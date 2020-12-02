“Freshly pardoned Mike Flynn thinks martial law should be declared” links

With the pardon fresh in his hand, Mike Flynn suggests that Donald Trump should declare martial law and hold a new election. LMAO, these people. [Towleroad]

The 2021 Oscars will be in person, they will not be virtual. Ugh. [Just Jared]

Kayleigh Donaldson writes about Duchess Meghan & “stiff upper lips.” [Pajiba]

Ana de Armas is IMDB’s #1 top star of 2020? Eh. [Dlisted]

Jennifer Lawrence’s wig *is* atrocious, my goodness. [LaineyGossip]

The Fug Girls’ 2020 Gift Guide! [Go Fug Yourself]

Is anyone buying what Kayleigh McEnany is selling? [Jezebel]

The UK approved a coronavirus vaccine before any other Western country. [Buzzfeed]

Which Quarantine Barbie are you? [OMG Blog]

Mindy Kaling serves up some faux-snakeskin realness. [RCFA]

Here’s from the manifesto Gen Flynn tweeted and endorsed, calls on Trump to declare martial law and suspend the constitution, then have the military hold a new election. pic.twitter.com/Jo4OsczqEV — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 2, 2020