Larsa Pippen, 46, is hooking up with married, 24-year-old NBA player Malik Beasley

This was the year when I finally understood who Larsa Pippen is. Larsa is the 46-year-old ex-wife of Scottie Pippen and mother to four children, all with Scottie. Most younger people probably know Larsa as Kim Kardashian’s former BFF – Larsa often appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and she was reportedly close to all of the Kardashian sisters and Kanye West too. Then they had some kind of spectacular (yet lowkey) falling out this year. Larsa later claimed that the Kardashians were mad that she dated Tristan Thompson first (WHAT) and that Kanye used to call her all the time to rant and rave.

Anyway, now Larsa Pippen is in the news this week because there were some photos of her holding hands with a young NBA player named Malik Beasley. Malik is 24 years old. And married.

Yeah, so Larsa and Malik were photographed hand-in-hand, arm-in-arm and apparently his WIFE found out about the affair when the photos came out. Sources told TMZ that Malik’s wife Montana Yao was “blindsided” by the photos and she was expecting Malik to “home in Minnesota for his 24th birthday on Nov. 26 … and she was disappointed when he didn’t make it back.” Malik and Montana have a child together too.

Internet detectives found Malik creeping on Larsa’s Instagram, leaving her comments about wanting to date her weeks ago:

It turns out that Malik’s side chick was also surprised by Malik being photographed with Larsa as well.

I honestly can’t believe Larsa, a woman who is 46 years old and a mother of four, is involved in this kind of messy situation. But wow, Malik seems like a real piece of work too.

  1. Chica1971 says:
    December 2, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Isn’t Scottie Pippen, jr who is going to NBA next year her son also ? That’s gonna be mighty messy, mom chasing son’s colleagues. So messy and desperate.. Is she for the streets?

  2. Ariel says:
    December 2, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Larsa is not married, Larsa is not cheating on Malik’s wife. Malik is the gross idiot who has a wife, a mistress, and made advances on a single adult woman who decided he looked like a little fun. As is her right.
    I am not here for the shaming of single women over the behavior of gross men.
    Yes, we should all make better choices regarding the men we choose to spend time with, b/c many of them are not nice to us, and occasionally, more than occasionally, men kill women they love.
    But, again, she is single. She is not at fault.

    • Mrs. Peel says:
      December 2, 2020 at 11:40 am

      Damn right she’s at fault – she knew he was married and had a child – they are both equally at fault.

    • megs283 says:
      December 2, 2020 at 11:43 am

      Right. “Married Man WITH A MISTRESS Continues to Pursue Women”

    • Elizabeth says:
      December 2, 2020 at 11:50 am

      Why do the cheater apologists always have to come out and go on about how a woman is supposedly morally untouched by *her own actions.*

      Maybe you’ve never had a man cheat on you and lie to you. It’s incredibly painful and hard to be in the position Montana is in right now, and I would never want to be involved in hurting another woman like that.

      Larsa has enough street smarts at her age to understand what was going on; a marriage isn’t a secret: they and their child were photographed and publicized. She isn’t a fool and she knew what she was doing and she knew she was going to hurt a young woman and she didn’t care.

      Lying is wrong and being accessory to a lie is wrong.

      • Evenstar says:
        December 2, 2020 at 11:56 am

        I agree with you. It’s an over correction from slut-shaming, which is also absolutely wrong. Any single person should be able to sleep with as many other single people as they damn please. But to claim that a woman involved in cheating isn’t doing anything wrong because she herself didn’t take any vows is such obtuse thinking.

      • Cheryl says:
        December 2, 2020 at 12:42 pm

        Agree…. consenting adults, but whoops some of the people we are married to currently are not consenting….

      • Ariel says:
        December 2, 2020 at 1:41 pm

        Elizabeth,
        I don’t consider myself a “cheater apologist” because i believe all the blame should go on the actual cheater, the married man.

        And yes, i have been cheated on by a man, who slept with a girl named Moxie- seriously. She’s not my favorite person, but she didn’t promise to be faithful to me. Johnny did. Johnny was at fault.
        I mean, it all feels awful. But one person made promises to someone, and that person broke those promises, and i believe the fault lies with that person, the cheater.
        The other person, i mean, we can have conversations about how we tell our friend she is making a bad decision when she “dates” a married man, because frankly, she is treating herself badly by being in a “relationship” where she will never be treated in a way she should be.
        But i do not believe that she is responsible for the promises a man makes to his wife.

