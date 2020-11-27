Duchess Kate launches her ‘big insights’ from her keen Early Years busy work

I’m not sure I’ll ever get over the absolute stupidity all the way around the Duchess of Cambridge’s Five Big Questions debacle. We first heard about it, conveniently, when Meghan Markle appeared on the scene and there was a concerted effort to embiggen Kate and give her some huge project. Thus, the “Early Years” project was born, except that they claimed that Kate had actually been working on it for the better part of a decade. It was going to be HUGE, she was doing all of this research and throwing parties for herself to celebrate this giant new initiative and then… earlier this year, she revealed a five question survey which was one of the most basic things I’ve ever seen.
Kate spent a few weeks promoting it and doing appearances with kids (which was the whole point, the photo-ops), and then she forgot about the survey, despite the fact that we were told that the data compiled from the survey would help inform Kate’s work for the rest of her life. Again, it wasn’t that she actually had some kind of project or initiative based on the survey – the whole thing was super-vague about what the quasi-data would actually DO or lead to. Then, earlier this week, Kate suddenly promised that the data had been compiled and she was ready to give us “Five Big Insights.” Some videos:
Answering the #5BigQuestions:
98% of you said that that nurture is essential to lifelong outcomes. But, just one in four recognise the specific importance of the first five years of a child’s life. pic.twitter.com/bbVxtQzHL4
Insight 2: 90% of people see parental mental health and wellbeing as being critical to a child’s development.
However, only 10% of parents mentioned taking the time to look after their own wellbeing when asked how they had prepared for the arrival of their baby #5BigInsights pic.twitter.com/r0hOEbtnPp
Is now a good moment to remind everyone that the Cambridges hired the Sussexes’ old social media director? Obviously, Kate wanted this thing to look very shiny and cutesy, and it would be amazing to see her wordlessly post those “insights” onto various buildings around the UK like 21st century Martin Luther in a wiglet and button-slathered coatdress.
Anyway, as you can see, the “insights” are basic AF, and the data compiled from the survey… doesn’t even seem like it has any place here? There are early-childhood development specialists who actually make a career of studying nature/nurture, diet and exercise and parental mental health and then Kate breezes in with her incomprehensible fake accent to take credit for a fraction of their work.
Kate also released new photos of herself hard at work, making pie charts and writing her own notes… all on the same day, wearing the same outfit. It is insane how much of this was just keen busy work for a lazy duchess who wanted to be embiggened with a “big project.” Also: I have more to say about this, so there’s more coverage to come.
PS… the pie chart photo is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen in my life.
So this is the mediocrity Meghan was supposed to dim her lights for?
Either this women is dim or her team is just made up of dummies or maybe it is both!
The Meghan copy paste is now full on with suits; when I think suits were against protocol…Meghan dear, thank you gosh Harry left that snake pit
Although M doesnt wear buttons …
I feel like they’re forcing the blazer look on her as a revisionist attempt to make people associate that with Kate and not Meghan lol.
That aside, she looks so pretty here. But oh ggosh the work is terrible.
Well from when Meghan can write an Op-ed and get global attention/praise and then have the ordinary person being impacted by it, I can see why KP and William/Kate are now copying her.
They may not like her but they can’t deny her impact despite their best efforts to derail her and God knows they and their media sycophants and troll commentators have certainly tried, that impact and attention is what they really, really want for themselves. So copy and paste it is then.
The thing about the blazers is that Kate actually does look good in these types of blazers – not the super button-y longer ones she wears sometimes – but these kind that are actually something a professional woman would wear – it works on Kate as a look.
But everything about this is SUCH an obvious copy from Meghan that its sad. The white blazer and black shirt, which is a zoom look we have seen from Meghan on several occasions, the (new to us) comfy sofa in front of the big windows, etc.
She also using binders, something Meghan was ripped for when she carried them in the Oceania tour…. especially by Elizabeth Holmes who is now trying to profit off Meghan.
An utter disaster of a launch! So many glaring spelling mistakes and typos and that’s just the first sentence. Also, why launch in the middle of the night, UK time? If the survey was conducted between Jan and Feb this year, why the twaddle about loneliness during the pandemic. I have so many questions but very little time to delve deeper. Whoever is handling the KP’s PR just needs to stop. Utter shambles.
Yes.. Mediocrity Queen.
If you check out the actual posting the Foundation website, #1..the basic grammar errors are astounding! They rushed it to dull out Meghan”s op-Ed.
but they can’t…… they shouldn’t even try to play that game; I don’t know why they continue to! Meghan attracts worldwide attention. Kate is popular among royalists and I assume the uk as well; that should be enough for her! She is too mediocre; my goodness, I used to give her excuses because of W; but she is a dummy
No wonder the RF works with tabloids; can you imagine an actual journalist having to cover this with a straight face? no wonder they talk about her clothes and makeup
I belive you are substantialy correct on that.
There is a body language expert on DF stating how “regal” and “simplistic”Kate’s speech is..
I wish these people would realise that “simplistic” is not a positive adjective (and that it doesn’t mean the same as “simple”).
and “regal” is for formal state occasions. When talking about the needs of young children she needs to be relateable. Oxford dictionary definition of “simplistic” as an adjective”
“treating complex issues and problems as if they were much simpler than they really are”.
