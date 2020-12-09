The Cambridges’ three-day tour lasted 48 hours & ended with a maskless whimper

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a big deal about how their little Pandemic Train Tour was going to be a “three day” affair. It was not. It wasn’t even 48 hours. They started late in the evening on Sunday, when they caught a private concert in a mostly empty train station in England, then they arrived in Edinburgh on Monday morning. After they left Scotland, they did several stops across England. They were in Wales on Tuesday morning, they took the train to Reading to stop in with some frontline workers, then they (eventually) went up to Windsor Castle, because they had to check in with the Queen and show her all of their keen pandemic work. That was the end of their tour. Not even 48 hours.
I’m including photos from their stops in Cardiff, Wales, Reading and Windsor. The photo of William and Kate’s visible breath in the cold air is evidence enough that they should have been wearing f–king masks the entire time. In Reading, the Keens stopped by Royal Berkshire Hospital, which is where Kate was born. She didn’t stop in to see her parents (who live in Berkshire), thank God. But she and William did meet with midwives and nurses to thank them for their work. There was a cake, sent by The Great British Bake Off (one of Kate’s favorite shows) as well. Everybody kept their masks on, even the Keens.
The end of the journey was Windsor Castle, where a grumpy Queen joined with William, Kate, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall for a performance of Christmas carols by the Salvation Army band. One of the points of the Tweedlekeens’ Pandemic Tour was to highlight the arts, which is why they watched some mini-concerts here and there. But the imagery was sort of off, in my opinion. Arguably, the point of all of this mess was that Kate and William wanted to thank people, especially frontline workers, for all they’re doing. How does “a series of mostly private concerts” fit in with that?
William also said, during one of the stops, that he and Kate still don’t know what they’ll be doing for Christmas: “It is so difficult, we are still trying to make plans. It’s difficult to know what to do for the best.” It’s not *that* difficult, all you have to do is listen to the public health experts. But clearly, Will and Kate are simply unable to do that. I doubt they consulted with any public health experts when planning this shambolic tour.
Also, there was a lot of mask-on/mask-off happening at Windsor Castle and I have no idea why. Is it because the Queen is an a–hole who refuses to wear masks and no one will tell Petty Betty that it’s f–king mandatory? And so other people take off their masks too. There should a season of The Crown devoted to just the stupid decisions these a–holes have made during the pandemic.
Members of the Royal Family welcomed a number of local volunteers and key workers from organisations and charities in Berkshire, who will be volunteering or working to help others over the Christmas period.
📍Windsor | 🚂 #RoyalTrainTour pic.twitter.com/gR9KVfniEY
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 8, 2020
First photo is an epic choice – all I see is rona spreading
When not even the English government sees a political price to pay for throwing these two under the bus, the monarchy really is in trouble. If this tour displayed anything, it’s how much these two are disliked. No one enjoyed this. No one defended them. I wonder if they are aware or does their staff just exclusively blow smoke up their asses
I also wonder if they aware what a terrible idea this was or that there was negative press on it. I sort of believe that no one tells them anything that don’t want to hear and that is how KP functions.
Why are these two anywhere near a 94 year old woman, or anybody else (Edward’s the only one not over 65) after traveling through three countries, and being maskless and too close to people frequently? Not to mention being in an enclosed space (the train) with possibly a dozen other people? Where I live, you’d be expected to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return; the last thing I’d want to do is be anywhere near other family members.
@Windyriver, you are right, and even if there weren’t a quarantine rule in place, I would like to think most of us would have the good sense to not see our 94 year old Gran right away.
And the fact that they royal rota were hailing this awkward photo as the “grand finale”. The rota was really trying to make this tour into something and it failed.
Oh look, they DID get their iconic photo to rival the umbrella-ella-ella-ey-ey-ey…
The family picture was terrible. Poorly lit and badly posed.
Not sure how iconic it is, but it is by the same photog! Maybe if it had started to snow…
Interesting how TQ and the two women married to the heirs are the only ones wearing colorful coats.
Kate started with blue, did red then ended with green. Just like Meghan in her farewell tour. I think Kate purposely wants comparisons.
That or she’s the most obnoxious theme dresser in the world. Her outfits are always like flashing one word exclamations going through her head. Christmas! Ireland! Etc etc. and I’m sure she thinks she’s being deeply clever and subtle.
It’s an Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better, mocking thing. Except Kate is always a sad imitation which is why she instead has a SWF reputation and her stans desperately insist she doesn’t copy people.
I’m just going to be shallow (because everything’s been said and better than I could) and say that I LOVE the color of Camilla’s coat. What a vibrant purple!
@Courtney B – I really like Camilla’s purple coat too! Check out the AP.
