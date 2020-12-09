“Rep. Louie Gohmert’s tooth fell out in the middle of a press conference” links

Embed from Getty Images

Louie Gohmert’s tooth fell out in the middle of his unmasked press conference. I cannot! I have nightmares about my teeth falling out like this. [Towleroad]

Weird celebrity couples were all over the place in the ‘90s. [Pajiba]

Breakdancing will be an Olympic sport in 2024. [Dlisted]

I feel like Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek script will be a mess! [Just Jared]

Lainey’s take on the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge’s tour. [LaineyGossip]

Sometimes in the ‘90s, the fashion really sucked. [Go Fug Yourself]

This clip of Stephen Miller & Lou Dobbs is insane!! [Jezebel]

Anti-Vaxxer testifies before Congress, because sure. [Buzzfeed]

Jackée Harry is joining Days of Our Lives! [Seriously OMG]

