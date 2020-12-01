Chrissy Teigen: normalize formula, I felt shame having to use it

Chrissy Teigen loves to speak her mind on Twitter, especially when it causes a ruckus. The thing is, she picks a lot of topics that we do need to talk about. She’s now making a case for formula feeding for babies. Chrissy tweeted over the weekend that society needs to normalize formula feeding because some mothers have trouble can’t breastfeed and are shamed for it. Chrissy said she knew firsthand after not being about to produce enough milk for her babies and needing to rely on formula.

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her past struggle with breastfeeding. On Sunday, the Cravings cookbook author, 34, shared a thread of tweets detailing the “shame” and “guilt” she felt when her body struggled to produce enough breast milk for her two children, daughter Luna Simone, 4½, and 2-year-old son Miles Theodore, whom she shares with husband John Legend. “Ok I’m gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalize formula,” she tweeted. “Normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. but I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot.” Teigen continued, “People have surrogates, people have trouble breastfeeding and all you hear as a new, anxious mom is how breast is best. ‘normalize breastfeeding’ is great. ‘normalize formula’ is great, too! so yeah. that’s all! normalize formula! your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY.” “The stress of it, combined with the guilt that you cannot do nature’s most natural thing for your own baby is too much. I dunno why this is my crusade now. I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama,” she wrote.

[From People]

I was behind a man at the grocery store on Sunday who was buying formula – the good stuff, the stuff they keep locked behind plexiglass. I had a brief panic flashback of forgetting to buy it and not having enough at home. And then I felt terrible because he’d left and the clerk gave me his coupon for his next purchase! I’m with Chrissy on this crusade and I haven’t had to feed a baby in over a decade. A fed baby is always best. I promise you that is what babies would say if they could talk. If breastfeeding works for the mom, great. If it doesn’t, then finding what does is just as good.

Even though a few tried to take Chrissy on, most defended her point, going further to suggest that we should normalize letting a new mom do they best they can. I stopped breastfeeding my first child when he cut teeth at three months and started biting. I stopped breastfeeding my second at four months because I’d taken a four-day trip and didn’t pump enough while I was away, so she wasn’t getting enough when I returned. She’d also cut a tooth by then and I’d hated breastfeeding from the start. We were all perfectly happy and it never occurred to me to feel bad about it. I guess I could try to now… Nope, sorry – still happy with my decisions. I don’t know if anyone out there is currently struggling with feeding issues but if you are, I’m sorry. I do know it is an incredibly stressful situation. Please do what is best for you, your baby and your family and do not let someone else impose their ideas on you. If your doctor says things are okay, they are okay – and you will be too.