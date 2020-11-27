“Gwyneth Paltrow posted a lovely photo of her two teenagers” links
  • November 27, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Gwyneth Paltrow posts family photos for Thanksgiving. Apple Martin is such a beauty! Moses is going to be a heartbreaker too. [JustJared]
Masks for the anti-maskers! [OMG Blog]
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley enjoys a sweaterdress. [RCFA]
Two Karens fought over the last Thanksgiving turkey. [Towleroad]
The Fug Girls review The Crown’s “Favourites” episode. [GFY]
Hillbilly Elegy just looked awful, I’m glad the reviews suck too. [Pajiba]
Romance novelists are mobilizing in solidarity with Stacey Abrams. [Jezebel]
Katie Holmes & Emilio stayed in NYC for Thanksgiving? [LaineyGossip]
The Christian Dior ornaments would be gorgeous except for the logo? [Tom & Lorenzo]
The View is beating The Talk in ratings?? [Dlisted]
The story behind Princess Diana’s wedding gown. [Buzzfeed]
A 90 Day Fiance dude knocked up his fiancee. [Starcasm]

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Grand opening of the JVP International Cyber Center

19 Responses to ““Gwyneth Paltrow posted a lovely photo of her two teenagers” links”

  1. LightPurple says:
    November 27, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Apple looks just like Blythe Danner.

    Reply
  2. FHMom says:
    November 27, 2020 at 10:57 am

    Great photo. I think that’s really her with no make up! Her kids are gorgeous. I think feature by feature, they look more like their dad and grandmother.

    Reply
  3. KW says:
    November 27, 2020 at 11:24 am

    I think her son looks just like her brother. Gorgeous kids. Nice picture

    Reply
  4. Annaloo. says:
    November 27, 2020 at 11:59 am

    Those two kids have the world at their feet, and everything is theirs just for being born and I will probably come off as small-minded, but it really bugs me so MUCH: all the access, all the opportunity and all the revenue that will be directed at them for just for their genetic lottery. Apple just needs to say “yes”, and she will be a Hollywood star. No fault of theirs , and they are probably both stellar kids, of course, but it makes me sad to see the whole cycle of nepotism rise again when so much is so unequal- the awarding of mediocrity, the whole being on third when you only need to hit a single to be have a home run. In the end, I hope her kids give back to the world better spiritually and intellectually than what their mom contributed.

    Reply
  5. nicegirl says:
    November 27, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Apple Martin!! And Moses!! darling teenagers

    Reply
  6. nicegirl says:
    November 27, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    I too enjoy a sweater dress! Oooh, Amazon suggestions please. Love you all

    Reply
  7. nicegirl says:
    November 27, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    I know The View is horrendous but I do like to hear from their guests

    Reply
  8. Also Ali says:
    November 27, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    That picture is the epitome of white people can just show up and never be found wanting. The post is about visiting a gravesite but no one brushed their hair, no one can bother an expression other than too smug to smile and the outfits look like they threw on clothes to get the mail first thing in the morning before anyone has had coffee or breakfast.

    Reply
    • Seán says:
      November 27, 2020 at 12:52 pm

      Ridiculous comment!

      Reply
    • minx says:
      November 27, 2020 at 1:12 pm

      I loathe Paltrow but how else are they supposed to dress? Looks appropriate to me, they were outside, where gravesites are. And everyone’s hair looks brushed. I’m just not getting what you’re complaining about.

      Reply
    • Mrs. Peel says:
      November 27, 2020 at 1:15 pm

      It sounds like you’d also be complaining if they were all glammed up for the occasion – which no one would ever do anyhow. Show some respect.

      Reply
    • B says:
      November 27, 2020 at 1:28 pm

      Negative and rude comment. Since you seem to have so many expectations, do you expect them to have sh!t-eating grins at a gravesite remembering their Father/Grandfather?

      Reply
    • Nini says:
      November 27, 2020 at 1:59 pm

      I visited my grandparent’s gravesite recently, it was well below freezing and windy, and I looked like hell. I also cried. I can’t remember what I was wearing or how my hair looked. I was thinking about how I missed my grandparents. This comment is beyond tone deaf.

      Reply
    • kimberlu says:
      November 27, 2020 at 2:13 pm

      Glad they were able to be together and visit the grave site. As a person who has to visit a grave to visit their mother, what I’m wearing or how my hair looks is not a concern. What has my attention and thoughts are how much I miss my parent and love them.

      Reply
    • Jules says:
      November 27, 2020 at 2:36 pm

      What what? I’m all for throwing Paltrow under the bus but this makes zero sense. And the “all white people” ideology has its own problems.

      Reply

