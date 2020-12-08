Gifts including an affordable fitness tracker, colorful men’s socks and a foam maker



I ordered the laptop stand and it’s excellent! It’s sturdy enough to stay put but it’s easier to adjust than I thought it would be. It also helps achieve the perfect angle for Zoom calls with your laptop. I also got the generic Sonicare toothbrush replacement heads. They’re just the right firmness and such a bargain. I was surprised at how many were in the package, even though I knew ahead of time. Here are some things that would make great gifts.

An under $30 fitness tracker and smart watch with a slim design



I’ve wanted a smart watch but I don’t want to spend over $100 on one when I’m not sure how much I’ll use it. Plus they’re usually too bulky looking for me. This Lintelek fitness tracker has a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and features like a vibrating alarm and call and text notifications. Plus it’s waterproof, comes in 13 different colors and works with both Apple and Android phones. This has over 5,800 ratings, 4.1 stars and a B on Fakespot, which were the best ratings I could find on an affordable smart watch. People say the app is easy to use, that it’s great for the price, and that the battery lasts surprisingly long. “You get a lot of functionality out of this tracker for the price, which I’m really surprised and happy about. The corresponding phone app for this is really easy, setup is a breeze, and the tracker itself is a no-brainer to operate.” “This has been able to do everything my previous fitbit did for a fraction of the price. It’s also comfortable and easy to use.” “The watch does exactly what I need it to for half the cost of a Fitbit or Apple Watch.”

A 24 set of K-beauty face masks for just $14



We’ve featured these masks before and had great reports about them. You get a 24 pack for $14, making them less than .60 each. They come in different varieties including moisturizing, firming, brightening and anti-aging. They have 7,200 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they’re suitable for sensitive skin and make their skin look great. “The price for them is fantastic and the saturation of product in these masks are comparable (if not better) than some of the high end masks. I use one every other night and my skin in GLOWING and I no longer experience harsh breakouts.” “I have been using these for about 3 months now and they are honestly the nicest thing for my skin! They leave it feeling so refreshed and smooth.” “My skin is ridiculously sensitive so anything even remotely fragranced breaks me out but these masks really brighten my skin and cools my redness down.”

A three set of serums would make a great gift



We’ve featured Eva Naturals products several times as they’re highly rated and well priced. This is a set of three one-ounce serums, niacinamide, vitamin B and a peptide complex serum, for under $25. These have over 1,100 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Women write that these serums have helped fade age spots and that they reduce wrinkling and acne. “This has smoothed, tightened, lifted my skin, AND cleared up my acne.” “In 2 days of using both the Niacinamide and Peptide serums, the bags under my eyes have shrunk dramatically.” “The Vitamin C serum is clearing up some stubborn age spots that I have, which was a nice surprise. The other two serums make my face feel tighter.”

A set of 12 men’s colorful dress socks for under $25

Last year one of my friends bought my son a pair of Christmas socks and he still wears them all the time. I’ve already bought him this set of colorful men’s dress socks by Jeasona. You get 12 pair for under $25, which is less than a third of what you would pay for more expensive brands. These have almost 1,000 ratings, 4.8 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers are surprised at how soft and comfortable they are and how great they look. They also say the elastic holds up with washing. “Absolutely love these socks. The colors are amazing and unique, the photo doesn’t do them justice.” “Comfortable for all day use, and these stay in place without sliding down. You definitely get more than you pay for with these multiple pairs of socks.” “I was pleasantly surprised with the fit, comfort, and quality of these socks.”

A $7 device that transforms any cleanser into a thick luxurious foam



Now that I know about this I’ve put it on my wish list. The Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker takes any kind of soap including liquid hand soap, face soap, even shaved bar soap and turns it into a thick meringue-like whip. You put a pearl-sided amount of product in with water, pump for 20 seconds and you get foam enough for two washes. This has over 1,800 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers write that it’s easy to use and works well. “This product is so cute and works well too… there was a lot of foam for such little product.” “So surprised this isn’t a ‘must-have’ tool. It only requires a dime-sized drop of face-wash for a full container of foam. The foam feels very luxurious, and by the end of the wash, your skin will feel very soft and taken care of.” “Whips face washes into a really luxurious foam. I can use less than one pump to wash two faces. Great for a more thorough wash and to save on product.”

Four full sizes lipglosses for a makeup lover



Lipgloss sets make a great gift and this one comes with four full size glosses plus a versatile full-size lipstick. These have 311 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Women write that they’re moisturizing and glossy without feeling sticky. They also like the variety of colors. “Love these! They add that bit of something when you’re in a hurry. Would definitely buy again.” “I love the lipglosses they are absolutely beautiful and they make your lips POP!”

A natural jade face roller for under $7



I’ve heard good things about jade and rose quartz face rollers and have been meaning to try one. This 100% natural jade face roller by Bulex is so affordable at under $7. It has over 3,300 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Women say it’s a great skincare accessory, that it feels soothing and helps de-puff your face. You can put it in the freezer so it’s cooling on the skin. “I just love this thing! It helps to soothe my skin, and drain the sinuses very well.” “I just turned 50 and feel like I am puffy in the morning especially after having a couple of glasses of wine the night before. I feel like this helps to move the fluid from my face quicker than if I didn’t use it at all.” “I really do see the changes in my face and even if there were none, its a nice little face massage.”

A set of four colorful tweezers because everyone needs tweezers



This is a set of four pastel tweezers with different style tips in a little leather pouch. These have 4.5 stars, over 4,600 ratings and a B on Fakespot plus they’re under $12! Reviewers say they take the frustration out of tweezing and work really well at plucking small hairs. “You can use these tweezers for virtually anything they are great for getting out the shortest shortest hairs the ones that have just barely come through the skin.” “These tweezers are better than any other ones I’ve had!” “I thought I’d never love another pair of tweezers as much as my Tweezerman that I purchased for $20 from Sephora years ago.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.