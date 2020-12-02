“Freshly pardoned Mike Flynn thinks martial law should be declared” links

With the pardon fresh in his hand, Mike Flynn suggests that Donald Trump should declare martial law and hold a new election. LMAO, these people. [Towleroad]
Here’s from the manifesto Gen Flynn tweeted and endorsed, calls on Trump to declare martial law and suspend the constitution, then have the military hold a new election. pic.twitter.com/Jo4OsczqEV
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 2, 2020
So question. You guys are pretty insightful and I would love to hear opinions. Everyone says Flynn was an amazing military officer until he lost his mind when he got fired. But this? It seems like this kind of evil had to have been there in part all along and he just got worse? What do you think? Was he always a problem who got promoted up anyway or did he just loose his mind and decide to be a proponent of martial law? Uugh
That’s a really interesting question. In a related case, apparently Sidney Powell used to be an at least OK lawyer until she went full MAGA. I connect both with the accounts people are sharing of loved ones who got sucked into the Q-Anon insanity. Saturate yourself with that stuff long enough and it will really change you.
I was in the military and some vets have trouble transitioning once out of the service. Being a General, Flynn had access to amazing health care and mental health programs, so I’m going to go with he’s a great general but a sucky human being.
This is a good point. I grew up near Several military bases and had a number of friends who joined the military and found an amazing life, and a few who had a hard time when they left. The Q thing is terrifying. We have a mental health epidemic in this country that is activating the actual Pandemic
my nephew was stationed in north Dakota, him being so young in a MAGA area….he was brain washed…when he got stationed back away from North Dakota he woke up and realized how crazy the people in MAGA country is
I have so many things I want to say about this person and what he said. But they probably aren’t legal or reflect well on my morals and beliefs that I normally try to abide by.
I’m incandescent with rage.
“Temporarily suspend the constitution?” JFC
THIS is why I don’t believe in ‘both sides’. One side is actively trying to erase the results of an election because they don’t like the outcome. One side is actively trying to rile people up and instigate unrest or even civil war. One side is full of facists. I will not talk to you (I don’t even care if you are family or a friend) if you believe there are good people on both sides. You are not a good person if you still think the Orange Buffon or any of his associates are remotely OK people.
Wholeheartedly agree with you.
I really wish the democrats will step up and prosecute these traitors! Stop being nice and play their game.
This traitor was accepted a plea bargain from Mueller. Trump pardoned him.
Only for the lying to the FBI part. Remember, they didn’t bring charges to the other crimes he allegedly committed (kidnapping a Turkish cleric comes to mind). I think all of that is off the table since he went back on his plea. They can throw the son out too.
Waiting for a real DOJ to get him. I think the pardon was a narrow one – not preemptive like what Rump will give his asshole spawns so hell yeah, they can go after him for this.
Someone on Twitter also mentioned that the military has their own tribunal and the pardon power doesn’t reach there. That was an interesting point.
I scoffed out loud at Flynn. F— that guy.
Need to throw his butt in jail for sedition. He’s a traitor. Hope the judge ignores the pardon and does what needs to be done.
He should be in prison. End of.
My god, this is never ending.
Geezus, this guy was a general in the U.S. military!
This really makes me lose sleep at night. How many active military support these views?
A new day, a new horror story.
Because nothing says freewill of the people like suspending the Constitution and forcing them to hand vote during a pandemic under martial law.
He’s throwing Leaky McDepends a bone cause he got his pardon – give it a couple of months and he will be singing a different song when his master is no longer in power.
Initially, I wanted to flip sh*t when I read this. After calming down…this is just him sucking up to Cheeto and making noise. The more noise they make and wind up the crazy MAGATs – the less attention paid to the lying, grifting, crime, treason and everything else the administration is up to. Sorry, not giving this lunatic bandwidth for this. They are not going to impose military rule or have a new election because 75 million people would be rioting in the streets. It’s just noise to distract you from the other, more insidious shenanigans they are up to.
That said, Flynn needs to be locked up. He’s a danger to himself and others.
I just read up on this guy. I’d honestly quite forgotten about him. He identifies as a pro-Choice Democrat! Or at least he did the last time he was asked about it.
WTF?! I guess it just goes to show MAGATISM is a disease of the mind and spirit more than a Republican ideology, though right now the infection is mostly isolated to the Republican Party. Probably because it can find more to fester on within Republican ideology.
It’s just that if you were to tell me the speech that was made with so much feeling and empathy by an official in Georgia came from a Republican and a rant such as this came from a Democrat, I’d have thought you lost your mind.
Damn, 2020!
Correct me if I’m wrong but GOP stands for Good ole Party?
Why would anyone in this day want to be affiliated with anything under this banner? Unless of course, you know, racism? Why are they referred to as both GOP and Republicans?