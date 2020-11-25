White supremacist lame duck pardons a fluffy turkey at the White House

This year’s White House Turkey (the other alt-right meat) was really pretty, right? His name was Corn, and I guess Cob also got pardoned, but Corn was the one who posed prettily for the cameras at yesterday’s White House Turkey pardon. I’m trying to figure it out…this was Donald Trump’s fourth public appearance since losing the election. Melania was there too, smiling her Botox off in what seemed like genuine happiness. Less than two months to go before she files for divorce! (I actually don’t think she’ll file for divorce.)
The annual turkey pardon is supposed to be a fun, light-hearted event for presidents to show off their photogenic families, and for the White House speechwriters to show off their dad-joke-writing skills. But during the Trump era, everything always feels fraught and awful constantly, and none of these people have a sense of humor. So instead of making a few dad jokes or lame-duck jokes, Trump talked about the stock market. At the White House turkey pardon!! Jesus.
I mean… the DOW climbed so high because Trump did his half-assed concession and the market is looking forward to the stability of the Biden administration. Plus, the DOW is not the best indicator of where the economy is. Most of the indicators point to the fact that we’re actually heading towards a recession.
Anyway, Trump also built in some praise for himself, giving himself a pat on the back for the vaccines and the economy and other sh-t. This was the closest he came to a joke: “Thanksgiving is a very special day for turkeys. Not a very good one, when you think about it.” He also had to check his speech to recite his grandchildren’s names – Ivanka and Jared brought their kids to the turkey pardon, and the Family Javanka all wore masks. So did everyone else besides Bigly and Melania. Weird, huh.
I mean, we all know what’s coming too. He’s going to try to pardon all of his mob associates in this administration. We’ll see.
Word out is that Michael Flynn is the first one he will pardon.
That turkey?
I’m a bit late reading this story and after having just read about the Michael Flynn pardon on my preferred news site, I came here and immediately thought that’s what this story was really about!
I couldn’t think of a better headline for the Flynn pardon tbh.
I didn’t think FLOTUS could issue pardons, esp to her husband.
LOL! Nice translation of the headline
The real turkey, Corn, is a beautiful bird. Well done who ever picked it out. And I too do not think Melania will file for divorce……right away. But she genuinely looks happy these past few days and it’s because she will be out of the WH and no longer FLOTUS – a deal she never really signed up for or waned.
My husband told me Trump gave a press conference on the DOW. I watched it. All he does is praise himself. And as I watched and listened, I thought: Yes the market is soaring because of you – YOU are leaving. The unbalanced, narcissistic and unhinged leader of this nation will leave and the world sees hope once again.
The way Corn is mugging for the press made me LOL – his modelling shots are way better then Melania and Vanky’s ever were.
Yeah she happy to be getting out of the WH and going back to where ever she is living to live as gold digging trophy wife she is. I think she will wait a few months after Biden’s inauguration before she does and before everyone comes for whatever money he might have. She’s going to want to get paid before everyone else.
He sure did do a great job of mugging it up. A turkey making the first family looking like a bunch of turkeys. Poetic justice via a picture.
She wanted FLOTUS. She saw it as branding and making money off of it. She has been pissed these last four years because she could not.
She probably happy because she already has her next con set up.
I will differ with you on that opinion. I think she is a woman who has wanted out of her poor country and used her looks and body to get where she is. I see no spark of ambition except to be a trophy wife and never worry about money and to have endless days filled with lunches and what to wear. She is void of wanting anything more than an idle life as Queen of Mar a Lago. The mere fact that she has done NOTHING but show she doesn’t care about any duties as FLOTUS speaks volumes. If she wanted to brand that image she would have at least done SOMETHING, ANYTHING to help that.
@Seraphina. I see you point and will like to counter with the fact that she could not monetize it was why she was so lazy.
Her offshore accountant must have given her some numbers.
I expect that to change in January. FLOTUS might just be her new legal name,
@Tiffany, is gambling allowed on this site? If we knew each other, I would place a friendly wager of dinner and drinks. I am curious to see if she is savvy enough to pull off any of what you say. My stance still stands, I see her an empty trophy wife.
@seraphina. I am alright with a donation to charity of choice since dinner and drinks seem off the table now.
Tiffany, I will donate to a charity if I lose.
I love this whole friendly wager! but I sadly don’t think Seraphina’s wrong. I hope, if you’re able, you’ll make a donation to charity anyway! After the last 4 years, we need so much help
I have never seen Melania this happy, LOL !
Her sentence as FLOTUS is ending shortly so she’s HAPPY.
Yes, she is trilled. Strange that Ivanka’s kids are at the event but Barron isn’t.
That’s what I wondered too, Mac.
God, he is so ugly. It’ll be great to see the Vick of him,a,d the more humiliating his exit (Trexit?), the better. He was really starting ti turn me off the colour red, and everybody knows red is my colour.
He had to pardon the turkey to make way for the chickens coming home to roost. There are so many he’s gonna need to start his own KFC franchise.
He’s apparently in damage control mode, and planning a speech/”hearing” on “voter fraud” with Rudy G at Gettysburg. May the ghost of Abe Lincoln get them.