I personally have no problem if after almost 10 YEARS on the job, Kate wants to publicly embarrass herself with pitifully mediocre busy work on the national stage. The deal they have struck with the faux sycophantic British media to prop them up and hide their misdeeds in exchange for access and leaks is the only thing that is keeping them from total public humiliation right now. One day that will all come to an end and their legacy will be in tatters. They should enjoy the embiggening while they can.
I confess, I have problem! Her hypocrisy is astounding. Talking about the importance of parents’ well being and mental health with strait face?
A few years ago I thought she is very pretty . Now I look at her and the only thing who comes to my mind – Dorian Gray. Does anybody remember the famous novel of Oscar Wilde?
“biggest ever UK study on early years..”
and that is where I stopped reading….
f**k right off Keenbridges.
This was not a proper survey on the subject, not in its wettest dreams. It was nothing more than 5 vague questions that looked like they were put together in about 8 mins. There were not even any demographical information – the survey was a PR stunt aimed at making her look like she was doing something.
she’s keen
that is all she really is.
she is definitely reading off cues written for her.
the world is tired of them
they need to give it a rest
The ‘results’ somehow talk also about Covid and isolating? But the way she’s rolling this out is definitely a page out of Meghan’s book, didn’t Meghan also just show little Archie’s toe/foot to intrigue everyone and then only later showed his face at the christening? It’s cute when Meghan did it about revealing her baby, but not cute with what is supposed to be a serious piece of work. The photo of her posting insight number 2 on the wall?? why?
I have so many thoughts on this but I will try to be nice. The findings are too basic. They offer no additional insight to what already exists but I will hazard a guess that it is due to the problems with the methodology. I’m a bit confused about the A4 poster on the wall. Are people supposed to read that tiny poster on that massive wall or was it just part of the PR release for the video? Because it kind of feels like she wore different clothes to let us know that she worked on it on different days.
Somebody on Twitter pointed out that the survey was done before Covid, so how did it have results about Covid? It makes it appear that they didn’t really take results from the survey but went with common knowledge and research done by others. It’s not like any of it is a startling revelation of anything not previously known. It would have been more impressive if she had consulted with people who had already done the research and formulated a plan of action or a plan to support those who were already taking action instead of trying to make it appear that she was a scientist doing research.
And, sorry, but when they say those “biggest ever” and building up comments, all I can think about is comparing it to Trump statements.
First of all – this is not a survey, by scientific standards. It’s a joke or PR stant. Secondly, it’s common knowledge that early years are important for child’s development. So are loving parents, healthy and fulfilling diet, spending time outdoors, exercises, etc. Nothing new here. Trivial and boring – just like the FFQ.
I’m not defending the “5 Big Questions” nonsense, but I’ve had a look at the methods section of the report and the findings are based on several surveys (including one done in October 2020) as well as face-to-face interviews and some ethnographic research.
I do think – especially if I worked for Ipsos Mori, who are, after all, meant to be the professionals – they should have emphasised that a lot more, rather than relying on the Big Questions, which definitely have some serious flaws. I also think the “5 Big Insights” are open to a lot of questioning and interpretation, as other commenters have already shown. All of this definitely fits into what one my friends likes to call the “No shit, Sherlock” research category.
@equality — someone called her below I think Duchess Melania……indeed, this is a very appropriate nickname for her. She is indeed Duchess Melania
Oh, PUUUULEEEEEEASE!!! This is the “Pippa-Tips” for child development/psych. If I could’ve gotten away with this drivel I could’ve saved a FORTUNE on one of my undergrad and grad school degrees!!
I was like…Is Trump tweeting for them now?
Yes, it was likely the biggest poll done by the royals who are based in the UK but as we all know, this poll wasn’t exclusive to UK citizens.
And what are these 5 Big Insights going to lead to? What is she going to do with the results have been released 8 months after we were told they were going to be?
And I’m not even a scientist but there is some bad misinterpretation of answers here.
Lol I work in biologicals field. Its has zero impact. First the survey itself have many flaws , they don’t have geoblocked. With 5 question how can they conclude the data is beyond me. Woman living in london wont have the same privilege as woman living in village of northern island. You have to take lot of factors to conduct a survey to study meaningful impact. Survey 101 they have to ask for age of mother , social living and mainly race. Because uk have more asian and black minority and religious group. Because these are fastest growing groups in uk and they dont live or nurture the way most white brits do. Being father or partner figure around the kid also play the part. These are basic thing to address. Atleast this is better than her garden bullshit. That garden thing is so stupid .
I actually thought the garden made more sense. Sure another make-work project but at least the garden was nice to look at and got the kids outside. This is nothing more than “make Kate look like she’s doing something” bunch of … nothing. The photos are beyond fake and it’s a huge waste of time and I’m sure money.
Even a first year undergrad would know this survey as basic AF and doesn’t mention anything of value. I mean nature vs nurture? What’s even the point of asking what parents think on this issue? It does nothing to help kids.
And the questions are so poorly done that they don’t even measure what they claim to.
Also, since when is there a covid question? She finished this survey in February before covid was a global phenomenon. Who answered those questions because there was nothing about covid in the original survey? This alone would remove the validity of the answers of the survey because not everyone completed the same questions.
In order to have any impactful change as a result of this survey, wouldn’t that involve policy and systemic government intervention/change? And wouldn’t that in turn be “political”? And Royals don’t do “political”?
