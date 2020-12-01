Prince Harry slams people who are all talk and no action on the environment

About 11 months ago, Prince William announced the Earthshot Prize, something vague (at the time) which he claimed would be so big and important. So big and important he ignored it for nine months, then attached his name to it once again when all of his aides had pulled something together. Enter Environmental Bill, Keen About The Environment. Suddenly Environmental Bill had a shiny new thing to launch and give interviews about and he even organized a weird documentary where he stood around royal properties and banged on about how much HE cares about the environment. He spoke about how nothing makes him more incandescent with rage than inaction, or lack of leadership regarding the environment. He said that all with a straight face, at the age of 38, after avoiding work his entire adult life. Well, who even knows who Prince Harry was referencing in a new interview:

Prince Harry has called for action rather than words to tackle environmental issues and the climate crisis. The Duke of Sussex, voicing his support of a new Netflix-style platform for climate documentaries, said that protecting the natural world needed “doers”. The royal was speaking in his capacity as head of Africa Parks, the conservation group he has been president of since 2017. A conversation with the Duke of Sussex about the importance of protecting the natural world will be available on WaterBear Network from 1 December. “For me it’s about putting the do’s behind the say’s, and that is something that WaterBear is going to be doing: capitalising on a community of doers. There’s a lot of people that say, but this is about action,” Prince Harry said during the interview, The Independent has learned. Harry, who has spent much of the past year in his adopted home of California with wife Meghan and their one-year-old son Archie, spoke on behalf of African Parks, the conservation group he has been president of since 2017.

[From The Independent]

I’m sure the anti-Sussex people will be like “omg, Harry puts talking ahead of doing too!” Yeah, but he actually goes and volunteers on the ground with environmental and conservation charities and foundations, and he always has taken action. While William has, historically, been more of a talker. William would rather hang out on Jecca Craig’s Kenyan property than actually protect wildlife or DO anything. Anyway, I don’t know if Harry was specifically referencing William and the Earthshot Prize, but it felt shady! And I’m here for it.