Olivia Jade Giannulli: ‘I don’t want pity. I don’t deserve pity. We messed up’

I really, really think it was a bad choice for Olivia Jade Giannulli to give her first interview to Red Table Talk, the Facebook interview show hosted and started by Jada Pinkett Smith. My guess is that Olivia chose Jada because A) RTT gets a lot of attention whenever they do a big interview B) Olivia has probably watched RTT more than, say, Dateline or 20/20 or one of the network morning shows and C) because Jada is not a real journalist and Olivia figured Jada wouldn’t press her on certain subjects. But really, this is just a bad fit all-around. Before the interview even started, Jada, Willow Smith and Jada’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones discussed why they were doing this:
i found the debate over whether #RedTableTalk should give Olivia Jade a platform infinitely more interesting than anything Olivia had to say. pic.twitter.com/OWO9lzXb8M
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 8, 2020
I understand what Adrienne is saying and I agree that it takes a mountain of white privilege to come to Red Table Talk for sympathy after you and your parents scammed the college admissions process and did many crimes. That being said, there’s literally no rule that Jada, Adrienne and Willow *had* to be sympathetic. Anyway, here are some highlights from the interview:
Some of what Olivia said in the interview reminds me of some of the offhand confessions she made on her YouTube channel before her family imploded, namely that she didn’t even want to go to college and her parents were pretty much making her, and that she had a thriving influencer business, so why would she need to go to college? And on that… I mean, I don’t feel sorry for her, but just think of how different everything would have been if Lori and Mossimo were like “college isn’t for everyone, but take some business classes at a community college, you’ll need that for your influencer work.” I understand her perspective a little bit of being a very sheltered, very privileged girl in Bel Air with two insane helicopter parents. She’s right, she’s not a victim. But I think she’s beginning to realize that she got caught up in her parents’ crimes too. And I’m sort of laughing at how blase she is about both her parents being in prison right now. She’s like “yeah, whatever, it will be a good learning experience for them.” LMAO. Other quotes:
A second chance: “What’s so important to me is to now learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed, and punished, and never given a second chance. I’m 21 — I feel like I deserve a second chance, to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown. I’m not trying to victimize myself. I don’t want pity. I don’t deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like ‘I recognize I messed up.’
Leaving USC: “When I got home I just felt so ashamed. I never went back [to school], I was too embarrassed. I shouldn’t have been there in the first place, clearly, so there was no point in me trying to go back.
She was too privileged to understand what was wrong: “When all this first happened and it became public, I remember thinking ‘how are people mad about this?’ In the bubble I grew up in, I didn’t know so much outside of it. And a lot of kids in that bubble, their parents were donating to schools and doing stuff … So many advantages. A huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege. So when it was happening, it didn’t feel wrong.” Though she now considers herself “like the poster child of white privilege,” she’s embarrassed that it took a scandal of this magnitude to lead her to realize it.
She doesn’t like her new persona: “The picture that has been painted of me is not who I am. I understand why people are angry and I understand why people say hurtful things. I would too if I wasn’t in my boat. I think I had to go through the backlash, because when you read it you realize that there’s some truth to it.”
It’s not for me to say whether or not Olivia deserves a second chance or whether she’ll get a second chance. She indicated that she’s going to try to go back to being a YouTuber, but maybe do less about makeup and more about social justice or something. Which… I mean… well. I’m still not sure why Olivia decided that Red Table Talk was the platform for her, but I guess it’s probably more to do with her generation and her audience.
Ick all around. Including Red Table, every bit as authentic as that young woman and her family/friends.
I can’t get over how awful the wallpaper is in those selfies.
Fancy pink sperm
Give her a month and she will be back to being an “influencer” posting about makeup. She is a yet another super entitled, super priviledged basic b*tch making millions on social media while offering nothing new, interesting, original or unique to the world.
Nah. Nah.
I would have empathy for her if her parents had done this behind her back (which did happen to some of the kids involved). If she thought she legit got into USC on the merits and now knows she did not, and struggling with that. But she knew – she posed for fake photos knowing they were fake. That is not “my parents made a big donation to grease the wheels” thing – that is a “we actively deceived the school” thing. She was party to the deception, and I also have no doubt that her parents’ plea deal probably involves something about not prosecuting the children.
At no point during that interview did I hear her own her own wrongdoings and apologize directly. Everything was in the passive voice or euphemisms. She is still trying to play down what she and her parents did and make it seem like it was some misguided sense of love that caused it. And Jada’s mom was holding all that back, you could tell.
This comment — “What’s so important to me is to now learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed, and punished, and never given a second chance.” Right there you can see that she doesn’t even want to endure public shaming or any punishment, because she STILL doesn’t think she deserves punishment or even shame. She STILL doesn’t have the capacity for empathy.
