Helena Bonham Carter: We have a ‘moral responsibility’ to say The Crown is dramatized

It continues to amuse me to see how many “Establishment” figures in the UK have their panties in a twist about The Crown. Specifically, The Crown’s Season 4, where Princess Diana is introduced and a new generation watches as the “Establishment” sets out to gaslight, marginalize and destroy a young woman. The fact that Diana could keep her wits and her truth throughout those years is extraordinary, and seeing Diana’s ordeal dramatized in The Crown has destroyed two decades of careful PR from Prince Charles. Charles is SO MAD about it. And I still believe that Charles is behind all of the efforts to delegitimize The Crown. So… did Charles call up Helena Bonham Carter, who starred for two seasons as Princess Margaret?

The calls for Netflix to add a disclaimer to its hit royal series The Crown don’t appear to be dying down any time soon. Helena Bonham Carter — who plays Princess Margaret in seasons 3 and 4 — has now added her voice to the growing argument, saying that producers have a “moral responsibility” to tell viewers that it’s a drama. Speaking on a newly-released episode of an official podcast for the show, she claimed there was an important distinction to make between “our version” of the events depicted, and “the version.” “It is dramatized,” she said. “I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not… it’s not a drama-doc, we’re making a drama.’ So they are two different entities.”

Yes, everyone should know that The Crown is a drama. Which is why Netflix has categorized as a Drama for the past four seasons. Which is why the actors involved have won awards in Drama categories. Which is why Peter Morgan has won awards for writing television screenplays for original works. In all of the conversations around The Crown these days – many of them by Gen Z – literally no one is claiming that The Crown is a documentary, or that everything shown on The Crown is 100% accurate. Morgan and the actors have always made it perfectly clear that the show has always been dramatizations based on history. Again, the broad strokes are right. It’s absurd for Prince Charles and Helena Bonham Carter and all of these government ministers to fuss about it, my God.