YES. Camilla really doesn’t get enough credit for her style – she has excellent, age-appropriate style and her hats are fantastic.
I think the ‘we don’t know’ response to the Christmas plans question is slightly political. The government have said we can bubble with three households together for several days over Christmas yet when asked MP’s are really reluctant to say what they’re actually doing. presumably because they realise it’s a terrible idea which will massively spike cases, particularly in older people.
Also it’s not Will’s style to just be like oh yeah we’re going to Carole’s and be all chatty about personal plans (unless it’s a casual comment about having covid back in April…) so maybe he was just dodging having to be specific. Also I kind of suspect that all of the Middleton clan will be jetting off to St Barth’s with Pippa’s in laws. Wonder if the Cambridges could get away with doing that too…
The Cambridge’s just need to stay at Anmer Hall for the holidays by themselves and be done with it.
@sarah this is so true. They are all totally going to get together over Christmas and they are just waiting for a combination of excuses (probably the queen will be partially vaccinated by that point—but that would actually send a terrible message for them to get together before she develops the full protection from the vaccine).
William’s response, in my opinion, is because he’s going to do whatever the eff he wants but he has enough sense to know he cant come out and say that.
On a totally separate note, are royal men too ‘tough’ to wear gloves? Is this random protocol?
They appear to have hotlinks for fingers so maybe they aren’t feeling the temps like one would expect.
Cambridge Covid Caravan has already come to an end? How unfortunate!
“Cambridge COVID Caravan “ lol perfect name!!!
The royal family should wear masks. End of. They should be modelling good behaviour especially as they’re supposed to be “ambassadors for the country” and the “pride of Britain”
I live in the UK so I know what the rules are but again, the BRF should go above and beyond. Especially as there are 3 70+ year olds and a 90 something year old in that pic. As well as 2 people who got the virus and one of them suffered quite badly apparently despite being a healthy man in his late 30s.
I completely agree with you;, Sofia. The BRFA claim to be non-political, and fair enough, if true… How can they not understand that they could be powerful … I hate the word, “influencers”, at this time by wearing masks? This is not a political issue. It is a public health issue. As the Head of State, Liz should be leading the way.
EXACTLY. I know some people say they cant go against government guidelines, but is the government telling people they “can’t” wear masks? Giving a baseline guidance for when you “should” wear a mask isn’t giving a maximum guidance. I don’t know if that’s making sense, lol. But if you are ever in doubt, you should wear a mask. And being around your 94 year old grandmother, and 72 year old father, after traveling and mingling with the unmasked masses for two days – wear an effing mask. I’ve said before that I’m surprised the Queen does not require everyone around her to wear a mask at all times.
I hope Harry and Meghan laughed their asses off.
Looking at that last picture of the family at Windsor I was thinking Harry and Meghan must be so thankful they aren’t having to participate in all that nonsense!!
If Harry was still single he would have been forced to do that tour with Will and Kate. No doubt. I am SO glad he met Meghan and got the hell out.
The Pandemic tour was a mess. The BRF coming together at Windsor is circling the wagons for the Cambridges’ mixed results tour.
LOL.. It is 3 days.
Sunday, Monday, Tuesday
I mean, come on. They left at 1030 on Sunday night, and they only left then so they COULD say it was 3 days. the whole thing was less than 48 hours.
But it isn’t! When you say three days, people take it to mean you get up and start doing things on the morning of day one and stop at the end of day three. That’s my pet peeve about Easter, people say Jesus rose from the dead after three days, I’m sorry, even if you buy into Jesus he was crucified on Friday afternoon and rose on Sunday morning early, it’s not even a full 48 hours much less three days!
Not going to lie, this blew my mind a little as you’re 100% right and I never realized this. All those Sunday school classes I was forced to go to…
Yeah, just like their Pakistan tour was 5 days when it was really 4.
Why is this family still on welfare.
Stockholm syndrome to the max.
Where is old racist Philip today? He couldn’t be bothered to show to pose for the plebeians? And afterwards I bet they went inside and took photos with her favourite Andrew.
Well he is social distancing from his wife I presume.
I’m torn – this tour was a terrible idea that also didn’t seem to bring any real, tangible help, so in a way, I’m glad it’s over so soon!
My biggest takeaway is that what a lost opportunity this was in terms of modelling mask wearing, regardless of how rules may differ from one place to the next. To me, that just highlights the importance of sticking with the highest standard possible, to protect others as you move from place to place.
Also, I know I’ve become a broken record on this, but this NHS charity fundraiser they are ostensibly promoting? Sells masks! As a fundraiser! They could have been wearing these things the whole time and raised actual funds rather than empty words.