Her parents (dad at least) are Trumpers so let’s all guess how she was raised, but now she’s an adult and responsible for her own choices. I personally think the feds clearly erred in not prosecuting her. And I think this must be Ivanka’s exact attitude about her family and her participation in crime.
I feel like Adrienne encapsulated the whole thing well when she said with or without her on the show Olivia Jade would be fine. Plus I’m not sure what repercussions she even “reaped”, seems like she is still placing blame just on her parents instead of her part in it. She did know more about it then her sister and posed for the rowing photos.
Yeah i was like sure go to the show with the forgiving black women,but I am actually glad Adrienne was literally like ‘child please.’ I hope she did learn something and not the amnesia lessons these controversy making influencers make just to rinse and repeat.
I do have some empathy like i said on an earlier Trump post. I have sympathy for trump as a child in an abusive household. But then you become an adult with choices. You can make the decision to break away and become a better person or choose to let that upbringing make you just as big an asshole. Then the empathy stops. Same here. These cases seem to be so much about the parents and what they want. She was a teenager. Now she’s an adult and needs to take real stock of her life and what and who she wants to be. She can continue the vapid, sheltered existence or she can actually take some of these life lessons and lead a productive, involved life. It’s up to her now and hopefully she is genuine and remorseful. I didn’t watch the episode so can’t judge that. But it’s still on her parents and them? Nope. They’re unrepentant assholes who got a very sweet deal and probably feel no shame or guilt at all.
You truly are a wonderful soul, I am so ashamed of this but when I read your post I realized I have zero sympathy for baby trump and if I had met him at 3, I may have pushed him down the stairs and saved us all a lot of trouble.
@Darla thanks for my biggest LOL of the week 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂
I don’t know anything about this show and didn’t even realize Jada had a show, I am so out of it. I wonder if Olivia and her parents are planning some sort of reality show?
Willow’s expression when looking at Olivia: that of utter disgust! It’s hilarious!
willow’s eyes say it all.
She is the very definition of spoiled rotten. She says she deserves a second chance, really what have you done to deserve that? Nothing but white privilege on display.
She is toxic and any company who works with her will face backlash and boycotts.
Someday the parents will be gone and two kids who have high school educations are a risky choice to leave in charge of hundreds of millions of dollars. The parents should have said anyone who graduates from collage will be in the will then stood back. Then you would have seen kids actually work to get into collage. They did their kids no favors by spoiling them thoroughly.
I was a prep school rower, almost 50 years ago, and not good enough (and too small) for the University of Rhode Island crew. I was not experienced enough to be a coxswain, the “smaller person in the boat who calls instructions to the crew.” To compete for spots on the intercollegiate team, they wanted the women to be tall and strong. Olivia Jade wouldn’t have made the cut. Not 50 years ago, and not now.
Adrienne’s face throughout said it ALL. 😂
She deserves a second chance? Huh. Wouldn’t it be great if she used some of that wealth and privilege to get other people second chances? That would go a long way towards HER second chance.
Or does she expect it to just be handed to her?
She didn’t know or think what they were doing was wrong. It makes you wonder what else this rich, privileged bubble family has done or has taught their spawn to do and that it’s ok. It makes me angry that some of the stupidest people have way too much money. They will be fine after this. Her mommy will be back to making crappy made for TV movies that the Trumpster women eat up. Olivia will be back to “influencing”.
Team Adrienne, she was not here for any of that.
I do hope Olivia looks beyond herself and grows, I’d rather her at least try to be productive member of society rather than just continue to be a spoiled privileged brat. But redemption needs to be earned. It can’t be done by just saying “I was wrong but I deserve a second chance”, She has to figure out a plan of action, and let that speak for her, and if all she does is try to reclaim her YouTube career, that’s not it.
I think less of her after this.
She does not seem to understand the gravity of the situation – the way she talks about her parents being in jail.
And I know they were children but she still seems so weird about the whole situation.
I think her words are the right words. Hopefully she will follow them with action. But really – she deserves a chance. C’mon haters ppl do mess up. No one is perfect and we should have enough grace to give a 21 y o a second chance…
Feel the difference between this:
“I feel like I deserve a second chance … ”
and this:
“I am asking for a second chance …”
The first is entitled; the second is humble. Guess which attitude this girl took? She was an ACTIVE participant in this whole mess. She POSED for crew photos, and that is not something that everyone in LA does to get into college. C’mon.
Jada is a wealthy, celebrity to Olivia not a poor black person with no higher education from Baltimore who had no father and a drug addicted mother. She is of the same caste and therefore safe. I really wish they didn’t give her a platform because I like the show and don’t want it to become the place dumb celebrities come to absolve themselves of all the dumb shit they do.
I read that she said she went along with the deception because everybody does it. To quote my mom when I wanted to do something stupid. “If everyone jumped off a cliff, would you go along with it?” Her parents really dropped the ball. This kid would never survive in the real world.