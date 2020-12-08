Regina King: 17 to 25 year-olds are missing milestone moments, rites of passage

Regina King is one of People Magazine’s four People of The Year covers. I’m sorry it took me so long to cover her, I wanted to watch her full interview on People TV instead of just relying on the writeup on their site. Regina is promoting One Night in Miami on Amazon Prime, which is based on the play of the same name featuring a fictional 1964 meeting with Malcolm X, Mohammed Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke talking about their roles in the civil rights movement. It’s out on December 25th. I’m excited for all the good movies coming this Christmas! I’m going to make a list of everything I want to watch!
I loved Regina’s interview with People because she got philosophical and introspective about the pandemic and about activism. It was fun to watch and I came away feeling like I knew her a little better. Here’s some of what she said.
What she’s looking forward to
I am most looking forward to being out of 2020. There’s been so many things that have happened, there’s been a lot of amazing things that have happened to me. I’ve had a lot of survivor’s guilt that has happened to me. ‘These great moments,’ but the world is on fire. I just want to be on the side of the healing. I’m looking forward to healing in 2021.
On being unapologetic
I am here and I am accepting it because of the wonderful artists that have inspired me… I am in this moment with my sisters, locking arms all the way from Julie Dash to Dee Rees. To tell a story and to be unapologetic while telling it. That word is actually a really positive word in a lot of ways. So often we, especially as women, we lead with ‘oh I’m sorry.’ Unapologetic is a good thing.
On being a mom to a 24 year-old son at this time
I’ve never felt just freaking useless as a parent. Probably a lot of parents can connect to this. Just for those 17 to 25 year-olds, it’s just especially tough for them. Watching them have to make sense of ‘how am I not supposed to do the things, make the mistakes’ that make you an amazing adult. I got a chance to go to prom. I got a chance to go to my graduation. That’s heartbreaking. Those little moments are rites of passage, your milestone moments. They’re gonna get through, but there’s a part of me that [is sad for them].
On her Grammys outfit featuring a t-shirt with Breonna Taylor on it
[I though] I have a platform, how can I not use this? How can I remind people that it’s so much bigger than just voting for the president? It’s so much more important to vote for those municipal positions that actually have something to do with your day-to-day life. What was happening with Breonna Taylor, I felt like ‘if I win this award, I will have the opportunity to visually show why it’s so important to vote down the ballot.’
This year, the most influential person to me has been Stacy Abrams. She really is a champion for American people and American rights. She just inspires me to want to speak up a little more. We have some huge elections coming up that will determine what Biden and Harris can do when they’re in office. It’s so important that people recognize that we cannot take our foot off the gas. We cannot become complacent. I hope people can start to think about voting as a way of life.
I really like how she explained being unapologetic as a woman. I’m definitely going to try to bring that into my life more as I could relate to saying I’m sorry. It also resonated with me when she said she has survivor’s guilt. As someone who can work from home and who has a steady job, I feel guilty a lot. All I can do is share what I have.
I’ve thought so often about everything my son is missing by being stuck at home at age 16. He’s happy and resourceful, he Zooms with people every day and he plays video games with friends, but he’s not hanging out like so many of his friends. He shows me their IG stories and snapchats and it’s stressful to see a bunch of kids together like nothing has changed. The ones who care and who are staying home are paying the price.
Regina and her son in 2015 and 2005. Look how cute!
photos credit: Avalon.red, Getty and via Twitter
I love Regina. The first I ever saw of her was in The Big Bang Theory, where she has a recurring role as the University HR manager. She has really amazing timing. Of course, then I began seeing her in other things, and I had such affection for her from that show, I would watch her other stuff. She’s so talented.
She was really great in The Leftovers, too, which I feel like is a completely underrated series. She has a very compelling presence, imo.
Ohh thank you for reminding me, I have never seen the leftovers, I am putting that on my watchlist for the holiday break. And yes, I agree, she does.
Are they really missing these rites of passage tho? Seems like their super selfish parents keep hosting clandestine mask-less prom and homecoming super spreader events, then refusing to assist with contact tracing.
