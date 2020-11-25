Clarence House’s social media accounts are being trolled by fans of ‘The Crown’

The thing about the popularity of The Crown’s Season 4 is that many of the stories are based on widely known, widely reported stories and quotes at the time. Many of us of a certain age with even a passing interest in royalty knew all about how Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles cheated on their spouses and tried to destroy Princess Diana. But a new generation – Gen Z, I guess – is finding out, through The Crown, just how bad it was and they are PISSED. It’s pretty funny. The youths are basically “cancelling” Charles and Camilla and trolling the Clarence House social media accounts. I’m sure there are probably already TikTokers planning Justice 4 Diana campaigns too. It’s gotten so bad that Clarence House is now shutting down the comments on their social media posts:

Prince Charles and Camilla have turned off comments on their latest Twitter post about the Duchess’ charity work after she faced a tirade of abuse from viewers of The Crown. The Clarence House Twitter account, which posts updates, pictures and videos about the Prince of Wales, 71, and Duchess of Cornwall, 72, shared snaps yesterday as Camilla spoke with a homelessness charity in Brighton. However, unlike previous tweets posted by the account, the comments on the thread had been switched off on the post. It comes as the Duchess faced a tirade of hate comments from social media trolls after The Crown falsely suggested she had an affair with Prince Charles throughout his marriage to Diana. MailOnline has contacted Clarence House for comment. The post shared by Clarence House read: ‘The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron of @EmmausUK, recently joined a video call with staff and formerly homeless residents of @EmmausBrighton, known as companions, to discuss the challenges faced by the charity as a result of the coronavirus crisis.’ While social media users were able to respond to Prince Charles’ and Camilla’s update by resharing and liking the post, comments had been switched off. A second follow up post sharing details of the charity and Camilla’s long standing history with the organisation also had the comment function turned off.

[From The Daily Mail]

Well well. It looks like royal social media accounts *can* disable the comments when they want. They never did that when hate campaigns against the Duchess of Sussex were taking place in the comments for years, but now, suddenly, the palaces are doing something when the youths are like “Camilla f–king sucks.”

Also: It’s hilarious that Clarence House specifically tried to f–k with Netflix. The Crown’s producer was on Instagram Stories, spilling all the tea.

The royal family thought it was clever to threaten Netflix over Charles and Camilla’s affair 😂 pic.twitter.com/PuASRQ3GL2 — Out of the royal plantation (@Adios_yuckTeeth) November 24, 2020

The power of Netflix and “The Crown”… The official Instagram account of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall posted a photo of the Duchess and the comments are filled with love and praise for the late Diana, Princess of Wales. This would not have happened 3 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/Z5IfReNiOv — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 23, 2020