The Cambridges’ three-day tour lasted 48 hours & ended with a maskless whimper

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a big deal about how their little Pandemic Train Tour was going to be a “three day” affair. It was not. It wasn’t even 48 hours. They started late in the evening on Sunday, when they caught a private concert in a mostly empty train station in England, then they arrived in Edinburgh on Monday morning. After they left Scotland, they did several stops across England. They were in Wales on Tuesday morning, they took the train to Reading to stop in with some frontline workers, then they (eventually) went up to Windsor Castle, because they had to check in with the Queen and show her all of their keen pandemic work. That was the end of their tour. Not even 48 hours.

I’m including photos from their stops in Cardiff, Wales, Reading and Windsor. The photo of William and Kate’s visible breath in the cold air is evidence enough that they should have been wearing f–king masks the entire time. In Reading, the Keens stopped by Royal Berkshire Hospital, which is where Kate was born. She didn’t stop in to see her parents (who live in Berkshire), thank God. But she and William did meet with midwives and nurses to thank them for their work. There was a cake, sent by The Great British Bake Off (one of Kate’s favorite shows) as well. Everybody kept their masks on, even the Keens.

The end of the journey was Windsor Castle, where a grumpy Queen joined with William, Kate, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall for a performance of Christmas carols by the Salvation Army band. One of the points of the Tweedlekeens’ Pandemic Tour was to highlight the arts, which is why they watched some mini-concerts here and there. But the imagery was sort of off, in my opinion. Arguably, the point of all of this mess was that Kate and William wanted to thank people, especially frontline workers, for all they’re doing. How does “a series of mostly private concerts” fit in with that?

William also said, during one of the stops, that he and Kate still don’t know what they’ll be doing for Christmas: “It is so difficult, we are still trying to make plans. It’s difficult to know what to do for the best.” It’s not *that* difficult, all you have to do is listen to the public health experts. But clearly, Will and Kate are simply unable to do that. I doubt they consulted with any public health experts when planning this shambolic tour.

Also, there was a lot of mask-on/mask-off happening at Windsor Castle and I have no idea why. Is it because the Queen is an a–hole who refuses to wear masks and no one will tell Petty Betty that it’s f–king mandatory? And so other people take off their masks too. There should a season of The Crown devoted to just the stupid decisions these a–holes have made during the pandemic.

Members of the Royal Family welcomed a number of local volunteers and key workers from organisations and charities in Berkshire, who will be volunteering or working to help others over the Christmas period. 📍Windsor | 🚂 #RoyalTrainTour pic.twitter.com/gR9KVfniEY — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 8, 2020

