“Rep. Louie Gohmert’s tooth fell out in the middle of a press conference” links

Rep. Louie Gohmert’s tooth just fell out at his press conference. pic.twitter.com/ieeEeBtcXp
— The Recount (@therecount) December 8, 2020
Rep. Louie Gohmert's (R-TX) gum keeps getting in the way of his address. pic.twitter.com/fTC3lHvayb
— The Recount (@therecount) December 8, 2020
The rona got him.
My exact thought. But why didn’t he get the tooth removed and replaced before that happened? Ugh, what a mess these people are, so busy stomping for evil that they can’t even take care of themselves in the very basic of ways.
EVERY time I hear his name, all I can think of is “GOOBER”. He is the ULTIMATE Stupid Goober.
And yes, teeth falling out painlessly is due to covid attacking the nerves and the vascular system in the mouth.
Hope he ends up toothless, the a$$wipe.
Couldn’t have happened to a better guy. This is the genius who went maskless constantly, contracted coronavirus over the summer, and reportedlyly called his staff into his office to announce his diagnosis IN PERSON, and refused to isolate. Despicable. I hope all of his other teeth fall out, too.
I’d have dated woody Harrelson and John Cusack in the 90s too 😂 not going to lie.
That tooth did look a bit like a crown (ie a sheath) , but what was that brown part? Was that ROT? UGH.
The teeth falling out scares me more than anything else about the virus. It’s definitely one of my recurring nightmares. My Dad got upper dentures a few years ago and it really sounded awful, not to mention horribly expensive. Yep, still staying in my house as much as possible.