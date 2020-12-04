Cardi B: ‘I also met cops that are really good people & have really good hearts’

I will only accept four ladies as Women of the Year: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Kamala Harris and Dr. Jill Biden. When is THAT photoshoot?? Instead of that powerful foursome, Billboard decided to just give Cardi B their Woman of the Year honor. She deserves it! “WAP” was one of the few good things about 2020, and Cardi continues to be interesting, engaging, newsworthy, infuriating and funny. You can read Cardi’s Billboard interview here. Some highlights:
Her vibe for 2020: “I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself. I like justice. I like to work and be creative. But I also like popping my p–sy.”
Watching the returns on Election Day: “I was having fun with my kid, but then I kept looking on Instagram and was getting jittery. [Before the election], I just felt like Biden had this in the bag. Then Election Day came, and I’m seeing so many states are just red, period. It just surprises you when you don’t hear people around you saying, “Oh, I don’t support Trump.” There’s other people that don’t really think like us. Millions of people who are not on the same page as you and don’t understand what he did wrong and why we’re so anxious. I’m like, “Oh, sh-t. I’m getting nervous now.”
Seeing the world celebrate Biden’s win: “You know, we always talking sh-t about this country, even though we’re from this country. At the end of the day, we need to understand we are a big example to other countries. I’m seeing France celebrate Biden’s win. I seen Haiti celebrate the win of Biden. When my parents came to this country, they just thought this was the land of dreams and sh-t. Everybody around the world thinks the same way, even though we don’t see it because we live here. It’s important to set a good example, show unity and have somebody that represents us the right way.
People singing “WAP” outside the White House when Biden won: “I just feel like it was such a big victory for me and for Megan. I’m so used to listening to raunchy female rap music since I was a little girl — Trina, Khia, Lil’ Kim, Jacki-O, Foxy [Brown]. “WAP,” to me, was just a regular raunchy female rap song, but it caused so much controversy. So many Republicans — not just any Republicans that got an Instagram following, but a lot of Republicans that got blue checks [on Twitter] and millions of followers, [like Ben] Shapiro, Candace Owens, Tomi Lahren — were talking so much crap about “WAP.” So it was just a victory for me seeing people celebrating Biden’s win with my and Megan’s song. Power of the p–sy, ya heard?!
Whether all cops are bastards: “A lot of these Trump supporters don’t understand why people say, “Black lives matter.” People didn’t go looting because Trump was president — they went looting because there’s a lot of Black men getting killed unjustly. A lot of Republicans think that we hate the police. Personally, there was a point when I did hate the cops because I had really bad experiences growing up with the cops, but I also met cops that are really good people and have really good hearts. I just feel like we need to hire more people like that. That’s why people love firefighters — they just believe firefighters got a good heart. They don’t care if you’re Black or white, they ain’t just gonna let you die in a fire.
Bringing her daughter Kulture to the Show Me the Signs campaign: “I just thought she was looking really cute — and I want her to grow up knowing how the world really is. My daughter came out of my p–sy rich. She lives a different lifestyle than I lived. This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool. There was only one community pool where I’m from. I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged. Even me with her dad [rapper Offset], we have had really bad experiences with police, and we’re rich and famous. I want her to know that you’re not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don’t want her to ever have the mentality of, “This doesn’t apply to me.”
Libra energy: “I don’t know if I’m an activist. I’m a Libra — we are the justice sign. I like fairness, and I have compassion toward everybody. This is the type of person that I’ve always been. When I was a stripper, I posted the same shit that I post now. I was doing marches in Harlem. But I don’t want people to think, “Oh, she’s an activist.” There’s people out here that really go off and beyond, like a Tamika [Mallory] or Shaun King, who go out of their way to really help. I feel like those are activists. I don’t want to take away from what they are. I just want to be a person with a platform that believes in good.
She obviously talks about so much more, like how she doesn’t like the nastiness and bad energy of social media these days, how much she loves Megan Thee Stallion, what went into the making of “WAP” and more. I can’t believe she name-checked Shaun King, who is a giant fraud! Lord, somebody tell her. Anyway, I’ll always love the way Cardi speaks about politics and the importance of political engagement. I honestly believe she helped a lot of young people become first-time voters this year, and I enjoy what she says about staying active and staying vigilant politically.
Covers & IG courtesy of Billboard.
I genuinely find Cardi endlessly fascinating. She definitely makes mistakes (and I think Offset ain’t shit) but overall I think she’s a great person and I LOVE watching her grow and develop as a person.
rofl at that Offset sidebar 🤣
Curious about Kaiser’s hate for Shawn King there at the end of the piece- maybe I missed something in the news?