We had ‘Sure Start’ centres in the UK, they were good. The Tory government got rid of them. Maybe she should recommend that they open them again?
With her complete lack of support for her SIL and newborn nephew, I just can’t take any work she does in this sector seriously. And yet another announcement of an announcement.
I agree. Although it is ironic that the survey says that a child’s future is not predetermined at birth. This coming from someone married to the man who won the genetic/hereditary lottery. Er George, anyone? Archie anyone?
OMG what a revelation these results are said no one ever. What i want to see is the detailed data analysis of the respondents as you can be assured that there was no data cleansing – i would love to see the actual number of UK respondents who only completed it once.
Its a good thing that this is being brought to the fore front but lets face it, this survey tells us nothing new – she would have been better just working with the professionals on promoting new and existing initiatives.
PR stunting at its best with her – her ‘office’ has been setup to look like she was hard a work analysing the data herself.
This is not getting the coverage Meghan’s NYT piece did – that will burn deep inside Top CEO.
They don’t know who answered because there weren’t any demographic questions and people could answer from anywhere could answer, not just the UK, and as many times as they liked. So unless they were taking IP addresses as well, it’s not just the UK.
They don’t even know if the respondents have kids because they didn’t ask!
And honestly, 500K worldwide isn’t something they should brag about.
She will be praised to the heavens for this. This is pathetic.
I think it burns Kate and the RRs up that they can’t negatively compare Meghan’s essay to Kate’s video today. Their fingers are itching to throw Meghan under the bus to big up Kate and they can’t do it. Richard Palmer even told his usual coterie of trolls to stop which surprised me. Dan, Piers and Camilla were cold as ever.
I was really surprised to see Richard Palmer say that and the first thing that came to my mind was “his wife had a miscarriage.” Which may be an unfair leap (and there’s no stigma if she did obviously) but it would explain why he ordered his trolls to stand down on this issue.
“Hard at work in her office.” I like how she was pictured taking notes on her own survey results that supposedly she had already compiled and made into a pie chart. If she had done all that work and turned it into a pie chart, why did she need to copy the pie chart results into her notes? It looks so much like what my 12 year old does for virtual school: “watch the power point presentation and take one page of notes in your notebook. Send a picture of your notes to the teacher.”
Yes, I guess all the experts and organizations that are praising her and the foundation for focusing on this topic and are excited to see the actual plans that will be launched next year are wrong and people on this forum are the ones who should be listened because they think this project is invaluable.
The orgs that are praising her are most likely doing this for PR + they’re just glad they can get funding and some stuff done for themselves. It doesn’t mean that the 5 questions were good, or the way they carried out was good (they allowed multiple entries and international people to take part it, horrible sample). Or that the data in itself is that beneficial. Data like this will be reduced to one sentence in the introduction of a scientific journal article about things that actually matter, like a comparison of different interventions for instance.
The survey failed in almost every aspect regarding research methods, and I am willing to give Kate praise where needed (I strongly believes she gives a shit about this topic, multiple in fact, but her work so far isn’t praiseworthy). I believe CB has been well, bitchy, regarding things like her looks or mental health but this is valid imo.
the organizations are also hopeful that this will result in more attention from Kate and that she’ll actually put in some work to help them raise awareness and funds.
Too bad they’re looking at the wrong duchess for that kind of effort.
A covid question suddenly showed up out of nowhere too. You can’t do that in a legitimate survey. This would fail a first year undergrad assignment.
@Nic – look at Kaiser’s other post here about the Covid questions. You’re going to die.
LOL
Oohh. Like who? Which experts thought this video was invaluable?
Please tell me it’s more than starting a conversation and raising awareness.
This is the Guardian’s write-up of it; it’s very straight-faced and doesn’t critique methodology or sample size, but does include a quote from the chair of the Early Years Alliance charity. However, that quote doesn’t actually mention the survey.
Elsewhere in the article it says that “the speech was hailed as a milestone for the duchess”, but not who did the actual hailing. In the next sentence it says “Kensington Palace said it would shape her future focus on early years development, with plans next year for Kate to help elevate the importance of early childhood” – which suggests it was, in fact, KP.
Full article is here: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/nov/27/kate-warn-impact-children-parents-lockdown-loneliness-duchess-cambridge
Please name the experts for I have not seen any and I looked. Nothing wrong with what she is TRYING to do. But those spelling mistakes and errors with the survey timeline are not fooling anyone. This is an embiggening campaign gone wrong again!
HAHAHAHA. You tried.
No one outside the UK would ever say this survey has any value because it is a make work project. Maybe there are bootlickers in the UK who will pretend and want clout for their own research but this thing is garbage otherwise.
No one is arguing that the topic itself is not important. The issue is that everything she and her team have presented the whole thing in a very amateurish and meaningless way. No one who does serious work in the field would ever honestly praise that survey and how it was done. There is nothing insightful or groundbreaking in these big insights. Everything being presented is established knowledge gleaned from research already done by actual experts. It is obnoxious and frankly rude for them to try and present this as if no one was ever working on the issue before KP decided to scramble and find something for Kate to do when they realized how well the Hub cookbook launch was going to look.
Excuse me, Kate the Academic. Can you see the correlation here? That Harry & Meghan are in that rare 10% of parents who will do what’s best for their mental health and that’s why they couldn’t get away from you and your partner in slander fast enough?
