continue to have her cake with Andrew PB and eat it with Charles.
Camilla was also part of the set that trolled Diana and called her a bimbo amongst other things .
Posthumously Camilla and Charles both virtually co-wrote Penny Junor’s book which diagnosed Diana as having BPD. Dimbleby then tagged onto the attack and used a Psychiatrist (the brother of Charles Private Secretary) to also diagnose Diana with BPD, despite never having met or consulted with her (I believe he was later disciplined/ warned?). But the damage was done as Dimbleby was a relatively respected broadcaster. The US equivalent is someone like Anderson Cooper going on record as having consulted psychiatrists and they determined that Jackie O had a serious personality disorder.
Charles and Camilla’s whole PR strategy has been to diminish Diana to elevate Camilla and wash the blood of their hands. A whole new generation got to learn how utterly devastating their treatment was and for that I am glad.
I watched Diana: In Her own Words last night—on Netflix only thru November!—and Diana’s stated she and Camilla had quite a bit of contact through the years. At one point, after she’d started seeing a therapist of her own choice, Diana told Camilla “I know what’s going on” and she felt much more empowered.
Mignionette, you mean like they diminish Meghan and elevate Kate? my god, don’t they ever learn?
Re: Camilla and Andrew P-B’s marriage. I have no idea if it was “open” or not, but there is a tacit agreement amongst much of the aristocracy about cheating, especially amongst royalty.
Remember Charles telling Diana he was not going to be the only Prince of Wales not to have a mistress.
It goes back to the gruesome beliefs that marriage was only about protecting property (and title) along the patriarchal side. Once a suitable (so to speak) wife was procured, once sons were produced — the husband could and would do whatever he pleased…With other women, other men and — if you believe Eleanor of Aquitaine in THE LION IN WINTER (still the greatest royal story ever captured on film. 1968. Hepburn. O’Toole. See it!) — the occasional sheep.
I LOVE the Lion in Winter. Such a great movie! When Geoffrey talks about everybody knowing what everyone else is up to and says “we’re a very knowledgeable family.” I crack up every time.
Camilla and Andrew’s marriage could not be an open one when they conceived their children. Camilla had to suspend any possible involvement with Charles during this time and I saw a documentary and Lady Dale Tryon then became the mistress during Camilla’s two pregnancies.
How patriotic of Lady Tryon……..
Seriously, you’ve GOT to see LION IN WINTER if you never have. The original 1968 movie. It’s perfection.
I must have watched LIW about 5 times now. Katherine Hepburn and Peter O’Toole so excelled in their roles. That movie improves with every viewing.
Even if what the royals are now claiming is true and Charles was not having sex with Camilla from the beginning of his marriage to Diana, he was certainly having an emotional affair. Plus, he was apparently having sex with multiple other women. So frankly the star-crossed lovers storyline in ‘The Crown’ is more sympathetic to Charles than reality.
I keep saying the emotional affair bit is far far FAR worse than the sexual part. We’re all human, we all find others attractive and I’m sure we could all name at least five people whos brains we’d bang out if we could, but that’s because of our primal nature. The thought of my husband confiding in another woman, discussing his feelings or his day or his mental health etc etc rips me up. Once you stop confiding in your partner, what’s the point? There’s no love, no trust, no connection. You could sleep with anyone, but you can’t mentally and emotionally connect with the world.
It’s always interesting to read others’ views about this. I do not categorise a close friendship between a man and woman as an affair; the concept of an ‘emotional affair’ does not register with me.
@Coco, Yes, i was kinda lost during The Crown and to when he was with other women and when he was with Cams.
I find how sympathetic The Crown is to Charles quite infuriating and very inaccurate. I give him credit for having foresight about the environment and the unrest brewing in the Middle East (although he wasn’t exactly radical, I moved in a group that believed all that and a whole lot more), but he’s a shitheel otherwise. I wonder if the old adage of you staying the age you were when you become famous: so for Taylor Swift that’s like 16, and for Charles that’s like 0. He never grew up.
“Plus, he was apparently having sex with multiple other women.”
It blows my mind that this never gets talked about in detail. Princess Princess Madeleine’s, Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland mother-in-law, Ms. Eva O’Neil, was one of the multiple other women.
Charles better pray that Gen Z and the Younger Millennials on SM never stumble across that info, because if they do they will be blasting it far and wide. They’re already giving him the business just over what they saw on The Crown.
