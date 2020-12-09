The Scotsman: The Cambridges’ pandemic tour underlined their uselessness in 2020

Weeks ago, I honestly expected the story about Prince William hiding his coronavirus illness would be a bigger story. It was a big story to me – the so-called “future king” failing to fully disclose the fact that he contracted a deadly virus until months after the fact. Despite some hand-wringing from some royal reporters, the controversy died down within days, as William’s media allies dutifully undersold William’s secretive, squirrely actions. I’m expecting the same of the Cambridges’ Pandemic Train Tour, which was 48 hours of partially maskless travel, a flouting of lockdown regulations and an utter catastrophe in PR. The Daily Mail is already trying to focus on the positive, which is that Will and Kate’s body language revealed that they don’t hate each other. But more telling is this column in The Scotsman: “Royal Covid train: Row over Prince William and Kate’s journey raises questions over monarchy’s role during pandemic.” Martyn McLaughlin raises some points! Some highlights:
The belief that the royals are part of the fabric of everyday Britons’ lives: “There was a time when, for the overwhelming majority of the country, that was partly true. That bond, or at least the perception of it, was keenly felt, and no more so in times of strife. It is in times of crisis that the role of the royal family has tended to become clearer, when its protagonists fulfil the simple purpose of reassurance and encouragement. But over the course of the past nine months, that implicit contract between the monarchy and the people has felt strained, and its power and profile diminished. It has drawn its ever-renewing strength from the idea that it is uniquely placed to galvanise the nation through torrid times. Yet throughout the coronavirus pandemic it has failed to do anything of the sort.
The royal absence: “That makes their absence all the more striking, and it is why the three-day train tour by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seems incongruous in so many ways. Yes, there is some merit in the minor political stooshie surrounding their travel at a time when vast swathes of the country remain under extensive restrictions…the most jarring thing about it, however, was not the idea of rules being flouted, or familiar grievances about “one rule for them and another for the rest of us”. It was something simpler and subtler: a sense of an institution overreaching after an extended period of dormancy.
The six-month gap between the Queen’s corona speech in April to her first public engagement: Yet six months would pass before she carried out her first public engagement during the pandemic, during which time the rest of her family remained largely out of sight. Whatever occasional forays were made into the spotlight – such as Charles recording a series of video messages, his smartphone perched on a pile of books – were seized upon by those who yearn to project a modern, informal monarchy.
The royals haven’t read the room: “Never has it been so important for the royals to dismiss as an anachronism the old warning, first uttered by Walter Bagehot, that they “must not let in daylight upon magic”. But since the spring, they have remained largely in the shadows, and the backlash in recent days to the royal tour indicates that they have not yet grasped the public mood, at least in Scotland. Throughout her reign, the Queen has understood better than most that the durability of the institution she presides over stems from what it is visibly seen to do. “I have to be seen to be believed,” she once famously remarked. What will the response be when, in months and years to come, the question is asked of how the monarchy helped the nation through the gravest crisis in its modern peacetime history? For its ardent supporters, the answer will be disappointing, and not a little concerning.
Yeah, all of this. It’s not that the Queen f–ked off to Windsor this year and the HMS Bubble was created to protect her – it’s that she basically went dark for months while her people were struggling. Not just with the pandemic either – as cities around the world saw enormous racial justice protests, the Windsors stayed silent as the grave too. And this is such a good line: “the most jarring thing about it, however, was not the idea of rules being flouted, or familiar grievances about “one rule for them and another for the rest of us”. It was something simpler and subtler: a sense of an institution overreaching after an extended period of dormancy.” Will and Kate thought they could just run around Scotland, Wales and England, flouting public health standards and performing their keenness and they would be rewarded with a sycophantic press anointing them Future King and Future Queen. But all they did was underline how useless they’ve been this whole time.
OMG this is so true. Covid has exposed how useless all of them are and this tour added icing to the cake.
Actually this is total bullshit. The RF have been extremely loud and in our faces during the pandemic. Not a day goes by that they’re not loudly whining about The Crown, with a frequent whinge about Harry and Meghan. What do these ungrateful peasants want??