Yes. Her chart says that the first five years of a child’s life are most important for adulthood wellbeing and that parents’ mental health impacts on their children’s.
So is she going to join the dots between Meghan’s mental health from the relentless bullying she received while Archie was pregnant and an infant, that she herself sat back and benefitted from and very possibly contributed to?
Here’s a Big Insight 6 for you, Kate. Harry and Meghan leaving is the best thing they could have done for Archie.
Kate goes on and on about the first five years being so important. She has said it multiple times, is it the only fact she remembered in her apparently copius research?
Also, the brain keeps developing (in the way she is stating) until at least the age of 25. So, while the first five years are important, so are the other years of childhood!
Imagine having a wonderful first five years and then the family income drops due to one parent’s death. A move somewhere new, a small house in an inner city area without easy access to nature. Less time playing and interacting with the one remaining parent. Less stimulation. A school that is not so good, difficulty making new friends. But the first 5 years, right?
LOL! This wins comment of the day.
The biggest thing I’m noting lately is that the Cambridges want us to think they are very intelligent and scientific, yet its so clear they are not trained in these fields and they look like the amateurs they are: (Earthshot, Early Years, Heads Together).
Meanwhile the Sussexes develop tangible items for people to give their money to which allows people to help people in need: (Smartworks Capsule, Cookbook, Invictus Games).
Heads Together is really Harry’s….during the separation, they say they will be working together on it but I hope Harry completely leave it to them. He can do much better on that front than those 2 can! my goodness, so much incompetence………
The promise to continue working with Heads together was while Harry was still a working royal but he’s no longer working with them. A big clue that he’s not with Heads together anymore is on the Sussex royal website Heads together is mentioned but it doesn’t link to the website. Another clue is that Contact which was Harry’s mental health program with the armed forces was barely promoted by Heads together when it launched even though it was developed when Harry was a member of the Royal foundation and was working with Heads together.
I have always believed that Heads Together was Harry’s idea and W&K latched themselves on it to make them look good. I think Harry will leave it to them and do something way better with more impact. I know William tried to attach himself to Invictus when it first launched.
I took a look at the summary report. It doesn’t really tell us anything that we and experts didn’t already know. But according to KP this project is supposed to [let me get the correct quote] make Kate “come across in a different light”. I thought this was about the children not about her image.
KP can’t be happy that their big launch was overshadowed by Meghan’s NYT Op Ed. They won’t say anything because Kate’s supposed to be an advocate for maternal health and baby loss but I’m sure they’re pissed off.
Kate had so many opportunities she could have harnessed with little effort but she chose to focus on her image instead. She could have done something about HG, especially if she was hospitalised as reported. Maternal health and early childhood are great causes BUT then she chooses to benefit from her sister in law’s bullying by the press, which increased when Meghan was pregnant. Considering all the resources being thrown at propping Kate up, it is woefully too little too late and of no tangible impact.
Am I the only one who feels like these videos are scolding people for answering these questions incorrectly? These videos just have an odd tone to them, vaguely snotty and superior.
Oh my god yes! I hadn’t realized, but entirely this. “Here is the insight, BUT only X amount of you do it/follow it.”
Ugh, why can’t you peasants take the time to take care of yourself?
I just listened to a podcast on something called Moon Juice which is a rich person Goop like scam. The diet the founder follows would cost between $700-$1200 a week so it’s clearly not sustainable for almost everyone. I get the same vibes from Kate. Take the time to take care of yourself! But the average person is not a royal living off other people’s tax money with multiple staff to do everything.
Here’s a survey. Tell us what you think. Bzzzz. You are wrong! Um, Kate, didn’t you ask me what I thought? How can that be wrong if it is what I thought?
That’s what is so bizarre. It’s a survey. There are no wrong answers especially if you choose one of the answers they provide you.
Let’s wait for this afternoon, when Kate will give her biggest and bestest speech ever! ‘her biggest ever public intervention’ quote from the DM. I personally can’t wait, I need a good laugh.
what will she be intervening though?
YES. This is just more Mommy shaming, but now about mental health! Notice what we don’t see – personal empathy or advice for parents who are struggling, policy ideas that will help families, or even links to organizations that can help. It’s literally just making people feel bad:
“Anxiety is terrible for you, but most importantly for your children. If you feel yourself getting anxious, just remember that it will have a huge adverse impact – everybody says so. Whatever you do, don’t worry. Hey, why are you so anxious?”
I feel a little bad for Kate having this come out after Meghan’s editorial, which was a great example of raising awareness through being vulnerable, sharing rather than preaching, and had actionable ideas. The 5 questions would never have been impressive, but the contrast here is… unfortunate.
Yes! This!
This was one of my problems with the survey – it was so obvious that they were going for one specific answer to each question. But when the questions are like “its more important or less important” or “all equally important” – you aren’t going to get what you are looking for. And its so obvious they WERE looking for something.
Here is the inconsistency in their report which makes it obvious that they only want to discuss the early years. The Foundation’s summary says that yes, there is loads of research already established on the topic, but we found an evidence gap–what is the public’s perception? Commence 5 Big Questions Survey.
According to the summary of the results: “Just one in four (24%) participants recognise the specific importance of the 0-5 period for providing lifelong health and happiness. Instead, most participants (57%) perceive all periods of a child’s life to be equally important for health and happiness in adulthood.”