@SID, yeah, that would be major.
Gen Z are well versed in things like gaslighting, as well as gender inequality and class oppression. They wouldn’t fall for the bs that generations of women were gaslighted with before
“after The Crown falsely suggested she had an affair with Prince Charles throughout his marriage to Diana”.
Really, this is a hill they want to die on? Whether they were sleeping together while he was married to Diana or not (come on, of course they were), he was 100% emotionally involved with her and that’s public/common knowledge. Drawing attention to this will not help Charles the BRF at all. They are awful at PR.
Gen Z and Millennials going after the greatest example of the establishment is just SO perfect.
And seeing that they are SO bothered by this that they turned off the comments it’s just the proof of such perfection.
So perfect. They express the outrage that the Palace didn’t realize until Diana died. When Diana died, QE had to revise her expressions of hatred of Diana, because Diana in death was more popular than all of the living royals.
Cafecito, it is almost poetic because really, the things that were exposed about the BRF in the 4th season are exactly things that Gen Z and the younger Millennials have been pushing back against. The misogyny, the snobbery, the disregard for mental health and personal feelings, etc. I knew the kids would come for the BRF, but whew, I did not know it would be this strong and persistent.
Most memorable in the Crown season 4 is miserable Charles repeatedly ordering the driver to take him to Highgrove to get away from Diana in Kensington Palace. I wonder in whose arms he was seeking comfort in his loneliness and frustration? Oh dear. Neither with a marriage counsellor, nor with a psychic (that’s Willileaks forte),
Open marriages work if all four parties agree to it. In this case, one was not on board, and therein lay the problem.
I watched Diana in Her Own Words last night and was struck by the Earl of Spencer’s eulogy. He could have been talking about Meghan when he said the following:
“She talked endlessly of getting away from England, mainly because of the treatment that she received at the hands of the newspapers. I don’t think she ever understood why her genuinely good intentions were sneered at by the media, why there appeared to be a permanent quest on their behalf to bring her down. It is baffling. My own and only explanation is that genuine goodness is threatening to those at the opposite end of the moral spectrum.”
That would place the BRF at the opposite end of the moral spectrum as well.
That’s chilling. No wonder Harry freaked out at the stomach-churning deja vu.
I remember his eulogy, and what struck me about it was that he expressed the anger, the real feelings that people had about the open gaslighting of Diana and, in turn, the public who loved her. She was not perfect, but she was innocent of the things she was accused of and people understood her mistakes because she was reacting to being chewed up and spat out like gum by the Queen, Charles, and the rest of the royal family.
The actress who is playing Diana in The Crown has come out and said she is deeply struck by the parallels between what happened to Diana and to Meghan. Through this depiction of what happened to Diana there seems to be a growing awareness of what Meghan was just put through.
Meghan had somewhere to turn for support — Harry, her American and Canadian friends, her rock-solid mom — and it still got desperately bad for her.
Diana had nobody.
Charles did not express any outrage when his little grandson was likened to a chimpanzee and he still is trashed on social media along with Harry and Meghan.
The coward who would be king, hid in his castle. I officially despise him and anyone who would tolerate the abuse of a newborn. A special kind of filth.
I was born in 1961 and was the same age as Diana. I adored her as we all did. I knew it was bad, but Watching Charles on the Crown was horrifying. Karma is best served cold.
Gotta respect The ol’ Rottweiler’s hair game. Same ‘do for 112 years now and counting.
If only social media was around back then….
Better late than never.
They havent turned off the comments. I just commented there. Diana forever btw. Thanks for alerting me. Ive been wondering how to get my wrath out.
On twitter they have, not on IG last I checked.
What has the BRF in full flip-out mode is how the show is casting, in sharp relief, how truly inhuman these people are. It was already a really bad look, but fresh on the heels of their all-out attempt to destroy Meghan, it’s resonating with people in a way it hasn’t before.
Their righteous outrage at the artistic liberties taken with the story are an irrelevant distraction. Most of us witnessed this slow motion train wreck in real time. We know what they did, and what they did is horrifying.
And let’s not overlook the fact that the BRF’s undies have gotten so thoroughly bunched over a bit of nighttime telly, all the while they breezily ignore the pedophile in their midst.
@Paige, EVERYTHING you said, especially about that piece of crap, Andrew.
