Donald Trump has successfully grifted $170 million since Election Day

Yesterday, Wisconsin and Arizona certified their election results, ensuring that their states’ Electoral College votes would go to President-elect Joe Biden. This came after the “Trump campaign” spent millions of dollars in ridiculous lawsuits and recounts, all so Donald Trump could lose several times over. The Washington Post had a terrifying piece about the “20 days” of insanity between Election Day and Trump authorizing the Biden transition, with one adviser saying that Trump spent weeks telling people he actually won: “[He was like] Mad King George, muttering, ‘I won. I won. I won.’”
There’s some confusion about whether Trump really does believe all the lies he pushes, whether the con artist is actually the biggest mark of them all. I still don’t know, honestly. I think Trump is deranged and he can’t admit to himself that he lost, but he also fell backwards into a successful grift. Apparently, he’s raised $170 million since Election Day:
President Trump has raised about $170 million since Election Day as his campaign operation has continued to aggressively solicit donations with hyped-up appeals that have funded his fruitless attempts to overturn the election and that have seeded his post-presidential political ambitions, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The money, much of which was raised in the first week after the election, according to the person, has arrived as Mr. Trump has made false claims about fraud and sought to undermine public confidence in the legitimacy of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory.
Instead of slowing down after the election, Mr. Trump’s campaign has ratcheted up its volume of email solicitations for cash, telling supporters that money was needed for an “Election Defense Fund.” In reality, the fine print shows that the first 75 percent of every contribution currently goes to a new political action committee that Mr. Trump set up in mid-November, Save America, which can be used to fund his political activities going forward, including staff and travel. The other 25 percent of each donation is directed to the Republican National Committee. A donor has to give $5,000 to Mr. Trump’s new PAC before any funds go to his recount account.
Still, the Trump campaign continues to urgently ask for cash. On Monday, Mr. Trump signed a campaign email that breathlessly told supporters that the end of November — nearly four weeks after Election Day — represented “our most IMPORTANT deadline EVER.”
The $170 million figure, raised in less than four weeks, is an enormous sum that rivals the amounts of money brought in at the peak of the campaign. While a breakdown of the money was not immediately available, the deluge of donations would appear to have paid off any remaining Trump campaign debt (in the first days after the election, the fine print showed that contributions were earmarked for that purpose). The money is also likely to provide Mr. Trump with a sizable financial head start in paying for his post-presidency political activities.
Despite the influx of cash, both the Trump campaign and the R.N.C. have reduced the size of their staffs since the election.
Something I’ve been wondering is whether Trump’s bonkers lawyers are actually going to get paid. Rudy Giuliani reportedly asked for $20,000 a day (lmao) but Rudy also said that he’ll work out his bill with the Trump people once everything is done. It feels like the “campaign” hired the dumbest clowns at the rodeo and those clowns are doing their best to spread every ridiculous conspiracy they can think of, all as performance art for Dear Leader. But are they going to get paid? I doubt it. As for Trump’s $170 million war chest… let’s be honest, that superpac is going to be Trump’s piggy bank for all kinds of things, few of them involving his political future. He’s going to loot that superpac for legal fees, for hush money, for bribes and probably for hookers and blow.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I guess he will have to pardon himself because campaign finance laws are prosecuted.
Sean Hannity is telling him to do just that. But even if he pardons himself, he can’t touch state level crimes. And those seem to be the strongest cases.
But don’t you have to be guilty of a crime before being granted a pardon? Isn’t a pardon an admittance of guilt? Donny says he’s done nothing wrong so why would he need to grant himself a blanket pardon? Even assuming he could do such a thing.
THIS is what I’ve been wondering, too, Midnight@theOasis! Why is everyone asking whether he’ll pardon himself if he hasn’t been charged with anything? It’s SO weird – would you walk up to your totally innocent peer and ask if they’re going to pardon themselves?
Midnight and lobstah- the way Hannity put it, the Dems will go on a witchhunt and accuse Trump of crimes, so he has to pardon himself… cause of course innocent people just magically get convicted and need pardons.
There is precedent. Gerald Ford preemptively pardoned Richard Nixon soon after Nixon resigned for “any crimes he may of committed” during Watergate, despite Nixon not yet charged or convicted of anything. The thought at the time was that the country needed to heal and prosecuting Nixon would stretch for years and prevent that from happening.
@Dutch Trump pardoning himself would not be the same thing. Nixon resigned the Presidency first. I was listening to a legal expert who felt it wouldn’t be allowed because then it would set a precedent of the President being above the law. That would open the door to all sorts of evil. Well even more evil, I guess.