That 57% response seems like basic commonsense and no wonder more than half of the respondents perceive/choose it. You can have a perfectly loving, stable, 0-5 year period and then have a paternal death, abuse, illness, divorce, financial loss, destabilizing move in a later zone, say 7-11,11-16, that negatively impacts lifelong health and happiness. (i.e. Harry and Will losing their mother in their teen years).
So the reason only 1 in 4 recognizes the importance of the early years is that they were selecting a more comprehensive answer that better reflects the brutal unpredictability of life.
@Harper completely agree, especially on the part of you can have a great early years but a very negative teen years or something like that. Plus Kate’s own brother, who has been very open about his depression, presumably had a happy 0-5 years but that hasn’t stopped him from dealing with depression, has it?
The reality is that the entire childhood matters and so I am sure some answers tried to reflect that. It’s not like if you can make it to age 5 without an issue you are good to go forever.
The entire premise of the survey was dumb.
I’m wondering if the survey questions were rigged in this way, where respondents would naturally choose the most commonsense, logical answer (all years are important), thus creating the perception gap that Kate wants (oh, horrors! Only 1 in 4 perceive 0-5 as important) thus giving her a data-sourced justification for her desired, EASY, future work that consists of swanning around the UK getting her picture taken with cute toddlers who won’t ask searing questions or make Kate feel uncomfortable.
Imagine taking all the money spent on this and donating it to a children’s program…
This is an absolute waste of time and resources.
What happened to the work compiled by the experts in 2019? And what will Kate actually do to help people?
Remember what the Queen said in 2006/2007 about Kate? Something like “What does she actually do?”
Thirteen years later and we’re still trying to figure it out. Duchess Melania.
I think I’ve finally lost any interest in this couple.
This survey and project are so obviously make/busy work, and so flawed, it’s not worth further comment. No doubt that’s also the sentiment shared by people actually working in this field, or involved in anything that includes professional research. My theory about whatever Kate promotes is, press puff pieces notwithstanding, people actually on the ground know exactly how much what she does is worth. And it’s not worth their time even bothering to comment.
My takeaway here – this is the future of the monarchy. A woman whose only interest in “work” is buying new clothes and getting her picture taken; her husband, whose main interest is sticking it to his younger brother, while also undermining his father. And the only reason either one have any “accomplishments” to promote is because they lift them from other people. Both of them are near 40. No reason to think any of this will change. They’re living the lives they want to live.
As selfish as TQ and Charles are, I believe they both care about the future of the monarchy. And as actively complicit Charles was in what happened to Diana, and at least passively complicit in how Meghan was treated, he’s done valuable work that’s helped a lot of people – none of which the FFK is the least bit interested in.
And yet, Kate and Will are the legacy they have to look forward to. No amount of sofas, benches, director’s chairs, and extravagant “this is the best ever” PR will put lipstick on this pig. Whether TQ truly knows how useless this pair is, or cares about anything at this point beyond the technical line of succession, and Andrew, Charles for sure is aware, because Exhibit A is thousands of miles away, hard at work. And when people speak of Harry and his compassion, etc. they speak of him as “Diana’s son”. Ouch.
Charles has many faults, but when he took interest in environmental issues, especially regarding organic farming he actually did something serious with it and took a hit for it. These two dullards simply steal work already done by others and take credit for it. I mean we know Kate did this in uni so it’s nothing new for her.
Someone on twitter compared this to Pippa Tips and I can’t unsee it. This survey and results are very basic. Nothing earth shattering
Is it like Nigella teaching us to butter toast?
Yes, something like that. I think we can all agree that its sole purpose is to make Kate look like … something.
Why do I feel this is KP counter programming from Meghan’s NYT op ed about her miscarriage? Meghan is getting global recognition (and scorn) for her piece; Kate is getting propped up by RRs and KP to sell a “project”.
Nah, KP don’t know how to do counter programming. They told the press late Sunday and tweeted that Kate was doing her big Early Year’s launch this week. It’s clear that KP didn’t know that Meghan was going to publish an OP Ed. As a maternal health and baby loss advocate, Kate/KP could have retweeted Meghan’s article but is anyone surprised that they chose to do nothing instead?
I think had they known about the op-ed, they would NOT have scheduled this launch right now. The comparison between the two women is striking, and not in a way where Kate looks good. The NYT opinion piece had over 34k retweets by the time I checked yesterday – just the initial NYT tweet sharing the article. That doesn’t count everyone who read it from the retweets and all the other press it got. Major figure are praising the piece.
This just feels so flat by comparison. No, KP would not have wanted it this way.
@aquarius, I agree. While the struggle survey (which anyone who has taken even an intro level science or psych class or has ever read a single scientific study can tell is oversimplistic and riddled with flaws) was conceived before Meghan had conceived her second, the timing of these “big” revelations by Keen Kate scream of “those are *my* headlines, shoo!”
I have no problem believing that Kate was going to release the results of the struggle survey in the next few weeks (gotta get those end of year numbers up. I wonder if shooting each video counts as an event?) But dropping this nothingburger two days after Meghan’s OP ed, right before the weekend? Bish is trying to pull the focus back on herself with glaring thirst.
