Duchess Kate launches her ‘big insights’ from her keen Early Years busy work

I’m not sure I’ll ever get over the absolute stupidity all the way around the Duchess of Cambridge’s Five Big Questions debacle. We first heard about it, conveniently, when Meghan Markle appeared on the scene and there was a concerted effort to embiggen Kate and give her some huge project. Thus, the “Early Years” project was born, except that they claimed that Kate had actually been working on it for the better part of a decade. It was going to be HUGE, she was doing all of this research and throwing parties for herself to celebrate this giant new initiative and then… earlier this year, she revealed a five question survey which was one of the most basic things I’ve ever seen.

Kate spent a few weeks promoting it and doing appearances with kids (which was the whole point, the photo-ops), and then she forgot about the survey, despite the fact that we were told that the data compiled from the survey would help inform Kate’s work for the rest of her life. Again, it wasn’t that she actually had some kind of project or initiative based on the survey – the whole thing was super-vague about what the quasi-data would actually DO or lead to. Then, earlier this week, Kate suddenly promised that the data had been compiled and she was ready to give us “Five Big Insights.” Some videos:

Answering the #5BigQuestions: 98% of you said that that nurture is essential to lifelong outcomes. But, just one in four recognise the specific importance of the first five years of a child’s life. pic.twitter.com/bbVxtQzHL4 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2020

Insight 2: 90% of people see parental mental health and wellbeing as being critical to a child’s development. However, only 10% of parents mentioned taking the time to look after their own wellbeing when asked how they had prepared for the arrival of their baby #5BigInsights pic.twitter.com/r0hOEbtnPp — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2020

Is now a good moment to remind everyone that the Cambridges hired the Sussexes’ old social media director? Obviously, Kate wanted this thing to look very shiny and cutesy, and it would be amazing to see her wordlessly post those “insights” onto various buildings around the UK like 21st century Martin Luther in a wiglet and button-slathered coatdress.

Anyway, as you can see, the “insights” are basic AF, and the data compiled from the survey… doesn’t even seem like it has any place here? There are early-childhood development specialists who actually make a career of studying nature/nurture, diet and exercise and parental mental health and then Kate breezes in with her incomprehensible fake accent to take credit for a fraction of their work.

Kate also released new photos of herself hard at work, making pie charts and writing her own notes… all on the same day, wearing the same outfit. It is insane how much of this was just keen busy work for a lazy duchess who wanted to be embiggened with a “big project.” Also: I have more to say about this, so there’s more coverage to come.

PS… the pie chart photo is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen in my life.