Duchess Kate recycled a Hobbs coat for a pandemic stop in Yorkshire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s whirlwind Keen Pandemic Tour ended up in Yorkshire yesterday for their third stop of the day. It looked like they did a stroll down a street with a marching band playing “Jingle Bell Rock” and maybe they stopped by a community center too. They also stopped to see two of the seniors with whom they had communicated over Zoom, and Kate dropped off a Christmas gift for them.

Kate had time on the Royal Train to change out of that rather lovely Catherine Walker coat she wore for two stops yesterday. She changed into another coat repeat: this is a Hobbs coat in navy, with a gorgeous silk lining in a turquoise-cobalt. Finally, some buttons! I was wondering if Kate was on the wagon when it came to buttons, but look, she brought them out! They are not the shiny, oversized kind she prefers though. But really, the thing I want to talk about is the fact that Kate’s outfit is sooooo Meghan. The trousers, the way the inseam is just a tad too long, the cut of the trousers, and the fact that Kate paired those slacks with a simple sweater and a cute, small handbag. This photo really drove it home for me:

Meghan wore several versions of this outfit in late 2017 and early 2018. Kate is such a Single White Female, my God.

Meanwhile, this piece on the Royal Train was kind of fascinating:

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three-day tour across Britain aboard the Royal Train comes with cozy quarters! Their palace on wheels is comprised of nine separate carriages, which Queen Victoria had originally decorated in 23-carat gold paint with silks and satin to resemble Buckingham Palace. It has since been updated with a more modest design. The couple will sleep in separate beds on the train as their suite has “his and hers” single beds. It also has a private bathtub and a 12-seat dining room — complete with a Formica table. There is a room onboard for the royals to work in and a kitchen, where staff will prepare meals. The nine burgundy carriages currently in use date back to Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee of 1977. Those carriages replaced others that first came into service in 1941. The trip marks the first time Kate has been aboard the Royal Train. William has made several trips in the past. Meghan Markle memorably traveled with the Queen on the Royal Train during their joint outing in June 2018. Meghan’s husband Prince Harry has never ridden on the train.

I honestly didn’t know the Royal Train has nine carriages, a massive dining room, office space and a full bathtub. What a… waste. A complete and total waste of money, especially for these two dimwits, traveling around the United Kingdom in the dead of winter, in the middle of a pandemic, all because they fancied a spot of busy work!

The people in charge of the social media videos for Will & Kate need to find work elsewhere. He thought it would be so artsy, starting the shot in the middle of a tuba!