The time they would needed to have the right outfit and lose for photos could not have been done in the 24 hours after the Op Ed was published. And really the side by side comparison is bad for Kate. Meghan’s article was well written and insightful whereas this is basic and they couldn’t even spell basic words on the website.
@nic, I don’t doubt Kate and her team had everything ready to go. But the timing of the release does seem suspect, especially considering that parts of it (such as the typos) seem rushed.
If they did it on purpose to release this the next day… well they are dumber than I thought. Kate looks stupid here.
@nics I agree. And I may be wrong about the timing. Who knows. Regardless, you’re right, Kate looks stupid here. “She” spent the better part of a year on a survey that was poorly formatted, poorly executed, and and that didn’t glean any new info that hasn’t been already researched thoroughly.
At best it seems to me the angle is “where can I most be useful? What of this broad, multi-faceted topic would most benefit from my involvement? What bits need support?” But she spent months and months and had multiple events celebrating the success of… Her team posting an online survey? Kate organizing her own “research” rather than studying available data, or contracting a team of psychologists or sociologists to do the thing well? The whole process stinks of busy work; something endeavored to make Kate feel and look good without anything substantial to show for it. All skin, no flesh or bones.
Kaiser, you missed the best part. The site had glaring typos like “fture,” “belive,” and “substantialy.” And the link the “report in full” is broken. Everything is so subpar, it’s embarrassing.
I couldn’t believe those typos. Did no one proofread those observations before posting? Someone said the Sussex Squad has an inside man at Kensington Palace sabotaging the Cambridges (hahahaha) because it was truly embarrassing that such mistakes were not corrected for her big signature project.
Also, some of the observations touched on the pandemic. This survey was conducted between January and February 2020. Where did they get data on the pandemic yet most countries went into lockdown in March and the effects were only felt much later? I think someone was just trying to be relevant and didn’t even take into account the data collected.
In the words of Donald Trump: Sad!
You ask too many good questions. I couldn’t believe my eyes. The typos were so glaring, it had to be sabotage.
JFC, just set their Word program to “autocorrect” as they type. That would be a BIG help right there!
Can they not even use spellcheck? This was so unprofessional.
When I see typos in published works, I know it’s not worth a read.
Her team are so amateur, that it hurts whenever I have to cringe from their constant incompetence and lack of awareness.
As a previous poster mentioned, the insights are also insulting parents who answered ‘incorrectly’ in their survey. What silly little peasants! *Ironic eyeroll*
Yeah – this is why I think it was rushed out to counter and capitalise Meghan’s article. We were told the results were coming ‘soon’, soon in Keenland is anything from a few weeks to a few years as we’ve seen in the past.
Wow, that insight video with her attaching a piece of paper to a brick wall and the special effect after. 🤣
Remember that the survey only had 4 questions and the fifth question was insert your own opinion.
How many engagements will she get form this bare bones project?
Still, I wasn’t expecting much from her. Basic Duchess is basic. Watch how she will be praised to the heavens. Sounds about white.
Signed an white middle class angry British taxpayer* (and former Kate Stan).
*Hopeful more of those like me are done with her (especially given her treatment of H,M&A).
The snark is deserved but my takeaway is more that this borders on the bizarre?!? Is her team setting her up? Who compiled this info and determined “ yep, let’s roll out this earth shattering info!” by setting up a press release?
Could this be an attempt to step on the Duchess of Sussex’s thoughtful essay? I’m mystified….
That’s exactly what they are trying to do to her. It’s like throwing sh*t at the wall and seeing if it sticks, but every single time it just keeps stinking up the joint. They need to give this completion up because they’re only competing with themselves at this point. It’s getting highly embarrassing for Keen and she’s just starting to look even more inept and sad. This project was dead from the start.
Yes, the timing is very glaring. There is still a one-sided competition going on despite the Sussexes not giving a damn about what Bill ‘n Buttons are doing.
Least she looks like a Top CEO in that last picture. Nice professional look.
I don’t blame Kate for doing the bare minimum if she can do the most basic survey (with apparently flawed methodology) which produces info that is obvious&already out there and get praised to the high heavens & get to shop to her hearts content. There’s no analysis of the usefulness of this data from the press & the public don’t care so why not waste resources when there’s no accountability. also seems to have included info around the pandemic when the survey closed in February & Covid didn’t really hit the U.K. until March so that’s odd.
It was great when Kate’s organised the retailers donor drive for baby banks& think she should be doing more of that& should have highlighted existing studies. It’s hard for KP to come up with action plans to tackle these issues without being ‘political’ (although she’s a white royal so she would probably get a pass) and without action plans what’s the point of this survey? so I imagine using her platform to support existing initiatives and organisations already trying to support families would have been more worthwhile.
Also food insecurity is a real issue in the U.K. right now with record food bank use and teachers talking about having to buy food& supplies for vulnerable school kids. I think this would have been a great focus for Kate as part of early years. Marcus Rashford, a young footballer, has been leading the charge on this issue recently, showing how useless royals (& politicians) are.
“It was great when Kate’s organised the retailers donor drive for baby banks & think she should be doing more of that.”
Agreed, but all the businesses were already donating and she was just given a list of phone numbers to call for a PR drive for both KP and the companies involved.
And yes, Marcus is the real deal!
I wish Kate had a more competent team. I mean, she is lazy and dull but that cannot be helped by whatever terrible staff she has to support this work.