Innocent people are tried and found guilty far too often, so I hate to see our legal system as twisted and manipulated as we have the last four years. And I know this is a gossip site, but we should tread lightly in mocking abuse of this system. Our legal system is our first line defense for EVERYTHING we value.
*jumps off soapbox*
Rudy just asked for a blanket check pardon today too. Seriously you got to wonder what that turd did. As for the Rump=Nixon thing, it’s not the same. I also think during Nixon people just accepted Ford’s pardon. I would think now, if that happened, it would be challenged in court. I don’t think a criminal can pardon themselves.
If we can issue blank check pardons, then I want one for my grandchildren, in case they get in trouble one day. Ha!
I’m not surprised. One of my aunts shared a post about dump being the greatest American president of all time or something like that and she doesn’t even live in the US 🤦🏻♀️
some people are too far gone.
I don’t get non Americans weighing in on our elections. The only other country I have a passing interest in is Canada and that’s only because their PM is super cute but I don’t care about his politics.
America is the world’s largest economic and military superpower. Other countries don’t really get a choice to ignore us because what we do will effect the global market. This being said, the fact that Trump is popular outside the US should be a warning to the entire Western World about the popularity of hard right fascism right now.
I guess we care because it also impacts us? If the USA ignores the Paris climate pact, that has an impact for all of us; no matter where we live…
We weigh in because it directly effects foreign policy. This means everything from economic agreements to warfare. Trust me. It matters.
I mean I weigh in on UK politics here on a regular basis and certainly make my opinions on the royal family known. What happens in a country besides your own can have a big impact on your country, depending on various policies and agreements etc. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with someone having opinions on US politics who doesn’t live here.
I think claiming Donald Trump is our greatest president is problematic lol, but not the idea of expressing an opinion.
What America does affects the rest of the world – your military is stationed all over the globe. Your resource use affects the planet’s climate. Your economy crashing affects the world’s economy.
It’s ignorant to think the rest of the world shouldn’t have an opinion on US elections. Who you vote for affects the whole world.
And one Texas suppoter is suing for his 2.5 million dollar donation back because they’re failing. I see more of that coming once Trump is gone from office.
Mad King Donald can keep fleecing the sheep all he wants, because it’s just more shady actions to prosecute him for.
Meanwhile, Jenna Ellis, of his legal team, is posting fake Teddy Roosevelt quotes about the dishonesty of liberals. And when called out said it didn’t matter because the quote was true anyway.
And these folks are going to uncover fraud? Lolz for days on that one.
If Republicans actually paid any attention to history, they’d know Teddy Roosevelt was labeled a progressive Republican who busted up monopolies, believed in protecting the working class from corporate corruption, policed his own police departments for corruption, was a conservationist and on and on. He also loved journalists and journalism lol. They support the history that is true in their heads. It just grinds my gears.
If you’re willing to donate that much money to the most famous grifter in America…. well…
Several old sayings come to mind: PT Barnum: “There’s a sucker born every minute.” And, “A fool and his money are soon parted.” The big orange clown is seriously grifting.
Yeah, I laughed my head off when I read about that. Too bad, sucker!
Considering at the end of the campaign there were reports that they were out of cash and blew through huge amounts of money, anyone still dumb enough to donate deserve to get fleeced.
You know most of that $170 mil is long gone, into the family’s secret accounts, the Russian debt collectors, and probably a good chunk up Don Jr. and Screaming Kimberley’s noses.
It’s not normal that a black man passing bad cheques is deemed unworthy enough to live, and is suffocated to death on the street, face upon asphalt, by a cop kneeling on his neck. While this POS gets to be president and is enabled to fraud to his heart’s content.
Amen.
Preach!!
it’s thoroughly heart-breaking.
This exactly!
I’ll be honest here… I’m not that mad about it. He’s grifting it from other terrible people, and $170 million is not even that much when you consider how fast he burns it. That won’t even last him through March.
Same. I snicker every time I see one of my tRumper neighbors resisting the urge to encourage them to send more money, and extra for the Wall.
Yeah, it’s kind of like… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Grifters gonna grift, and new idiots are born every day. The less money they have to give to Georgia’s senate race, the better.
Oh that’s his fund to pay for his defence against Ms James from SDNYC – she is coming for his leaky ass!!!
Plus let’s not forget Deutsche Bank want $270mill soon.
I think you hit the nail on the head. He’s raising this money to pay back that debt. He’s lying about using that money to fund a 2024 run. He may run again, but he’ll grift that money from somewhere else in the future. Didn’t a lot of his past campaign funds kind of disappear?
But wasn’t grifting his whole motivation for wanting to be POTUS in the first place? At least with this grift, most of the people who will be hurt by it are his dumbass worshipers, right? And Lord knows they deserve it. And I will be forever cackling over Trump spending all that money for recounts and shit, only for them to confirm that, yeah, he lost. Pretty decisively, too.
