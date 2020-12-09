“Rep. Louie Gohmert’s tooth fell out in the middle of a press conference” links
  • December 09, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Louie Gohmert’s tooth fell out in the middle of his unmasked press conference. I cannot! I have nightmares about my teeth falling out like this. [Towleroad]
Weird celebrity couples were all over the place in the ‘90s. [Pajiba]
Breakdancing will be an Olympic sport in 2024. [Dlisted]
I feel like Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek script will be a mess! [Just Jared]
Lainey’s take on the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge’s tour. [LaineyGossip]
Sometimes in the ‘90s, the fashion really sucked. [Go Fug Yourself]
This clip of Stephen Miller & Lou Dobbs is insane!! [Jezebel]
Anti-Vaxxer testifies before Congress, because sure. [Buzzfeed]
Jackée Harry is joining Days of Our Lives! [Seriously OMG]

6 Responses to ““Rep. Louie Gohmert’s tooth fell out in the middle of a press conference” links”

  1. Watson says:
    December 9, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    The rona got him.

    • josephine says:
      December 9, 2020 at 12:35 pm

      My exact thought. But why didn’t he get the tooth removed and replaced before that happened? Ugh, what a mess these people are, so busy stomping for evil that they can’t even take care of themselves in the very basic of ways.

    • (TheOG) Jan90067 says:
      December 9, 2020 at 12:37 pm

      EVERY time I hear his name, all I can think of is “GOOBER”. He is the ULTIMATE Stupid Goober.

      And yes, teeth falling out painlessly is due to covid attacking the nerves and the vascular system in the mouth.

      Hope he ends up toothless, the a$$wipe.

  2. Jay says:
    December 9, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Couldn’t have happened to a better guy. This is the genius who went maskless constantly, contracted coronavirus over the summer, and reportedlyly called his staff into his office to announce his diagnosis IN PERSON, and refused to isolate. Despicable. I hope all of his other teeth fall out, too.

  3. Sandy says:
    December 9, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    I’d have dated woody Harrelson and John Cusack in the 90s too 😂 not going to lie.

    That tooth did look a bit like a crown (ie a sheath) , but what was that brown part? Was that ROT? UGH.

  4. schmootc says:
    December 9, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    The teeth falling out scares me more than anything else about the virus. It’s definitely one of my recurring nightmares. My Dad got upper dentures a few years ago and it really sounded awful, not to mention horribly expensive. Yep, still staying in my house as much as possible.