Meanwhile, the “boycott voting for the Georgia GOP senators in the runoff election because they haven’t stolen GA for Trump” movement has taken enough life that Tucker Carlson was trying to change their minds. And the DailyFail reports that Jarvanka may be end up in Jersey cause NYC don’t want them. Lolz
And Parler is removing posts about the boycott of the GA senators.
Censorship already on Parler? I thought that’s why the crazies flocked to Parker to avoid censorship?
LP- Gasp! Shock! Parler did what now!? I thought that was supposed to be a haven of free speech? Rotflmao.
Parler also got hacked and in order to get a verified account or send DMs, people had to give their SSN, a copy of their driver’s license, and access to their address book. So, lots of info in the hack. Nagini joined the day before the hack.
@lightpurple their SSN for a social media site!? For people who are incredibly paranoid about conspiracy theories, big tech and the evil secretive powers that be, they sure are forthcoming with private information.
The irony of asking people for SSN and government IDs to verify their accounts is that Parler sold itself as a social media platform that valued your privacy. Nothing private about providing information you only give to employers or for background checks!
I laugh at the fact they call it a hearing and that it is being held at a hotel. Also it’s not on his public schedule but is being put as an unannounced movement. Think they are doing 2 more next week. One in Minnesota and Pennsylvania, I believe.
PA is today, believe it is Georgia. Also, just out they cancelled Trump’s trip today. Gillian was around another person diagnosed with covid.
You know, now that votes are being certified, I can finally sit back and enjoy his flailing as he so pathetically loses. It’s like that glorious moment at the end of a movie when the bad guy is slooooowly going down. Sure, he could come back in 2024, and sure, he’s not going away as a presence, but in this moment, I’m going to savor his spectacular and continuous losing.
Have you seen the meme of Hillary and Obama laughing together on a sofa and it reads: And then he wanted the votes recounted and we watched him lose TWICE. LOVE IT.
Vanky and the Kushner bot have sad, pensive eyes. I wonder if they’re asking themselves if this will be their last Thanksgiving for a while as free grifters…maybe they’re thinking about how they’ll relocate to Russia or somewhere without an extradition agreement to avoid prison. Maybe they’re wondering how they’ll pay their massive debts now that the gravy train is slowing.
Hm.
The only one who looks happy is Melanie. Her eyes are just sparkling with joy, aren’t they?
I gotta believe Ivanka and Jared are panicking a little bit. And something about seeing the kids petting the turkey makes me sad. The platform they were given, the opportunities they had, all squandered and destroyed to appease the MAGA base and fuel the fires of divisiveness. What a waste of four years.
Agreed re: the children. Especially the one little girl petting the turkey from the front–her brows are ruffled and her eyes look worried and sad. I do feel for the children.
It was an incredible waste of four years. And while I wish all the misery in the world for Vank-n-Kush, I don’t wish ill on the innocent children.
Barbie needs her roots done.
The actual bird, Corn, is really very pretty.
He also could have done a better job as POTUS.
That’s all I came to say, you guys, you know I’m right too. lol
Of course the Turkey Corn could have done a better job than lame duck l’orange Trump.
My last bowel movement would make a better president than the POS currently in the office.
The bar is so low it’s sitting on the ground.
Lol. You are absolutely right.
I have to say this is a slight understatement. The bar was sitting on the ground in 2015 when we saw the pool of GOP nominees. It sank lower than the mponeng mine [the deepest mine on earth; thanks, google] when they gave it to this treasonous sack of stupidity and hate, and has been careening downhill at breakneck speed ever since.
Praying we make it until Jan. 20.
Nagini and Tom Riddle didn’t keep their masks on for long; there are plenty of pictures of them and their three kids running around without masks yesterday
That is the WHITEST turkey I’ve ever seen. I thought turkeys were brown. But it seems on brand that Trump would pardon the whitest turkey ever.
OHHHHHHH, nicely done BW. I wonder if it was set up. That would be awesome if it was. LMAO.
It’s feathers are really ruffled, though, I don’t think it wants to be there.
Melania really does look radiant. So does the turkey.
A white turkey for a white supremacist president.
Color me shocked!
I’ve read almost every book about Melania. She’s as complicit as Ivanka. Make no mistake about it, she is no victim.
I live in Illinois across the river from the area in Iowa where these birds are from. They are from Trumpster country for sure.
Melanie is giddy.
I so don’t trust this motherfucker I bet that turkey ended up on his plate for that night’s dinner.
Watching Melania’s face is always interesting. She has that “sessy” face pose, then smiles, then abruptly stops smiling to stare off into space while her husband is speaking. It’s as if she has short circuited and is now malfunctioning.
So glad we are saying goodbye to this horrid family. Off you go please, soon?. May there (and there will be) better times ahead for us all. Can not wait.
Thanksgiving 2018.. The orange nazi could have been giving his future self a talking to … 🥕 🍊 🦃 😂😂😂
- “This was a fair election,
Unfortunately, Carrots [a turkey] refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we’re still fighting with Carrots.”
To laughter, Trump said: “We’ve come to a conclusion. Carrots, I’m sorry to tell you, the result did not change. It’s too bad for Carrots.” – Donald Trump