I admit I must be the only person here who hasn’t watched any episodes of this show. I am astounded at the public reaction to the Charles and Diana storyline because I honestly forgot how potently ugly it was.
Over the years my memory has softened and I let myself be lulled into the idea they learned from their mistakes and grew as people. Then along came Meghan and a fresh hell unfolded and I am reminded all over again that Diana reportedly said these people aren’t even human for a reason. And no it wasn’t to feed into reptilian conspiracy theories. Aristos actually seem colder and more scary than any lizard people could, anyway.
“Aristos actually seem colder and more scary than any lizard people could, anyway.” Because of their massive privilege. This is class privilege dating back more than a thousand years, to the origins of feudal society on that island. Feudalism was violent and oppressive and extremely hierarchical, and its legacy remains so. It’s an outdated class system that only ever worked to gaslight and other and marginalize anyone who opposed it, in order to protect those at the top. Thank goodness I think we are finally seeing the terrible institution of aristocracy for what it is: a sham, a lie that does real harm in the world, and very little good.
All this (clapping hands emoji).
Yeah, can just imagine Gen Z finding out about this.
I was very young when it happened, but I remember the divorce, tampongate (found out what a tampon was through it), and I remember being for Diana and against Charles.
I didn’t know/understood about gaslighting or bulimia
And that’s what’s crazy, right? We were little girls and teenagers and we saw it. Lots of people saw it, but they are accustomed to hiding the bad and getting their way. They don’t understand that media today has made the world a very small place, and everybody knows. There is not way to spin being so awful if you are a family constantly reminding everyone of protocol and doing the right thing and sacrifice. They are craven, and they think they can hide it like their ancestors did. Nope, nope, and nope.
Someone in the comments above mentioned that the young people of today are seeing the things that they are fighting against played out in The Crown. I love our young fighters against mysogyny and the caste system in the United States and the UK. Go Millenials and Gen Z-Ers!!! This gen-Xer loves you guys!!!
Well said. This Gen Y-er/Millenial is also proud .
It was basically the first celebrity story I heard about, but I just felt for Diana way more than for Charles.
The BRF exploited, bullied, and gaslit Diana all the way to her grave. It comes as no surprise that they’re still at it.
But it takes some pretty SPECTACULAR balls to claim Charles and The Rottweiler weren’t playing Hide-the-Tampon the entire time he was married to Diana.
They’re collectively like a kid who thinks, because he covered his own eyes, you can no longer see him. But they’re STANDING RIGHT THERE. WE CAN SEE YOU.
For all their regal origins, bearings, and authority, these people are common as hell.
I am Diana’s age. I know she had her demons, but I was transfixed by her radiance, beauty, effervescence and most importantly, her compassion. I was watching TV in the wee hours when it was announced she had died, and I was gutted. That said, I’ve come around to Camilla and I don’t hate Prince Charles. But my husband, who doesn’t really follow the Royals (even though he is Canadian) is now enraged at Charles & Camilla after watching Season 4 LOL
I have to say-I love princess Anne’s character! I hope she is that feisty in real life, I mean, Betty spawned some pretty horrible children, but Anne makes me giggle.
I was born in 1984 so I learned about them post divorce and I was pretty young when Diana passed. I had a general idea about their story before this season but OMG the optics are sooo bad and I guess this is a mild story compared to what really happened.
As I understood Diana was a human being with many flaws but yet she manages to look 1 million times better than the family. It’s a P.R mess 😂
The final scene with everybody in the castle and that creepy Christmas song was mesmerizing.
I remember all of the turmoil that marriage brought to Diana. As an American, as soon as I saw that bracelet, I would have ended the engagement, and let him suffer the consequences. He’s the most arrogant and heartless man that I have ever seen to treat someone, who clearly adored him. The Cornhole woman should have had the common decency to back off, but evidently she lacks decency. If Diana had broken the engagement and married someone who respected and cherished her, she would be alive today. I wonder if her boys are watching this show. I am sure it will affect them deeply, if they do. Rest in peace, HRH Princess Diana.
Just look at her pictures over the years. There were so many when she was not smiling, was obviously upset, plenty where she was shedding tears, and others where she was flat out running away. She was a human being put in a box, told what she must do, and shown by those who surrounded her by their behaviors “how it’s done” in that world. Problem was is that she was not meant to be in that world and the toxicity of it drove her to her death.