I love the ideas you have on where she should be focusing her efforts. Just watching this debacle as a fundraisers and a programmer and I am shocked at how terribly this has been managed.
She looks pretty and professional though despite the work being meh.
Her team are probably doing the best they’ve got which honestly isn’t much. You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink.
Similarly, you can make a Duchess look keen but you can’t make her work.
I doubt she wants a competent team, they might push her too hard.
Competent staff doesn’t want to work with her – remember Catherine Quinn? It’s not a coincidence that she quit right before this survey launched.
Marcus is totally showing both the Royals and politicians how its done – he’s an amazing role model.
The difference between him and Top CEO is that he WANTS to make a difference, it’s nothing but PR for her.
I’ve got so, so, so many things to say about this that I don’t even know if I should write it all or just keep quiet because I don’t even know where to begin lol
“I belive the children are our fture” – Dchess Kte.
I lol-ed hard
Bridget! LOL! This is one of the top surveys of our time!
You win, this is perfect LOL
This was not a survey, it was more like a quiz.
I still don’t know what the central question of this research was and how the findings are suppose to make a change. What exactly is early years? There are so many mistakes in this from the methods of research to the conclusion. If i were to make a survey like this and write an essay about it my research methods teacher wouldn’t even grade it.
Kate and her gang don’t even understand why her methodology was so flawed in this survey. I bet she doesn’t even understand what the word methodology even means.
And before we get into “but IPSOS” … first they are a polling company and polls are not scientific surveys and second, this is publicity for them.
It’s actually such a shame though because she really could’ve made something of this. She could’ve done a longitudinal research (let’s say 5 years or so) in collaboration with an organization or actual researchers that focus on early childhood development. She could have even skipped the whole 5 big questions and write an essay about early childhood development, quoting credible sources and research. Making recommendations as to what needs changing and where, as a society, that change should start. And then have that published in a newspaper. At least then she would have come with something tangible instead of this vague idea. How exactly is this supposed to help the most vulnerable children?
If Kate had actually worked on this for nine years there would have been plenty of time for a longitudinal study. But she’s too lazy for that and it’s all quick PR.
Most are better off watching the 7Up documentaries to learn about child development and class division in the UK than this tripe.
Buzzfeed quizzes are more rigorous than this thing.
Given the abundance of resources likely poured into this effort, I’m a little baffled by the banality. They seemed to have spent more on the PR (which looks good tbh) than they did developing meaningful questions or synthesizing the results into useful insights.
But I guess try when you’ll always be revered.
I called it – #katetips
She took lessons from Pippa.
the awareness is always good- but yes she and her team have to work with real experts and get more precise.
- childcare costs and its impact
-she could also refer the royal family history as some kids seem to have been deprived of emotional support
it is great what exists in California, but in Canada, lots of area have very expensive childcare with only one province did make it accessible and has studies on positive impact on parents and kids. It makes it difficult for mothers to work and thus, revenues are reduced. Daycare is great start for kids and those who cannot attend often get to school unprepared. I was lucky we could get proper daycare despite the prohibitive costs but never forgot my parents could not and lots of parents decades later struggle. It is in a country where we have free healthcare and most people are not concerned about it- it is hearthbreaking. Anyone raising awareness is good for that reason/ the more it is talked about as something that impacts society as a whole, the more the little kids and their parents will be considered.
So yes the work done by her team seems inadequate, I will still give a thumbs up for the topic- despite some having some tools in place, it is obvious most dont have the resources needed and all are impacted- to the obliviouness of people who can afford the best.
I’m sorry but I’m sure most parents who are struggling with resources and access to childcare want something that is practical and will directly lead to results for them. Not a rich white woman living in Kensington telling them that early years is important and is pretending 5 questions with no demographic questions is the same as actual scientific surveys
She’s been a Duchess for 9.5 years. So no, people should stop giving her props for doing the bare minimum
I can assure you most Canadians don’t care about what Kate does ever. They don’t have a media system here that props her up in the same way. Meghan’s article got coverage because she had a well written article that had resonance. But we don’t need a garbage survey done half ass in Canada since there is a ton of real valid research done by Canadians and other well respected scientists. Kate is irrelevant here.
I agree that Canada needs to work on better daycare…. although Quebec does have a program that is much more affordable. Getting other provinces to do the same will be difficult because the remaining provinces have mostly conservative premiers and they still mostly think that women should be the ones to adapt their career then offer decent and affordable day care.
No one here is even going to look at this survey because it’s useless.
Totally agree – affordable and safe childcare is a cornerstone to a stable society. Like, it is a fundamental part of helping families prosper and children learn. BUT, it should also be coupled with appropriate – paid – parental leave and job protections when children are born or adopted. There is significant social science research on the importance of both these parts in helping families and society thrive.
This shit from KP is just patronizing bull. What’s the point of these insights if they aren’t policy recommendations?
“What’s the point of these insights if they aren’t policy recommendations?”
And there you have just hit on the rub Jedi. To effect real change this project would need to essentially call out the government and say that all these years of cuts have had a devastating effect on young children and families who are not well off, and that the government needs to be involved in helping make sure children have what they need. But Kate and the BRF won’t do that. And they don’t seem to be making an effort to look for ways to get around their so-called “non-political” stance to make things happen. And so it will be left to young professional athletes and others to make sure the babies are fed. So really, what is the point of this particular royal family?
