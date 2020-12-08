Duchess Kate recycled a Hobbs coat for a pandemic stop in Yorkshire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s whirlwind Keen Pandemic Tour ended up in Yorkshire yesterday for their third stop of the day. It looked like they did a stroll down a street with a marching band playing “Jingle Bell Rock” and maybe they stopped by a community center too. They also stopped to see two of the seniors with whom they had communicated over Zoom, and Kate dropped off a Christmas gift for them.
Kate had time on the Royal Train to change out of that rather lovely Catherine Walker coat she wore for two stops yesterday. She changed into another coat repeat: this is a Hobbs coat in navy, with a gorgeous silk lining in a turquoise-cobalt. Finally, some buttons! I was wondering if Kate was on the wagon when it came to buttons, but look, she brought them out! They are not the shiny, oversized kind she prefers though. But really, the thing I want to talk about is the fact that Kate’s outfit is sooooo Meghan. The trousers, the way the inseam is just a tad too long, the cut of the trousers, and the fact that Kate paired those slacks with a simple sweater and a cute, small handbag. This photo really drove it home for me:
Meghan wore several versions of this outfit in late 2017 and early 2018. Kate is such a Single White Female, my God.
Meanwhile, this piece on the Royal Train was kind of fascinating:
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three-day tour across Britain aboard the Royal Train comes with cozy quarters! Their palace on wheels is comprised of nine separate carriages, which Queen Victoria had originally decorated in 23-carat gold paint with silks and satin to resemble Buckingham Palace. It has since been updated with a more modest design.
The couple will sleep in separate beds on the train as their suite has “his and hers” single beds. It also has a private bathtub and a 12-seat dining room — complete with a Formica table. There is a room onboard for the royals to work in and a kitchen, where staff will prepare meals. The nine burgundy carriages currently in use date back to Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee of 1977. Those carriages replaced others that first came into service in 1941.
The trip marks the first time Kate has been aboard the Royal Train. William has made several trips in the past. Meghan Markle memorably traveled with the Queen on the Royal Train during their joint outing in June 2018. Meghan’s husband Prince Harry has never ridden on the train.
I honestly didn’t know the Royal Train has nine carriages, a massive dining room, office space and a full bathtub. What a… waste. A complete and total waste of money, especially for these two dimwits, traveling around the United Kingdom in the dead of winter, in the middle of a pandemic, all because they fancied a spot of busy work!
The people in charge of the social media videos for Will & Kate need to find work elsewhere. He thought it would be so artsy, starting the shot in the middle of a tuba!
A first meeting in person for The Duchess of Cambridge and Len Gardner, who The Duchess has spoken to previously as part of the NHS Volunteer Responder ‘Check-in and Chat’ scheme.
📍 Batley | 🚂 #RoyalTrainTour pic.twitter.com/W1uTQsX6o8
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 7, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
This is so embarassing…I am cringing.
Totally
The official dude in the pale blue pants doesn’t even have his mask over his nose.
At least William and Kate are wearing their masks for what seems like the whole time, but then why weren’t they doing the same earlier in the day?
Yeah resembles Meghan’s too long trouser look in Edinburgh in 2017 & saw that she even had cute Strathberry bag which Meghan put on the map.
I wonder if this more modern look is Kate’s aesthetic going forward rather than all the coat dresses etc, especially as imagine the separates look is more marketable to working women and for the Fail’s affiliate links.
Who’s the dim one now William? They deserve all the dragging they get over this discombobulated disease spreading festering heap of manure tour.
She broke protocol!! Sitting with her legs crossed!! Oh wait….wrong duchess.
I don’t have any issues with the buttons or the coat, but I cannot pull my eyes away from the man standing next to Kate with his mask looped under his nose! Sir, we’ve had nearly 10 months to learn this — cover yourself! 🙈
This tour is completely tone-deaf and embarrassing. No-one has time for these people right now!
The two things that stood out to me the most here were – she changed her outfit? again? What was wrong with the outfit she was wearing earlier in the day? It seemed so unnecessary to me. And second was exactly what Kaiser said – this outfit is SO Meghan. And now to be fair, its not like its some earth shattering look – longer over coat, work trousers, simple sweater, nice handbag – but omg we all know its based on Meghan. Even the length of the trousers! We NEVER Would have seen Kate in this outfit pre 2018. It’s to the point where it’s so obvious and sad.
Also why didn’t she take the coat off when she was inside??? That is something about her that has always driven me batty. And when she’s wearing a coat like that its just obvious.
@Becks1 – it IS unnecessary, but when all the photos are collected together, it can make a 48hr tour look like a lot more. Plus, gotta show the taxpayers their extensive coat wardrobe, right? Otherwise it’s a gigantic waste.
Damn you’re right. I keep forgetting that. It’s the same reason she was in a different outfit for each Zoom meeting for the “5 Big Insights.” That way it will look like more work than it actually was. Here, with a different outfit for each meeting, KP can promote each separately and she’ll probably get 20 engagements out of this tour, lol.
Wow she went full Single White Female and just recreated an entire outfit from Meghan.
I like her outfit too. But this tour was, once again, a bad idea not because of the timing (well that’s a massive reason) but because it’s being overshadowed by controversy of “Should they have gone or not?” and the overshadowing is defeating the purpose of thanking the essential workers in a public way.
CopyKate is at it again. It would be fine if Kate became inspired by Meghan’s wardrobe if she didn’t have the papers trashing Meg for her style at every opportunity. Now it it just seems that Kate was green with envy over Meg’s style and the attention she got for it. All of a sudden trousers are perfectly acceptable. Kate reminds me of a quote from a real housewife who said one of the girls wants to “skin me and wear me like last years Versace.” I can’t remember who said what to whom, but I’m guessing Kate wants to skin Meghan and wear her like the SWF that she is.
I don’t believe that band are all in an exclusive bubble together and they are clearly not distancing (never mind shooting their breath out of metal tubes at each other). How is this a good look for anyone?
Re: SWF-ing, I also noticed that she’s been styling her hair like Meghan too for the past few engagements…with looser, longer waves that cascade away from the face as opposed to the flat top/sausage curl usual.
Prince Harry has traveled on the royal train. He and senior royals rode it to Great Brington to attend the burial service of Diana at Althorp.
The pants are very Meg, but the rest seems pretty Kate. The coat with the buttons.
I’m surprised at how much I like the coat?? Again, the buttons are not it but the silk inside is great. I would think this time of year also she would be dying her hair dark again but the front is still very light.
Anyway what is this tour for? Couldn’t they wait??? Like why are they doing this.