Yeah, that happened in my town. The principal of the high school ended up shutting down the few in-person school events that had been scheduled. You could tell he was ON FIRE mad at these parents for continually disregarding safety measures. It’s so scary, and as CB said, the kids who are staying home and trying to do the right thing are paying the price.
exactly. they aren’t missing anything they didn’t want to miss. those who would’ve stayed home without many friends would still do that in normal circumstances and those who are more sociable are doing it any way today, with maybe a small scale down compared to normal. and while I must admit that I don’t have first-hand knowledge of this, I’ve read a discussion somewhere that the women who are approaching their low fertility years and are single have it the worst now and here I can share first-hand accounts of dozens of women I know who are in that category and they just continue meeting men and being social and going to parties, salons, hairdressers, cosmetic procedures, the gym, having vacations, the only thing they are missing out on is the audience of the rest of us now safely in isolation/social distancing/not giving a f-. anybody who really wants to is not missing out on much of anything.
I get the sense that it’s the parents who are missing the milestones like prom and graduation, not the kids. I have two teenage boys at home, one graduated from high school last June. We had a different kind of ceremony and a different kind of celebration. It was still a special day. How many kids really think of a prom as the big event of their high school years?
I agree. On one of my kid’s university parent FB page, the parents are always SO MAD about their kids supposedly missing everything but it seems to me like the kids themselves are learning to adapt. And those parents are the same people who have loudly and obnoxiously denied and minimized the virus and demonized the governor (he’s in school in Michigan). It’s all about not wanting a single inconvenience or tiny disruption to their lives. It’s selfish af.
I don’t think kids really care about prom anymore. It it is more about homecoming now, or at least among my friend’s kid’s set, that was the big thing. They really did not care about prom and since it is at the end of the year and by then seniors are pretty much over it all anyway.
But as a general rule, I think the parents care more about these things anyway. I see the parents freaking out on social media about the closures and e-learning but their kids are like “whatever, mom.”
In my home country, there is no graduation ceremony from secondary (high) school and the formal end of year dance was never as well attended as the informal ones.
My friends with teenagers and young adults at home have said they aren’t bothered about these things, more that they just want to be able to go out.
I love her. Yes, It’s tough being a parent of high school/college age kids under these circumstances. Yes, they have missed graduation, prom, class trips, etc. They will get over it, though. We are living through hard times, just like other generations before us. What makes it rougher for us is that we aren’t used to sacrifice. Talk to anyone who lived through a war or depression. There are plenty of people really suffering these days. Missing prom isn’t suffering.
so true. most of the people around the globe don’t have these experiences at all. missing out on some social events and ‘milestones’ isn’t even the worst things about having to social distance/isolate/quarantine…
yes these are first world problems for sure.
Love her !!!!!!
It’s a very thoughtful take on the situation and I think once you pass 30 you forget how long a year is when you’re a teenager. I’m 36 and I’m thinking “It’s just a few more months if we’re lucky, get it together. Next summer will be here in a minute.” But at 16, a year was a lifetime.
There is no alternative and kids will get through it. I missed some “lasts” with my dad this year and seeing him not being able to do the few things he could still do and loved doing was hard as f*ck. Maybe he wouldn’t have cared if the virus had cost him a few months if those months had been better. But he wasn’t going to risk infecting others. It’s worth it and kids aren’t dumb. They get it.
The fact she did not even get a Emmy, let alone a nomination for Southland still bothers me to this day.
And, the promotion for Best Director is gonna be awesome. Unapologetic indeed and I love her for it.
The ones missing out on these rites of passage will likely get to miss out on another rite of passage during the pandemic: the funeral of a close family loved one. My cousin had been spending time with four friends during the pandemic, that was their extended bubble. They had dinner together the weekend before Thanksgiving, but one of them had just gone to a nightclub two days before – a club that was subsequently shut down for violating crowd restrictions. No, she didn’t mention THAT at dinner. Three days after they had dinner this friend was symptomatic enough to get tested, but didn’t tell my cousin or their other friends, so my cousin had lunch with his 83-year-old aunt the day that twit got tested. She told them two days after that, when her test came back positive. And so the pandemic continues raging.
Sorry for the rant. I’m tired and frustrated, as we all are, and CB is one of my safe spaces free of Covidiots.
She can’t wait to be out of 2020… as if Covid is going to go away in 2021! Nothing is going to change the first half of 2021. We will be wearing masks all of 2021.
I think most people realize that Covid won’t go away in 2021 but I get the sentiment of wanting to put 2020 behind us, it’s really been a year like no other. And in 2021 at least we have more hope with the vaccine. Fewer unknowns make the new year something to look forward to, imo.
My daughter turns 18 today. I am sad for all she’s missing, and so is she. These are big moments to teens, and it didn’t to have to be this way. The hard part for teens isn’t the milestones though. It’s the loss of autonomy, the wild freedom of being a teenager.