It’s The Royal The Office, with CEO Duchess Brent
I agree it appears useless but we are still discussing it because of it-
and there was an study issued this year showing that royal support brings nothing really to charities etc.
This is more about looking at the royal model: two people came in with their hearth on their sleeves and bringing actual changes (aids, mines, kitchen book, clothing for women going to work) and they were treated like they were the worst people on earth- decades apart, same disgust for their effectiveness.
The model is broken, I don’t defend Kate, if the model is different, she would be scolded for doing too little and vapid vague stuff- am
just saying: effective work is despised there apparently. Even Charles was mocked for a long time for his organic produce growing activities. So clearly, anyone who does something good and effective is side eyed.
Wow a few things that are inaccurate here:
1) The BRF doesn’t hate work. Otherwise Charles and Anne wouldn’t be doing 500+ engagements a year and Kate would not be outworked by 3 70 years olds, 2 50 something years olds (one of whom is 11th in line) and a 95 year old. So clearly work is accepted, it’s just that Kate doesn’t want to.
2) Charles wasn’t mocked for doing work. He was mocked because people (at the time) thought environmentalism was kooky. Now people (most of them) know it’s not and Charles has been praised for how much work he’s done for it and how he actually, for the most part, practices what he preaches by making his home environmentally friendly.
Stop excusing mediocrity. Stop excusing Kate’s lack of work.
“A 21st century Martin Luther in a wiglet and button-slathered coatdress“
BWAHAHAHAHAHA 😂
Truly I have laughed at that description since this post dropped. Bravo Kaiser!
The Martin Luther reference made me cackle in a way that I cannot even describe.
Kate, do you know why meghan’s projects are succesfull?
She didnt try to solve britain problem.
1. Create a cookbook to help fund hubb kitchen.
2. Smartwork collection to help women to find attire to boost their confident.
By doing these, the projects cause ripple effect that touch and help lots of people.
Stop trying to claim victory and succes before you even did anything. It is really embrassing for people who has a working brain watching you.
“Stop trying to claim victory and success before you even did anything.” This! Aside from her own failings, her PR team is the worst, like everyone working for her are yes-men, incompetent and/or misguided believers in own their savvy and intelligence.
I am not excusing Kate- I think it is embarassing for an organization to give more credit to her ‘doings’ than to the actual groundbreaking and effective work of Diana, Meghan and Charles (mocking him even years ago was shortsighted).
Don’t excuse the organization that favors people who have no real results to show (yes even those doing all these ‘engagements’ every year- what is coming out of it? No one really knows- Meghan was there 1.5 years and we know the actual results and she is out. So clearly, effectiveness is not looked after there or we would get more results to list other than ‘that person did 500 engagements’ without one single result pointed out.
I say: don’t excuse the firm; they are the one having an issue with groundbreaking work.
Charles has the Prince’s Trust and has turned the Duchy of Cornwall into a very profitable business. Anne has done lots of work with Save the Children. So yes there is output there but you don’t want to see it because that would mean acknowledging Kate isn’t working because she doesn’t want to.
Also don’t diminish the impact of those opening a hospital engagements. They’re the ones that allow the public to see the royals on a day to day basis and see the “magic of royalty” and convince them to keep them around.
There’s a lot of issues with the firm but don’t say that none of the members aren’t working or aren’t doing “good enough work” with no impact.
This is a joke, we are all being trolled, right?
No way, if they had *any* self awareness would they be billing this joke of a project as the “biggest ever study” on anything….i’m speechless.
Do they not have scholars on this project who actually research these early childhood issues and can offer some guidance? Or do KM and her staff purposely keep them away so that they don’t actually have to do any substantive work? She’s such a mediocre joke, highlighted in part by how most of her press coverage revolves around her appearance.
K needs better advice, not to compete with professional researchers- ie this and do what her husband did getting to be the face of a big deal Earthshot prize. Stuff a royal can do well and let’s be honest glamorously. International attention, it was good for W.
Also things M does well like write which unless good at don’t compete-do your own thing like the photography project which reflected well on K.
This project was a big fail.
Yeah, as a developmental psychologist with a PhD in this ish, I don’t see anything groundbreaking or surprising here. These “findings” are what make up our research. But nice try!
My favourite comment online about this called Kate “The Duchess of Saying the Bleeding Obvious”. Can this be her new name please?
Duchess Melania is my favorite…that one is a good one too
Kae is so embarassing
I want to be embarrassed for her, but since she has not the strength of character to BE embarrassed by this ridiculous nonsense, all I can feel is outraged for the people in the UK who are stuck with this empty, leaky vessel.
To me, the ‘work’ to show the ‘magic’ (?!!!!) is not relevant work, just appearing to keep appearing?
That is very Kate like- thus what I say: if that is one of the goals, appearing for appearing (which I find useless and just emphasizes anachronism), the. Kate fits more in than someone who brings changes and tangible results.
yes Charles, Anne may want to increase awareness on current needs for all to see and contribute, Meghan showed more results in 1 year and Diana brought awareness and compassion on very important topics.
According to Gert’s Royals:
A total of 527,898 completed the #5bigquestions survey globally.
But:
Using IP Addresses they were able to identify 435,141 of whom were from the UK.