My mother mused earlier, ‘they really do think a lot of themselves, don’t they?’ A Covid-super-spreader-tour which takes first responders and nurses away from their actual jobs in the middle of a plague to tell them how ‘pleased’ the gormless couple is with their ‘service’ is not only the height of hubris, but a completely unwarranted, arrogant and smug sense of superiority.
A tour with multiple unnecessary outfit changes because the clothes and the hair are the real point to tell the peasants that their masters are most pleased with them.
William: “We must walk through the streets and try their peasant marshmallows! It will bring cheer to their simple hearts. And then we shall retire to our castle to further impress upon them how favored they were by such important people as us.”
Kate: “I shall wear my very best extensions!”
I understand that the intent was for Will and Kate as symbols of the UK to represent the country’s gratitude but that doesn’t work when their actions are unsafe and privileged. Lucky Queen getting to have her other family when others cannot, and the taxpayers also get to shell out for the royal train.
Why not wait until after the vaccine? They could have capitalized on that sense of joy and relief.
But the royals themselves are just dreadful waxworks as Charles would say and that’s what they looked like outside Windsor Castle. Will and Kate looked over-privileged and self-absorbed and clearly going through the motions. Having these people stand outside Windsor Castle and all that empty space didn’t imbue them with grandness and significance, it made them seem detached and empty and again over-privileged and self-absorbed.
Exactly-it was bizarre.
Or, even better, be proactive and show people that the vaccine is safe and help get the message out to Britons who may be scared to take it. I think a lot of us are scared to take it, but the prospect of dying from COVID is even worse.
I don’t know that I’d be that upset that the queen disappeared for 6 months. She is in her 90s. But Charles and K&W sure don’t have that excuse, especially since Charles and William already had it and were unlikely to pick it up again. They could have really done a lot of good being advocates for mask-wearing and beating that drum and they just didn’t. This train tour is just the latest example of W&K taking those masks off as soon as possible. That sends a terrible, terrible public health message.
They need another Diana to win back the people. Too bad they banished her to California.
Yeah, I think you’re right.
Same here! I think Harry and Meghan would have been found the right way to show support and to bestow the feeling of unity.
Exactly this.
When William and Kate got married I was super excited for them, and even more excited that my generation was going to get a ‘new diana’. But after the wedding came, nothing really happened with her, Kate just never really ‘popped’. It took a while to realise that this duchess was never really going to live up to her predecessor. Between 2011-2016 there are no notable moments with Kate other than weddings and births. I don’t remember a single thing she did.
But after Meghan arrived look at how many people engage in royal news now, I’m on celebitchy everyday and twitter reading about all the royals. I remember watching the last commonwealth ceremony and seeing comments on twitter, it seemed everyone was watching it. I’ve never watched that dry AF ceremony in my life, but because of Meghan I couldn’t wait to see it. That’s what you call reinvigorating a dying institution.
I think they had Diana’s star power wrapped up in someone who could have out played the courtiers. If anyone had given the project of making the dolittles shine to Meghan, she would have produced fully thought out ideas that wouldn’t have been these disasters. But small minded people prevailed.
Meghan would have come up with something useful and as a means to raise funds for the frontline workers. That’s the difference between these two couples.
this is really interesting. I wonder how different it would have played out if Harry and Meghan were still there? And in what ways? Like, would they have used Harry and Meghan as fall guys? Or worked together? Either way, I hope it is the downfall of this useless institution. I can’t stand hearing about it. For me it died with Diana anyway. Harry and Meghan are much better off out of it.
I was wondering yesterday would the family have made better decisions if he was still there. I feel like he was often the voice of reason with a better pulse on the public. The one royal who could “read the room.” Because since he left it’s just been one completely avoidable gaffe after another- especially with Will and Kate.
No wonder they never wanted Harry doing his own thing completely independent of them. Harry didn’t need William but William DESPERATELY needs Harry.
My thoughts exactly!
You are so correct. They desperately need Harry. He is the only likable royal they have. He would never have done this ridiculous tour.
Harry and Meghan for all their faults might have tried to do something actually useful. Even a tiny bit. Can’t have that!
I mean…pack some food donations, hand out free masks. Not these ridiculous “meet and greets” with people who have faaaaaar more important jobs. You can get back to waving and cutting ribbons when the people are vaccinated…if they don’t abolish this uselessness first.
