2021 Grammy nominations: wow, so many people got snubbed, right?

The Grammy nominations came out yesterday. Unlike the 2021 film season, the music industry is pretty much pandemic-proof. If anything, it felt like the pandemic made people really appreciate all of the good music out there, and there was the potential for major artists to score major nominations, artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Fiona Apple, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Beyonce and many more. But like every other year, the Grammys kind of f–ked it all up. I mean, not completely. There are some good nominations in here. Here are the big ones, and you can see the full list here.

Record of the Year

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Album of the Year

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas

“Everyday Life,” Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift Song of the Year

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels) Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

[Via The NY Times]

True story: I’m as much of a Beyonce fan as everyone else, but “Black Parade” doesn’t even rank in, like, the Top 20 Beyonce Songs. It’s an okay song, but to see that song get so much love is bizarre. Doja Cat’s inclusion here is irritating the f–k out of me – the song sucks, it’s a rip-off of the Cardigans and Doja is problematic. I’m pleasantly surprised that Dua Lipa scored an Album of the Year nomination, because I really loved her music this year and usually those kind of light-disco bops are not rewarded. Taylor’s inclusion isn’t irritating to me – I think Folklore is probably her strongest album in years and it was something different for her.

I am completely astonished that Harry Styles’ Fine Line or “Watermelon Sugar” didn’t score nominations in the big categories. Styles got nominated in the Pop categories and one nomination for Best Music Video. For arguably one of the most popular and well-reviewed albums of the year. Speaking of, Fiona Apple also had one of the best-reviewed albums of the year with Fetch the Bolt Cutters. She ended up with three nominations too – two in the Rock category and one for Best Alternative Music Album. I feel like she really deserved a Best Album nomination, don’t you? And: no BTS in the big categories. Sorry, K-Poppers!

I do feel like The Weeknd was snubbed in the big categories too, but I’m not *so* mad about it. From what I’ve heard off of After Hours, it’s not as good as Beauty Behind the Madness (arguably his best album, imo). The NY Times also had a good piece about the Grammy snubs & surprises and I’m still giggling over the use of the phrase “an assertion of values by the Grammy deep state.”

This Black Pumas song is good. I’ve truly never heard it before.