Also, it’s petty, but of course William is that guy who goes out without gloves in December then spends most of the time rubbing his clammy hands together, of course he is.
NHS masks: https://bekindbekindred.com/
that’s a fantastic idea and WOW a missed opportunity.
The purpose was two-fold to give media some pictures since the sandringham christmas is off and to ease the egos of the Jealous Cambridges who were upset that Meghan got to travel on the Royal Train before the future king and queen. What a waste of time and resources. The family picture wasn’t even good.
100% I bet the fact that Meghan got to ride the train really pissed them off. Also, yes, this is just about getting pictures to the media. After all, the royal family’s only mission is to perpetuate and promote itself.
Didn’t Meghan get to travel in it with The Queen? Poor Top CEO was stuck on it with her husband.
So here we have it; the replacement of the Christmas walk. A picture of the queen, her children, not including the one on the run from the law, and the only grandchild that counts.
I wonder why they bothered dragging the Wessexes and Anne in to this – why not just stick to the heirs? Maybe that’s Betty’s FU to Charles?
That was the entire point of this photo op – to give pictures of the royals from Christmas and so Kate got to show off a new Christmas coat (I’m assuming its new, could be wrong.) And like you said, the only grandchild that counts. What an effed up family.
They could have set a zoom from their home to do this.
Make a nice video put it on their account and that would have been fine.
No, they had to do the train trip…my gosh this people.
As I said yesterday: Charles must be thrilled we are not talking about Diana anymore.
Maybe they’re not wearing masks because they’re outdoors here and mostly we’re not wearing masks all the time when we’re outside (in my experience in the UK during the pandemic at least). I don’t know. It would’ve been good PR to just wear them the whole time though.
This tour has hardly had any press here either, everything is focused on either Brexit or the vaccine. This has barely had a mention so it’s not had the impact they may have hoped for. I dread to think what it cost… I also love Sturgeon’s sort of side-eye about the whole thing, regardless of whether she had to approve of the trip in private, she made her feelings known lol.
Isn’t there still recommended social distancing of 2m in the UK (6 feet in the US), even outdoors? In the picture where TQ is talking to Will, she’s clearly moved closer than that. Wonder how thrilled her staff were with this event.
Since the Cambridge’s are being dragged for their Pandemic Express Tour, it’s so nice to see Judy James to the rescue reminding us all how “in love “ the Cambridge’s are, whatever “in love “ means. *massive eye roll*
The whole trip was just so bizarre, especially the ending. As someone said above, we’re encouraged to quarantine after traveling from state to state in the US. That they’ve visited multiple countries, met hundreds of strangers, and still thought it was a good idea to visit the elderly Queen and heir, is really baffling. I hope the attention they craved so much was worth it.
There’s a video on the Fail of the royals parading by the Queen to say goodbye as they departed this so-called reunion. The Queen acknowledges Will, then completely cuts Kate as she parades by next. Instead, Betty looks toward Edward and Sophie who are behind Kate. Kate even seems to pause a second expecting the Queen to look at her but Betty was resolute in not making eye contact. Death by a thousand cuts in that family if they think you are useless or a bad speller.
Interesting. I wonder what Kate has done (out of the many ineffective things) to p*ss off Betty? If it was this charade or something else?
Rumour is that Kate’s family, esp Pippa, were leaking stories about the Sussex’s to the Fail. We all know that William leaks to The Sun via his Press Sec’s partner. Harry apparently had the receipts to prove it and showed them to Grandma during the Sussexit talks.
It’s also allegedly one of the reasons that the Cambridges were ‘incandescent’ over Harry’s lawsuit against the paper and refusal to drop it.
Wait, WHAT??? Is that new information or just random gossipy speculation? I know we have discussed that the Middletons were leaking but have the rumors gotten stronger?
The Queen would have wanted to see Meghan instead. Mean Kate reminds her why Meghan left.
I just saw the video and Betty clearly is more excited to speak with the Wessexes than she was the FFKQ. Like they lingered, William took the hint and left, then Kate stayed like a sad mop.
I guess even Petty Betty doesn’t have the time today.
Alright can someone link this video??
ETA never mind I just saw it. Yikes. Kate really was expecting the Queen to talk to her and she didn’t even make eye contact.
@Lemons lol, I don’t blame you. it’s on youtube though (still on the fail, but not a direct click to their website at least?)
I refuse to link to the Daily Fail, but I saw it there
Its an awkward as fk photo – no one looks like they want to be there.
I love Cams coat, thats all i have to say really.
Who planned this and was smart enough to think about the time the sun goes down because they taking family photos in the dark as the final image was a really terrible idea to end this trip when they can’t even get the final image right.