But Harry and Meghan supposed faults can’t overshadow a bunch of useless relics using people as PR props with a phony tour during a global pandemic.
All I can think is that Harry and Meghan picked the best time to dip out.
Oh they absolutely did. They would have been told to stay put until the pandemic ends, which will not be until Summer 2021 at best. Then Philip could die and it would be “stick around until the country has grieved from Philip’s death”. Then the Queen could get ill or die and it would “stick around till the country has moved on”. Then it would be “stay until Charles’ is stable on the throne”. Then “Charles is old and can die any minute so stick around”. Then it would be his and/or Camilla’s death. Then “William needs you while he becomes stable”.
So they would probably never be able to leave.
One rule for them and another for the rest of us is entirely correct. These ding dongs need to hire someone with common sense.
Not only are they useless, they couldn’t even set a good example for the public during this pandemic!
BURN!!!! The Scotsman is a high end newspaper and for them to print this just shows how badly the Royal COVID Superspreader Tour went down.
Top CEO and Willileaks are NOT going to react well to this.
I wonder how much of their continued existence as an institution stems from just plain apathy? Meaning, they’ve always been there and they’re not doing active harm (aside from eating up tax payer dollars), they don’t impact most people’s day-to-day…so there’s not a galvanizing reason to end the monarchy.
I’m really interested to see how the next few decades go as they get increasingly irrelevant.
I would say that apathy is 85% of why they are still there and in the commonwealth. Because if you really look at what they do and how much they cost, there is little to justify them, especially anyone behind the actual monarch. And it’s ridiculous for the grandson of the monarch and his wife to have any role especially as they have no skills or talent to offer to the country.
As a Brit, it absolutely is apathy. There’s respect for the Queen because she’s been around a lot but it is apathy that’s keeping them, as I said a few weeks back or whenever the article on the monarchy being abolished was published.
They are entirely useless and always have been, especially to common wealth countries like Canada. We just don’t care. They are out of touch, serve no purpose, and are a waste of tax payer money.
The entire British monarchy is stupid.
It feels like the queen doesn’t care if the monarchy doesn’t survive her death. she sure doesn’t seem to care a single iota about anyone but herself. she should have stepped away ages away to allow the family to reinvent itself. this family doesn’t seem to contribute at all to their society. i’m not English so i’ve never understood the appeal or history, but isn’t the monarchy supposed to be some sort of feel-good institution? and don’t they just make everyone feel worse with their detachment and worthlessness?
She really doesn’t. That’s why she was always detached from Charles even when he was a child.
Elizabeth was in her early twenties when she had Charles. She was a young woman who felt uncomfortable because decades later her child would be her heir? That’s emotionally unhealthy.
Also, the name Charles. She gave her heir a name associated with a King that lost his crown and was executed. If the abdication was such a massive trauma to the family, why would she give her heir a name associated with even worse events?
This article nails it. Cost aside, public health issues aside – this just highlights the uselessness of the royal family.
Part of the reason for that, I think, is because this is a situation where we really are NOT all in it together. This isn’t London being bombed during World War II or people having ration cards etc (although I am sure the royal family ate well enough during that time.) There is a huge difference between quarantining at some place like Anmer Hall, with enormous grounds for outside play, a pool, a tennis court, staff, nannies, etc, and zero financial worries, and quarantining in an apartment in London with two small kids and being worried because you lost your job and Brexit is looming on the horizon.
That’s always been more or less true for the royals – they’re financially secure and insulated from problems in a way that most people aren’t – but I feel like this pandemic, in general, highlighted the differences between the haves and have-nots and highlighted the class divide, at least in the US.
I think using their own special Royal train reminded Britons that this family doesn’t need to take public transportation and take the same risks as they do with respect to this virus. Add to that Dominic Cummings and car ride to check his eyesight and there have been constant reminders that the elites in the UK didn’t have to make the same sacrifices as the large majority of the country. And the Windsors are the most elite of all and this tour was a reminder of that.
But they could highlight how parts are the same if you follow actual protocol: wearing masks, not spending time with people outside your household, staying home if you can. Because they’re flouting the rules it’s even worse optically.
