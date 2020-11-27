Black Friday deals including self cleaning litter boxes and a hair straightening comb



I bought this bookcase earlier in the week to upgrade my office. I want to set up my room to look fancy in Zoom calls. I also got this food chopper that we featured in August. My old one broke finally so it was time. It works so much better, I used it to chop potatoes for Thanksgiving, and I’m mad that I didn’t buy it sooner. I did nick my thumb on it putting it together. It’s super sharp and you need to be careful.

Some people have asked me why we don’t partner with more companies. I joined an affiliate program and researched the companies, but found that most had too many negative reviews. I like to research the individual products also and that’s harder to do on other sites. What’s more is that established companies, like Sephora and Nordstrom, rejected us. I think we’re too controversial or they see the site name and don’t give us a chance. So we’re sticking with Amazon for now. Please support your local businesses, now more than ever, and consider shopping local first.

There are a ton of great Black Friday sales on Amazon today! Here are some products and deals I found.

Up to 40% off Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes

Up to 60% off HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga

Save 20% on L’Oreal Paris Makeup

Over 50% off Lorac cosmetics

45% off Shark Vacuums including the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL

Up to 25% off Laptops, Desktops and Monitors

Up to 46% off Dewalt Tools

Up to 40% off Gaming Accessories and Components

33% off Instant Pot Ultras

Up to 15% off PC Gaming Laptops, Desktops, and Monitors

Up to 25% off Holiday Gifts by Amazon Exclusive Brands including gift baskets

Up to 60% off Amazon devices

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream is on sale for $13 off



We’ve featured this retinol cream before and many of you swear by it. It’s now on sale for Black Friday for just $17, which is $13 off the list price. This has 4.3 stars, over 18,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Women say it really works to reduce both fine lines and acne. “Words are not enough to express how amazed I am by this product! I’ve been using it for about 2 weeks and I started seeing improvements a week ago.” “I use it day and night as directed and I think that after having used it for 3 weeks I can truly see the results.” “I had a smile wrinkle building on the side of my mouth and this definitely has been helping to lessen the definition of the wrinkle. And it is not heavy and soaks in the skin fairly quickly without any greasy feel.”

Haus Laboratories 10 eyeshadow palette on sale for $13



This gorgeous Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga palette is on sale for 60% off! You can save over $20 on it, making it just $13. This would make a great gift for a makeup lover or just to add to your palette collection. It has 915 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot Reviewers say the palette feels luxurious without being too large and that the colors are lovely and pigmented without fallout. “Bought this as a present for my sister since she’s a big fan of this makeup line and has been raving about the eye liner. She LOVES it! Great pigment and no fall out.” “I prefer this over MAC. The colours are incredible and the application is a dream” and “Nice payoff, easy to blend. The colors play nice together. If you’re looking for an elevated every day palette, this is a great option.” This Lorac Pro palette is also on sale for under $20 and comes with primer! I’ve included a photo at the end of this post.

Petsafe self cleaning cat litter boxes are 50% off



The PetSafe ScoopFree Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box is on sale for under $80, making it $80 off! This is the less expensive model, there’s also a $100 covered model that’s on sale for $90 off. The one featured in the photo above has almost 6,000 ratings, 4.2 stars and a B on Fakespot. It comes with disposable trays that need to be replaced, so be aware that the price can add up. Cat owners say the boxes are much lower maintenance than standard litter boxes and that their cats don’t mind using them. “The litter area is way less messy as our cats used to scoop litter out onto the floor but with this machine they don’t. The smell is also much better and it’s so nice to see the litter always clean. The litter doesn’t stick to their paws so they aren’t tracking it upstairs. It’s quiet and easy to set up and change.” “Maintenance is minimal I scoop out waste once a week for two 11 pound cats and change litter once a month.”

Rocketbook, a reusable cloud backup notebook, is on sale for 40% off



I take a lot of handwritten notes and prefer it to taking notes on my phone, especially when I’m on Zoom calls. It’s just hard to go back and look at my notes because I have to review so many pages. The Rocketbook is a reusable notebook that doesn’t smudge, but that wipes off easily with a damp cloth. It has an app to take photos and send them to the cloud service of your choice. You can even designate different folders and services based on the icon you check on the page. This would make a great gift for a student or friend. The black letter size Rocketbook is now on sale for $20, which is over $13 off! It comes in seven other colors at different price points. There’s a smaller “executive” size too. This has over 29,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a C on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s easy to set up and use and that it really helped them organize their notes. “I am so glad I purchased this product because it is perfect for school. I have seven classes and so I assigned each symbol in the notebook to my respective Google Drive folders.” “The Rocketbook is simple, inexpensive and fits my work style.” “it does what it says! It allows you to scan handwritten notes with your phone and then send them where you direct, to be stored, retrieved, and reviewed.”

A two pack of scalp massagers to for just $6.36



We’ve talked about scalp massagers before. I have one and like to use it on my hair when it’s dry. It gives a nice tingly feeling. These scalp massagers by Cbiumpro are currently the number one bestseller on Amazon in the hairbrush category. They have almost 16,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. They’re also half off now and are usually priced at $13. People love using them in the shower and say it’s like getting a head massage at the hairdresser. It’s also said to help reduce the itching from dandruff. “My daughter… has dandruff which causes alot of itching. Ever since using this, we have not had one problem. Her head doesnt itch anymore, and she’s able to get her hair really clean on her own.” “I love how this brush makes my hair feel more full and my scalp more clean. My scalp does not itch anymore, which is a great relief.”

A highly-rated hair straightening comb for $20 off



The TYMO Ring Hair Straightener Brush is on sale for Black Friday for under $40, which is $20 off. It has a built in comb which reviewers say straightens better and gives nicer results than traditional flat iron straighteners. It comes with a storage bag, two hair clips and a heat protecting glove. This has 4.4 stars, over 9,400 ratings and a B on Fakespot. It’s said to heat up fast, to be very easy to use, to not damage hair and to give great results. “I’ve used it for weeks and it worked perfectly with my long curly hair! Straightens my hair fast yet keeps the volume. Love it!” “Usually it takes 1 hr to do my hair, I was done with it in 30 mins and I did it all by myself. I’m very happy and pleased with this straightening comb.” “My hair is incredibly shiny and frizz-free, as well as being so soft. This didn’t take much longer than using a regular flat iron, but I love the results way better!”

A rechargeable sonic facial cleansing brush for under $20



The AEVO Facial Cleansing Brush has both heat and massage. It has almost 1,600 ratings, 4.2 stars and a B on Fakespot. This is now under $20 in a lightning deal! Women say it’s a great alternative for the much more expensive Foreo, that it gives such a deep clean and that they can see and feel the difference in their skin. “The blackheads that I’ve had for my entire life on my nose are gone. I never thought this was something that could even be possible but they have disappeared.” ” I received this product yesterday and used it this morning and holy cow let me just tell you my face has not felt that clean and soft in years. I feel like years of build up and junk came out of my pores!” “After using the brush the acne has significantly disappeared and my non problematic areas look and feel smooth and healthy.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.