    • Minnie says:
      December 2, 2020 at 2:06 pm

      Oh, come on. Don’t be thick now. If you’re single and sleeping with other single people (or people in consensual open relationships) then kudos to you. But willingly sleeping with a man who you know to be married and in a monogamous relationship is just reprehensible. This isn’t the same as slut-shaming; no one is shaming Larsa for sleeping with other people. We’re criticizing the fact that she became an accomplice to a cheater.

  3. JustMe2 says:
    December 2, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Yah if I found out my husband was cheating on me in a public photo AND that he already had ANOTHER on the side that man had better just leave the country. What a mess and shame on Lara’s messing with a kid like that..

  4. Watson says:
    December 2, 2020 at 11:36 am

    I have a feeling Larsa will eject herself from any messy situation she finds herself not happy with. Not worried about this one. However as an aside, her taste in men is terrible.

  5. Laalaa says:
    December 2, 2020 at 11:38 am

    And maybe she just wanted to get some, and she doesn’t care if it’s messy.
    That reminds me, where is Dominic West?

  6. Stacy Dresden says:
    December 2, 2020 at 11:41 am

    EW!

  7. Size Does Matter says:
    December 2, 2020 at 11:45 am

    I can’t sort out the ages/relationships. She must be much younger than Scottie Pippen. My brain can’t compute Kim K being friends with Scottie P’s ex wife.

    Reply
    • LightPurple says:
      December 2, 2020 at 11:51 am

      She’s 46. Scottie Pippen is 55. Kim Kardashian is 40. The Kardashians have been involving themselves with NBA players for over a decade.

      Reply
  8. mellie says:
    December 2, 2020 at 11:51 am

    I think he’s for sure a piece of $hit, but I also feel like she loves attention, anyone who is associated with that Kardashian Klan of fools always gets a side-eye from me. I can’t help it. Make better friend choices!
    On a side note, that is some attire to wear to the mall. Sheesh. But, she does look good!

  9. Tiffany says:
    December 2, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Would Malik have been identified if he was wearing his mask properly? Huh.

    Reply
  10. J ferber says:
    December 2, 2020 at 11:55 am

    No hate here.

  11. Princess Peach says:
    December 2, 2020 at 11:56 am

    That overalls outfit is just atrocious.

    Reply
  12. Hohoxo says:
    December 2, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    Larsa is a garbage human being. I don’t know if anyone remembers, but she had her first taste of ‘fame’ on The Real Housewives of Miami. She was a nasty piece of work, as was Cristy Rice. Treated everyone horribly. It really stuck with me how awful she treated her nannies and staff. She’s never had a job except being a goldigger. She showed her true colors way before all this so I am not surprised.
    I understand both parties are at fault but this seems to be a repeat pattern of Larsa’s. Sorry, end rant.

    • minx says:
      December 2, 2020 at 1:23 pm

      She looks completely trashy. Skintight short dress, big fake boobs, chopped off nose that isn’t in proportion to her face. Could be a Kardashian.

      Reply
  13. Mel says:
    December 2, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    I find her gross… tacky famewhore.

  14. Noki says:
    December 2, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    Does she know he is simply using her ? Unless you are a hardcore BB fan did anyone even know Lamar Odom, James Harden,Tristan Thomas etc. Being linked with the K Klan raises ones profile.

    Reply
  15. ME says:
    December 2, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    They both need to take blame here. It just baffles me how so many men cheat so openly ! It’s like they really don’t give a f*ck, nor do the women they cheat with. They are all gross.

  16. TheOriginalMia says:
    December 2, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    Messy people. All of them. I feel for his wife, but girl…get his money and move on with your life.

    Reply
  17. Miasys says:
    December 2, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    It’s all just gross people being gross. Like high school all over again except there are marriages, children and actual lives being messed with here. And everyone involved is old enough that they should know better. Selfish petty people with money doing whatever they want. If everyone was single, I’d be like, get it girl, but ugh, just yucky.

  18. tcbc says:
    December 2, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    Lori Harvey, this is your future