A monarchy might have been justified a century or so ago, when the king or queen played a role in determining public policy. But there is no need to maintain excessive wealth and privilege for people whose roles now have been shunted to morale officers, especially when almost all of them can’t even do that.
This queen earned a lot of loyalty among her generation and her parents’ because her family stuck it through with everyone during the war. They shared that commonality, despite the difference in wealth. But that is dying out with the passage of time. There is no common experience shared by the people with her children or grandchildren. Would a Brit who is William’s age look at William and that Royal generation and think they have anything in common with them? It’s a dying institution.
Wow …they are shameless ! They had to wring the neck of the British PM to officially endorse their train tour. It sounded so forced. But Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon was unyielding in her refusal to welcome the Cambridges. These two could have waited for the right time or could have submitted themselves to quarantine if they really wanted to push through with the visit. They should’ve shown respect towards Scotland’s Covid lockdown restrictions. Scotland didn’t see them as above these restrictions that’s why they were not welcome and were made to suffer the cold shoulder.
The Guardian UK had a hilarious opinion piece today – started with Matt Hancock then shifted to the train tour – the comments on W & K were the best part
Also I think the tour highlighted William and Kate’s lack of charisma and star power. There were many comment pieces or tweets from people in the media who praised them by attacking the Sussexes. If William and Kate can’t be complimented and praised without people comparing them to or criticising Meghan and Harry then it means that the future King and Queen’s tour was a failure and that they are not as popular as people believe them to be. The family picture was a flop and it only served to emphasise what the Royal Family lost when Harry and Meghan left.
The only way to raise the Keens up is to bring the Sussex’s down. When it comes down to it, they all know who the superior couple are, in star power, charisma, work ethic, success, and intelligence. The Cambridge’s can never TRULY be better than them.
All very well-said, but I don’t know if the British monarchy will ever be gone. I sort of hope for more commonwealth countries to get out of their nominal arrangements. Also, I really love that I learned what “stooshie” is.
I might be wrong. I believe that the Queen and Prince Charles became invisible to give the Cambridge more space and public visibility. We must remember covid happened right after the Sussex left. They were the dynamic duo (and still are). But the Cambridge are what they are. Somebody wrote that the Sussex would have better grasped the mood. I believe so too. One of the first things they did, and seem to have been forgotten, is that Meghan asked the kitchen hub to cook meals for the needy and Harry asked one of his charity to deliver the meals.
(please correct this text is necessay)
Harry and Meghan didn’t ask those organisations to help the needy, they gave them public support.
OMG, 4 stories on the stupid tour just today?
Well Kate did help with the Hold Still photo competition (whether it was her idea or not, she was attached to the project) so at least she did something (that was announced in May btw). It was a very moving, poignant, and beautiful project that she probably wasn’t super involved in but got credit for. And the Queen did her initial “landmark” address back in April and I know she did some Zooming but it seemed like she mostly hung out in Windsor with Philip with her staff and wasn’t doing much. I get she’s old at 90+ so it’s not like she was going to be seen out and about during lockdown. Not sure what else people expected her to do really, which is why she should probably abdicate at this point. She is so stubborn.
What about Anne? She’s the hardest working royal in that family. We don’t really cover her that much but I feel if anything, she was probably Zooming every day and we just didn’t know about it.
I’m from a Commonwealth country and spent my whole life with the queen on our money, postage stamps, portraits in schools, etc. So whether you like it or not, you kind of grow up a monarchist, unintentionally.
Now that I’m an adult, I’d be perfectly happy with the disillusion of the monarchy. They’re all a bunch of useless twats anyways. Down with the monarchy, but keep the commonwealth – without a figurehead. Just think of us as a bunch of countries that like to hang out with each other; a country gang if you will.
It really is time to abolish this useless family, but this will never happen as they are too ingrained in the minds and identity of British people. I have some friends who are always dead set against getting rid of them as in their mind it’s part of what makes them British despite none of them paying too much attention to the ‘royals’, so I believe that even when Elizabeth ll passes away, the monarchy will still be here unfortunately.
I really hope Scotland breaks away and becomes independent and Ireland reunites, Wales… well Wales usually follows England’s lead.
I also hope the black commonwealth breaks away from this racist entitled family too.