I, too, have been wondering whether or not he genuinely believes he won. Judging by Facebook rants from the trashier side of my family, the Trumpettes are buying into the conspiracy theory.
@miranda, paying for recounts, where in at least one case (Wisconsin), the recount actually produced more votes for Biden than originally thought.
Yesterday while the Arizona Governor (??) was certifying the paperwork in a press conference, he got a call on his phone. He took it out of his pocket, looked at it, then put it down, face down. First reports were that it was Trump in the phone and he was PISSED he didn’t take his call at that moment. I cackled when I saw that video. I may have even made a Duchess Kate face.
Hahahaha at “I may have even made a Duchess Kate face”
For some reason, tRump always chooses chairs with short legs to sit on. Go back and check photos. It’s a thing.
You’d think he’d want to be higher than everyone else. But no. Maybe he does it because he thinks his legs look longer? Or having his knees raised makes his butt look smaller? The man is vain.
In interviews, his guests have regular height chairs, but tRump’s chair is always lower. Does he have men go around with him everywhere to chop chair legs off? I’m dying to know.
He’s probably just accustomed to sitting on his solid gold toilet like that with his Squatty Potty. An all-McDonald’s diet has consequences, doesn’t it?
Hahaha, I’m calling him Squatty McPotty from now on. Also bc he’s full of shite.
I think it’s some sort of power move but cant figure out why. Because then he has to lean forward more? It makes him look bigger? I don’t know.
Looking bigger is probably it. He obviously doesn’t realize that the effect is less “look how butch I am!” and more “high school kid gets stuck in the baby swings at the playground”.
Can you imagine having the time to actually think up and test all these silly power moves that he comes up with? Short chairs, long ties, etc, etc. How does a man who is supposedly the biggest, greatest, busiest, wealthiest, most powerful business man of all time have more free time than me, a regular, middle American, working class woman? Isn’t he supposed to be so super busy making money, and running all his companies, and doing publicity, and being THE PRESIDENT!? And yet, he has time to figure out the exact height that his chair needs to be at so that he can lean forward in the exact way needed to look most menacing and powerful?
The power move is the hands clasped and pointing between knees? The most obvious photo is his interview with Barbara Walters. The chair legs are much shorter and the seat cushion height is halved. I can’t with this man anymore. He’s so precious…
The more fragile the man, the more dangerous his is, once give power.
Oh god. These comments made my day. Did you see the picture of him sitting behind the tiny desk? Now I want to see him driving around in one of those tiny Shriners cars.
Of course he’s going to keep raising money. He’s figured out that this whole “campaign” thing is the greatest con in the world. He can just raise money and spend it and no one looks too hard at it before giving him more money (remember how his campaign was somehow completely broke before the election even though he had been raising money for almost 4 years?) He’s going to treat this super PAC like his own personal slush fund and at this point, if people are still stupid enough to fall for it, that’s on them.
I think the IRS will have something to say about this. I doubt everyone can just open super PACs and use it for their personal business. Oops more crimes we can charge him for!
I don’t feel sorry for the rich Trumpers that are flushing their money down the toilet, but I am starting to feel a bit conflicted about the poor Trumpers that are handing over more than they can afford. They are obviously idiots, but I still feel kind of bad for them for being such racist idiots and wasting so much of their emotion on hate. They are Americans but are for some reason longing to live in an autocracy. It’s fascinating. Their poor kids.
I read an article I think in WaPo or somewhere about Trump’s fascination with televangelists like Creflo Dollar and their ability to fleece their followers out of money. He’s taking a page out of their book, always creating a fake crisis or urgency that needs a donation RIGHT AWAY! He will probably start sending out MAGA prayer cloths or MAGA holy oil in exchange.
Trump would do really well as a televangelist! I’ve been telling this to people for years. It brings all the money and adoration that he craves and none of the responsibility and hard work of a public office. Plus, he only hurts his followers and not the rest of us “hostages”.
Plus he’s got televangelist hair. Bonus!
This is truly disgusting.
Thanks for covering it!
Maybe he can use some of that money to buy a bigger desk….
I hope every one of his supporters gives and gives until they literally have *nothing* left. And then I hope a person of color or a gay person or a gay person of color who also has a spouse of a different ethnicity and their kids move into their foreclosed upon homes and put up solar panels and recycle the shit out of everything and compost and eat kale or whatever and live their best lives forever, while the dipshit who supported Trump has to move into some crappy trailer or apartment or duplex and battles chronic constipation and gout and cant afford healthcare so it’s just a friggin grind until Death takes them.