He’s a massive con artist and fraud
https://www.thedailybeast.com/shaun-king-keeps-raising-money-and-questions-about-where-it-goes-3
I didn’t know that about Shaun. I had followed him a lot on Facebook when I was still active on the platform, and he really did fight for justice, so I will always appreciate him for that.
Whatever these money issues are, he needs to get that together because they are clearly tarnishing his image.
Whether or not he’s a total fraud is up for debate to me, but I do legitimately get the sense from a lot of these articles that he’s nowhere near as politically and economically savvy as he pretends to be, and that is a problem if he keeps fundraising people’s money and repeatedly mismanaging it. He’s very good at knowing how to wield social media effectively to garner media attention, which is definitely a skill, but so is running an organization, and they do not necessarily overlap. In a lot of ways, I wonder if it’s intentional maliciousness or just a lot of ego at play hiding financial incompetence.
Either way, people would be wise to redirect their money into organizations that have a proven track record. I think there’s definitely a subset of the Internet that means well but isn’t as wary as they should be of fundraising types. An important part of giving money to organizations is researching them.
As a Louisville resident, I dislike him because he posted incorrect information about windows being boarded at the Hall of Justice during the height of the Breonna Taylor protests.
He posted that a “source” had told him no charges were being announced against the officers. In REALITY, they were being boarded because a few had been damaged the night before and needed repairs, and employees had requested them being boarded in the meantime. It caused huge tension and nearly resulted in unrest that day; local activists had to repeatedly calm everyone down and say none of their sources corroborated the story. It got Shaun King a lot of likes and retweets though, which is what he actually cares about.
Shaun King has been repeatedly called out for a number of things including blackfishing. He is much the same as the white women who have been called out in recent years for inserting themselves in Black spaces and speaking over Black voices, using the veneer of their own (false) Blackness to justify it.
Shaun King sent out a marketing letter tied to Chadwick Boseman’s death.
Shaun King is terrible. Offset ain’t $#!+ but Shaun King is a whole other kind of dirtbag.
I think her point about cops is especially notable because…even as a middle class white woman, my experiences with police are not excessively positive, and my mother grew up very poor and is downright wary and distrustful of them. But sure, I’ve known one or two that are decent, and if anything , that’s what you should want to reform the system. It’s insulting to police who see their job as a service to the community to be dragged down by those who think it’s a power trip. Bad apples spoil the whole barrel.
Cardi B’s turned out to be a surprising celebrity, hasn’t she? She certainly stumbles occasionally, but there’s a real mind to her experiences there as somebody who legitimately rose up from urban poverty to where she is today. She brings some thoughtful points to the table as somebody who is most certainly not unproblematic but has a very blunt and realistic view of where her life’s journey took her.
I always happen to find it very interesting when some Americas think that everyone idolizes or thinks that the US is THE example for other countries. My friends and I (living in Austria btw) have had this conversations a couple of times and because of all the movies and TV-shows we watched I used to think that as well when I was much younger and not really that interested in the News. However, now when we do think about the US, we manly think of Donald Trump and his less than smart followers, or the problems with the healthcare system and the welfare system in general. I’m not saying that Austria or other European countries are doing everything better, we definitely do not, but yeah I just find it interesting that some think that the US is the one country everyone looks up to. Did lots of people outside of the US celebrate the win of Biden yes, but I think that was mainly because the US has a lot of power and influence in the World.
The citizens of those countries? Not so much. But in terms of the political levels? Yes, I do think a lot of countries wait to see “what America does.” I think they pretend otherwise, but I find it very telling how much the world was shaken up by America putting Trump in office. Internal propaganda aside, a lot of that is just a matter of the current power structure. America funds a hefty percentage of NATO and other global armed forces. We pay the highest amount into the WHO and UN (Trump yelled about it a lot, but he doesn’t control budget, Congress does). A lot of world leaders will hedge around their frustrations with America but they don’t actually *do* anything about it nor do their citizens push them to. The UN meetings still allowed Trump to show up and cause trouble. Nobody sanctioned us or intervened with the trouble Trump (or previous presidents) caused in the Middle East or with the climate pact. The only country to really push back when we gave them shit was China, and notice that even they played the game carefully because, despite insinuations otherwise, China and America very much need each other as global markets to maintain their status as economic powerhouses.
I think it needs to change, and the EU in particular really needs to start making moves to push itself into a position of preeminence because America is going to go through some major civil upheaval in this next decade, and nobody here knows how it’s going to shake out. If America winds up collapsing as a union, somebody needs to be there to fill the power vacuum, and I’d rather it be the EU than China or Russia.
What happened to her face?? Especially in the profile shot. Also I’m no prude but the word p***y has that same effect and on me that “moist” does.